Classic Cuban-Style Picadillo

I haven’t made this particular recipe but I do make what I was taught to be classic picadillo. I make it all the time and have been told it is as good as my Abuelas was. However, there are a couple issues with this recipe...first after browning the meat and adding onions, garlic, tomato sauce we Cubans add Vino Seco which is dry white cooking wine. Without it, it just will taste like sloppy joes. No bueno! And the raisins and capers?!?!?? no no no please don’t put them in picadillo. There are other dishes where capers are definitely used in Cuban dishes but not in this one and definitely not with raisins! And the biggest mistake would be the olives. I’m having a meltdown just typing this!Please do yourself and your dinner guests a favor and use green manzanilla olives with the little red peppers stuffed in them. Dump a whole jar in even a larger size jar! 6 would never cut it! I promise with those easy edits I just demanded you make, your picadillo will be perfect. Now the beans...that’s a whole other Oprah...???????