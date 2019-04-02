Strawberry Cheesecake Bites

110 Ratings
  • 5 100
  • 4 7
  • 3 2
  • 2 0
  • 1 1

Strawberries are stuffed with a cream cheese filling for a cute two-bite dessert. Can be prepared the night before, but not much earlier than that as the berries may become soggy.

By Alex

Recipe Summary

cook:
5 mins
additional:
20 mins
total:
45 mins
prep:
20 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 servings
Ingredients

12
Directions

  • Line a baking sheet with waxed paper.

  • Beat together the cream cheese, confectioners' sugar, and vanilla extract in a bowl until smooth.

  • Spoon the mixture into a piping bag fitted with a large round tip.

  • With a sharp paring knife, cut a cone shape out of the top of each strawberry to leave a small hollow.

  • Pipe about 1 tablespoon of the cream cheese filling into each strawberry, making sure that the filling overflows a bit out of the top of the strawberry.

  • Place the graham cracker crumbs into a shallow bowl. Dip the filled side of the strawberry into the graham cracker crumbs, coating the exposed filling with crumbs.

  • Melt the chocolate and canola oil in a microwave-safe glass or ceramic bowl in 30-second intervals, stirring after each interval, until warm and smooth, 1 to 3 minutes (depending on your microwave).

  • Dip the unfilled ends of the strawberries into the melted chocolate and place on the prepared baking sheet; refrigerate until set.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
123 calories; protein 1.8g; carbohydrates 10.8g; fat 8.4g; cholesterol 20.5mg; sodium 61.4mg. Full Nutrition
