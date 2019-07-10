Marvel's Shark Bites

I hand-carved the shark from a pear, but a fish-shaped cookie cutter would work as well on a slice of pear or apple. The green gelatin helps hide some of the imperfections. The seaweed is dill. It is sure to please the most critical pirate or sea captain in your house!

By Marvel's Kitchen

20 mins
2 hrs
2 hrs 20 mins
4
4 servings
  • Pour boiling water over lime-flavored gelatin and unflavored gelatin in a bowl.

  • Stir lime juice and lemon juice into gelatin mixture until gelatin has dissolved, 1 to 2 minutes.

  • Pour ice water into gelatin mixture and stir until ice is melted, 2 to 3 minutes.

  • Pour gelatin mixture into a clear glass bowl. Stretch a piece of plastic wrap over the bowl, and refrigerate gelatin until still soft but beginning to set, 10 to 15 minutes.

  • While gelatin is setting up, carve pear into a shark shape with a small, sharp knife. Cut wide end of pear into the head, carve back and side fins, and carve the narrow end into the tail.

  • Remove plastic wrap from bowl, and gently insert pieces of dill "seaweed" into the gelatin. Immerse the pear shark into the gelatin. Cover the bowl back up with the plastic wrap.

  • Use a long skewer or cake tester to puncture the plastic wrap and skewer the shark vertically through the middle to help it stay in position as gelatin sets up. Refrigerate until firm, 2 to 4 hours.

  • Carefully remove skewer from shark and remove plastic wrap before serving.

I was afraid the pear would discolor while I carved it, so kept some lemon juice handy put on it, but in the end I didn't need to. To keep the shark immersed in the gelatin, I used a cake tester held down by a bigger container. Alternatively, you can keep the shark upright by putting the toothpick through some plastic wrap over the container, so its fin protrudes from the sea. Very cool as well.

201 calories; protein 6.6g; carbohydrates 46.3g; fat 0.1g; sodium 121.5mg. Full Nutrition
