My Asparagus Casserole

Rating: 4.3 stars
10 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 5
  • 4 star values: 4
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 0

I had some wonderful asparagus that I found at a farmer's market that I wanted to use as a main dish. I found a recipe for an asparagus casserole that looked intriguing. I didn't have as much fresh asparagus as the recipe called for, so I decided to add green beans to the mix, along with a few other items to really give this casserole a bit more substance. This was the best casserole of any kind that I think I've ever had. My husband hasn't been able to stop eating it either, even the next day!

By Tammi

Recipe Summary test

prep:
20 mins
cook:
35 mins
total:
55 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place asparagus spears into a large skillet and pour in about 1 inch of water. Bring to a boil, cover skillet, and steam until the asparagus is very tender, about 20 minutes, adding more water if needed. Transfer to a plate and set aside.

  • Preheat oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C).

  • Grease a 2-quart casserole dish.

  • Lay the asparagus into the bottom of the prepared casserole dish.

  • Whisk together cream of mushroom soup and chicken broth in a bowl; pour half the soup mixture over the asparagus.

  • Sprinkle in half the diced ham.

  • Spread cracker crumbs evenly over the ham.

  • Spread green beans over the cracker crumbs.

  • Pour remaining soup mixture over the casserole and sprinkle on the remaining ham.

  • Arrange French-fried onions over the top of the casserole, and cover the casserole with a lid.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until the casserole is bubbling, about 30 minutes.

  • Remove from oven, and sprinkle Cheddar cheese over the casserole in an even layer.

  • Return to oven without covering casserole; bake until the cheese is melted, another 5 minutes.

Cook's Note:

If you do the prep while the asparagus is steaming, it doesn't take long to prepare at all.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
556 calories; protein 17g; carbohydrates 37.3g; fat 37g; cholesterol 43mg; sodium 1643.4mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (10)

Most helpful positive review

swr
Rating: 5 stars
02/22/2012
I moderated the proportions of ingredients somewhat but the combination of flavors is 5 star tasty! First of all there seemed to be too much liquid in the recipe for a 2 quart casserole, and I found that 1 can of soup and 1/2 cup of chicken broth were perfect for us. I also cut the shredded cheese to one cup and mixed half with the other ingredients and sprinkled the rest on top. Also, due to preference/laziness I cut the asparagus into bite size pieces and mixed the ingredients (except for the onions) rather than layered them. Still, I want to emphasize that we loved the casserole, and will make regularly. Thanks! Read More
Helpful
(23)
Reviews:
Jamie11285
Rating: 5 stars
02/12/2013
This was really good! A better version of green bean casserole. Next time I think I'm going to cut the asparagus spears to the same length of the green beans. Read More
Helpful
(4)
grabersrus
Rating: 4 stars
05/10/2013
My husband and I liked it the kids were uncertain but ate it anyway. I think that the crackers are not necessary really and I would chop the asparagus up a bit before steaming them so the casserole is a little easier to serve and eat. Overall a yummy casserole and inventive. Read More
Helpful
(2)
lisa
Rating: 4 stars
07/26/2013
I omitted the ham because I was using this as a side dish & halved the soup & cheese plus I mixed everything together rather than layering(topped w/the fried onions). It was VERY good! It does remind me of green bean casserole but has more of the asparagus flavor & texture. Read More
Helpful
(1)
Fred
Rating: 5 stars
01/23/2015
I'm trying to cut some fat/calories from my diet so I cut the soup/broth mixture by half and didn't add cheese. I also used crushed potato chips in place of the onions. It was really good! Read More
MTRoth
Rating: 4 stars
04/29/2013
Too soupy for my taste but the flavors were great. Made as recipe states so I would probably cut the chicken broth in half or reduce the soup. Read More
Lefty
Rating: 5 stars
04/04/2013
This was great. Very nice combo. I think it would be wonderful as a pot pie in pie crust shells...just mix everything pour into a crust and top with another crust. I'll try that next time. Read More
Cindy King
Rating: 5 stars
09/24/2015
This was easy and delicious. I would also recommend cutting up the asparagus before putting in bottom of dish. Read More
