Citrus Chicken Stir Fry

Rating: 4.56 stars
39 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 22
  • 4 star values: 17
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

Chicken stir fry has a light orange flavor. Quick, easy, and so good.

By cookied

prep:
15 mins
cook:
45 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Fill a large pot with lightly salted water and bring to a rolling boil.

  • Stir in whole-wheat noodles and return to a boil. Cook uncovered, stirring occasionally, until the pasta has cooked through but is firm to the bite, 5 to 8 minutes. Drain well and set aside.

  • Combine chicken stock, orange marmalade, tamari sauce, whole ginger root piece, and ground black pepper in a pot over medium-high heat.

  • Bring sauce to a boil and reduce heat to medium. Simmer until sauce reduces and thickens; about 20 minutes.

  • Remove sauce from heat. Stir in lemon juice and set aside.

  • Heat peanut oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat.

  • Cook and stir chicken in hot oil until golden, no longer pink in the center, and the juices run clear, 5 to 10 minutes.

  • Remove chicken from skillet and set aside, leaving oil in the pan.

  • Cook and stir the stir-fry vegetables in the same skillet used for the chicken until vegetables are almost tender, 4 to 5 minutes.

  • Remove ginger root piece from sauce and discard.

  • Stir chicken and sauce into vegetables and cook until heated through, 1 to 2 minutes.

  • Serve over whole-wheat noodles.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
849 calories; protein 67.6g; carbohydrates 112.5g; fat 17.5g; cholesterol 129.4mg; sodium 1838.1mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (40)

Most helpful positive review

Linda
Rating: 5 stars
03/09/2012
This was amazing thank you! The sauce was the best. I used fresh vegetables and did not have the noodles so served with basmati rice. Read More
Helpful
(11)
Dave W.
Rating: 4 stars
05/16/2012
Very good. I used soy sauce instead of tamari and I minced the ginger (discard it? No way!). Read More
Helpful
(9)
Curt McLey
Rating: 4 stars
01/31/2013
This recipe is named appropriately. Without telling my wife the kind of stir-fry I had prepared she commented about the citrus-like flavor. The flavor is rich without being too overwhelming. I enjoyed the richness of the tamari sauce. I thought I had peanut oil when I started but did not so I used sesame oil to brown the chicken. I also lightly drizzled some sesame oil on the pasta too which my wife also enjoyed. All in all a nice stir-fry recipe when you don't want the same bland stir-fry. Read More
Helpful
(8)
nelsogr1
Rating: 5 stars
02/27/2013
This is a keeper! Very tasty! Usually my husband adds soy sauce or Texas Pete to my stir-fry meals but he didn't add anything to this! What I did: sauteed 1 clove of chopped garlic in olive oil & butter, added 2 chicken breasts (sliced in thin strips) and cooked until no pink showed. Pushed chicken to outer edges of pan and added onion, carrot, celery, mushrooms, and red pepper to center of pan (what was on hand). Topped with 1 1/2 tablespoons of soy sauce, 2 tablespoons of OJ concentrate, 1/4 tsp. ground ginger, salt & fresh ground pepper. Covered & cooked until vegis done, stirring occasionally. Juiced 1/4 lemon and sprinkled over all. Stirred and served over wheat noodles. Will try rice next time. Thanks for a great recipe! Read More
Helpful
(8)
julie
Rating: 5 stars
06/09/2012
We really enjoyed this dish. I found it had lots of flavor. Instead of the tamari sauce I used soya sauce as that was what was on hand. Then instead of peanut oil i used seasame oil...again what was on hand. Plus we had some "ancient grains" from costco so used that instead of noodles...so good as for veggies i used snow peas, yellow pepper, carrots, cauliflower, onion and celery. I should have taken a picture as it was super colorful and tastey! Read More
Helpful
(7)
RHowe
Rating: 5 stars
02/10/2013
Delicious! Did not have tamari so I used soy sauce but I don't think it mattered. I also used fresh vegetables and served over basmati rice. Next time I will add pineapple. I think it will blend nicely with the citrus. Read More
Helpful
(6)
cousin eddie
Rating: 4 stars
09/15/2014
Love this recipe. I like other reviewers used soy sauce instead of tamari. Added garlic to the chicken and fresh vegetables. Did not discard the ginger.Served with our favorite basmati rice recipe from this site. Note: Double the sauce: its that good! Read More
Helpful
(5)
Laurie Watson McKay
Rating: 5 stars
04/01/2013
The marmalade in this is what makes it. Very good. We loved it and we will eat this again. Read More
Helpful
(3)
Tara
Rating: 4 stars
05/22/2012
Pretty good though doesn't have much flavor as written. We added seasoning (a citrus & basil rub blend I had) to the chicken while it was cooking as well as some crushed red pepper flakes to the sauce. I didn't cook the pasta but served the stir fry over rice instead. Read More
Helpful
(2)
