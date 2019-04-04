Brie's Banana and Honey Dog Treats

First of all, this is a great recipe, but with a couple tweaks, second, if you are an avid baker, you will know that on first glance, 2 cups of water is way too much for 4 1/2 cups of ANY flour, and that you should NEVER add the liquid all at one time, if you are baking anything that you want to roll out. So, I am assuming that those complaining of this dough being "too sticky" no matter how much flour you use are beginners, or they would know, that 2 cups is too much to start with, and to slowly add the water until you get a rollable consistency. That being said, I substituted sodium free chicken broth. If you can't find salt free, use low sodium or make your own, and you can use ANY chicken, first boil it, then use the broth; you can also chop the chicken in tiny pieces and add to the recipe, but that does make it a totally different recipe! It also doesn't matter if you have bananas in it and are thinking the furbaby's want "sweet," trust me, I have created many of my own recipes and they love just about any combination in their treats! I use the broth instead of water and add a small amount at a time, STOP adding the liquid when there is just enough to be able to roll the dough. I ended up using about 1 1/4 cups of broth. I use a silicone mat to roll my dough as well. First sprinkle some of the flour on the mat, flour your rolling pin as well, then roll out to about 1/4 inch. **TIP I keep latex gloves to use for kneading and mixing, worth buying a box if you bake a lot!