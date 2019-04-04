Basic Creole Sauce

I cook a big batch of this Creole sauce recipe and keep it in the freezer for when I need to pull together a quick dinner party or supper for my family. Just reheat and add a combination of shrimp, sausage, or chicken and serve over hot rice. Add in a combination of the optional ingredients to make it your own. You will have a meal fit for company.
Directions
To Freeze Leftover Sauce:
Allow the sauce to cool completely. Meanwhile, clean and sterilize 6 1-pint canning jars with lids and rings. Divide cooled sauce into prepared jars. Cover with lids and rings and place into the freezer. The sauce can be frozen for up to 3 months.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
49 calories; protein 1.2g; carbohydrates 6.9g; fat 1.5g; cholesterol 0.3mg; sodium 229.2mg. Full Nutrition
I recently purchased a can of Creole sauce and that inspired me to look for a recipe that I can home-can with tomatoes this summer. This looks like the one! I'll have to leave out the clam juice and chicken bouillon then check with pH strips to determine whether to waterbath or pressure can, (if marginal I can add citric acid) but I love to put up sauces like this in the summer for quick dinners the rest of the year. The only ingredient I see missing is garlic. Will update this review after I get a chance to put up a batch. Thanks for a fabulous idea!!!UPDATE: I have canned mega batches of this already and it's only mid-June! Added 2 T. of citric acid per 8 lb. of tomatoes. Processed in boiling waterbath for 70 minutes for pints. Used a pint the other night as a test run to make a Creole meatloaf...and it was FAR better than the original purchased product. You hit the nail on the head with this recipe!!!
I made this recipe (nod to other reviewers) and didn't like it at all. several things stuck out after tasting this, the first was that carrot didn't have any place in this recip. Maybe it's a natural attempt to sofen the tomato acidity but that flavor was off along with the orange, wich had no place whatsoever here. The herbs which were all marked as optional and either a pinch or to taste are THE key flavors in this recipe and I had to bump them all up to 1T of oregano, 1T of thyme and bisil. The base flavor was very weak also, I added about 1t each of garlic and onion powder to help boost that up. The red pepper flake, also necessary, should be to taste because the red pepper you have on your shelf may differ from the one on mine. Mine was fresher and using the full measure given here it was very spicy. Just using another recipe would be easier in the end. Good luck to you.
This is very similiar to my creole recipe but I need to stop making it with a roux-too many calories. This looks harmless and I hadn't thought to make a big batch and freeze it. Great idea! Thanks. I'll let you know how we like it when I get to it.
I looked at the other comments and drew inspiration from them. I used less carrots and more spices. I used chicken stock instead of water and bouillon. After everything simmered for an hour or so, I pureed the sauce to a pea-soup consistency. I need an immersion blender! I'll freeze (flat) in Food-Saver bags. Overall, delicious recipe with lots of options.
Emily, I am new to canning and want to can this totally awesome recipe. I love the clam juice I can't imagine with out it. Why leave it and chicken broth out ? Why add acid and bathe 70 min instead of 20? This is great to add to hot Italian sausage, bell peppers, onion, chunks of tomatoes, and put over dirty rice! Yum yum.
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.