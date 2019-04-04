Basic Creole Sauce

I cook a big batch of this Creole sauce recipe and keep it in the freezer for when I need to pull together a quick dinner party or supper for my family. Just reheat and add a combination of shrimp, sausage, or chicken and serve over hot rice. Add in a combination of the optional ingredients to make it your own. You will have a meal fit for company.

Recipe by NancySacTown

prep:
45 mins
cook:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 45 mins
Servings:
24
Yield:
6 pints
Ingredients

Directions

  • Heat olive oil in a large pot over medium heat. Stir in celery, onion, bell pepper, carrot, and garlic; cook and stir until vegetables are tender, about 10 minutes.

  • Stir tomatoes with their juice, water, chicken bouillon cubes, and bay leaves into the vegetable mixture.

  • Stir in clam juice and white wine. Season with orange zest, red pepper flakes, smoked paprika, saffron, oregano, basil, and thyme.

  • Bring the sauce to a boil, reduce heat to low, and simmer until the flavors have blended, at least 1 hour. Season to taste with salt and black pepper.

To Freeze Leftover Sauce:

Allow the sauce to cool completely. Meanwhile, clean and sterilize 6 1-pint canning jars with lids and rings. Divide cooled sauce into prepared jars. Cover with lids and rings and place into the freezer. The sauce can be frozen for up to 3 months.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
49 calories; protein 1.2g; carbohydrates 6.9g; fat 1.5g; cholesterol 0.3mg; sodium 229.2mg. Full Nutrition
