Potato Soup in Seven Minutes

This potato soup with hash browns on the stove is the easiest potato soup ever! It can be dressed before serving with finely sliced green onions, shredded cheese, or sour cream. It's sure to be a family favorite.

Recipe by Marlene Osborn

Directions

  • Whisk together cream of chicken soup and cream cheese in a large pot.

  • Whisk in milk, 2 cups at a time, until smooth.

  • Stir in hash brown potatoes, bacon, butter-flavored granules, salt, and pepper.

  • Bring soup to a boil over medium-high heat, then reduce heat to medium-low and simmer until potatoes are tender, 30 to 45 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
433 calories; protein 21.9g; carbohydrates 27.5g; fat 26.4g; cholesterol 73.8mg; sodium 1435mg. Full Nutrition
