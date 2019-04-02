Lime-Marinated Mahi Mahi

I made this -- except. Long story short, I was looking for a lime-orange marinade. Found this and used it as base. Couldn't get good Mahi, so I got 4 half pound local yellow tail steaks ( 2 pounds). After reading the other reviews I ended up doing this: Used half cup olive oil . Three times the lime juice and zest. Added same amount of orange juice and zest. Doubled the garlic. Marinated for about 45 minutes . BBQ'd on an open coal grill with some applewood chunks for smoke. When I put it on the grill I still had a lot of marinade left, so I poured it on top of the yellow tail. The BBQ immediately caught fire and I had to put the lid on. Needless to say I didn't get the grill marks I was hoping for. In the end, the fish came out perfectly cook and I served with twists of fresh lime and orange on top. It was delicious!! But other than the the little bit of fresh juice from the twists and the apple smoke, the only flavor imparted to the fish from the marinade was cayenne and black pepper. Still a great base marinade! Next time I'll use less oil, less orange, more lime, and maybe a little hot red pepper. Thank you for the receipe!! S.S. Powell