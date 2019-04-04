Kale Orange Banana Smoothie

Sometimes this kale, orange, and banana smoothie tastes like Fruit Loops cereal, but it is actually good for you. My 14-month-old child loves this for breakfast. Furthermore, he can feed himself (with a sippy cup) while I make breakfast and lunch for the older kids. The texture is similar to pudding. If a runnier texture is desired, add ice or milk.

Recipe by Georgina

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
total:
10 mins
Servings:
1
Ingredients

1
Original recipe yields 1 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Blend orange in a blender until mostly juice.

  • Add water and kale; blend again on High speed until kale is liquefied.

  • Break bananas into chunks and add to the blender. Start blending at a lower speed until banana is incorporated. Increase speed to blend the mixture into a pudding-like texture.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
220 calories; protein 3.2g; carbohydrates 55.9g; fat 0.9g; sodium 14.5mg. Full Nutrition
