Citrus Chicken Stir Fry

Rating: 5 stars This was amazing thank you! The sauce was the best. I used fresh vegetables and did not have the noodles so served with basmati rice. Helpful (11)

Rating: 4 stars Very good. I used soy sauce instead of tamari and I minced the ginger (discard it? No way!). Helpful (9)

Rating: 4 stars This recipe is named appropriately. Without telling my wife the kind of stir-fry I had prepared she commented about the citrus-like flavor. The flavor is rich without being too overwhelming. I enjoyed the richness of the tamari sauce. I thought I had peanut oil when I started but did not so I used sesame oil to brown the chicken. I also lightly drizzled some sesame oil on the pasta too which my wife also enjoyed. All in all a nice stir-fry recipe when you don't want the same bland stir-fry. Helpful (8)

Rating: 5 stars This is a keeper! Very tasty! Usually my husband adds soy sauce or Texas Pete to my stir-fry meals but he didn't add anything to this! What I did: sauteed 1 clove of chopped garlic in olive oil & butter, added 2 chicken breasts (sliced in thin strips) and cooked until no pink showed. Pushed chicken to outer edges of pan and added onion, carrot, celery, mushrooms, and red pepper to center of pan (what was on hand). Topped with 1 1/2 tablespoons of soy sauce, 2 tablespoons of OJ concentrate, 1/4 tsp. ground ginger, salt & fresh ground pepper. Covered & cooked until vegis done, stirring occasionally. Juiced 1/4 lemon and sprinkled over all. Stirred and served over wheat noodles. Will try rice next time. Thanks for a great recipe! Helpful (8)

Rating: 5 stars We really enjoyed this dish. I found it had lots of flavor. Instead of the tamari sauce I used soya sauce as that was what was on hand. Then instead of peanut oil i used seasame oil...again what was on hand. Plus we had some "ancient grains" from costco so used that instead of noodles...so good as for veggies i used snow peas, yellow pepper, carrots, cauliflower, onion and celery. I should have taken a picture as it was super colorful and tastey! Helpful (7)

Rating: 5 stars Delicious! Did not have tamari so I used soy sauce but I don't think it mattered. I also used fresh vegetables and served over basmati rice. Next time I will add pineapple. I think it will blend nicely with the citrus. Helpful (6)

Rating: 4 stars Love this recipe. I like other reviewers used soy sauce instead of tamari. Added garlic to the chicken and fresh vegetables. Did not discard the ginger.Served with our favorite basmati rice recipe from this site. Note: Double the sauce: its that good! Helpful (5)

Rating: 5 stars The marmalade in this is what makes it. Very good. We loved it and we will eat this again. Helpful (3)