Salmon With Dijon Butter Sauce, Asparagus and Herb Butter Angel Hair Pasta

Entertaining guests and want to show off your talents as a chef? This homemade Dijon sauce for salmon makes the perfect dish! It's light and bursting with flavor. It looks like it took hours, but you can make it in less than an hour. Everyone will be asking you for the recipe.

Recipe by Jen Schumacher

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
25 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
2
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

2
Directions

  • Place asparagus spears into a large skillet. Pour enough water to cover the bottom of the skillet about 1/2 inch deep; bring to a boil over medium heat. Reduce heat to medium-low and simmer until water has evaporated, about 5 minutes.

  • Stir butter and pecans into the skillet with asparagus. Simmer until asparagus begin to brown and pecans are fragrant, about 2 more minutes. Remove from heat.

  • Season salmon fillets with salt and black pepper and set aside for about 5 minutes; pat off any excess moisture with paper towels.

  • Heat olive oil in a skillet over medium-high heat. Pan-fry salmon fillets in hot oil until browned, flesh flakes easily, and the center of fillets are nearly opaque, 4 to 5 minutes per side. Squeeze 1/2 of a lemon over fillets as they cook.

  • Fill a large pot with lightly salted water and bring to a boil; stir in angel hair pasta and return to a boil. Cook pasta uncovered, stirring occasionally, until cooked through but still slightly firm, 4 to 5 minutes. Drain well and return to the pot.

  • Stir 2 tablespoons butter, parsley, and basil into cooked pasta until coated; sprinkle with salt and black pepper.

  • Melt 2 tablespoons butter in a small saucepan over low heat until melted; stir in Dijon mustard and squeeze remaining lemon half into sauce. Simmer until flavors blend, about 3 minutes.

  • Divide angel hair pasta between 2 plates and top each with asparagus and pecans. Place fillets over asparagus. Spoon Dijon dressing over fillets to serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
896 calories; protein 27.9g; carbohydrates 32.6g; fat 75.6g; cholesterol 161.7mg; sodium 487.8mg. Full Nutrition
