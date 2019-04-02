Strawberry Cheesecake Bites

These were excellent! I had extra cream cheese icing and used it on slices of bananas then covered them in the left over melted chocolate (used Ghirardelli 60% cacao bittersweet chocolate chips - yummy!). I omitted the oil just because it's an extra step and an unnecessary ingredient (it's for a nice shine on the chocolate). I did not use graham crackers because I didn't have any on hand, but I'm sure that would make it delicious as well! Just because someone suggested it, and I had them on hand from another recipe, I put mint leaves on top to add to the glamour of this dessert and a nice pop of color. Thanks for the delicious, quick and elegant recipe! Update 7/4/17: I had a pint of large strawberries (about 20) so I halved the cream cheese/powdered sugar mix and I found that to be the right amount with minimal waste. This time I omitted the chocolate but added blueberries on top for a festive July 4th dessert.