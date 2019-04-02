Bailey's Irish Cream Brownies

This brownie is deliciously rich, so rich that half are still sitting on my kitchen table even after a St. Patty's day party... Everyone loved them but could never eat a whole brownie themselves. It was the icing. I even cut the butter down to a half cup (used light earth balance butter trying to cut calories where I can) and I just kept having to add more confectioner's sugar. It was a bit ridiculous with probably a quarter inch of icing, maybe more at some spots.. I added green food coloring to the icing for fun. And dark chocolate chips to the brownies. They melted, kind of a waste. They weren't at all necessary. There is enough going on with this recipe as is. Probably wouldn't make the icing again..but I will definitely be using this brownie in future desert endeavors.

