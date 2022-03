Marvel's Shark Bites

Five stars for adorability...three for ease...this is, without a doubt, the most challenging recipe I have ever made from this website! Gelatin has never been my strong suit, nor patience, and carving up fruit is ... Well there were some four letter words used in the making of this cute little dish. I used a loaf pan, which was the perfect size. Also, had no dill, but thyme was a great substitute, and for fun I washed some polished rocks and used them for a seaweed base. Happy Shark Week!