Kale Orange Banana Smoothie

Sometimes this kale, orange, and banana smoothie tastes like Fruit Loops cereal, but it is actually good for you. My 14-month-old child loves this for breakfast. Furthermore, he can feed himself (with a sippy cup) while I make breakfast and lunch for the older kids. The texture is similar to pudding. If a runnier texture is desired, add ice or milk.
The flavor of this is really good. However, I do think it needs added ice (or use frozen bananas). I made the recipe as-is (except I used oat milk in place of water, and added a spoonful of chia seeds for an added nutritional boost), and it definitely didn't get anywhere near pudding consistency. If you're going to make this, don't add any additional liquid until after you've made it. I think most people won't want added liquid. Also, I highly recommend the chia seeds! Not just for the nutritional boost, but they give smoothies a frothy and creamy texture that is just amazing.
Like a couple of the other reviewers, I needed a way to incorporate kale into my diet...and this smoothie recipe fits the bill! The banana and orange flavors tame the bitterness of kale, and the end result is a palate-pleasing drink.
I've been trying to add some kale to our diets. This is a great way to use it as it takes the bitterness away. I've made this recipe twice now. First time as written, and it was good but thick and not real cold. The second time I made it I added ice cubes. I liked it with the ice cubes better as it was a little thinner and it was cold. I'm sure this would be good made with spinach also. Thanks Georgina for sharing this quick breakfast treat.
I was surprised, but I thought this tasted good. I only had 1/2 orange, so I halved the other ingredients but accidentally kept the water amount the same. I think it was a good mistake, because it was still kind of thick. Like, kellieann I used spinach as it was what I had. I used a small handful. I may make this again. It is very healthy.
This is good as is...OR you can really add whatever you would like. Add more fruit and/or yogurt and less water if you like your drink thicker. More water if you like it more of a juice consistency. Pineapple is an awesome addition, as is mango. These two fruits are amazing with oranges and bananas. Peaches...Just start throwing things in. And sub different greens for the kale, too!
I really wanted to like this, but I found it to be only okay. Mine never got very thick (definitely not pudding consistency), and I substituted part of the water for ice (which should have made it thicker). The flavor wasn't bad, but it didn't have a lot of definite flavor.
My first green smoothie and I loved it. I tried it again not peeling the orange as one reviewer suggested and I hated it. Couldn't get rid of that orange zest...extremely strong flavor... out of my mouth. A little zest goes a long way.
I held off on the water based on other reviewers comments and I was glad I did. This was thick and smooth. The primary taste is banana - don't really get the orange which I would like to have tasted more. Maybe I'll add some orange zest next time too. Overall, a keeper.
This definitely needs ice (or frozen bananas). Warm it seems not sweet enough. Also, with two bananas and a whole orange, it's close to the entire day's worth of sugar, so this is a treat for special occasions, not an everyday smoothie. I calculate 370 calories and 60 grams of sugar.
I feel like if I was a bigger health nut this would have been more delicious, however found it very hard to get the few sips I had down. I may try it again with some vanilla yogurt or some almond milk.
This was delicious!!! I used one pre-chopped frozen banana in place of a fresh banana. I didn't use water, I put a 1/2 cup of pineapple juice instead and I added a 1/2 cup of non-fat PLAIN greek yogurt and a tsp of flax seed powder (I made with my food processor). It was absolutely scrumptious. I was left wanting more :)
My very first taste of kale...and I can't even taste it! lol. Delicious, and tastes exactly like an orange-banana smoothie, with some texture. I can definitely see myself drinking this every morning, and can't wait to change up the fruits a little with each drink. :)
Delicious! I used diet cranberry juice cocktail (stevia sweetened) in place of water, more kale and only one banana. It was delicious. This is the kind of recipe that you can adapt based on your taste, or if you only have one banana like me.
I just bought the Nutribullet and have been making green smoothies for 2 weeks. It is the best thing ever. I use kale spinach broccoli and other vegetables. Mixed with fruit and all kinds of seeds. I love them.
Tasted after making and it was 3 stars. Added a T of peanut butter, flax seed, and wheat germ. Bumped rating up to 4. Next time, I would add ice or freeze/refrigerate for a while because it was pretty warm.
I was looking for a kale smoothie recipe w/everyday ingredients. This was delicious! Some of the other kale smoothie recipes used uncommon ingredients (to me), but I can't imagine them tasting better than this one. I did use ice cubes as others suggested and did chill in freezer for a few minutes. The next time, I will also freeze the two bananas as suggested.
I'm shocked!! This actually tastes amazing. I bought a bag of Kale yesterday for the first time in my life and I can't get enough of it. I've got kale chips baking in the oven as I type this...I'm drinking this smoothie right now...and I've made garlic sautéed butternut squash and kale...YUM! My 11 year old son tried the smoothie and said he was surprised how good it was.
This was amazing. I kept being able to add more greens (used collard greens) and was not able to taste the bitterness. I also added so 100% white grape juice concentrate to add some sweetness. Really good, filling smoothie!
