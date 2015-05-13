My Asparagus Casserole

1 of 10

Rating: 5 stars I moderated the proportions of ingredients somewhat but the combination of flavors is 5 star tasty! First of all there seemed to be too much liquid in the recipe for a 2 quart casserole, and I found that 1 can of soup and 1/2 cup of chicken broth were perfect for us. I also cut the shredded cheese to one cup and mixed half with the other ingredients and sprinkled the rest on top. Also, due to preference/laziness I cut the asparagus into bite size pieces and mixed the ingredients (except for the onions) rather than layered them. Still, I want to emphasize that we loved the casserole, and will make regularly. Thanks! Helpful (23)

Rating: 5 stars This was really good! A better version of green bean casserole. Next time I think I'm going to cut the asparagus spears to the same length of the green beans. Helpful (4)

Rating: 4 stars My husband and I liked it the kids were uncertain but ate it anyway. I think that the crackers are not necessary really and I would chop the asparagus up a bit before steaming them so the casserole is a little easier to serve and eat. Overall a yummy casserole and inventive. Helpful (2)

Rating: 4 stars I omitted the ham because I was using this as a side dish & halved the soup & cheese plus I mixed everything together rather than layering(topped w/the fried onions). It was VERY good! It does remind me of green bean casserole but has more of the asparagus flavor & texture. Helpful (1)

Rating: 5 stars I'm trying to cut some fat/calories from my diet so I cut the soup/broth mixture by half and didn't add cheese. I also used crushed potato chips in place of the onions. It was really good!

Rating: 4 stars Too soupy for my taste but the flavors were great. Made as recipe states so I would probably cut the chicken broth in half or reduce the soup.

Rating: 5 stars This was great. Very nice combo. I think it would be wonderful as a pot pie in pie crust shells...just mix everything pour into a crust and top with another crust. I'll try that next time.