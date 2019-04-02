Slow Cooker Cream of Broccoli Soup
This crockpot cream of broccoli soup is a most excellent soup and very easy to make in the slow cooker. The kids love it!
I made this for lunch yesterday and it was excellent. I was asked by a guest for the recipe so that gives it a thumbs up by me. I did use a hand blender and puree it to make a creamy soup rather than one with chunks, as I was serving to someone that was unable to swallow well. They loved it!Read More
I made this and the flavor was all there, but it was way too thick. I will try this again with the same flavorings, but will have to find a way to make it less thick.Read More
Made this yesterday and served it in bread bowls. Super yummy! My husband hates mushrooms and was weary of the cream of mushroom, but he loved it. It was quick, easy, and tasty. I'll make this again soon!
I doubled the recipe and added Tastefully Simple Onion Onion and some black pepper. Yummy! My family loved it! Thank you.
So good and so simple. I'm no chef and not very good a cooking, I don't know my way around a kitchen and this soup is easy and fast to make. I made extra to freeze and eat all winter long.
VERY easy to make, and delishhus!! I didn't have broccoli, so I used California Blend ( frozen), and mashed the veggies lightly after cooking til soft. Also, just added the onions, finely diced, in the pot without grilling them first, but they were wondrful too!! Will definatley make tis again and again. also,, added more water as it was a tad too thick for my taste in soup.. but it would be great for a hearty meal soup on a cold night!
I am sorry we didnt like it, it tasted like canned soup with broccoli in it. Wouldnt make it again
I didn't make any changes to it. It is too strong on the celery flavor. I don't think I'd use the cream of celery soup. It adds a sour taste. I chose it bec. it looked easy and fast to prepare.
Added two extra cups of cheese, an extra can of milk, salt and pepper, and 3 tablespoons of butter.
No changes, will make it again!
I made a triple batch for a party, not a drop was left over! I used dried onion and added it directly with the other ingredients instead of taking time to saute fresh onion and substituted sharp cheddar cheese for the American cheese. I will be making this recipe again.
This was ok, but it tasted a lot like cream of celery soup. It's easy enough, but I'll opt to make this soup from scratch next time.
I was hesitant about trying this recipe initially, however it did not disappoint! I will make this over and over again.
Made this soup b/c a neighbor gave us several bunches of broccoli. I only used the tops b/c the stalks were woody. I used more than the recipe calls for. Also, I didn't use the cheese in the recipe; instead I had shredded cheese on the table. I also added Guinness to the recipe. Very yummy.
It was great. I thought I was at a gourmet restaurant. I used marble cheese. Loved it!
Turned out pretty good, I like the flavor. Sodium was a little high, but kids loved it!
Phenomenal - has turned into part of our Christmas Day tradition!
I made this exactly as written except I did add extra cheese when it was done. So easy and so good. Will defiantly make again.
I will admit I used this recipe more as a starting point. I picked random Cream of ___ Soup like Cream of Broccoli or Cream of Potato etc. I added a LOT more cheese than called for, I eyeballed it but it's at least quadrupled, and I used sharp cheddar. I also added a lot of pepper for my personal taste. I love this soup!! I've gotten really good feedback from my family as well. My husband likes to add bacon to his personal servings.
I think I would use evaporated milk with whole milk to make it creamier
Very yummy and very easy to make. Great for a very cold Michigan day!
Sooo sooo delicious and easy. The kiddos even enjoyed this one.. will be saving this recipe!!
I use a bit less milk since I like a thicker creamy soup. Very flavourful.
I made this for a teacher luncheon put on by our PTA, several of the teachers commented on how good it was. I tripled the batch and none was brought home. Can't wait to try it myself!
Fast and simple soup. I added extra cheese at the end. It was good but the flavors didn't really stand out that much.
Easy peasy soup and tasty. I did add more milk. My attempt had extra broccoli.
