Bailey's Irish Cream Brownies

35 Ratings
  • 5 25
  • 4 8
  • 3 1
  • 2 1
  • 1 0

This is a family recipe that I have been serving as a party dessert for years. They are gooey, super-sweet, and addictive. If you're a sweet-tooth like me, this recipe is for you! Serve these at your next party or hoard them all for yourself!

By Chris Dufreche

Gallery

Credit: Meredith Food Studios
2 more images

Recipe Summary

cook:
20 mins
additional:
19 mins
total:
54 mins
prep:
15 mins
Servings:
30
Yield:
30 brownies
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

30
Original recipe yields 30 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

    Advertisement

  • Butter the bottom of a 10 1/2x15 1/2-inch jelly roll pan.

  • Place fudge brownie mix into a large bowl; beat in 1 cup of Irish cream liqueur, vegetable oil, and eggs until the mixture forms a smooth batter.

  • Spread the batter into the prepared jelly roll pan.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until the brownies are set and a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean, about 20 minutes. Remove pan from oven and allow to cool completely, 20 to 30 minutes.

  • While brownies are cooling, make frosting: Beat butter in a large bowl until smooth; beat in 5 tablespoons Irish cream liqueur until mixture is creamy.

  • Slowly beat in confectioners' sugar, 1 cup at a time, until frosting is desired stiffness.

  • Spread frosting on cooled brownies. Cut into 30 squares.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
367 calories; protein 2g; carbohydrates 50g; fat 16.9g; cholesterol 28.7mg; sodium 118.4mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 05/18/2022