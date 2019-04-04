Brie's Banana and Honey Dog Treats

3.6
71 Ratings
  • 5 31
  • 4 16
  • 3 7
  • 2 4
  • 1 13

Delicious banana and honey dog treats; your little doggy will know you love them when you bake them these special treats.

Recipe by TheBritishBaker

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
50 mins
additional:
10 mins
total:
1 hr 15 mins
Servings:
72
Yield:
7 dozen dog treats
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

72
Original recipe yields 72 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Lightly grease 2 large baking sheets.

  • Combine water, mashed bananas, honey, vanilla, and egg in a large bowl.

  • Stir in whole-wheat flour and baking powder.

  • Beat dough with an electric mixer on medium speed until ingredients are thoroughly combined, 1 to 2 minutes.

  • Turn dough onto a floured surface and knead until no longer sticky, 5 to 8 minutes.

  • Roll out dough to 1/4-inch thickness and cut into mini shapes with your favorite cookie cutter.

  • Place dough shapes on prepared baking sheets.

  • Bake in preheated oven until cookies are lightly browned, about 20 minutes.

  • Turn off the oven and leave cookies until thoroughly dry and crisp, 30 to 40 more minutes.

  • Remove baking sheets from oven and allow cookies to cool on pans for 10 minutes. Transfer cookies to wire rack to fully cool.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
31 calories; protein 1.1g; carbohydrates 6.7g; fat 0.2g; cholesterol 2.3mg; sodium 8.3mg. Full Nutrition
