Potato Soup in Seven Minutes
This potato soup with hash browns on the stove is the easiest potato soup ever! It can be dressed before serving with finely sliced green onions, shredded cheese, or sour cream. It's sure to be a family favorite.
As good as can be just as written. Made no changes at all. My ladies loved it.
Great recipe! i made some changes: 1% milk instead of 2%, low fat cream cheese, and i did not add all the bacon, i used 2.5 oz. package of bacon pieces (by the bacon bits). I also added 2 onions, which i sauteed in light margarine first, and about 4 oz. of tomato basil fat free feta. it's great! and a lower fat version
Surprisingly...it was quite nice! It reminds me of waking up Sunday morning, wondering what to eat....hmm? yeah, this would be it. I actually had to crisp up some bacon since I normally don't keep pre-made bacon on hand. The rest of the family liked it a lot as well. TY will make again.
Very quick and easy. I only made half the recipe and used low fat milk and low fat cream cheese and I had shredded hash brown to use so I used that. My son said this stuff is so much better than the canned potato soup. Adding this to the soup rotation. Thank you for sharing.
Quick, easy and delicious. Added a few green onions and prepared with skim milk.
This is one of the easiest yet most delicious soups for our family. I toss everything in a crockpot and let it cook on low all day. Before eating I sprinkle bacon crumble on top and make a batch of country buns to go with it.
Changed the following One can cream of chicken soup One can cream of celery soup 6 cups 2% milk 1/2 cup shredded extra sharp cheddar cheese Other ingredients stayed the same Cooked in slow cooker 5-6 hours with liner .
Loved this. I did add 12 oz of Velveeta and 1/2 tsp of garlic
Awesome soup! I didn't have exact ingredients so I substituted vegetables for bacon. Sautéed 1/2 cup chopped onion, 1 cup sliced mini carrots in 1/2 stick melted butter with couple shakes of celery flakes, salt and butter and paprika. Removed from burner and whisked in can of mushroom soup and can of cream of chicken soups, cream cheese and 6 cups of 1% milk till smooth. Put Dutch Oven back on burner and brought it to a boil over medium-high heat then turned down to medium low and simmered for about 45 minutes. I had microwaveable bags of corn and bag of lima beans, so I cooked those and added to simmering soup. Potato soup with vegetables was full of flavor. Did not miss the usual bacon and cheddar cheese garnishes.
Quick and easy. Perfect for those cold or chilly nights!
I would give this soup more stars if it let me. Delicious and easy to make as written. I chose to add 8 oz of shredded colby jack, 4oz of american cheese, and about 1/2 tsp of onion powder. I omitted the butter granules (didn't have them on hand) and crisped the bacon in the pot as my first step, then drained most of the bacon grease (left a little for flavor) and added the soup/cream cheese mixture and stirred making sure no lumps were there. Thank you for sharing!
It was really easy and delicious. Added a bit more salt and pepper.
I used 2 TBSP of butter and didn't add the bacon until input my serving in a bowl. I made the mistake of heating the chicken soup and cream cheese first and I believe that is what gave my soup a burnt taste. Perhaps if I would have followed the directions and stirred everything up first that may not have happened. I covered the burnt taste with cheddar cheese and bacon pieces. I'll try this recipe again, the right way.
This soup is incredible! I used 1/2 half and half and 1/2 2% milk instead of all 2% milk. It was amazing!
