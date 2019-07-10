Salmon With Dijon Butter Sauce, Asparagus and Herb Butter Angel Hair Pasta

I am freshly out of college, so I am not an expert chef. I am looking for new meal ideas and this one looked really fun. This recipe was a slight challenge for me (I couldn't quite get my timing right). I personally wasn't a huge fan of the dijon sauce, a little extra sweetness would have satisfied my taste buds a little more. My variations from the recipe : I cooked my salmon for about 2.5 minutes per side, I would recommend this for a fish lover. The grocery store I went to was out of lemons, so I bought oranges, this worked very well on salmon, not sure how I liked it in the dijon sauce. I added too much water to the asparagus which resulted in my overcooking the veggies. It made them very mushy, which worked out well enough I guess. My noodles were a little dry, next time I will add more butter, or maybe an alfredo sauce. Overall, this recipe was very fun and satisfying.