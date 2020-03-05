Raisin Whiskey Steak
Servings Per Recipe: 4
Calories: 339.4
% Daily Value *
protein: 30.1g 60 %
carbohydrates: 21g 7 %
dietary fiber: 0.7g 3 %
sugars: 17.3g
fat: 11g 17 %
saturated fat: 3.9g 19 %
cholesterol: 73.5mg 25 %
niacin equivalents: 11.4mg 88 %
vitamin b6: 0.7mg 41 %
vitamin c: 0.4mg 1 %
folate: 10mcg 3 %
calcium: 36.9mg 4 %
iron: 2.3mg 13 %
magnesium: 31.6mg 11 %
potassium: 515.7mg 14 %
sodium: 65.4mg 3 %
thiamin: 0.2mg 15 %
calories from fat: 98.9
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.
Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018,
ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved