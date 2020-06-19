Classic Cuban-Style Picadillo
Here is a classic Cuban recipe for ground beef that is typically eaten over white rice. It can also be used as a filling for tacos or empanadas. It's delicious with fried ripe plantains.
This was wonderful! I added more olives (because we love olives), some of the olive brine (instead of more salt) and I didn't have any sazon so I improvised by mixing equal parts of coriander, cumin, achiote (ground annatto), salt and powdered garlic. Served with rice and fried plantains.Read More
the CUMIN ruined the taste,never again will I make this and I'm throwing the cumin away.Read More
Great! I added cheese and left out the raisins, but very good!
i thought no one else made this! my recipe is way different though and takes longer
This recipe was really quick and easy which works well for weeknights. Our grocery store had different flavors of sazon, so like another reviewer, I found on online substitute which called for equal parts ground corriander, cumin, garlic powder, and paprika. By using the substitute I was able to leave out the salt too. I didn't have pitted olives, so I just used the standard green manzanilla olives, ~18 of them or 1/3 cup. Next time I'll finely dice these olives to have a more even distribution in the dish. I really liked the sweet of the raisins with the salt of the olives.
There is a Cuban restaurant in the Miami Airport called La Carreta. They serve picadillo there, but this has SO much more flavor - I love the sweetness of the raisins against the capers & olives, along with all the spices. I make it with a good quality grass fed beef and on my 2nd try, I added some of my mother in law's sofrito from Puerto Rico. She makes it with culantro, but I can't find it here. I made it exactly like you said the 1st time around and it was awesome. I didn't find it too salty at all. It's in my recipe box :-)
Deeeee lish!!! I didnt have sazon seasoning, so i added garlic powder, onion powder, coriander, oregano, cumin, salt, pepper, paprika. This is good with white rice. The raisins and olives and tomato sauce and green pepper are a must have. Also, I removed some of the oil, but not all of the oil. The cumin is a must have in this recipe. Also, i soak the raisins in hot water to make them plump and soft. This is good with a fried egg on top! Make this for your family. They will love it! I'm from Miami, so I had already made Cuban picadillo a bunch of times, from another recipe. You can also add some fried potato to the mixture. I never tried it with capers, though. My son loves it and now he and his wife make it all the time, too. Thank you for this recipe.
What a yummy dish! I had about 3/4 lb left over turkey meat taco seasoned to use up, this was the perfect reincarnation for it. I used a red pepper, and after the saute added the turkey. I didn't have any tomato sauce, so I added about 1 1/2 cup Goya caldo de tomate con pollo broth, the other ingredients, and let it simmer down and thicken. I also used golden raisins. Very nice, simple recipe. I enjoyed this very much, gracias, danda22151.
Made it! My whole family loved it. At first I was worried it would be too salty because of the two packs of Sazon, but it was perfect. I didn't add raisins because my family doesn't like them, but I did add the capers because I had them on hand from making piccata yesterday. It was perfect. I served it with Tostones and Spicy Mayo and everyone gobbled it all up. My only recommendation would be to dice the olives a little more finely and I added about 20 small olives versus 6 large ones. Oh, and I didn't have any cumin, but It certainly didn't need it to be delicious.
I have made picadillo multiple times and this is by far the best recipe I have found. Only changes I made were to pulse the onion, garlic and green pepper in the food processor instead of chopping, omitted the cumin and added extra olives and capers and 2 bay leaves. So quick and so good. I have even made it with ground venison and it was excellent. I will use this recipe from now on. Update - made this again and thought it needed a little something. Added 1/2 the cumin and it was great. Love this recipe. It couldn't be easier.
Just made it after a 7-mile run. HEAVEN. The only thing is it is a bit salty but that's because of the Goya packets an enterprising individual could make their own seasoning nixing a lot of the added salt. But as it stands, this dish is delish. Also I skipped the raisins. As Wikipedia says, raisins are sometimes in the Cuban version ;-)
Made as directed with the only changes being that I used a sweet red pepper because I didn't have a green one and I made my own sazon using 2 tsp each cumin, paprika, and garlic powder but only had one tsp of coriander. I'm sure it would have been even better with another tsp of coriander. I left out the second amount of cumin. It would have over[powered the dish. Loved the way the salty olives and capers played off the sweet raisins and my family cleaned it up in no time flat! Served it with cornbread. Will def make this again! Thanks for posting!!
Excellent recipe! Never made Picadillo before and this is a great classic recipe to get you started. The only differences I made were based on family preference. I removed the raisins because the family won't eat them, doubled the olives and added more garlic. Passed this recipe on to a friend and they loved it as well!
EASY! What a good, filling and flavorful dish! I even used the left over sauce for taco filling.
Yummy, yummy Picadillo! Tastes just like my husband & I had at various little Cuban restaurants in Key West when we were stationed there in the mid-1960's. I made it exactly according to the recipe and added the capers because we like that little piquant bite. I served it with the black beans and yellow rice just as we had it there. It was so, so good and brought back wonderful memories box our honeymoon year in a little bit of paradise. Thank you so much for sharing!
Wow, just like I had back home in Little Havana in Miami. The end results are extremely flavorful... this recipe ranks as one of my favorite Cuban comfort dishes. If you're inclined to make this spicier then I recommend don't. The flavor of this dish should be enjoyed on their own merits. I made just a couple of minor changes because I've had this dish many times in the past. I added two tablespoons ketchup and 1/3 cup water along with the tomato sauce, I also substituted green pepper with red pepper, just my personal preference. Last few changes I used 8 olives (with pimento) instead of 6, and a added a tablespoon of the olive juice and no capers.
I have made this 4 times since discovering it. Excellent combination of flavors. Perfect with black beans and rice. Thanks for posting!
Great recipe! I left out the raisins and the capers and it still turned out amazing! Will make again!
Made a triple batch for a 10 person family dinner have enough for one lunch. I'd say it was a hit! The only thing I changed was no extra salt and no capers. I also made my own sazon seasoning. Everybody loved it.
I agree with whoever said too much cumin. Not the taste we expected at all. We will not be using this recipe again.
It was great. No changes. I made my own Sazón. I can’t comment on its authenticity because I wasn’t treated to this while in Cuba but it’s sure delicious. Definitely make it again.
This was a great recipe! I am sure if I followed it to a "T" it would have been wonderful, as it is the cuban way of making picadillo. However, I went by the way I remembered the way my Tia's tasted to me... my Cuban family omits the raisins (well some of us anyway, lol) and capers, and adds Sherry wine, so that is what I did, and it was truly amazing!
Very good, quick and easy to prepare. Perfect weekend dinner, served it with black beans/rice. Makes great leftovers!
It wasn't bad, but I agree, the cumin ruined it. It ended up tasting like taco meat. I think more olives would have been good as well. So less cumin, more olives, I would use it again.
I just opted out of putting capers,olives or rasins. But it was amazing I also added ketchup.
I had high expectations for this dish but in the end we felt it was not as flavourful as expected. As I could not get the sazon seasoning for this recipe, I searched online to find one to make, and the mixture smelled wonderful. The only thing I substituted was red pepper instead of green.
Didn't use capers, I just don't like them in general but otherwise 100% followed this recipe. Came out really great, a Cuban friend of mine likened it to his grandmother's picadillo, and even my mom who is a picky eater loved this recipe! I always serve it over rice and Maduros (Sweet Plantains). The salty/ sweet elevates this dish even more!
This recipe was not only simple, but delicious ??. I read all the reviews although it might not be your authentic Cuban Piccadillo it’s simplicity was worthwhile. I used it as a filling for empanadas that I served as an appetizer, and what was left I froze and used at later date to fill a crescent roll ring. Very versatile.
In combination with an Ingrid Food Network recipe, I did use 1/3 cup of whatever wine was opened in the fridge - happened to be a red. This was yummy and will be made again!
Absolutely perfect! I added a couple bay leaves and extra olives (only because I love olives) I served over white rice definitely will make this again. Very simple to make too
This is a very easy and authentic recipe. My Cuban mother-in-law always made this dish (without a recipe) and I found this and thought I'd give it a try. The family thought I had gotten (Abuela's) recipe! I didn't have Sazon so I used the combo of spices that other reviewers used. It came out great! The only thing I'd add would be more tomato sauce--it was a little too dry. Otherwise it was perfect!
Delicious!!!
Had to make the sazon following another recipe, and I tend to add a touch of extra hot water with a touch of chicken stock, but other than that, as listed. This is actually second time making it. It's been great both times!
I have made this dish several times. I used ground turkey this time. I used a 16 oz can of tomato sauce and 3 packs of Goya seasoning. I always add more green olives too. I love the taste of the golden raisins and the green olives together. I used red peppers instead of green. It is good with either one or both.
This was so good! I didn't have capers or bell peppers and I only added one tsp of cumin because my husband doesn't like cumin, and it turned out perfect! I am definitely making this one many more times.
Loved it - very authentic, Did not use capers to minimize sodium. Will cook this again
Delicioso ! I followed the instructions and the picadillo turned out delicious. I served it with refried beans. My family loved it.
Very good! Added bay leaf and ground cinnamon for more flavor.
Good stuff! I left out the raisins and used two fresh diced tomatoes instead of the canned sauce and it was delicious! Also, I made it with some black beans and rice on the side and used the leftovers as burrito filling with some added cheese and they are fantastic as well!
Extremely easy to make, and easy to make your own twist to it. You know it’s spot on when your Cuban? relatives love it.
I loved it, my daughter also she is a cook and can be very critical about food, I will surely make it again
Recipe was good. I had 10 lbs of ground beef that had to be cooked (got it free.) If you are scaling this recipe please use common sense. Start with base seasoning at about 3/4 seasoning and season to taste. I found the cumin to be far too much so I reduced significantly, I didn’t want taco meat. I scaled the recipe to 10 lbs and made about 15 quarts. My friends and family will be happy.
So good! My family loves it when I add extra olives and raisins.
Picadillo is my all time favorite Cuban dish and this recipe does not disappoint, though I do add more olives than required.
SO delish! The only thing I did differently was use vegan ground beef and yellow bell peppers (not a huge fan of green bell peppers). Came out great, even my 4 year old ate it and he's a picky one LOL. Thank you!
The recipe was easy to read and easy to make. I added adobo. It was awesome. The instructions were super clear.
I used ground turkey instead of beef, the recipe was surprisingly sweet which was not exactly what I expected. My husband and I enjoyed it greatly served with fresh tortillas.
Really tasty.
For any Latino, this helps define comfort food! I made a double batch, and it was FABULOUS! This recipe includes all the correct ingredients which makes this dish so very special. I will definitely make rhis again.
Delicious and FAST! Much more flavorful than others I have tried. I think the Goya seasoning and cumin are key.
This is rubbish.
Great flavor, easy recipe. I doubled the amount of therecipe with excellent results. I did add a dash of cinnamon and a bay leaf.
Delicious! And so quick and easy. Dice olives. Love the sweetness of the raisins against the capers and olives. May add diced dry roasted peanuts for crunch.
Looks good foe the Cuban Style, and I just make the Olives by myself, and I think it was made on my Mother's Day Cuban Dinner, and it tastes great.
This is one of my “go to” comfort foods to make. It is quick, easy, and very delicious.
We have not made this actual recipe but one very similar and stuff jalapenos with the mixture without rice. Top with roast and bake in oven till cheese melts. Mixture freezes well too.
I added some adobo for salt and a bit of pepper and kept tasting until the flavor was there. It’s a nice recipe when you can’t get to your favorite Cuban spot. I would make it again and play around some more.
Loved this! I use recipes as inspiration rather than instruction, so made a few changes: I had leftover bits of ground beef, turkey, and pork in the freezer, so combined these and used them. I also had no Sazon seasoning, so used equal portions of cinnamon, tumeric and cumin. I added a can of finely chopped tomatoes. I did use the capers too. Yum! Like chili, it tastes even better the next day!
Oh my gosh so delicious and easy to make! I'm just learning how to cook and this was such an easy recipe. Definitely doing this one more often!
THIS WAS SO GOOD, NEXT WEEK ON THE MENUE
this is a true recipe. the way my mother made it. i omitted the raisans as i am not a fan
Loved this recipe, I added the raisins and the capers too, it was absolutely EXCELLENT and so EASY!
Made it minus the olives and raisins.
I was hesitant at first, since these are a collection of ingredients I'm not used to combining. However the savory meat, olives and seasoning were a perfect compliment to the raisins and capers. Great with rice!
Great recipe! I make it at least twice a week :)
I've made it 4 times. I doubled the amount of capers. Great flavor.
Reduced Ground Cumin to 1/4tbs adding 1tbs Crushed Dry Oregano. Deleted sugar & increased raisins to 1.25 cups. To for and tastes better the day after when flavours meld together.
I used elk and it gave it a whole other dimension!
My mother made this, without the sugar and the cumin but everything else was just right. Especially the raisins, true Cuban-style. When mom wasn't looking I always added more raisins. This is great on a whitebread sandwich.
Yes and am making today. I will take picture and send. Dint change anything.
I made it as the recipes says and OMG it was to die for! It was so quick and easy to make, I will definitely be making this more often.
Omg, my first time making this and I nailed it. The only thing I added was the hot sauce of course. Yellow rice and refried beans with quesadilla cheese on top complimented it perfectly.
I didn’t add capers, and add garlic/parsley powder and some black pepper. Very delicious. With it, I made jasmine rice with garlic and onions, and black beans. Quite the hit in my house! Saving it for future meals!
Tastes just like the picadillo I used to eat in Miami. Great recipe.
Loved it
This is best cooked with a can (8oz) of tomato paste and half a cup of white cooking wine. You’ll thank me! Otherwise, this recipe is authentic.
franks favorite
Hands down one of the best recipes I've used at family gatherings, authentic flavor was a huge hit at the party... Cumin was the best part!
This dish sounds great and diversely flavorful (raisins, olives and capers) in theory. However, when done, all you can taste is cumin and overpowering spice. This is an example of too much of a good thing and not enough subtlety.
I followed the directions and it came out really good. I threw it in the crock pot to let it sit all day and was even better. I think I will try seasoning the meat while cooking it next time.
I thought it was a little plain so I added homemade sofrito and adobo
Excellent recipe. I made my own Sazon from this cite. Used 2 tsp and eliminated the extra cumin.
Used this to eat in tacos! And over rice! Either way both delicious! If you're looking for a simple and tasty dish you found it :)
I haven’t made this particular recipe but I do make what I was taught to be classic picadillo. I make it all the time and have been told it is as good as my Abuelas was. However, there are a couple issues with this recipe...first after browning the meat and adding onions, garlic, tomato sauce we Cubans add Vino Seco which is dry white cooking wine. Without it, it just will taste like sloppy joes. No bueno! And the raisins and capers?!?!?? no no no please don’t put them in picadillo. There are other dishes where capers are definitely used in Cuban dishes but not in this one and definitely not with raisins! And the biggest mistake would be the olives. I’m having a meltdown just typing this!Please do yourself and your dinner guests a favor and use green manzanilla olives with the little red peppers stuffed in them. Dump a whole jar in even a larger size jar! 6 would never cut it! I promise with those easy edits I just demanded you make, your picadillo will be perfect. Now the beans...that’s a whole other Oprah...???????
delish! extra green olives of course.
Was very good and easy only thing I did different was I drained the ground beef and I used the sofrito in the bottle so all I had to do was mix that into the ground beef and some complete seasoning instead of the Goya sason. But it was a big hit everyone said it was the best they ever had next time I'm adding potatoes.
I used another recipe to make empanada dough and adjusted this recipe a little to make the filling. It was delicious. Thanks for sharing!
love this recipe :-)! didn't add the raisins since abuelita never did but added potatoes. tasted just like she used to make
