Grilled Asian Asparagus
Hoisin sauce and sesame seeds make this a great twist from boring plain asparagus. Your kids will love it too!
It is a winter time and I don't use my grill. Instead I baked asparagus for 15 mins on 400F, keeping souse on. Just before serving I sprayed asparagus with a little of lemon juice. It turned out great. Cannot be more happy: easy and tasty. The recipe is definitely a keeper! Thank you, yorkc39!Read More
Flavors did not work together. It was a waste of good asparagus.Read More
It is a winter time and I don't use my grill. Instead I baked asparagus for 15 mins on 400F, keeping souse on. Just before serving I sprayed asparagus with a little of lemon juice. It turned out great. Cannot be more happy: easy and tasty. The recipe is definitely a keeper! Thank you, yorkc39!
Easy - delicious and cooks so fast - I pulled the meat off the grill - tossed these on - by the time the meat had rested the asparagus was done. Perfect.
I really enjoyed this simple recipe for grilled asparagus, and I didn't change a thing. The hoisin sauce gives a slightly sweet flavor that balanced out any tendency toward bitterness. I will make this again!
Needed an Asian side dish to go along with my teriyaki beef and rice. Made this on my grill pan inside and it was delicious. The teriyaki beef dish I made was from Rachael Ray. Have made it quite a few times, using choice top sirloin.
Very good and very easy to make. I'd never grilled asparagus prior to this. I'll definitely make this one again when I'm grilling something else. My date loved it too!
What can I say? It’s asparagus and another way to disguise it’s taste. It works.
This is tasty, quick and easy! Update 11/19/19: Still my go-to asparagus recipe!
Fantastic. Everyone loved it.
Loved it! Would definitely make this again and again. Tasted great the first night. Had some leftover and when we had them again.....just as good.
Paired with seared sesame tuna and Japanese grilled mushrooms for a super meal.
I am making this for the second time with seared sesame tuna and soba noodles.
Easy to do and has good a flavour with the Hoisin sauce.
If you can't get or don't care for fresh asparagus, use fresh green beans
If you like the sweetness of Hoisin, you'll love these. I used a grill pan over my gas grill, set on Med High, turning every few minutes for a total of about 8 minutes. Charred beautifully!
Love these!
It was a little too salty for my taste.
I'd definitely make this recipe again. The marinade was really nice. The Hoisin sauce gives it a great flavor!
Delicious. Light flavor.
I probably will use less hoisin next time, only because I like a little less, but my dad loved the amount and flavor! I loved the flavor and used the aluminum tip for cooking. Probably could have been on the grill a bit longer for more caramelization, but overall they were deliciousness the recipe is on point. Thank you!
tasty and easy
Delicious. I also cooked in the oven. have no grill. Really enjoyed this. Thank you
