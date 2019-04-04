Basic Creole Sauce

I made this recipe (nod to other reviewers) and didn't like it at all. several things stuck out after tasting this, the first was that carrot didn't have any place in this recip. Maybe it's a natural attempt to sofen the tomato acidity but that flavor was off along with the orange, wich had no place whatsoever here. The herbs which were all marked as optional and either a pinch or to taste are THE key flavors in this recipe and I had to bump them all up to 1T of oregano, 1T of thyme and bisil. The base flavor was very weak also, I added about 1t each of garlic and onion powder to help boost that up. The red pepper flake, also necessary, should be to taste because the red pepper you have on your shelf may differ from the one on mine. Mine was fresher and using the full measure given here it was very spicy. Just using another recipe would be easier in the end. Good luck to you.

