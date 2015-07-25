Baked Chicken Oscar Dinner (Yep, the Whole Shebang)

1 of 6

Rating: 5 stars A family favorite! And super easy! Helpful (10)

Rating: 4 stars It was a little salty for my taste but otherwise delicious Helpful (2)

Rating: 5 stars I have made this a couple times it's always good. There is only 2 of us so I cut the recipe down. Today my chicken breasts were small 5 oz each and I only used one russet potato cut in 1" chunks so I reduced my baking time to 30 minutes. DH doesn't like crab so I used 10 shrimp I chopped. I also subbed mozzarella cheese so I didn't have to run to the store. Still always good and not as complicated as it looks Helpful (2)

Rating: 5 stars Delicious! I substituted lemon pepper and an herb blend for the lemon and herb blend then eliminated the rest of the pepper. The spice blend that you bake the chicken and potatoes with is very flavorful. I will use that for other dishes maybe on fish. The spices added to the hollandaise are also a must-do. The basil really makes it great. I will also use that hollandaise in other dishes. Thank you for a great recipe! Helpful (1)

Rating: 5 stars Yummy! The whole family loved it. Used actual chicken breasts and Munster cheese instead but worked out great. Love the spice mix and the doctored hollandaise sauce. But make the sauce while the chicken cooks. It took me 2 hours to make this. I did cut up the krab and got everything else ready while the chicken cooked but waited to make the sauce like the recipe says. Hadn't used this sauce before so didn't realize how long it would take to get done. But the results were worth it. Helpful (1)

Rating: 5 stars easy. perfect for dinner party Helpful (1)

Rating: 5 stars Delicious! I used chicken thighs instead of breasts, broccoli instead of asparagus and, oops!, I forgot the cheese….otherwise, I made it exactly as shared. It was easy and delicious. My husband LOVED it and so did I actually think the cheese might have made it too heavy. I use the Knorr hollandaise all the time for easy eggs Benedict, so I had extra and that’s how I found this recipe. Slightly different than homemade, but very tasty, foolproof and so easy!