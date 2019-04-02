Bailey's Irish Cream Brownies

This is a family recipe that I have been serving as a party dessert for years. They are gooey, super-sweet, and addictive. If you're a sweet-tooth like me, this recipe is for you! Serve these at your next party or hoard them all for yourself!
These brownies were just as described - gooey, super sweet and addictive! They were very simple to make and well enjoyed at the St Pats party last night. I did have to cook the brownies a bit longer than 20 minutes. Bravo!
This brownie is deliciously rich, so rich that half are still sitting on my kitchen table even after a St. Patty's day party... Everyone loved them but could never eat a whole brownie themselves. It was the icing. I even cut the butter down to a half cup (used light earth balance butter trying to cut calories where I can) and I just kept having to add more confectioner's sugar. It was a bit ridiculous with probably a quarter inch of icing, maybe more at some spots.. I added green food coloring to the icing for fun. And dark chocolate chips to the brownies. They melted, kind of a waste. They weren't at all necessary. There is enough going on with this recipe as is. Probably wouldn't make the icing again..but I will definitely be using this brownie in future desert endeavors.
Waaay too much butter for the frosting.. 1 cup is just too much, why not just eat a stick of butter lol. 1/2 cup or even less would be ideal. i had about a 1/2 inch of frosting on the brownies and still had a heap of frosting left over. other than that they were amazing, i actuallly started giggling with the first bite... so sinful :)
I made these a little different, but they turned out great! I used one box of brownie mix, 2/3 cup oil, 2 eggs, and 1/4 cup Irish cream instead of the water called for on the box. For the frosting, I used a cube of butter, 2 cups of powdered sugar, and 2-4 tablespoons of Irish cream. It was so good, and you could definitely taste the Irish cream!!!
Delicious! I made this in an 8 x 8 pan and halved the recipe. For the frosting I creamed together equal parts butter, cream cheese, and butter-flavored Crisco, 2 T Bailey's, and then just added powdered sugar until it reached the consistency I wanted. I had quite a bit of frosting leftover, too, which I put on PB cookies. ;)
This has made us quite popular for years at St. Patrick's Day pot luck type parties. We call it "Bailey's & Bushmills Brownies" since we split the alcohol 50/50 between the Bushmills Irish Whiskey and the Bailey's Irish Cream. Also, we put up a sign "Adults Only". We have had to double up on the quantity we bring since they have gotten so popular that our brownies disappear ahead of the entries ... :-) ...
I made these exactly how the recipe reads and they were excellent. I would definately make them again I did use the icing which is basically a butter frosting. The brownies do not need frosting but they are great with or without it.
My friend made this for our girls night for St. Patty's day and OMG it was incredible! She said she followed the directions and I plan to do the same because I couldn't stop picking at it. The frosting is amazing and I will be making it soon to add to some chocolate cupcakes.
I didn't make the frosting . I would/will make it again.
