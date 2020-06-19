Chocolate Beer Cupcakes With Whiskey Filling And Irish Cream Icing

This recipe was delicious! I think I would still give it 5 stars the way it was, but I made some tiny adjustments that I thought I'd share… I really wanted the cupcakes to have a subtle alcohol flavor, so after I baked, cooled, and cored them, I put together some Baileys & Jameson in a glass and used a small brush to brush it across cupcakes. I think this really helped with that flavor in the end. I also read reviews about trouble with the frosting… I kind of winged it, but instead of using all butter, I used 1/2 butter, 1/2 cream cheese (and yes, you will likely need 1.5x the amount stated in the recipe), and mixed for a 6-7 mins to achieve fluffiness. I put in several tbsp of Bailey's, and then added powdered sugar until I reached a nice consistency – I believe I ended up adding 3-4 cups. Final result was creamy, thick, and not overly sweet. One last thing: my filling came out pretty thick, so I ended up with a big chunk of really sweet, rich chocolate ganache in the middle of the cupcake. I happened to like it, but my roommate thought it was a bit much since it wasn't really evenly distributed. Next time, I might experiment with putting a layer of the filling on top of the cupcake, rather than inside it, before frosting it – assuming that it still comes out just as thick next time. That way, it's almost like a "base layer" of frosting, and you end up with a little mouthful in each bite. Ultimately, will depend on the thickness, I think. All in all, worth the effort!