Grilled Asian Asparagus

Hoisin sauce and sesame seeds make this a great twist from boring plain asparagus. Your kids will love it too!

Recipe by yorkc39

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
cook:
5 mins
additional:
30 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
5
Yield:
5 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

5
Original recipe yields 5 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place asparagus and hoisin sauce into a resealable plastic bag and shake several times to coat asparagus with sauce. Allow to stand at least 30 minutes. For best flavor, refrigerate and marinate overnight.

  • Preheat an outdoor grill for medium heat and lightly oil the grate.

  • Remove asparagus from bag and shake off excess hoisin sauce; lay asparagus spears onto the grill and cook, turning every 1 to 2 minutes, until all sides of the spears show grill marks and hoisin sauce has caramelized onto the asparagus, 4 to 6 minutes.

  • Transfer asparagus to a serving platter and sprinkle with sesame seeds to serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
84 calories; protein 3.2g; carbohydrates 15.1g; fat 1.9g; cholesterol 0.8mg; sodium 412mg. Full Nutrition
