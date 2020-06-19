Chocolate Beer Cupcakes With Whiskey Filling And Irish Cream Icing

Chocolate beer cupcakes are made from scratch with a stout beer, then filled with an Irish whiskey-chocolate filling and topped off with some Irish cream icing. These are perfect for St. Patrick's Day!
Directions
Cook's Note:
I used Red Stripe Beer instead of stout, Jameson Whiskey, and Baileys Original. My filling wasn't really that thick when I cooked mine so if it's kind of thin it's okay. I actually added a lot of Baileys to my frosting because the butter would never get fluffy enough but it turned out fine.
387 calories; protein 3.3g; carbohydrates 48.8g; fat 20.3g; cholesterol 60.8mg; sodium 253.3mg. Full Nutrition
I made this recipe from Brown Eyed Baker's blog. It is fantastic. I followed the recipe just as written on her blog and came out with a moist cupcake, slightly bitter filling, and a sweet buttercream that happily balanced out the ganache center. I also went one step farther and mixed up a Bailey's Salted Caramel drizzle for the top and that took them over the top. (For the drizzle, I used 1/2 cup caramel ice cream topping, a Tbsp of Bailey's, and salted it to taste. ) I'd definitely recommend making these!
Yeah...icing tastes good but started piping and I ran out. Tried to just smear it around and salvage some but still wasn't enough. If it wasn't midnight I'd make more. So I'll just be short a couple cupcakes and they'll look ugly. Oh well. I'll know next time to make a double batch of icing. Ganache filling is easy, I skip butter and whiskey and just simmer a cup of heavy cream and pour on a bowl of 8 oz. of bittersweet chocolate. Let the cream and chocolate sit in a heat safe bowl for a minute then wisk away and it smooths right now! If you're filing cupcakes you may have some left over but dip some fruit in it and you're good!
These cupcakes were great!!!! I was skeptical about the syrup part, but it worked out great! It didn't harden crunchy, it was smooth. These are definately sweet and I upped the anti with the booze. I found that one recipe of the icing was skimpy, but two was too much. I like decorating though and used a 2D tip to ice it. They were fantastic and I got rave reviews on them.....and I am not a very proficient baker, so that speaks to how easy this recipe comes together. I woke up the next day craving more!
So far, folks love these...a perfect Patty's Day treat. A few notes on prep: FILLING: Melting chocolate is tricky business. Heat the cream slowly on low heat but make sure it is really simmering before adding the chocolate. If you end up with a chunky, greasy mixture it means the chocolate didn't temper and you'll need to start over. FROSTING: I agree that the frosting as written isn't quite right and adding more Bailey's is not the best solution for making it fluffier. While it may seem like adding more confectioners sugar would stiffen it (like adding flour), it actually makes the frosting runnier. I increased the butter to 3/4 cup and it was perfect: both in quantity and in consistency.
I made these cupcakes a couple days ago. I followed the recipe completely. These (hands down) are the best cupcakes I've ever had. I tinted the frosting pink and took them to work for a Valentine treat. I got so many compliments. This weekend I have to make another batch for my husband to take to his work. I just started getting into baking and these were very fun to make. One thing I learned is that these take a lot of time to make, especially if your a beginner. If I had to guess I'd say it took me at least 3-1/2 hours from start to finish. All in all I'll be making these quite a bit.
AMAAAAAAAAZING cupcakes!!!! I skipped the filling, as I had a lot of baking (and a lot of parties) to do. The cupcakes themselves were DIVINE, and rich-tasting. I didn't change a thing otherwise, but next time I'll make the filling and rate it even higher. :-)
I just made these cupcakes last night and...WOW! They have been a big hit so far! I had an issue with the butter not getting fluffy enough so I added more Bailey's as mentioned in the Cook's Note, and it worked great! These cupcakes are a must-try!
I made these cupcakes for a friend's birthday which is the day before St. Patrick's Day. I made the cupcakes exactly as written with modifications for our high altitude (over 5,000 ft.). The cupcakes were fantastic! The only thing that I might have done differently would be to increase the filling and frosting as I ran out of it before I had filled all of the cupcakes. I used the correct alcoholic mixture as well. FYI you can but small miniatures for the filling and frosting. Which is what I did. I also used good quality chocolate and cocoa for the recipe. These may take a while to make, but they are truly awesome and worth all of the time involved. I also used my Wilton cupcake corer for the first time, which may be why I needed extra filling. The corer, once I figured it out, made it easy to take out the extra cupcake material in the middle. I used the cupcake cores to make my Grandma Scherer's "cake". She could never get any cake to come out of the pan, so she would crumble it up and fold it into whipped cream along with some fruit. I did the same with my middles adding dried cherries.
I followed the recipe exactly except doubled the frosting and added more baileys to it. I used a cupcake corer and had exactly the right amount of filling. I did use all the frosting from the doubled batch. These cupcakes are amazing. Just the cake itself is delicious and moist. With the bittersweet filing and sweet icing these are perfect.
I made these earlier today. However I used 8 Tbsp of Bailey's and used 1oz. of Forty Creek Whisky instead of 1 tsp of an Irish whiskey. They turned out absolutely incredibly. Would highly suggest making this.
These were BIG hit with everyone who tried them! I've made them twice, using Guinness the first time and a chocolate stout the second and both were delicious. I increased the whiskey to 2 tablespoons for the filling and it was just enough to give a noticeable flavor. I doubled the frosting but you really need 1 1/2 batches to ice them well. I had no problems with consistency that other viewers reported and used a cookie press to apply the icing. Don't be intimidated by the time: Most of it is 'wait time'--waiting for the cupcakes to bake, then cool and the filling to cool. While the cupcakes are baking make the filling to give it a chance to cool and save a little time. NOTE: the filling must really come to room temp to thicken up; this takes a while. I found the cupcakes didn't rise as well the first time, but my daughter used foil cupcake liners and later read these may be the reason. No problem the second time using paper liners.
I made these without the filling to keep them kid friendly. They were wonderful but they were way underdone at 17 min. I cooked them for s total of 22 min before the toothpick was clean. Honestly, they tasted almost exactly like Duncan Heinz devil's food cake. You could use the mix and substitute Guinness for the water. The frosting was amazing and I would recommend using it with any cake.
Made these for a party today and boy what a treat everyone raved about them . I did change the icing a little bit I doubled the batch but added 1 1/2 cups of butter extra baileys and only 4 cups of powder sugar and it turned out great
I made these just as a chocolate cupcake without the filling and frosting. They came out nice and moist. I used Guinness Draught beer. They were very easy to make. I thought with 2 cups of sugar they would be overly sweet but not at all. I got 24 cupcakes. Thanks for sharing this wonderful recipe! :)
This was absolutely delicious and rich. I made almost exactly as the recipe with just a little extra Baileys in the Icing and I used Kahula in the filling instead of the Irish Whiskey(only because I did not have it on hand). This is now a welcome addition to my permanent recipe box. Thanks so much, Happy St. Patricks Day!
I actually made this into a two layer cake instead of cupcakes and it was delicious. I filled the layers with cream cheese frosting and then covered the cake in ganache. Wonderful recipe, thank you for sharing.
I made these over the weekend and brought them in for my office for St. Patty's Day and everyone loved them! They are moist and flavorful! You definitely need to double the frosting recipe if you are using the large decorator tip and piping the frosting onto the cupcakes. I followed the recipe exactly and they came out perfect! Will definitely make these again!!!
Loved this Recipe!!! I made them for st. patricks day and everyone loved them. I added a little more alcohol just because I wanted my guest to be able to really taste it. I also had some filling left over so I dipped strawberries into it and put them in the fridge for my guest. I also drizzled the leftover filling on top! (pics submitted)
This recipe was delicious! I think I would still give it 5 stars the way it was, but I made some tiny adjustments that I thought I'd share… I really wanted the cupcakes to have a subtle alcohol flavor, so after I baked, cooled, and cored them, I put together some Baileys & Jameson in a glass and used a small brush to brush it across cupcakes. I think this really helped with that flavor in the end. I also read reviews about trouble with the frosting… I kind of winged it, but instead of using all butter, I used 1/2 butter, 1/2 cream cheese (and yes, you will likely need 1.5x the amount stated in the recipe), and mixed for a 6-7 mins to achieve fluffiness. I put in several tbsp of Bailey's, and then added powdered sugar until I reached a nice consistency – I believe I ended up adding 3-4 cups. Final result was creamy, thick, and not overly sweet. One last thing: my filling came out pretty thick, so I ended up with a big chunk of really sweet, rich chocolate ganache in the middle of the cupcake. I happened to like it, but my roommate thought it was a bit much since it wasn't really evenly distributed. Next time, I might experiment with putting a layer of the filling on top of the cupcake, rather than inside it, before frosting it – assuming that it still comes out just as thick next time. That way, it's almost like a "base layer" of frosting, and you end up with a little mouthful in each bite. Ultimately, will depend on the thickness, I think. All in all, worth the effort!
I made these without the filling but followed directions exactly otherwise and I gotta say... these were freeking AMAZING! Very moist cake and great consistency on the frosting. So easy. came together in 30 minutes. Great recipe! 10 stars!!!
Delightful! Incredible meld of all my favorite Irish flavors! My boys said they taste like an Irish Car Bomb - they loved them! I sprinkled English Toffee Bits O' Brickle on top w some green sugar crystals!
I've made this recipe several times as cupcakes and as a cake and people LOVE it! I have also made the cupcakes without the filling and they are still amazing. Follow this recipe to a "t" and you will be every chocolate lover's hero!
I used two small mini bottles of Baileys for the icing and it was perfect consistency. I also used the whole 12oz bottle of Guiness and it worked well. Everyone loved these cupcakes!! making again and again. Ohh and do not refrigerate..they get super dense!
In a word, these are divine! I did increase the frosting amount by 50% as suggested by other reviewers, but followed the rest of the recipe exactly. I served them with a small dollop of French vanilla ice cream to which I had added Bailey's Irish cream to. One guest at the St. Patty's day dinner declared this combo to be the best nightcap ever.
These were amazing and everyone that I gave one to said it was the best cupcake they had ever had! I didn't use whiskey, used butterscotch schnapps once and Bailey's the other time, both tasted great! I had way too much filling left, maybe I was just too skimpy, but next time I may half it as I am not much of a chocolate syrupy kinda person. My husbands review... after he tried one I asked, "Did you like it?" He says it was ok (as he is putting 6 more on his plate) then asks, "Are there anymore?" :)
These were good. The cake part was very tender, the filling was a tad too chocolatey for my taste (and I'm a real chocoholic!) but my non -chocoholic husband found it to be perfect. I didn't make the frosting as I found the overall product too sweet. I did fill a few cupcakes with a cream cheese/bailey's/sugar mixture and I really liked those too, with the chocolate filling used as a ganache on top. I might make these again.
I will probably make these again because they were really moist for a chocolate cupcake. Lot of work to make and add the filling which was really just more chocolate. The ones I didn't have enough filling for were just as good! Even my grandkids liked the Irish cream frosting and the guiness beer was not overpowering.
Just finished making these, and they were amazing! I'm a huge fan of the shot that these are based off of (Irish "Car Bomb"/Irish Trainwreck). I couldn't get the icing to the consistency that I would have liked, seemed a little too runny even after cupcakes had been completely cooled. Ended up with a LOT of icing/filling leftover, so the recipe seems a little overkill on those two things, but other than that these are delicious and highly recommended!
I am not a cupcake fan and these were hands down the best cupcakes. I get repeat requests for them - moist, light, decedent...just perfect.
Excellent recipe! I cut the sugar to 1.5 cups and skipped the filling for the cupcakes. They were moist and very flavorful. I also used only 2 cups of confectioner's sugar and 2 tablespoons of Bailey's in the icing, and still had enough frosting for all 24 cupcakes.
I sent this recipe to my son and said “this is what I want for my birthday dessert”. He does NOT bake so it was kind of a joke. Well, he made them, as written, and they were delicious!!! The chocolate cake and filling were yummy! And the Irish Cream frosting complemented the cupcake beautifully! I will be adding this recipe to my list! Even if you are not a baker, give this one a try.
These taste great. For the filling, you definitely want to take the cream off the heat when mixing in the chocolate. Also, I made minis so I had enough frosting for a dab on each, but I would plan on a double batch if you'd like to make and cover a full sized batch with piping.
I made this recipe. WOW! The flavor of the cake is rich chocolate, very moist. I have never made a filled cupcake before, but I use a strawberry huller to remove the core. An earlier post mentioned the frosting recipe was not enough for 24 cupcakes, so I increased the quantities by 50%. That worked out well. Additionally, I added 1/2 tsp of Vanilla and 1 Tbsp of Cocoa Powder to the frosting for just a little more flavor and some added color. I will be making this recipe again. Thanks ALLRECIPES.
I made this recipe for a friend's birthday, and everyone loved it! They were some of the richest, tastiest cupcakes I've ever had. The only suggestion I would make to anyone who wants to make this recipe is to double the amount of frosting you make, or multiply it by 1.5, at least, in order to be able to use the amount shown in the photo. I always like to have plenty of frosting, so I know I won't run out. Would definitely make these again!
These were very good! The chocolate cake, to me, was a bit dry, but usually homemade cakes (especially chocolate) are. The flavors all went together well, and there was no strong alcohol taste, which was nice. I do have to admit that I do prefer boxed chocolate ckae mix to homemade, so I may just use that next time, and sub the Guinness for the water called for and see how that turns out. I would make these again! Thanks for sharing. :)
I've made these cupcakes twice for parties and I love it! Though I did add a tad bit more whiskey in the filling but it's a great recipe. The cake is moist and delicious, I let the filling sit for a while to thicken the taste is richer with thick filling
This is a great recipe if you love chocolate cupcakes. I followed the recipe at they were fantastic. Only thing I would recommend is to make at least 1 1/2 times the frosting, as I did run out and had to make more. I think 2 times would be too much, but it's great frosting.
The cake is delicious. I didn't have sour cream, so I used a toasted vanilla coconut full fat Greek yogurt. That was my only modification to the cake. I did not make the center this time around - didn't have any whiskey (blasphemy, I know!). Next time I will try to get my hands on some. The frosting recipe made enough for all of my cupcakes and then some. It was very sweet so I only put a thin layer on the tops, but it was thick enough that you couldn't see cupcake underneath. I was a little disappointed because I read the reviews saying there wasn't enough for all the cakes, and was looking forward to some unfrosted cakes. The only change I made was to add enough Irish cream to make it smooth, maybe a splash or two more. FYI, these cakes expanded a lot in the oven. If you are using cupcake liners on a regular baking sheet, err on the side of caution and leave a good amount of room between the cakes.
These are awesome (RICH!) cupcakes... The recipe I originally used called them "Irish Car Bomb Cupcakes," a name I like better. Only change to this recipe - step #8, don't discard the cores, they are perfectly good to eat!
I love these cupcakes and so does everyone else! I use Whipped Cream Frosting (found in AllRecipes) instead of this one, because it's less sweet and it's my favorite. People at work always want me to bring these!
Couldn't find Irish stout beer so used Breckenridge Vanilla porter--delicious Everything else was great--made these for my son for Father's Day treat! He loved them! Followed directions for the frosting--Perfect! Enough for all the cupcakes! Definitely a keeper! Will make again!
I made this for my husband’s 40th birthday and his two best friends were jealous! I only had 10 adults to eat 24 cupcakes (the kiddos got fun green alien monster cupcakes, but from a store bought vanilla box mix because I’m crazy, not MAGIC) and I had no leftovers because what leftovers weren’t eaten on the spot were taken to ease the journey home. I took the advice from other commenters and increased the frosting amount by 50% and erred on the side of excess and used 5 Tbs. of Baileys. Honestly, the frosting alone is worth the recipe, it would pair well with a pumpkin, cappuccino, or spice cake too!
Now my go to cupcake! I use this now for all my chocolate cupcakes and just leave out the chocolate in the center and change up the icing. My husband always request I make the “loaded” ones for anything he has to take to work! This one is the most requested cupcake by my friends and family!!!
Beautiful cupcakes full of flavor! I did end up using the cored cupcake centers to sprinkle on top to use up and have no waste; it gave it a nice garnish on top that pulls in colors- makes it look complete with natural colors.
Didn't have the Irish whiskey, so made the cupcakes without filling. Amazing flavor and they stayed incredibly moist. Nice perk, I was able to use stout from a new local brewery. May have to make them again, just to share with the crew there (sounds like a good enough excuse to me! ??)
I was craving chocolate cupcakes and man 'o man did these deliver! The cupcakes came out very moist. I opted out of filling them, and topped them with a peanut butter frosting. They are very versatile and could be topped with any type of frosting that you want. I didn't make any changes to the recipe. It makes a lot of batter so be prepared to make more than 24 cupcakes. I made 12 cupcakes and a small round cake. Next time I'll make a bigger cake because I had so much batter that my cupcakes were overfilled and spread out over the top of the tin. I had to loosen the baked batter from the cupcake tin before I could get the cupcakes out. Otherwise this recipe is close to perfect (for me anyway). I will definitely be making these again!!!!!
I will make these again. I made them exactly as directed, the cupcake part. the icing I did make differently as it clumped up so I had to add milk. I ended up doing a buttercream frosting with the Bailey's - no clue how much I used as I did it to taste. The filling, even when cooled for an hour was still liquid but a thick liquid, when I filled the cupcake. However, I did place the cooled and frosted cupcakes in the fridge over night. The filling did solidify and was no longer liquid. The cocoa I used was Hershey's Special Dark and Guinness was the stout I used. I used 2 teaspoons of the whisky for the filling. Prior to putting the cupcakes in the fridge, the filling had the after taste of the whisky. But, once it became solid, there was not an after taste. I might up the whisky by 1-2 teaspoons next time. these were a hit, even my Father In-Law liked them and he does not eat sweats!
Made these for St. Patrick's Day and they were amazing! Followed recipe exactly. It doesn't make a lot of icing so you might need to make more. It takes a while for the icing to go from chunky to creamy, so don't freak out when beating it.
These were delish!!!! The cake was moist. Was nervous about the filling because we're not fond of whiskey but it was really good. May cut down on the Baileys for the frosting a little. I thought too much but the others that ate them thought it was fine. The cake batter made way more than 24 cupcakes. The only thing I plan on doing differently is allowing more time to complete. I need more time for the filling to set. Other than that, perfect!!!!
Oh. My. Goodness. That's it. Totally worth the little extra work - we doubled the whiskey in the filling, needs 1 1/2 time the frosting recipe to frost them all. These are amazing - even our older kids liked them!
The recipe turned out great! For once, the amount of every part - batter, filling, and frosting - was accurate to the number of cupcakes the recipe states. The frosting has such a nice flavor, not sicky sweet. The only thing that wasn’t dead on for me was the bake time. I checked at 17 minutes and the centers were still liquid, but I was using a silicone muffin pan. The total bake time was closer to 30 minutes, at least in my oven with silicone baking pan. I will definitely make these again!
Made it as written except I didn't read the package of bitter sweet chocolate and only had 4 oz's , it didn't seem to matter. Also I used some coffee mate Irish Cream because I had it on hand. Will make these again for sure.
we didn't care for this recipe. The cupcakes sank after they came out of the oven. The Chocolate filling was yummy, I used 1/3 cups of beer instead of liquer and simmered it longer to get the right consistency. The icing I also used beer instead of liquer. All part together the cupcakes were pretty good.
