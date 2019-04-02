Sarah's Easy Shredded Chicken Taco Filling

These shredded chicken tacos are quick to make — no slow cooker needed. I came up with this recipe when I was craving tacos but didn't want ground beef. Serve this warm chicken filling in a taco shell, covered with lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, or other favorite toppings.

By Holiday Baker

Ingredients

Directions

  • Place chicken breasts in a saucepan and cover with water. Bring to a boil over medium heat, then simmer until no longer pink, 10 to 12 minutes.

  • Transfer chicken breasts to a bowl. Allow to cool, then shred with 2 forks.

  • Heat vegetable oil in a saucepan over medium heat. Add onion and cook until translucent, 2 to 3 minutes. Stir in shredded chicken, tomato sauce, cumin, and chili powder.

  • Bring to a boil, then reduce heat to low and simmer until chicken is hot and flavors have blended, about 3 minutes.

Tips

One pound of chicken is equivalent to 3 small chicken breasts.

If you prefer more sauce, add additional tomato sauce a spoonful at a time to your liking.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
188 calories; protein 29.8g; carbohydrates 1.7g; fat 6.3g; cholesterol 78mg; sodium 174.9mg. Full Nutrition
