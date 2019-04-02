Lime-Marinated Mahi Mahi

4.5
152 Ratings
  • 5 98
  • 4 42
  • 3 6
  • 2 4
  • 1 2

You can substitute a lighter olive oil for the extra-virgin olive oil. Serve over rice.

Recipe by ErikaTC

Gallery

Credit: lovetocook847
8 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
10 mins
additional:
15 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
2
Yield:
2 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

2
Original recipe yields 2 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat an outdoor grill for medium heat, and lightly oil the grate.

    Advertisement

  • Whisk the extra-virgin olive oil, minced garlic, black pepper, cayenne pepper, salt, lime juice, and grated lime zest together in a bowl to make the marinade.

  • Place the mahi mahi fillets in the marinade and turn to coat; allow to marinate at least 15 minutes.

  • Cook on the preheated grill until the fish flakes easily with a fork and is lightly browned, 3 to 4 minutes per side.

  • Garnish with the twists of lime zest to serve.

Editor's Note:

The nutrition data for this recipe includes the full amount of the marinade ingredients. The actual amount of the marinade consumed will vary.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
860 calories; protein 21g; carbohydrates 2.5g; fat 84.9g; cholesterol 81.8mg; sodium 99.4mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 08/04/2022