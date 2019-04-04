Brie's Banana and Honey Dog Treats
Delicious banana and honey dog treats; your little doggy will know you love them when you bake them these special treats.
I am the original submitter of this recipe. THE RECIPE WAS SUBMITTED WITH USE ONE CUP OF WATER, ADDING A LITTLE MORE AT A TIME AS NEEDED ~ These dog biscuits require the use of Wheat flour which some dogs are sensitive to, if so its so easy to modify this recipe, simply substitute one cup of wheat flour for 1-1/4 cup of rye or oat flour or ¾ cup, rice, barley or potato flour.Read More
They must taste really good because my dog loves them, however, the dough was super sticky and I never did get it to the point of being able to roll it like cookie dough. I even added more flour.I just had to drop the dough on the cookie sheet and press each one down to make them somewhat flat. Also, they didn't get as hard as the recipe noted.- I followed the recipe exactly.Read More
I made these today and my puppy loves them! I didn't roll mine out rather I dropped them like bisquits. What a hit!!
Oh my gosh, I've never seen my doggies dance and beg sooo much then right after they ate their first cookie from this recipe! These were a huge hit!!!! ---FYI: the dough will be really sticky. Don't stick your hands in it to knead it. I did that and it was a mistake! What you want to do is flour a surface, put the dough on that surface, sprinkle some more flour over the dough, rub some on your hands and then try to knead it or just roll it with a rolling pin. That works much much better :)
The treats are excellent, and our dog loves them. However, as noted by several reviewers, the amount of liquid appears excessive. I would recommend starting out with one cup of water, then adding more as needed to bring the dough to a consistency for kneading and cutting.
Haven't made these but something similar. You can sweeten with dates too. I would use about 2 to 4 dried, fine chopped dates in this recipe. They are great for your hound because they are packed with minerals and vitamins. My girls like just eating dates too for a treat.
My two Jack Russell Terrier boys love this treat recpie !! Good ingredients, too. Will definitely be baking these again in the future. Thank you for the great recipe.
I wasn't too impressed with this recipe. The dough came out VERY sticky, and after baking and drying the treats, my dog really wasn't too impressed with them. It was a good idea, but a bad recipe. There is a peanut butter/banana treat recipe here that is MUCH better.
It’s too sticky. The author made a change under comments but it was already too late for me. Please change the actual recipe so no one else wastes all of these ingredients.
The dough was too sticky to knead.
Recipe is great , however would anyone know the storage details on these biscuits? How long I can keep in the fridge/freezer in an air tight container ? I will be making a large batch in advance and wanted to know how long they stay fresh etc
Holy not enough flour! I doubled the recipe so that would suggest I use 9 cups of flour total. Ha! Try like 2 bags and its still not stiff enough to roll I have to refrigerate and cut of portions and roll while they're fridge cold... like there is no way I was off on my measurements of other ingredients enough to justify adding more than double what was called for.
Amazing!!!! My dog and the neighbor's dog loved them!!!!. I agree with the rest though, the dough was really hard to work with. The next time I do this I will only add 1Cup of water. Other than that very good!! My dog loves it when I put peanut butter on them.
My puppies loved these treats. Next time I will start with just one cup of water and add more as needed. I added a little peanut butter to mine and they turned out great. I will be making these again.
My dogs LOVE them! Easy to make. I even tried one. Yummy!!
My dogs LOVE these. Since they aren't smart enough to know if they are special shapes. ...I just pressed dough intocookie sheet, and then at the end...broke Iinto enough pieces to fill a 1 gallon zip loc bag. Dogs are sitting by baggy, hoping for more
Blue and princess approved!!!
Even after adding an ADDITIONAL 1 1/2 cups of flour it was still sticking to EVERYTHING. Finally I ended up just grabbing a spoon and dropping blobs onto a cookie sheet with foil on it.(which of course it stuck to as well) Granted the pups did like them, but too messy to make again.
Would be five stars had the recipe itself said to use only ONE cup of water and then water as needed. Unfortunately, I only read the reviews AFTER I made them and had to use twice the flour to make it usable. Other than that, they are excellent and my doggies (all four) love them!
To preface this: PLEASE read TheBritishBaker's review before making these! My dog goes crazy over these. They didn't take nearly as long to bake as the recipe suggests, so that was nice. The dough was incredibly sticky and was only workable after adding around 6 cups of flour and refrigerating it for a few hours. They're easy to make (like most dog treats) and, even though I didn't expect my dog to like them because she isn't a huge fan of banana, she really likes them! I feel this recipe could be a lot easier if it's done without as much water.
work great, dogs loved
Fast and easy. My dog loved them. I also mixed in her joint medicine to the batter.
The dough was really hard to bite into. My dog was having a hard time tiring to eat it. I followed the provided recipe. I don’t know if I did it wrong
Our dog enjoyed these and it was a great way to use bananas. I found these difficult to cut out and work with and would adjust next time to make them easier to cut out.
Well too much water! I questioned whether or not you miss printed the amount?!! I had to add at least 2 cups more flour to even get a sticky substance!!
Mine were sticky too. But as I took the batter out of the mixing bowl I kneaded in more flour and they were fine. My Bassetts love them.
Begging for more so I'd say he likes them!
If you’re like me and you’re wondering why in the world your dough is so sticky, welcome to the club! I was trying to bake these treats for the dog shelter for Christmas and the dough was so watery it was impossible to knead it till it’s not. Had to use way too much flour! Only to find out in the comment section that you’re suppose to only add 1 cup of water! I’m actually so mad because I thought I messed something up
I followed the recipe before reading the comments, I'm 14 and I made these for my big babies. Lol, They loved them, But it took forever to get the sticky dough dry, which I actually did! (3 cups of flour later) I think the taste isn't as strong as it would've been, But it's fine, I added a scoop of peanut butter and placed a long strip of dough onto the tinfoil and then plenty of little strips across (like a rolled bone) And as it was browning, I added some butter on top. The dogs REALLY enjoy these, Thanks! :)
After I found the post from the author to use 1c of water instead of 2, life is amazing!!! Doggies smell them baking and want them fresh out of the oven (too hot though).
I added extra flour everytime the dough started sticking to my counter. When I gave the treats to my dog she didn't seem too impressed by them.
It was pretty good, it was pretty sticky no matter how much I kneaded it but my dog loves them!
It was delicious best dog treats ever my dog loved it
If possible I would have rated lower! This recipe is a Hot Mess! (I never rate anything a 1) Ratio's are way off, fortunately I have a Culinary background and was able to salvage it as I was in a pinch.
First of all, this is a great recipe, but with a couple tweaks, second, if you are an avid baker, you will know that on first glance, 2 cups of water is way too much for 4 1/2 cups of ANY flour, and that you should NEVER add the liquid all at one time, if you are baking anything that you want to roll out. So, I am assuming that those complaining of this dough being "too sticky" no matter how much flour you use are beginners, or they would know, that 2 cups is too much to start with, and to slowly add the water until you get a rollable consistency. That being said, I substituted sodium free chicken broth. If you can't find salt free, use low sodium or make your own, and you can use ANY chicken, first boil it, then use the broth; you can also chop the chicken in tiny pieces and add to the recipe, but that does make it a totally different recipe! It also doesn't matter if you have bananas in it and are thinking the furbaby's want "sweet," trust me, I have created many of my own recipes and they love just about any combination in their treats! I use the broth instead of water and add a small amount at a time, STOP adding the liquid when there is just enough to be able to roll the dough. I ended up using about 1 1/4 cups of broth. I use a silicone mat to roll my dough as well. First sprinkle some of the flour on the mat, flour your rolling pin as well, then roll out to about 1/4 inch. **TIP I keep latex gloves to use for kneading and mixing, worth buying a box if you bake a lot!
My dogs love these. They now reject store-bought and specialty vet treats for these. Unfortunately I use tedious small dog bone cookie cutters which are time consuming. But the dogs' enthusiasm for them keeps me baking.
These turned out OK. I baked them on a lower setting for 20 minutes, then moved them to the suggested setting for 10. They crisped great, which was good because I had already made soft treats to put in a gift basket. I didn't have any vanilla, which is fine because I'm not sure if their dogs like it. The only thing I would change is the flour to water ratio. The mixture was very sticky and I had to add several more cups of flour.
My dogs loved them and super easy to make!!
First- Mixing. It took the better half of an hour mixing and mixing and mixing, because every time you really get into the dough, it gets wrapped like cotton candy on the mixer sticks. I had to use a lower setting in the end- it rode up the mixer to the top in under 10 seconds otherwise. I read where the recipe meant to have one cup of water, with what is needed after, so I did do that and all, but it was still horrible to knead. After spending about 30 minutes nonstop kneading and adding flour, over and over, the majority of the time with dough stuck all over my palms and fingers, it finally seemed unsticky. Went to tearing it into the right pieces, making sure it was the right thickness, ect, ect. Turns out, I needed to add about a quarter cup of flour more just so I could push it down without it lifting right back up. Finally, the sweet relief of putting it in the oven and taking a seat. They soon came out, more like really dry, tough bread than anything else. I attempted to fix this by letting butter melt on them to at least make them edible. Before and after my attempt to salvage, my pooch turned up her head at it. In fact, before my attempt to salvage, she snorted at them before walking away. So- this was a total fail. The only possible reason I suspect this could have failed of my own choice is if for some reason raw honey doesn't work, because I used raw wildflower honey (but now I regret using my best honey.) I had high hopes, but in the end, I'll advise you
Generally, I read reviews before cooking, but did not this time. I guess I'm not sure why they haven't edited the recipe, so that people don't keep having problems with it. I attempted to solve the problem by adding a bunch of oats, but still, the batter was much too moist to roll. Instead, I dropped the batter by the teaspoon, as you would with cookies. They turned out fine, and of course my dogs think they're great!
I tried this today. I used half coconut flour and half buckwheat instead of wheat. The cookies came out nice and the dogs love them.
i had to add more flour and couldnt make it into shapes and it just tasted like flour not alot of flavour . i added more flour , alil bit more honey / vanilla and apples and carrots (: . he seems to like them ... but again , what doesnt he like?! ig : @kodi.the.mini.aussie
I made the recipe without reading the reviews. Please edit the recipe to read what you meant about the amount of water. I was making these to sell and it's a mess. Thanks!
These are well liked as they are but I reduced the water and added some peanut butter and a handful of oats and now my dog (and neighbours dogs cannot get enough of them!!
This recipe is super easy and makes TONS of treats...DOZENS. I used the recipe for neighbor Christmas gifts. The only problem I found was the same as everyone else. I only used half of the water the recipe called for and it was still too wet. But I just kept added flour as I kneaded the dough and they came out perfect. i will definitely use this recipe over and over.
Great recipe, I found it came out too sticky as well, just added more flour!
I made these following the recipe exactly. Unfortunately, the dough was too sticky. I had to add another almost cup of flour to be able to roll the dough. It was worth the trouble though. My dogs loved them!
i add more flour the the dough.
Made an adaptation- used AP flour and my dog loves them so much! Got to send some to his doggy friends, and they all sent back raving reviews. Very glad I discovered this recipe!
The dough is waaay to sticky, used a entire bag of organic wheat flour and wound up throwing away the entire mix. I see where the original submitter says to use 1 cup of water....ummmm...too late! You should remove this recipe and re-post with the correct measurements. What a waste of time and money.
Using 1C of water, this recipe made an easy to work dough that baked up nicely. I did sub 1C of ground oats for part of the wheat flour, just to add a little different flavor/texture. At a picnic attended by many dogs, about half really liked these treats. On the plus side, my very picky dog actually liked these, but then she does like bananas. I'd probably try adding some peanut butter next time, or maybe another banana and reduce the water a bit, to give it a little more flavor. I did eat part of one and tasted like a very dense wheat bread with a faint flavor of honey and banana.
The dough was a little hard to manage, but we kneaded the dough in small portions while we added flour. We also put the dough in the fridge which also helped. Although the cookies were a little dry the dogs loved it.
I tried the recipe but I listened to the comment in the revews and it worked great
I did as one review said and used only one cup of water. Turned out great. I can see that two cups of water would be a real problem.
I made it twice so far. Dogs love them. I cut back to 1 cup of water. Not as sticky and easy to work with. I keep them in the refrigerator after cooling off.
It was not crispy , more like a bread. My dogs did not like it .
These were sticky initially when I put them onto my floured counter, so I added another 2 cups of flour as I worked the dough, then I made sure my counter was well floured before I rolled these out...the dogs loved these.
This never did become anything other than a sticky mess. Definitely not worth the effort.
Like other reviewers, I made the recipe before reading the reviews. My dough was very sticky, but I kept adding flour until I could roll it out. One cup of water next time! I found the treats baked beautifully, and the baking powder made them puffy.It's a very simple recipe, and I will definitely try it again!
Well... I am NOT a cook by any means, never even made dough before! My wife asked me to dig my heals in and learn, so I did it and the only thing I would do differently is less water. Other then that, it was really really easy and shortly after the dogs were seating by the counter wondering when they get to taste test em..needless to say they loved them. TY :)
My dogs love these!! My bigger dog is kinda picky when it comes to treats but I just broke one in half so he could smell it and he loved it. I didn't have any honey so I replaced with peanut butter, it was even better in my opinion!! It smelled like wheat, peanut butter, and banana. Super good!!!
Followed directions exactly, so wet and sticky. They were terrible my lab didn’t even want to eat them. Instead of 4 1/2 cups of whole wheat flour I needed to keep adding another two cups! What a waste of flour ( hard to come by during this pandemic) and time. Never again.
These were so much fun to make. I made a double batch and bagged them for each of the neighborhood pups for Christmas. I've been asked several times for the recipe so I know they were a hit. My 2 Boston Terriers loved them. I rolled them a bit thinner and used a very small, bone-shaped cutter. Adorable!
I added 2 tablespoons of olive oil to the recipe and only used 1 1/2 cups + a little more of water. I would add the water gradually to the mixture after adding all other ingredients. My poochies loved it! Just needs some adjustments. I am a regular baker and know that each recipe can vary. The texture, size and ripeness of the bananas will +/- moisture and this will determine how much water you need to add. Other than that, great recipe!! Hope this helps! :)
