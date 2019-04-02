Sarah's Easy Shredded Chicken Taco Filling

Very good and easy to make. Read through the reviews to find Holiday Baker's comments on this recipe. It seems this was meant to be basic and adjustable to taste preferences, hence the reference to 'pinches' of dry ingredients. For 1.5 lb chicken breasts, I used about 1.5 tbsp home made taco seasoning since I ran out of chili powder. I also added 4-5 oz Herdez salsa-medium (canned) -- yes, I was out of tomato sauce too and was too tired to puree the the salsa, also thinking this would result in enough liquid. I ended up adding about 1/2 cup water. This recipe serves as a good base though for using chicken breasts for tacos instead of slow cooker. Made this dish along side "Best Spanish Rice" (http://allrecipes.com/recipe/33385/best-spanish-rice). UPDATE 2.9.18: Still making this and love it! I usually boil the chicken with 2-3 garlic cloves, 1/4-1/2 white or spanish onion (quartered), bay leaf, 4 whole pepper corns, and salt. Reserve broth to be used in other dishes. Add about 1/4-1/2 cup chicken broth to the skillet, depending on how much meat I use and if I finely shredded the meat. Otherwise, the meat might seem dry. Add more tomato sauce as needed (in a pinch use canned/jarred salsa)...you'll be able to tell if more sauce is needed as you stir all to combine. You don't want too much liquid, but don't want it dry either. This recipe remains my go to for super quick and easy chicken tacos and the versatility of it is awesome! Thank you again for the recipe!