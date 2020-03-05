Praline Chicken

1 of 29

Rating: 4 stars I have been giving this review a lot of thought - I am waffling between a three star and four stars. First problem is the flour & egg both really need some Creole seasoning. I cut the sauce recipe in half and it was still too much for 1 lb of chicken tenders. The sauce was a little too sweet but has great potential. Thanks for an inspiring recipe. I will have fun tweaking this to be perfect for our taste. Helpful (14)

Rating: 5 stars sugar rush sugar rush. This was the most amazing dish for me since I have a sweet tooth. I didn't add in as much of the creole spice so it was more just sweet and I loved it. I served over fresh steamed white rice and enjoyed it for two nights. My husband didn't like it becuase it was like eating chicken with our sweets instead of eating sweets with our chicken. my daughter and I give it all thumbs up however. Helpful (7)

Rating: 3 stars Not bad! More sweet than spicy though. I recommend seasoning the flour with salt pepper & some of the Cajun seasoning. I also found I only needed half the amt. of flour listed. I found the sauce amt. perfect but I'm going to dbl. the Cajun seasoning in that too! Another idea I might try is breading and baking the strips (skipping all the frying & grease!) adding the sauce for the last 15-20 min. Like someone else mentioned this is a great recipe & experimenting with it will be fun! Thanks so much for posting.:) Helpful (6)

Rating: 4 stars This was delicious however I had to add a splash of white vinegar to the sauce to cut through some of the sweetness. I also squirted in some srichi sauce for some more heat. The result was a sweet and sour with a bit of heat. Do taste your sauce before you drizzle on your chicken to make sure you have the right blend that fits your taste. I served mine on a bed of white rice with a side of buttery steamed asparagus and mushrooms. Helpful (2)

Rating: 5 stars Love this recipe! Because of my busy schedule I used store bought breaded frozen chicken strips. I cooked them half the stated time while making the sauce then followed the rest of the recipe. Super fast easy and tasty. Everyone gave two thumbs up which is rare at our table. Helpful (2)

Rating: 5 stars Love this! We add a bit of NOLA flair by adding hot honey to the praline sauce and making it with waffles. But this is a crowd favorite at my house. Helpful (1)

Rating: 5 stars My family loves this! The perfect amount of sweet & spicy!

Rating: 4 stars Most every review was spot on. Too much sauce and missing a little spice. I would add another tsp of Cajun spices and consider adding more to the chicken before battering. I served with steamed white rice which I added sriracha to create added spice to match the very sweet. Also.....just over a cup of flour would be ample for one lb. of chicken cut into strips.