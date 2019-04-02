Strawberry Cheesecake Bites
Strawberries are stuffed with a cream cheese filling for a cute two-bite dessert. Can be prepared the night before, but not much earlier than that as the berries may become soggy.
Wow! Delicious and a nice spin on chocolate covered strawberries! Not only is this cute and creative, but if you love the taste of cheesecake without all the effort (and without all the calories), then this little dessert is for you! It's got cheesecake, strawberries, and chocolate - what more could you ask for in two bites? I made this for my husband for Valentine's day and they were a big hit especially when accompanied by a glass of champagne! Thanks Alex for a great recipe!
These were just okay. I prefer strawberries dipped in chocolate much more. I thought this was too much effort for little payoff. They didn't taste anything like cheesecake to me.
Tip: An egg carton works great for propping up the strawberries for quick fill. Great recipe... the combination of ingredients speak for themselves as a delish combo! Just made them for a BBQ tomorrow and I'm anticipating great reviews!
These were awesome! To cut calories I used Equal instead of sugar and low fat cream cheese. I crushed cinnamon graham crackers instead if plain ones. Next time I will dip in chocolate...Yummm!
AWESOME! I added some cocoa powder to the cream cheese mixture to make it chocolate, just because I was in the mood, but followed the recipe otherwise, dipping it in the optional chocolate and decorating them w/ white chocolate drizzle and sprinkles. Of course I couldn't wait for dessert tonight to try them, so I tried one now and they are really, REALLY good! My strawberries were pretty small and not the best, but they still turned out great! Can't wait to make these w/ better ones. Thanks, Alex, for sharing this wonderful spin on choco. dipped strawberries! :)
HUGE hit with my crowd. Super easy to make. I had huge stawberries and I didn't stray from the recipe and it was perfect. Plenty of filling for all the berries. I didn't have a problem with it being loose at all. Wouldn't change it a bit. Thanks!!
A party hit! Tweaked to make a little healthier but not to take away from this recipe. Used 1/3 less fat cream cheese. Drizzled with fat free chocolate syrup. Hint: to stand strawberries up on serving dish cut tip off bottom. Also, sliced off top then used smallest Mellon ball tool to scoop out strawberry...paring knife was driving me nuts. Great recipe..thanks!
Ok. I made this a little easier for myself, but this turned out so good, I have to share it for other busy ladies like me. I took 15 mini pre-made phyllo cups(rather than cutting into strawberries) and filled them with a small tablespoon sized scoop(I use it for cookie dough)of the cream cheese filling (rather than piping it). I then halved strawberries and placed a half on each cheesecake bite. Lastly, I sprinkled mini chocolate chips over them (rather than making a chocolate drizzle). This was pretty, yummy, and fast. My husband and toddler ate the entire batch!
I just made this minus the chocolate and it is heavenly! I am going to buy more ingredients and make a fresh batch to share with friends on Valentine's Day. Thanks for sharing!
These were excellent! I had extra cream cheese icing and used it on slices of bananas then covered them in the left over melted chocolate (used Ghirardelli 60% cacao bittersweet chocolate chips - yummy!). I omitted the oil just because it's an extra step and an unnecessary ingredient (it's for a nice shine on the chocolate). I did not use graham crackers because I didn't have any on hand, but I'm sure that would make it delicious as well! Just because someone suggested it, and I had them on hand from another recipe, I put mint leaves on top to add to the glamour of this dessert and a nice pop of color. Thanks for the delicious, quick and elegant recipe! Update 7/4/17: I had a pint of large strawberries (about 20) so I halved the cream cheese/powdered sugar mix and I found that to be the right amount with minimal waste. This time I omitted the chocolate but added blueberries on top for a festive July 4th dessert.
What can go wrong with a list of ingredients like this? Absolutely fantabulous.
These were simple yet tasty. One must really like cream cheese though to attempt this. It makes a lot of filling. After I hulled the strawberries, I didn't think I would be able to fit 8oz of the cream cheese mixture. I made 1/2 of it up, and still had a little leftover. I tried one with the chocolate and liked it better without. I thought it tasted more like candy with the chocolate and more like cheesecake with strawberries without it. I would consider making something like this for a party.
I made a double batch of these for Valentine's Day. They turned out lovely. With little effort I made a tasty, elegant little treat. These can be served as a dessert or for a snack. I followed the recipe with no changes. Try them. You won't be disappointed. They will be great in spring and summer dishes too. Very festive. Thanks Alex! This is going to be a regular here. Its a winner for sure.
This was almost too amazing for words!! The chocolate put it over the top. What a fabulous recipe just in time for Valentines Day too, even though I'm single I am going to make a batch for myself and be my own Valentine! Thanks so much Alex!!
YUMMMM! Good one, Alex! A little tricky dipping the berries as my filling shifted, so next time I will pop them in the fridge so the filling sets a bit before coating with chocolate.
easy and delicious!
These mini strawberry cheesecake bites were amazing I would totally make them again I read them five stars.
I made these today and they are very good. This recipe is easily scaled. I made 6 huge strawberries with half a batch of the filling.I used Famous Amos Chocolate Chip Cookie crumbs instead of graham crackers and dark cocoa candy melts for dipping instead of chocolate with oil because thats what i had. I don't think my tweaks strayed from te intent of the recipe. The only thing I would change is I would add more confectioners sugar to the cream cheese because mine was a bit droopy. Thanks Alex for the yummy, versatile, easy recipe that's perfect for Valentines Day. :)
Excellent and very impressive! These look and taste amazing, thanks for the recipe:)
made this for a party as the recipe calls to be prepared minus the chocolate base. the consensus was 50/50. definitely very rich in flavor- I would make again
I followed the recipe but if you get Ghirardelli's chocolate you won't have to add any oil - I used to use Wilton's and after using the one that was only a dollar more I'm hooked!
They taste sooooo good I would totally make them again so easy there like little bites of heaven
EXCELLENT!!! I have made these about 8 times now and wherever I take them people just rave about them. PERFECT don't change a thing!! Thank you for an awesome recipes Alex!
These taste great! I used a melon baller instead of a paring knife. I only used 1 tsp of vanilla because I didn't want it to be too sweet. I cut the tip of the strawberry so that they could stay standing. I prefer to cover the bottom half of the strawberry with chocolate, which helps them stay up.
These are fabulous. I made them for a dessert bar I had for my son's graduation. I also made some pot de creams (allrecipes.ultimatechocolatedessert) While the pot de cream took the #1 spot, these were close at #2. After dipping them in the chocolate, I drizzeled white chocolate over them. Looked beautiful and soooo many compliments. Most people don't know that strawberries are hollow once you get down under the stem. Lots of room for the cream cheese. Thanks so much for the great recipe idea. You helped make my dessert bar rock!
Simple. Elegant. Indulgant. And oh, addicting!!!! Great recipe
Depending on the size of the strawberries you could transport them in a mini muffin tray.
These were so good! And I didn't even add the chocolate. The whole family enjoyed this. Thanks!
This is amazing! I ate it once at a friend's house and loved it so I had to make it on my own. I little a little more vanilla extract and instead of strawberries I used raspberries and it tastes amazing! I would highly recommend using it with raspberries if you are either a) running late and want something quick or b) you like raspberries. It tastes amazing!!
Awsome! These were so good! Can't wait to make them again!
I loved it it had all my favorite desserts in one I did some white chocolate some milk chocolate and left some plain
I made these for a pot-luck lunch at work. These made rave reviews. Several people begged for the recipes and one co-worker offered me $40 to make her a personal batch...
Wow!! Made these for a friend on her 40th birthday. I didn't have time to mess with a real strawberry cheesecake. These were very very delicious!! She cried at seeing them. No one has ever given her a birthday party. Thank you for sharing your recipe!!
Delicious! Half I made into Strawberry Santas, the other half I simply stuffed. The kiddos loved them, the men devoured them, the women raved. I didn't fine them time consuming to make at all and will definitely prepare again. Thanks so much for the recipe!
A crowd pleaser, easy and Yum! Love them!
One friend did not show up for dinner, and everyone who did started in on her share! Will definitely be making bigger batches. I mix it all right in the ziplock for fewer dishes. Just cut a little V on top to help hold the cheesecake. Why cut out a ton of fruit?
Question! Can I put the melted chocolate in an egg carton to prop up the strawberries? Will they come out easily from the egg carton after being refrigerated? I want to be able to make the strawberries stand up with the chocolate. Any recommendations?
Absolutely loved these! I don't recommend using a ziploc if you plan to use a piping tip -- the cheesecake filling is so thick that the ziploc has the tendency to bust at the seams and make a mess! So simple to make and so beyond delicious! I did use the dark chocolate ghiradelli melts which taste awesome and set up super fast!
A bit messy to make, but pretty tasty. :)
Great dessert!! I doubled the recipe and had enough to do 2 pounds of strawberries with filling leftover. That's okay, I'll just buy more strawberries!
Easy and delicious!
Best idea ever!! YUM!! My strawberries were small so I have a lot of filling left, but I think I'm gonna use it for dip or just cover in chocolate :)
This was so much fun and easy to make and I’m only 8 years old.
Turned out perfectly! Can’t stop eating them.
Delicious and easy. My guests loved them. Kids too. Great tip on the egg carton. I put wax paper over top and used it after dipping in chocolate as well.
They were a huge hit at the party! I used a plastic bag as suggested to stuff the berries. The recipe made a lot of filling. I used half the amount of powdered sugar because it was all I had. Still came out great!
Wanted a light, not-to-sweet dessert to serve guests after a rich lobster dinner. This worked perfectly. Used cinnamon graham crackers but otherwise made as written. Not a huge fan of cream cheese dips and fillings but pleased this came out better than expected. I might experiment with half Greek yogurt/half cream cheese to make the filling although not sure if it will firm sufficiently.
Delicious! I used just 1tsp vanilla and sprinkled the top with chopped dark chocolate instead of graham cracker crumbs.
This was indescribably delicious! 10/5 stars The only change I made was low-fat cream cheese. This is a real winner!!!
This was very good I used sim sweet chocolate chips and subs the gram crackers for my husbands favorite cookie chips ahoy it was so yummmmy
Thanks for the recipe! I sprinkled (the top) the graham cracker crumbs after dipping the first few because that seemed easier. Also, I used 2 oz of semi-sweet chocolate chips melted with the canola oil. After dipping the bottoms in the melted chocolate, I then dipped the bottoms in the graham cracker crumbs. This was not too labor-intensive and cheaper than buying prepped already. Thanks again!
No changes and would make again. These were a big hit at our cocktail party
A little time consuming but very good!!
Hm, I don't know, I thought it tasted a bit strange. The kids wouldn't touch them. I wonder if I did something wrong, but I can't figure out what that might have been.
Easy delicious. I would use lite cream cheese next time. Used less sugar. The melted chocolate helps them stand upright. I would not prepare these the day before...they were delicious the next day but a bit soggy.
I mixed the choclate in with the cream cheese filling. Quick easy and delicious!
Made this without the optional chocolate and loved it! Quick and easy and the family loved it as well.
Made it for my daughter in law’s birthday. They were a hit. Used a grapefruit knife to scoop out strawberries. Before filling I cut the tip off the bottom of the strawberry and dipped in chocolate, then placed on parchment covered cookie sheet. They set up nicely and made it easy to fill.
Delicious. Simple. Satisfying. A huge hit at my wine tasting parties!
They are always a big hit but they don't keep well if you have leftovers. I always have leftover filling, too. I didn't find it necessary to dry out the strawberries before filling them.
great recipe the only thing I did different was I split the strawberries in half and piped the filling onto the cut side dipped in graham crackers crumbs then drizzled the chocolate over them. at the party I went to they were the first to go and I made a triple batch!
Excellent recipe, easy to make. I’m going to make them again but this time I bought a strawberry hulled. If the strawberries are in the smaller side, it’s tough to get a paring knife in there.
Made this for Valentine's dessert and my entire family loved it. Used a wheat free, slightly sweetened cereal instead of graham crackers due to food allergies and it was still delicious! I also used milk chocolate to compensate for the fact that it's still a bit early for really sweet, flavorable strawberries. If the strawberries were better, I would have used semi-sweet as the recipe called for.
Very delicious and easy
AWESOME!!! I just made these for my husband for a Fathers Day treat and they turned out wonderful, even without the chocolate. Certainly going to make this recipe again for other occasions.
Amazing recipe, easy to make the first time. I made more than twelve strawberries, because I had extra cheesecake filling. I recommend using an empty egg carton instead of a baking sheet though, it keeps the strawberries upright.
These were excellent. Would recommend using the graham crackers as my cheesecake fell out. I also used a baileys in my chocolate because they were for an adult party. Yummy
I have made these for many a potluck and they are always a huge hit!! I even won a dessert contest at work with them once. Soooo easy and awesome! I prefer without the chocolate. They taste more fresh that way. And I crumble up the graham crackers and put in a ramekin with a spoon on the side in case anyone is gluten-free. It's fun to dip them in the graham crackers.
Everyone loved them at our Little Diva event
Awsome!! tripled recipe to accomodate more people for grandsons birthday party. Everyone wanted the recipe! Also, put crushed walnuts on some after dipping in chocolate. Excellent thank u for this one!
i was very disappointed in the outcome of this disastrous pastry, i expected more out of you alex.. 1 star
This was easy to make and delicious!
These make a pretty presentation. I trimmed a bit of the strawberry’s tip so the berries would sit upright like in the picture. Next time I would dip the end in the chocolate first, refrigerate until firm, then pipe the filling and sprinkling with graham cracker crumbs.
These were yummy! My father doesn't even like strawberries but h rate half of them. I am making them for him on Fathers Day,
I used the user recommended egg crate for the filling step. Sprinkled graham cracker crumbs in the bottom of a mini cupcake liner. Cut the bottom tip off each berry, dipped in chocolate and filled with cream cheese filling. Big hit! Smaller berries actually work better for a bite size treat.
This was super easy dessert to make, and it was a hit in my house.
Delicious! Made exactly per recipe, but didn't top with chocolate. Super easy to make. I don't have a piping bag so just used a spoon and it was no hassle at all!
Great recipe, I cut the bottom of the strawberry so it would stand up. Helpful tip put cream cheese back in refrig after you mix, it will firm up and pipe better.
Delicious!
Such a hit and so easy to make!!! Just make sure you look for big strawberries
Tasty treat. Great for taking to gathering. Just couldn't get mine to stand up like in picture.
Thanks for this recipe! It made me very popular at my work and with my family! I topped them off with a squiggle of pink cake icing and served them in mini cupcake liners. I added some finely ground coffee to the leftover chocolate and dipped a few pretzels to share.
Love it!!!
