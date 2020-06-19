Chocolate Beer Cupcakes With Whiskey Filling And Irish Cream Icing

Chocolate beer cupcakes are made from scratch with a stout beer, then filled with an Irish whiskey-chocolate filling and topped off with some Irish cream icing. These are perfect for St. Patrick's Day!

By MeowTheCow08

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
cook:
20 mins
additional:
45 mins
total:
1 hr 35 mins
Servings:
24
Yield:
2 dozen cupcakes
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

24
Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Line 24 muffin cups with paper liners.

  • Bring Irish stout beer and 1 cup butter to a boil in a saucepan and set aside until butter has melted, stirring occasionally. Mix in cocoa powder until smooth.

  • Whisk together flour, sugar, baking soda, and salt in a bowl until thoroughly combined.

  • Beat eggs with sour cream in a large bowl with an electric mixer on low until well combined. Slowly beat in beer mixture, then flour mixture; beat until batter is smooth.

  • Divide batter between the prepared cupcake cups, filling each cup about 2/3 full.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until a toothpick inserted into the center of a cupcake comes out clean, about 17 minutes.

  • Cool the cupcakes completely. Cut cores out of the center of each cupcake with a sharp paring knife. Discard cores.

  • Bring cream to a simmer in a saucepan over low heat; stir in bittersweet chocolate until melted.

  • Mix in 2 tablespoons butter and Irish whiskey until butter is melted; let mixture cool to room temperature. Filling will thicken as it cools.

  • Spoon the filling into the cored cupcakes.

  • For frosting: Whip 1/2 cup butter in a bowl with an electric mixer until fluffy, 2 to 3 minutes.

  • Set mixer to low speed and slowly beat in confectioners' sugar, one cup at a time, until frosting is smooth and spreadable. Beat in Irish cream liqueur; adjust the thickness of frosting with more confectioners' sugar if needed.

  • Spread frosting on filled cupcakes.

Cook's Note:

I used Red Stripe Beer instead of stout, Jameson Whiskey, and Baileys Original. My filling wasn't really that thick when I cooked mine so if it's kind of thin it's okay. I actually added a lot of Baileys to my frosting because the butter would never get fluffy enough but it turned out fine.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
387 calories; protein 3.3g; carbohydrates 48.8g; fat 20.3g; cholesterol 60.8mg; sodium 253.3mg. Full Nutrition
