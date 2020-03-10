Garlic Asparagus Soup
This is a light, refreshing soup. It can serve 2 as a main course or 4 as a side dish.
This is a light, refreshing soup. It can serve 2 as a main course or 4 as a side dish.
I used this recipe today as a starting off point. I added some additional vegetables for flavor and nutrition, but kept the main ingredient as asparagus. (broccoli, kale, peppers, eggplant, and celery) I also used some fresh lemon juice with ground cumin and ginger. The final result was amazing. My parents loved it too.Read More
I used this recipe today as a starting off point. I added some additional vegetables for flavor and nutrition, but kept the main ingredient as asparagus. (broccoli, kale, peppers, eggplant, and celery) I also used some fresh lemon juice with ground cumin and ginger. The final result was amazing. My parents loved it too.
I'm an Asparagus lover, so decided to try this. I didn't have fresh Asparagus nor green onions, but used dehydrated Asparagus and dehydrated onions. I rehydrated each in boiling water for 30 minutes and proceeded with the recipe as written. For part of the vegetable broth, I used the water that I had rehydrated the Asparagus in. Our guests and we found it to be very good and they took what little was left over home with them. Thanks for an unusual but very good soup.
very asparagusy
Finally an asparagus soup which tastes like asparagus and isn't the consistency of wallpaper paste. This was soooo good. Served with a dollop of sour cream and garlic croutons from this website. Yummy!
This was a nice soup. It's not my favorite asparagus based soup I've made, but it's a nice soup nonetheless. THANK YOU, gonefishn!
This turned out pretty well. I didn't have vegetable broth so I used chicken broth.
I had roasted asparagus so I had the extra bottoms left. I cut off the extra extra woody bits then chopped up the rest and that is what I used for this soup. A whole onion and four cloves of garlic. Super easy, super yummy.
This is a nice light asparagus soup.
For how simple this was, it was pretty good! I like how it came together so quickly and was very flavorful. I used Better Than Bouillon vegetable base in place of the vegetable broth. As written it was tasty, but I also later added in some half and half, and that was even better.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections