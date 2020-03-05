Praline Chicken

Boneless chicken breasts are covered in a pecan praline glaze. The Creole seasoning cuts back some of the sweetness. Dark Karo® syrup can be used in place of the maple syrup if that's what you have.

By cariet87

Gallery
9 more images

Recipe Summary test

prep:
15 mins
cook:
25 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Grease a casserole dish.

  • Place flour in a shallow bowl and press chicken strips into the flour; tap to remove excess flour.

  • Dip floured chicken in the egg and again coat with flour.

  • Heat vegetable oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Pan-fry chicken strips until golden brown and the meat is no longer pink inside, about 5 minutes per side; drain on a paper towel-lined plate.

  • Melt butter in a saucepan over medium heat and stir in brown sugar, maple syrup, pecans, and Creole seasoning. Bring the mixture to a boil and cook for 1 minute.

  • Place chicken strips into the prepared casserole dish; pour praline sauce over chicken and toss chicken to coat with sauce.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until sauce is bubbling, 10 to 15 minutes.

Editor's Note:

The nutrition data for this recipe includes the full amount of the breading ingredients, oil, and praline glaze. The actual amount of the ingredients consumed will vary. We have determined the nutritional value of oil for frying based on a retention value of 10% after cooking.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
757 calories; protein 22.2g; carbohydrates 104.7g; fat 28.7g; cholesterol 114.7mg; sodium 331.9mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (29)

Reviews (29)

Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
Baking Nana
Allstar
Rating: 4 stars
02/15/2012
I have been giving this review a lot of thought - I am waffling between a three star and four stars. First problem is the flour & egg both really need some Creole seasoning. I cut the sauce recipe in half and it was still too much for 1 lb of chicken tenders. The sauce was a little too sweet but has great potential. Thanks for an inspiring recipe. I will have fun tweaking this to be perfect for our taste. Read More
Helpful
(14)
GATES78
Rating: 5 stars
02/29/2012
sugar rush sugar rush. This was the most amazing dish for me since I have a sweet tooth. I didn't add in as much of the creole spice so it was more just sweet and I loved it. I served over fresh steamed white rice and enjoyed it for two nights. My husband didn't like it becuase it was like eating chicken with our sweets instead of eating sweets with our chicken. my daughter and I give it all thumbs up however. Read More
Helpful
(7)
Amy P.
Rating: 3 stars
02/04/2013
Not bad! More sweet than spicy though. I recommend seasoning the flour with salt pepper & some of the Cajun seasoning. I also found I only needed half the amt. of flour listed. I found the sauce amt. perfect but I'm going to dbl. the Cajun seasoning in that too! Another idea I might try is breading and baking the strips (skipping all the frying & grease!) adding the sauce for the last 15-20 min. Like someone else mentioned this is a great recipe & experimenting with it will be fun! Thanks so much for posting.:) Read More
Helpful
(6)
gigi stoner
Rating: 4 stars
03/01/2015
This was delicious however I had to add a splash of white vinegar to the sauce to cut through some of the sweetness. I also squirted in some srichi sauce for some more heat. The result was a sweet and sour with a bit of heat. Do taste your sauce before you drizzle on your chicken to make sure you have the right blend that fits your taste. I served mine on a bed of white rice with a side of buttery steamed asparagus and mushrooms. Read More
Helpful
(2)
Nanette Lilly
Rating: 5 stars
02/20/2012
Love this recipe! Because of my busy schedule I used store bought breaded frozen chicken strips. I cooked them half the stated time while making the sauce then followed the rest of the recipe. Super fast easy and tasty. Everyone gave two thumbs up which is rare at our table. Read More
Helpful
(2)
Rebecca Green
Rating: 5 stars
07/07/2020
Love this! We add a bit of NOLA flair by adding hot honey to the praline sauce and making it with waffles. But this is a crowd favorite at my house. Read More
Helpful
(1)
cherieowens
Rating: 5 stars
06/25/2014
My family loves this! The perfect amount of sweet & spicy! Read More
Ron D
Rating: 4 stars
02/12/2017
Most every review was spot on. Too much sauce and missing a little spice. I would add another tsp of Cajun spices and consider adding more to the chicken before battering. I served with steamed white rice which I added sriracha to create added spice to match the very sweet. Also.....just over a cup of flour would be ample for one lb. of chicken cut into strips. Read More
RuthAnn
Rating: 5 stars
04/23/2016
This is one tasty recipe Easy to make and delicious. Read More
