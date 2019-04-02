Sarah's Easy Shredded Chicken Taco Filling

These shredded chicken tacos are quick to make — no slow cooker needed. I came up with this recipe when I was craving tacos but didn't want ground beef. Serve this warm chicken filling in a taco shell, covered with lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, or other favorite toppings.
I doubled this recipe. I had half of an onion to use, I just chopped it up and threw that in instead of measuring out two tablespoons. I also added four cloves of fresh minced garlic and was a little more liberal with the spices as well. Everyone who ate the meat (I did not have any and neither did my Aunt who does not eat meat) said that it was very good. Out of a doubled recipe, there's enough for one big lunch for my husband.
This is an easy recipe to put together, I used soft and hard tacos. I thought it needed more seasoning. I added garlic powder and 1tblsp. of chile powder, This is probably a preference thing, because I love extra spicy. Loved the idea of using chicken. Thay were very good and I will make these often. You have to give them a try!Thaks for this recipe, Baker Bee, Good one.
Definitely easy and not to mention very tasty! I love beef tacos, but chicken is a great alternative. Plus this recipe is perfect for times when you want something simple and quick to put together. I cooked my onion in olive oil vs. vegetable oil and since I had "Seasoning for Tacos" from this site already made I used a little of that for seasoning. Delicious in warm soft or hard shell tacos with all the fixin's - shredded cheese, chopped tomatoes, shredded lettuce, hot sauce and sour cream. Thanks for a great recipe Baker Bee!
For best results, follow the flavorings as suggested. It's meant to be simple! Then, add additional heat or other flavorings as needed. I intended this to be quicker than 6 hour crock-pot recipes, which was all I kept finding, and mild enough for children or adults. It shreds very easily and works great in a hard shell taco with lettuce, tomato, and cheese. Not an authentic recipe for shredded taco chicken, but a quick method for those pinched for time and want a healthier option, in addition to, or to serve with, traditional ground beef. Thank you for trying my recipe and this very easy method of cooking shredded chicken!
This was very tasty and super easy. I love chicken tacos. I changed the serving size to 12, I have 2 teen boys whose stomachs are bottomless pits these days. I cooked the chicken in the crockpot since it was going to be a busy day. Because I used a crockpot I seasoned the chicken with cumin, chili powder, chicken bullion, garlic and some minced onion. Shredded the chicken up and then followed the rest of the cooking instructions. Served this with the usual toppings. Had enough to feed the boys and the rest of us with a little bit leftover for lunch. This makes awesome chicken quesadillas too! Family loved these. I'll be making this again. Thanks for the recipe Baker Bee :)
This was very good! I had to make MASS (9 lbs of chicken!) amounts for our taco bar party and I had to figure out how to keep it warm. So, I boiled the chicken meat and shredded it like directed but instead of simmering in the pot. I combined the seasonings, onion and tomato sauce in the bottom of a slow cooker along with some garlic and a few splashes of chicken broth. I then added the shredded chicken and mixed it well. I While I prepared everything else, I set my slow cooker on 3 hours on low and let it stay on warm to keep it heated. Turned out WONDERFUL! I had leftovers in which I made a vegetable & chicken soup out of. This is versatile and can be used in lots of different things, not only some tasty tacos... Thanks Baker Bee! :)
This easy recipe became the base for an instant family favourite. I use three chicken breasts (I don't know if they would qualify as small), a 15oz can of tomato sauce (we like our meat with suace), 1 heaping tsp of cumin and 1 tsp of chili powder (really I used an Ethiopian red pepper mix). I also added sea salt to taste. Very delicious!
This recipe is as easy as it gets! Followed recipe with the exception of adding salt to taste and more cumin and chili powder. Served with lettuce, sour cream, jalapeno peppers, tomatoes and taco style cheese. I want to try this as an appetizer served in the Scoop shells. Thanks Sarah for sharing this great alternative to beef tacos.
This is a great recipe but I did modify a bit. I doubled the recipe and added 1 teaspoon of minced garlic and 1/2 tsp. of cumin and 1/2 tsp. of chili powder. I also substituted the vegetable oil with chicken broth just to save on some calories! The key to this easy dish is the simmering of the shredded chicken. Add a few minutes when simmering it allows the chicken to really absorb the flavor too.
I gave this 4 stars b/c I added alot to it ....but it was PHENOMENAL. I added chicken broth and tomato paste instead of tomato sauce. I also added garlic and salt and way more of the spices listed. It was delicious in a warmed soft taco with all the fixings!! We will make it many more times!
This is a good recipe. I usually add chopped peppers (whatever kind I have) plus a lot more than a pinch of cumin. I also add some onions & garlic to the water when cooking the chicken and save the broth, then add some of it to the shredded chicken mixture and simmer it down. Alternate serving suggestion: use this filling to make enchiladas by rolling it in flour tortillas. Put 4-5 enchiladas in a greased baking dish, cover with homemade salsa and shredded cheese, then bake at 400 or so until cheese melts. Serve with mashed sweet potatoes and black beans on the side. (Add chopped green chiles to your mashed sweet potatoes for extra Mex flavor.) It is also possible to use canned chicken as a shortcut in this recipe (saves a lot of prep time) but it's not as good as fresh shredded chicken. If you do go for the shortcut, be sure to buy some good canned chicken, season the heck out of it and simmer it a long time.
This is a great base recipe to go in any direction with. I added extra seasonings, similar to many others: more chili powder & cumin, paprika, oregano, savory, black pepper. Also 2 pressed cloves of garlic, diced colored peppers, tossed in some canned rinsed black beans and 1/2c. chicken broth, splash of strong coffee, dash of worchestershire, then made my flavour twist with 1/4c. smoky BBQ sauce. A drizzle of maple syrup completed my dinner direction of delicious shredded chicken sitting on lettuce on a toasted bun topped with cheddar & a green salad on the side. This would also be tasty in a bowl with assorted toppings and using tortilla chips to scoop up, as a snack idea. Letting it simmer on low is the key to flavour. Be as fancy as you like or as time permits! I believe most recipes are guidelines only! Enjoy!
Very good and easy to make. Read through the reviews to find Holiday Baker's comments on this recipe. It seems this was meant to be basic and adjustable to taste preferences, hence the reference to 'pinches' of dry ingredients. For 1.5 lb chicken breasts, I used about 1.5 tbsp home made taco seasoning since I ran out of chili powder. I also added 4-5 oz Herdez salsa-medium (canned) -- yes, I was out of tomato sauce too and was too tired to puree the the salsa, also thinking this would result in enough liquid. I ended up adding about 1/2 cup water. This recipe serves as a good base though for using chicken breasts for tacos instead of slow cooker. Made this dish along side "Best Spanish Rice" (http://allrecipes.com/recipe/33385/best-spanish-rice). UPDATE 2.9.18: Still making this and love it! I usually boil the chicken with 2-3 garlic cloves, 1/4-1/2 white or spanish onion (quartered), bay leaf, 4 whole pepper corns, and salt. Reserve broth to be used in other dishes. Add about 1/4-1/2 cup chicken broth to the skillet, depending on how much meat I use and if I finely shredded the meat. Otherwise, the meat might seem dry. Add more tomato sauce as needed (in a pinch use canned/jarred salsa)...you'll be able to tell if more sauce is needed as you stir all to combine. You don't want too much liquid, but don't want it dry either. This recipe remains my go to for super quick and easy chicken tacos and the versatility of it is awesome! Thank you again for the recipe!
I made this today with a bit of modify. I used 9-10 pounds of chicken boiled with spices (Morton nature's season, goya Adobo,goya sazonador total complete saesoning ,sea salt, fresh grinded black pepper, and sazon) all in the pot. once the chicken was shredded I added homemade sofrito to be mixed with chicken. instead of chili powder or cumin. this gave the chicken some spanish flavor and it was tasty and good. Thanks Baker Bee :-)
Easy and delicious! I made 4 pounds of chicken and froze some. It thawed perfectly and tasted just as good as it did when I made it. We used the chicken in soft and hard shell tacos and even tossed some on top of nachos. I cut up the breast before cooking and liked how easy it was to shred. I didn't change any ingredients and liked it as written. Really a simple yet tasty recipe. Freeze in individual portions for kids' midnight snacks and you won't be sorry! Thank you Holiday Baker for your recipe!
I loved this recipe for when you forget to put it in the crockpot. I made a couple of changes. I sauted the onion and threw some minced garlic in. Instead of tomatoe sauce I used Pace salsa and let that simmer into the shredded chicken. Yum.
This turned out extremely bland, but I was able to save the dish by seasoning it properly (salt, cayenne pepper, paprika, more chili powder and cumin), adding in some fresh ingredients (onion, garlic, cilantro), and reheating. I gave it 2 stars for the helpful tip on shredding the chicken. Otherwise, I would only recommend this to someone with health issues that require a bland diet.
i loved the way the chicken came out. Super moist and melt in your mouth!! I did not use the cumin or chili powder because I feel it gives it that processed " taco seasoning" flavor. Instead of tomato sauce used salsa. Before I added the chicken I sautéed chopped garlic and half an onion. I also used onion powder and garlic powder to taste. I will definitely use this recipe again!!
I didn't have any tomato sauce, and I used Verde Enchillada sauce instead. I coated one pound of chicken with a whole large can of green sauce. It helps bolden the flavor a lot. I love this recipe and I make it quite often.
This was fantastic and just what I was looking for! I really wanted some chicken tacos without waiting hours. Being from Texas and loving spicy food I think I maybe used 4X the amount of spices I was supposed to and added garlic powder and cayenne. Great basic recipe though.
Definitely quick, good for weeknight dinner and an excellent alternative to ground meat. Only thing I did different was use a homemade taco seasoning I got from another website. I lightly sauteed the seasoning mixture with the onion before adding chicken & tomato sauce. My 5 yr old daughter loved it. Definitely a keeper. Thanks for an easy recipe
I had a lot of gardening to do (it's July) so I put a couple of chicken breasts in the crock pot and the rest of the ingredients, it didn't seem like enough seasonings for our tastes so I added a half envelope of Old El PasoTaco Seasoning. When we were ready for dinner I put about a half cup of the shredded mixture on a large flour wrap, some chopped green onion, a small handful of shredded Monteray Jack and a few dabs of cream cheese then topped with another wrap to make Quesadillas. I put it in a hinged rack about 14 inches in diameter so it could be flipped over on the grill without falling apart. Topped with sour cream, a sprinkle of cilantro. Served with a green salad of chopped Romain, chopped tomato, sliced red onion and shopped avocado with a simple dressing. So Good and So Easy. I'm not sure who mentioned making Quesadillas with this mixture but it was a good idea, Thanks a bunch
This was super easy and very delicious! I made for a taco party. I doubled the recipe recipe, used a whole onion and added minced garlic. I also used a jar of salsa instead of tomato sauce. I put everything in a crock pot on low after cooking and shredding the chicken. It turned out great! I’ll definitely make this again.
I boiled the chicken. Then while it was cooling off I Added Rotel with diced tomatoe and jalepeno to a pan with some vegetable oil and taco seasoning. Skipped the cummins. Then shredded the chicken and added that to the mix with some water. Bommmmmmmb
I’ve never left a review on here before, but felt I must for this because it was such a fantastic hit with our entire family! We were at the end of a pay period, so very low on funds and doing the “let’s see what we have already” thing, in order to make up a recipe and avoid a grocery run. I typed in a search for shredded chicken tacos and this was the first thing that came up. I tweaked it abit due to not having everything listed and it was surprisingly good! For something that is so simple, it was popular with everyone. I didn’t have onions, so used a teaspoon of onion powder, added a tsp. If garlic powder, and put 1/4 tsp. of the other listed ingredients and diluted tomato paste to make sauce, and added some salt, and served on hamburger buns with lettuce. Was gone within a few minutes! Thank you for posting this recipe.
I made a batch of the chicken exactly as stated in the recipe and it was good. Simple and fast. I'm not a big fan of tomato sauce, so I made another batch and half ed the amount of tomato sauce, added 2 tbs of herdez mild salsa, cumin, chili powder, garlic powder and a dash of salt. This was a little more to our liking because of the less tomato sauce. Still a great recipe as is, thanks for sharing.
Instead of plain water, I had tomato bouillon (Knorr makes a good one) that you can find in the Mexican Food Aisle of the grocery store. It's great for making Mexican Rice too. I followed the rest of the recipe and the filling turned out very tasty. Much better tacos than ground beef, in my opinion! Thanks for the recipe.
I would not make this recipe again. we make one almost the same, except that we boil the chicken with, onions, garlic bay leave and add the cumin to the water. we then shred the chicken and cook in an iron skillet with Chili Del Pato green label. serve in a home made taco shell with lettuce, tomato, Mexican ceso fresco and a home made spicy salsa. F.J.
I think the directions are missing something. Are we supposed to use the water after bringing it to temp? Then add the tomato sauce? I got lost after that. My chicken came out so hard and chewy. The flavor was spot on but it was like we were chewing on sandals.
I was doing some research to figure out how to quickly make pulled chicken for a salad that I make daily for work and I came across this recipe, along with another from a different website. The general idea of the process as depicted in this recipe is good, and that is what I'm rating (in other words, I didn't follow through with the rest of the taco seasoning), however, the other recipe that I saw suggested boiling/simmering the chicken in chicken broth, reducing the broth after the chicken is done, and storing the chicken in the reduced broth. I think that that helped to keep the chicken soft and moist. All in all, not a bad recipe.
I was looking for a simple and quick recipe for chicken tacos and came across this. I followed all directions but added a bit of water at the end for simmering because the chicken was dry. Even after the tomato sauce. I would reserve some of the water from boiling the chicken and use to moisten it a bit while simmering. Was simple and flavorful. I used for tacos, then quesadillas and ultimately sopa da fideo.
I used rehydrated onion, cumin & homemade taco seasoning along with picante sauce. I also used boneless, skinless chicken thighs. My soft tacos were great, doesn’t that make them a burrito? Lol I wouldn’t have tried without your recipe, but glad I did. Thank you.
This was my first time making tacos for supper, coming from an inexperienced cook. I put it on whole wheat tortillas with some diced white onions and tomatoes, with shredded lettuce and a little sour creme.
Great recipe although I did make a couple tweaks by using 2 tables spoons of taco seasoning rather than the Chile spice and cumin. Also, I heavily seasoned the water with salt, pepper, red pepper flakes and chicken bouillon which added a lot of great flavor to the bland poached chicken! Will definitely make this again!
Not sure how you would boil 3 cooked and shredded chicken breasts with 1/4 cup of tomato sauce and spices ?? Pretty dry. However i don’t think you really to. I simply added the chicken and spices and tomato to the onion and cooked on low for 10 minutes to blend all the flavours together. The chicken was a bit bland but as you are adding all your taco toppings it was the perfect base from which to build upon. My family loved it. Would make this again.
First I make as instructed in order to give an accurate rating. It was okay, but it was bland to me. I have some suggestions for those that may feel something is missing. Use boneless skinless chicken thighs instead, it's more melt in your mouth tender and has more flavor due to it being the fatty part of the chicken. It's also not as costly as breast. Always remember the best chicken meat to add to compliment dishes that require added condiments such as this, a stirfry, or chicken casserole rice or noodle or dumpling dishes choose short thighs. It's more cost effective if you aren't a cook and keep a cabinet full of spices on hand, to just buy McCormick season package and keep them on hand. Take up less space too. I redid this using short thighs and a package of McCormick fajita season. I also used a salsa instead of tomato sauce, I added 2 tsp of minced garlic. I used my processor to finely chop a small onion. Stirfry the garlic and onion in the pan with 2 tbs of cooking oil or bacon fat until onion start to look iridescent then add cooked shredded chicken and follow McCormick packet instructions.
This recipe is so easy and delicious. I did however triple the cumin and chilli powder and added a little salt at the end. My family said it was the best chicken tacos they have ever had..they were talking about them for the rest of the night
This was good...I did find that I needed a lot more seasoning. It definitely needed salt. I added salt to the water of the boiling chicken, when it started to boil. And I added extra garlic powder, onion powder, cumin, and chili powder, and salted "to taste" as I cooked it. I used a can of Rotel tomatoes instead of tomato sauce. The cooking method was "spot on" and the chicken was very juicy. Since I didn't use tomato sauce, I added a little chicken broth when the pan started getting dry. It was great!
I give this three stars because it is super easy, but if you make at as described it would be extremely bland. I added at least 3 Tablespoons of homemade taco seasoning to a double batch. With that it was pretty good - but definitely better then using ground turkey for tacos. But not something I’m going to repeat.
One alternate way to cook the chicken is to boil it. You can defrost chicken breasts and just place the chicken in boiling water for about 20 minutes. Once cooked (no red inside) pull the chicken from the pot to a cutting board. The chicken is so soft at that you can use to dinner forks to shred the chicken. It's not as easy as a processor, but if you don't have one this works just fine. Enjoy!!
I used frozen chicken breasts so it took significantly longer to boil. I used smoked paprika, cayenne, cumin, and chili powder. It was excellent. I added Fritos to my soft tacos for a little crunch. Highly recommend.
