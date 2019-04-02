Mocha Frosting
Delicious mellow coffee flavor makes this frosting a favorite on chocolate cake. Eat with a spoon or use to frost a cool cake.
While I couldn't detect the mellow coffee flavor the submitter describes, the coffee (and a good pinch of salt) no doubt did heighten the chocolate flavor because for some reason it just does. I was not entirely happy with the recipe as is, preferring to nearly double the butter, which I didn't melt. By doing so I got the fluffy "chocolate ice cream" look and mouth feel I was after, and a frosting that wasn't overly sweet. I used this to frost "Chocolate-Zucchini Cupcakes," also from this site.Read More
It was ok. Not a big fan though.Read More
I used a little more butter and milk just to get to the consistency I was after, but the basics were still there. Good flavor and seemed easy to tweak for what I wanted, which is much appreciated.
Delicious! Need to stay out of it so there is enough left to frost the cupcakes. It reminds of a frosting my grandmother used to make- none of that artificial flavor of canned frosting. I made it with margarine because that was all I had and it was fine. I also used coffee that had been brewed and that was fine too. I used only one tablespoon of milk.
This frosting had a good flavor. I made it for a faceless recipes (recipes without photos) for the website. I am just still trying to think, what to use it with. It's 10x better than using canned frosting. Although, I couldn't really taste the coffee. It tasted like a good rich chocolate frosting. The color was like a milk chocolate. I thought it tasted a lot like a frosting version of fudge. It is really sweet, but that is to be expected. Maybe, a lightly sweet shortbread type cookie would work. I will update with a picture, when I figure it out.
I LOVE this frosting! I love chocolate, I love coffee, so I definitely love this mocha frosting! I just have one major problem : don't use melted butter!!! Use softened! When the butter's melted, this comes out more like a glaze than anything else. When it's softened, it has the texture of a real frosting. As long as the butter isn't melted, this recipe is great.
I made this using a little more milk and powered sugar. Plus I used 1 1/2 tbsp of coffee (I wanted a stronger coffee flavor). Love coffee!!! I got it to the consistency that I wanted and put it on my one bowl chocolate cake 3 (from this site). Just wonderful together. Thanks future _chef for this easy and great recipe.
Really yummy frosting. I used more coffee for a richer flavor.
This is delicious ! I added about 4 more tablespoons of milk; I honestly didn't measure; just added a bit at a time until it was the consistency I wanted. I also used 1tblsp of instant espresso powder. Scrumptious!
This made the perfect amount for a two layer cake. It spread beautifully and had wonderful flavor.
Good! Loved spreading consistency. Doubled all ingredients except 10x sugar (only used normal amnt) to icing 9x13
I used this recipe for my Buche de Noel this past Christmas. I figured since it was my first 'Yule Log' i'd take a chance with it. Instead of the traditional white filling I used chocolate mousse (my son's favorite dessert) and this was perfect. It complimented the richness of the chocolate cake & creamy rich mousse perfectly. I did however use brewed (strong almost like an espresso) coffee for half the milk. It was a huge success...requested for next years dinner if not sooner
I wanted more mocha flavor, a little less sweet and a more creamy texture. So easy to manipulate. I had doubled the recipe for a layer cake, which gave me enough leftover for everyone to have a spoonful. I used 3/4 of the sugar called for, almost tripled the coffee, and added a bit more milk. So good!
This was pretty good, although I did have to add a bit more milk to get it to a spreading consistency, and I also resorted to using a hand mixer rather than a whisk. I do think the instructions could use a little finesse - perhaps whisk the dry ingredients together, then add the wet ingredients.
Used a heaping tablespoon of instant coffee and had to eyeball the powdered sugar, since I buy in 10 lb bags. Super easy and ingredients I was able to pull from my nearly empty pantry. Used it to frost a red velvet cake. Yum!
This was a nice consistency for icing. I couldn't really taste the coffee but is was nice all the same.
Can I give this more than 5 stars? I followed the recipe exactly and this is the best frosting I've ever had. The BEST frosting I've ever had! I actually don't even like frosting, but this, oh THIS! So so so good!!! Obviously, everyone else liked it too. On top of it tasting so good, it took about 3 minutes to make from start to finish. Thanks so much for sharing!
Great to use with kids that can’t wait! And delishious!
Thank you! I've never made frosting (I don't do a lot of baking) and I hate all the trans fats in canned frosting. On a jones, looked up a recipe and found this one. I didn't have instant coffee, but after reading the reviews I see how malleable your recipe is, so I brewed some espresso and added that. I actually added about 3 TBLSP and it has a nice bit of coffee flavor. YUM!
I increased the coffee because I liked a stronger favor. Otherwise it was perfect.
Great taste, but had to add a lot more milk than it says, luckily its easy to keep adding milk until its the right consistency. I just added milk from the fridge, I didn't bother warming it up after the 2 tablespoons.
smells amazing and tastes even better! made with chocolate cupcakes and is great together
the recipe needs more butter and milk but tasted amazing
I changed the recipe and used 1 teaspoon of instant coffee and 1/2 teaspoon of espresso powder as well as softened butter (not melted). Everyone loved it! Thanks!
I had to modify this recipe for a dairy free person and I couldn't get any instant coffee last minute so I used 2 espresso shots in place of the milk and instant coffee. I think it gave it a little more coffee flavor. Turned out pretty good!
it is nice but i don't taste the coffee though :P
Good but a bit too sweet .
I loved the results I had with this chocolate mocha icing. I didn't make any changes except to double the recipie. It was gooey ooey! Just perfect! The texture was ideal in that it was very easy to spread on my cooled cake. I waited an hour for the icing to set on the cake so I could take a spoon and make fancy swirls. I will definitely make this icing again. There is absolutely nothing wrong with the measurements of the ingredients as some have said. See for yourself like I did.
Good! Recipe should also include # cups of powdered sugar..... not only 16 oz bag. I used 4 cups.
I could not find the "mellow coffee flavor" so i added an extra 1 1/4 teaspoons of instant coffee. after that it was delicious.
This was great except I added 2 tsp of coffee. I didnt melt the butter - I used softened butter per some other users suggestions.
SOO GOOD!!!
This icing is awesome! I switched the instant coffee to instant espresso powder, and BAM! Incredible mocha flavor! Used on the flourless chocolate cake. Perfect combo!
