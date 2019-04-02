Mocha Frosting

Delicious mellow coffee flavor makes this frosting a favorite on chocolate cake. Eat with a spoon or use to frost a cool cake.

Recipe by Samantha S

prep:
10 mins
total:
10 mins
Servings:
16
Yield:
16 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

16
Original recipe yields 16 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Stir warm milk and coffee powder in large bowl until the coffee dissolves completely.

  • Whisk confectioners' sugar, melted butter, cocoa powder, and vanilla extract into the milk mixture until no clumps remain and you have a smooth frosting.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
152 calories; protein 0.4g; carbohydrates 28.8g; fat 4.6g; cholesterol 11.6mg; sodium 32.1mg. Full Nutrition
