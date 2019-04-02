Slow Cooker Cream of Broccoli Soup

This crockpot cream of broccoli soup is a most excellent soup and very easy to make in the slow cooker. The kids love it!

Recipe by Jeremy Weidig

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
3 hrs 5 mins
total:
3 hrs 15 mins
Servings:
6
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Heat vegetable oil in a large pot over medium heat. Add onion; cook and stir until soft, 5 to 7 minutes. Drain as much liquid from the onion as possible; transfer onion into a slow cooker.

  • Stir broccoli, celery soup, milk, condensed mushroom soup, and cheese into the slow cooker.

  • Cover and cook on Low until broccoli is tender and flavors meld, 3 to 4 hours.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
289 calories; protein 12.3g; carbohydrates 21.2g; fat 18.1g; cholesterol 39.2mg; sodium 1455.9mg. Full Nutrition
