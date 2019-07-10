Marvel's Shark Bites
I hand-carved the shark from a pear, but a fish-shaped cookie cutter would work as well on a slice of pear or apple. The green gelatin helps hide some of the imperfections. The seaweed is dill. It is sure to please the most critical pirate or sea captain in your house!
Recipe Summary
Ingredients
Directions
Tips
Cook's note:
I was afraid the pear would discolor while I carved it, so kept some lemon juice handy put on it, but in the end I didn't need to. To keep the shark immersed in the gelatin, I used a cake tester held down by a bigger container. Alternatively, you can keep the shark upright by putting the toothpick through some plastic wrap over the container, so its fin protrudes from the sea. Very cool as well.