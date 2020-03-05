Raisin Whiskey Steak

Rating: 4.7 stars
10 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 9
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 0

A quick and easy steak recipe that doesn't require an expensive cut of meat to taste good. Goes well with couscous.

By moz

prep:
5 mins
cook:
10 mins
additional:
10 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place raisins, whiskey, and brown sugar into a resealable plastic bag.

  • Place steaks into the bag, coat with marinade, squeeze out excess air, and seal the bag. Marinate in the refrigerator for 10 to 30 minutes.

  • Heat canola oil in a large skillet over medium high heat.

  • Transfer steaks and marinade to the hot skillet.

  • Remove raisins from the skillet with a slotted spoon once they have plumped, about 5 minutes; set aside.

  • Cook steaks until they are beginning to firm and are hot and slightly pink in the center, 5 to 8 minutes per side. An instant-read thermometer inserted into the center should read at least 140 degrees F (60 degrees C).

  • Serve the steaks with the raisins.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
339 calories; protein 30.1g; carbohydrates 21g; fat 11g; cholesterol 73.5mg; sodium 65.4mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (9)

Most helpful positive review

Cynthia
Rating: 5 stars
05/17/2012
MOZ YOU WERE RIGHT ON THE MONEY WITH YOUR 5-STAR SELF RATING! MY FAMILY LOVED THIS AND I WILL DEFINITELY MAKE IT AGAIN AND AGAIN. MY TWEAKS: I USED A KENTUCKY SMALL BATCH WHISKEY BUFFALO TRACE ( MY HUSBAND'S FAVE). I INCREASED THE WHISKEY TO 3 OZ B/C MY RAISINS WERE VERY DRIED OUT AND NEEDED THE EXTRA MOISTURE. I USED DARK BROWN SUGAR B/C THAT'S ALL I HAD. I COOKED THE STEAKS FOR 4 MINUTES ON EACH SIDE FOR MEDIUM RARE AND DEGLAZED THE PAN WITH SOME CHARDONNAY WINE TO MAKE IT EASIER TO POUR OVER THE STEAK. I SERVED IT WITH SAUTEED MUSHROOMS AND THE RAISINS TO RAVE REVIEWS! Read More
Helpful
(6)

Most helpful critical review

Emily Kris
Rating: 2 stars
12/19/2012
For me this needed something other than whiskey to flavor it... seemed bland even though I sprinkled salt & pepper on the steaks while they cooked. Read More
Reviews:
Joey Joan
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
08/08/2012
Exactly as promised quick and easy,full of flavor. My husband loved the raisins. Read More
Helpful
(5)
Grnesis
Rating: 5 stars
01/27/2020
Mine came out so good! Thanks for this recipe. Read More
Helpful
(1)
DougalHP
Rating: 5 stars
03/06/2014
This is delicious and super easy. I liked it so much I featured it in my most recent blog post - http://goodlicioso.blogspot.com/2014/03/whiskey-sirloin-steak-and-cranberries.html Read More
hurons
Rating: 5 stars
09/18/2012
I made one little substitution... I am not a big "cooked raisin" fan so I traded onions for the raisins! Love the whisky taste and the sweet caramel-y smell and taste! Read More
bdslittlefilly
Rating: 5 stars
02/02/2013
Excellent Flavor! I used a beef loin tip steak and it turned out great. I doubled the marinade then reduced it once the steaks were done. Added the raisins to the marinade reduction served over top the steaks and mixed remaining into brown rice. The reduced sauce mixed and tasted great with the rice. Would like to try with chicken and port also. Will definitely make again. Read More
Emily Kris
Rating: 2 stars
12/19/2012
For me this needed something other than whiskey to flavor it... seemed bland even though I sprinkled salt & pepper on the steaks while they cooked. Read More
Rebecca Dracup
Rating: 5 stars
06/20/2015
Wouldn't change a thing! I served this steak with a vibrant salad and baguette. Read More
