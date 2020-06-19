Classic Cuban-Style Picadillo

Here is a classic Cuban recipe for ground beef that is typically eaten over white rice. It can also be used as a filling for tacos or empanadas. It's delicious with fried ripe plantains.

By Amalloch

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Heat olive oil in a skillet over medium heat; cook and stir garlic, onion, and green bell pepper in the hot oil until softened, 5 to 7 minutes.

  • Crumble ground beef into the skillet; cook and stir until browned completely, 7 to 10 minutes.

  • Stir olives, raisins, capers, tomato sauce, sazon seasoning, cumin, sugar, and salt through the ground beef mixture.

  • Cover the skillet, reduce heat to low, and cook until the mixture is heated through, 5 to 10 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
350 calories; protein 23.7g; carbohydrates 23.8g; fat 18.5g; cholesterol 74.3mg; sodium 3571.8mg. Full Nutrition
