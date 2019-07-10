Salmon With Dijon Butter Sauce, Asparagus and Herb Butter Angel Hair Pasta

Entertaining guests and want to show off your talents as a chef? This homemade Dijon sauce for salmon makes the perfect dish! It's light and bursting with flavor. It looks like it took hours, but you can make it in less than an hour. Everyone will be asking you for the recipe.
I loved how clean and simple this dish is. The directions are good, BUT they should say to start the water for the noodles first because they will take the longest (getting the water to boil). Then everything else will fall into place. LOVED the pecans. So glad I made this!
I am freshly out of college, so I am not an expert chef. I am looking for new meal ideas and this one looked really fun. This recipe was a slight challenge for me (I couldn't quite get my timing right). I personally wasn't a huge fan of the dijon sauce, a little extra sweetness would have satisfied my taste buds a little more. My variations from the recipe : I cooked my salmon for about 2.5 minutes per side, I would recommend this for a fish lover. The grocery store I went to was out of lemons, so I bought oranges, this worked very well on salmon, not sure how I liked it in the dijon sauce. I added too much water to the asparagus which resulted in my overcooking the veggies. It made them very mushy, which worked out well enough I guess. My noodles were a little dry, next time I will add more butter, or maybe an alfredo sauce. Overall, this recipe was very fun and satisfying.
AMAZING! I added one clove of garlic to the pasta. Satued it in a bit of butter then added to the pasta and sprinkled with herbs. SO GOOD. I would cut down on the fat a bit by using part olive oil and a bit of butter in the pasta and less butter in the asparagus as well. This dish may even be great with poached salmon rather than fried.
This was simply divine. The only thing I was missing was the glass of wine. I was concerned that the pasta was going to be too dry, but it wasn't. The mustard sauce is fantastic. Almost like a mock hollandaise sauce with a mustard flavor. I just wished there was more of it! I would have loved to have drizzled some over the asparagus.
This receipe was as good as it sounded. The onlything I would change is to use a less butter. I didn't have any angel hair pasta, so I used penne. I also didn't have fresh lemons so I used bottled lemon juice. My husband is not a huge fan of fish, but with each mouthful he complimented the meal. I will definitely use this receipe again, for guests.
Really yummy. Somehow I messed up the dijon sauce though. It separated and got "chunky" when I put it on simmer to keep warm- what gives? Next time I think I'll try a nice citrus EVOO instead of butter to "healthy" it up a bit.
I absolutely loved this. Instead of the asparagus I used spinach,1 bag, and instead of Dijon I used honey mustard, I didn't use pecans, and for flavoring the salmon I used salt pepper, a little garlic powder, one little squirt of lemon juice from bottle per salmon fillet, and parsley,also paprika, ... I put 1 1/2 tablespoon of butter, and 2 table spoons of vegetable or olive oil, 1 table spoon of minced garlic 4 shakes of garlic salt 3 shakes of ground pepper and sprinkle 1 table spoon of garlic powder. Mix all, after spinach is soften put 2 tablespoons of Worcester sauce. Mix all and continue the rest of ingredients.
I have made this dish several times and absolutely love it! Every time that I have prepared it it has gotten rave reviews.....absolutely delicious! The sauce is so good that you will definitely want to double it. Also.....very easy to make!
i was looking for a salmon and asparagus pasta dish and this fit the bill perfectly. an amazing recipe! i added 2 medium portobello mushrooms cut into large chunks in place of the pecans (my husband doesn't like nuts). it was amazing. i was not expecting to like the sauce (i'm not much of a mustard lover) but it was a perfect complement for the rest of the dish! highly recommended. i will be making this again!
Absolutely incredible! Works with any fish (I only had flounder on hand, and it was still great!). I tasted the mustard sauce in the pan and though it might be too much, but it was really well balanced. Will definitely be making again! Great dish for company!
I made this dish for a five-person dinner party last weekend. We had to roughly sextuple the recipe (13 fillets, 2 bunches of asparagus, and a pound of spaghetti), but there were NO LEFTOVERS aside from a small bit of pasta. The only change we made was to cook the asparagus for 10 minutes in the butter-pecan mix, and that's just a soft texture preference. All of the flavors come together perfectly! Thank you for a new twist on an old favorite!
I made this recipe last night. I didn't use pecans and i used dry spices instead of fresh ones. I used a garlic and herb butter by Land O Lakes to season pasta. I didn't care for the dijon sauce. Luckily, I had a lemon butter dill sauce for seafood in the pantry. Tasted great!
I made the Salmon and Dijon Butter Sauce, and it was very good. I added garlic, onion powder, black pepper, dill, basil, and parsley to the sauce as it simmered. I served it with mashed potatoes, collard greens and okra. This is a quick, simple and delicious meal that I will make again.
Very good recipe!! I halved most of the recipe, save the sauce so that we'd have more to help flavor the pasta. We really liked it!!! Next time, I'm going to cut back on the butter all around in order to shave some calories. Also, I like to use as much as possible of my ingredients, so I went ahead and added the pulp from my lemon and some lemon zest. Think those were positive additions. Highly recommended! Enjoy!!
Delicious! The timing is a bit off, though. I reheated the asparagus & pecans since they were done first. I started the water boiling for the pasta when I put the salmon on to cook, so timing was better there. My Dijon was a little older, so separated in the butter, so I added a pinch or two of rice flour to thicken (could use cornstarch instead). Overall, a great recipe with tasty flavor combos.
Yummy. Because I don't follow directions well and dove right in, I didn't measure anything. So when taste testing the sauce it was a bit too tangy, to fix my own mistake I improvised and added a splash of white wine, a splash of milk and parmesan cheese, oh my!!! Excellent recipe and my picky eaters approved! Thank you
We all liked this. I baked the salmon, and ended up having to drain the asparagus because the water did not evaporate well enough, but otherwise was good. I did use less butter overall, and added to the sauce a splash of white wine, a splash of milk, and some parmesan cheese
I made it in the oven on 425 for 15 min with the butter mustard sauce added already. With the pasta, we did it with fresh parsley and dry basil and a little less butter than what it called for. We sauteed the asparagus with mushrooms in olive oil, garlic, and white wine. Finally, put it all together and it was delicious!
Make sure you have plenty of butter on hand for this recipe! I was a little confused on which item got which amount of butter but the meal itself turned out great!! Good lemon flavor and the pecans went well with the whole grain angel hair. The dijon butter sauce had good flavor but I must admit that mine didnt hold together very well. Not sure why it kept separating. :(
Salmon With Dijon Butter Sauce, Asparagus and Herb Butter Angel Hair Pasta
Servings Per Recipe: 2 Calories: 895.5
% Daily Value *
protein: 27.9g 56 %
carbohydrates: 32.6g 11 %
dietary fiber: 6.4g 26 %
sugars: 3.6g
fat: 75.6g 116 %
saturated fat: 30.5g 152 %
cholesterol: 161.7mg 54 %
vitamin a iu: 2389.4IU 48 %
niacin equivalents: 14.8mg 114 %
vitamin b6: 0.7mg 46 %
vitamin c: 38.4mg 64 %
folate: 126.9mcg 32 %
calcium: 84.1mg 8 %
iron: 4.5mg 25 %
magnesium: 65.2mg 23 %
potassium: 772.1mg 22 %
sodium: 487.8mg 20 %
thiamin: 0.6mg 57 %
calories from fat: 680.4
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.