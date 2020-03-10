Garlic Asparagus Soup

This is a light, refreshing soup. It can serve 2 as a main course or 4 as a side dish.

By gonefishn

cook:
15 mins
total:
30 mins
prep:
15 mins
Servings: 4
4
Yield:
4 servings
Ingredients

4
Directions

  • Heat olive oil in a saucepan over medium heat.

  • Cook and stir garlic and green onions in saucepan until garlic is just golden, about 3 minutes.

  • Cook and stir asparagus with garlic and green onions until slightly softened, about 2 more minutes.

  • Pour in vegetable broth and bring to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer until asparagus is tender, about 10 minutes. Turn off heat and allow to cool slightly.

  • Pour soup into blender, filling no more than halfway full. Cover with a lid. Carefully start the blender, using a few quick pulses to get soup moving before leaving it on to puree. Puree in batches until smooth.

  • Transfer soup back to saucepan and reheat. Season with salt and ground black pepper to taste.

