Baked Chicken Oscar Dinner (Yep, the Whole Shebang)

Rating: 4.88 stars
8 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 7
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

Baked chicken with creamy Havarti cheese, crab, and hollandaise sauce is served with crisp asparagus and roasted red potatoes. Measurements do not have to be exact. Season to taste.

By TL in SA

prep:
20 mins
cook:
45 mins
additional:
5 mins
total:
1 hr 10 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).

  • Place chicken breasts into a 9x13-inch baking dish.

  • Place red potatoes into a separate 8x8-inch baking dish.

  • Drizzle 1 tablespoon olive oil over chicken breasts and 1 tablespoon oil over potatoes.

  • Combine sea salt, 2 teaspoons garlic powder, lemon and herb seasoning, onion powder, 1 teaspoon dried basil, and black pepper in a small bowl. Sprinkle chicken and potatoes each with half the seasoning mix.

  • Cover both baking dishes with aluminum foil.

  • Bake chicken and potatoes in the preheated oven for 40 to 45 minutes; remove chicken and top each breast with a folded slice of Havarti cheese. Return chicken to oven and bake until Havarti cheese is melted, chicken is no longer pink inside and juices juices run clear, about 5 more minutes.

  • Remove chicken and potatoes from oven and allow to rest covered for 5 minutes.

  • Whisk hollandaise sauce mix with milk in a saucepan over medium heat; bring to a boil and stir in butter until melted. Reduce heat to low and simmer sauce until thickened, about 1 minute. Remove from heat and stir in white pepper, 1 teaspoon dried basil, and 1 pinch garlic powder.

  • Place asparagus into a skillet over medium heat. Pour water into skillet about 1-inch deep and bring to a boil. Cover skillet and steam asparagus just until tender but still bright green, 2 to 4 minutes.

  • To serve, place each chicken breast onto a serving plate and top breasts with imitation crab meat.

  • Pour about 2 tablespoons of hollandaise sauce over each serving and place several spears of asparagus on top; drizzle 2 more tablespoons of sauce over each portion. Serve remaining hollandaise sauce on the side. Garnish with a pinch of paprika and serve with 2 red potatoes on each serving plate.

Cook's Note:

For the picky my-food-shouldn't-be-touching: serve the asparagus and sauce on the side (mix the crab into it. They will never know!)

Editor's Note:

The nutrition data for this recipe includes the full amount of the hollandaise sauce. The actual amount of the sauce consumed will vary.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
924 calories; protein 50.4g; carbohydrates 71.7g; fat 50.7g; cholesterol 199.6mg; sodium 1638.7mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (6)

TL in SA
Rating: 5 stars
03/04/2012
A family favorite! And super easy! Read More
Helpful
(10)
kb
Rating: 4 stars
03/07/2013
It was a little salty for my taste but otherwise delicious Read More
Helpful
(2)
djpcan1964
Rating: 5 stars
11/14/2016
I have made this a couple times it's always good. There is only 2 of us so I cut the recipe down. Today my chicken breasts were small 5 oz each and I only used one russet potato cut in 1" chunks so I reduced my baking time to 30 minutes. DH doesn't like crab so I used 10 shrimp I chopped. I also subbed mozzarella cheese so I didn't have to run to the store. Still always good and not as complicated as it looks Read More
Helpful
(2)
DKoppy
Rating: 5 stars
11/07/2015
Delicious! I substituted lemon pepper and an herb blend for the lemon and herb blend then eliminated the rest of the pepper. The spice blend that you bake the chicken and potatoes with is very flavorful. I will use that for other dishes maybe on fish. The spices added to the hollandaise are also a must-do. The basil really makes it great. I will also use that hollandaise in other dishes. Thank you for a great recipe! Read More
Helpful
(1)
Cat8rabbit
Rating: 5 stars
03/11/2016
Yummy! The whole family loved it. Used actual chicken breasts and Munster cheese instead but worked out great. Love the spice mix and the doctored hollandaise sauce. But make the sauce while the chicken cooks. It took me 2 hours to make this. I did cut up the krab and got everything else ready while the chicken cooked but waited to make the sauce like the recipe says. Hadn't used this sauce before so didn't realize how long it would take to get done. But the results were worth it. Read More
Helpful
(1)
Melcooks
Rating: 5 stars
10/23/2013
easy. perfect for dinner party Read More
Helpful
(1)
jodie84124
Rating: 5 stars
09/07/2021
Delicious! I used chicken thighs instead of breasts, broccoli instead of asparagus and, oops!, I forgot the cheese….otherwise, I made it exactly as shared. It was easy and delicious. My husband LOVED it and so did I actually think the cheese might have made it too heavy. I use the Knorr hollandaise all the time for easy eggs Benedict, so I had extra and that’s how I found this recipe. Slightly different than homemade, but very tasty, foolproof and so easy! Read More
Kathy
Rating: 5 stars
11/09/2020
Continuing the review I accidentally submitted before I was finished ... made my own hollandaise, used muenster cheese ... otherwise, followed the recipe word for word ... fantastic!!! This is one of my favorite dishes order out, and I never imagined it would be so easy to make. It was so good that I might prefer this to ordering out from now on. Hubby and teenage son also give 2 thumbs up. This will be a repeat at our house. Read More
