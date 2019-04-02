Lime-Marinated Mahi Mahi

I made this with much less oil--1/4 cup, along with 2 cloves garlic, 1/8 t pepper, 1/4 t cayenne, the juice of 2 limes (4T), and 1/4 t zest. Followed the suggestion of one reviewer and placed it all in a hot skillet. YUM! PERFECT!
Followed others advice and increased both the amount of lime in the marinade (doubled it) and the time for marination (about two hours). The fish had very little flavor. We ended up squeezing some of the leftover limes on top of the fish right before eating for some flavor.
We loved this! Bought the Mahi Mahi from Costco. I reduced the olive oil to 1/3 cup and kept the remaining ingredients intact! If you don't like heat....reduce the cayenne and black pepper to 1/4 tsp. We will make it again and again!!! We are big seafood lovers!
My 4 year old said that if I ever wanted her to eat fish, to make this again! My husband and I liked it too. I did change it just a little bit after reading many of the reviews: used 1/4 cup olive oil, 2 cloves of garlic (and I pressed them in my garlic press), and the juice from 1 1/2 limes, served with the other 1/2 cut into wedges, and only 1/4 tsp of cayenne. followed rest of recipe. Would make excellent fish tacos too. I served it with couscous, corn on the cob and applesauce.
Loved it! Great flavor. I was afraid at first there would not be enough flavor. I did let it some of it marinate for 1 hour and it was good but I let some marinate for 6 hours...much better. Was very moist.
I used this recipe for the last of a year's worth of mahi mahi caught on a fishing trip last summer. I am now something of a mahi expert, having cooked it at least once a week for the past year. This was definitely in the top 10 mahi recipes. It's not quite my favorite, but it cooked up nicely on the grill and had a lot of flavor for such a simple marinade.
I violated a major rule making this. I made it for a dinner party without ever having made it before! As it turned out, I needn't have worried at all. I used all the oil called for, and as others noted, added extra lime juice. It made enough for ten 4 oz fillets. i was a bit worried about the cayenne pepper, because my family is a bunch of spice wimps, but it was not that strong. I think it only needed a little more salt. It got rave reviews from everyone except three diners, and they were not fish eaters. Don't skimp on the lime zest, it really adds some zing! Will make again.
Quick, simple, delicious! I took the advice of other reviewers and upped the lime by 1 TBS and decreased the olive oil a little. The recipe doesn't specify whether to leave skin on or off, so I removed it and it came out perfect. I'm not a huge fan of fish most of the time but I liked this recipe.
Just cooked this and it was just like eating at a fancy restaurant. I had all the ingredients on hand and it was the first time my husband had actually grilled fish....so easy and so tasty. We served it with the grilled vegetable recipe from all recipes.com and what a fantastic summertime dinner.
I used avocado oil and like others quite a bit less, plus much more lime juice (I like it tart). I didn't have time to marinade very long and didn't have the grill available but it was still good. Looking forward to using this recipe again with a longer marinade and putting it on the grill. This will be a go-to since we have a lime tree and I am always looking for more ways to use them!
After reading other reviews, I ended up making this with much less oil. I also used lemon instead of lime as that is what I had on hand. I threw in extra garlic and let the fish marinate for about 45 mins while I prepared the rest of the meal. Instead of grilling, I pan seared in my cast iron skillet with the marinade juices. The fish was very moist and flavorful. I look forward to making this again.
We had this for dinner 2 nights ago and it was AWESOME!!!! I had a much larger portion of mahi-mahi (20 oz large thin filet!) but the recipe base worked perfectly. Rather than a baking dish, I put all marinade ingredients and fish in a large Ziploc and marinated in the refrigerator for about 5 hours. A few changes I made to the marinade, based on what I know my husband and I like best, I added 2 more large cloves of minced garlic, 3/4 c chopped fresh cilantro, spiced it with an Italian Herb blend (ample amount) and added an extra 1/3 cup fresh lime juice and more salt. Grilled it on a cedar plank on the outdoor grill and it came out GREAT! As another poster stated, and even with the larger amount of fish I used, I would cut the oil to 1/2 cup. Just not needed. I would also add fresh cilantro and lime slices as garnish as it was finishing the final grilling process. We will definitely be making this again!
Great mahi mahi recipe. It was really enjoyable all around,I didn't have any limes so I used lemons instead and a splash of orange juice. As for the oil I cut back a 1\4 cup and it still had plenty to go around. The fish came out tender and moist with a hint of citrus and garlic. It was perfect.
Loved it! Served it with sauted spinach and baby portabella mushrooms, wild rice and a crisp white wine. Marinated it a little longer ... About 45 minutes ... And grilled it. Will definitely make it again.
Amazing! the mahi turned out perfect! Will make again.
cheri
Rating: 5 stars
08/05/2014
Absolutely delicious! The wife and kids devoured it and were disappointed that I did not make extra. They are not usually fish eaters. I cut the cayenne pepper in half and it was still very good. Not enough to be spicy, but still enough to let you know it's there and add some interest. I highly recommend this recipe.
It's a very good fish to grill. As others said, way too much oil, a tablespoon or 2 will do. I use a gas grill. I always grill fish with skin, like Mahi Mahi on over high heat skin side down for about 4-5 minutes. Turn onto a folded piece of foil off direct flame. That way the skin comes off very easy. Then proceed to cook another 10-15 minutes fish on foil with burners turned to low and cover down. Important that fish on foil is OFF DIRECT FLAME. Comes out perfect every time.
I've made this a few times now and every time I change the marinade a little bit. I like the flavor combination but I wanted a little more flavor so I decreased the oil and increased the other ingredients. It pairs great with simply roasted or steamed veggies.
I made a few changes. Only used 1/2 cup oil. I used 1 whole large lime. I didn't have cayenne pepper so used three shakes of hot pepper sauce. I let it marinate for about 30 minutes. I would use even less oil next time, more lime and more hot pepper sauce. I baked it in the oven at 400 until internal temperature around 140
I doubled the recipe for my family. AMAZING. Put it over a bed of greens, warmed quinoa, cherry tomatoes with sliced cucumbers & top it off with a little of Trader Joes Goddess dressing (soy, tahini based). The best fish entree I'm made in a long time!!!! Sooooo delicious! Thank you for the marinate recipe!
Excellent result & yes, I'll be making this again! Followed Joyce Litoff's comments & increased the garlic & lime & reduced the cayenne. Fish was in marinade about an hour -- was a lovely piece of fish, fresh-caught off the NC coast. A great dinner!
Following the recommendations of the other reviewers, I reduced the amount of oil, though I used 1/2 cup as 1/4 cup didn’t cover my filets. I also prepped it in the morning and marinated them all day. We grilled them in a cast iron skillet with all the marinate. Next time, we will only put a little bit of marinated in the skillet and brown the fish on both sides, before putting more of the marinate in the skillet. I plated the filets over riced cauliflower that I had sauted in a little bit of olive oil and pour a spoonful of the pan juices over top. I served them with sautéed zucchini and sugar snap peas, and with cantaloupe. Yummy!
Oh man! This is so simple and sooo good!! What a great marinade. Our family loved it. I love how simple ingredients come together. I bet this will be awesome on shrimp too which I am going to try soon! Thank You Much!
I made this -- except. Long story short, I was looking for a lime-orange marinade. Found this and used it as base. Couldn't get good Mahi, so I got 4 half pound local yellow tail steaks ( 2 pounds). After reading the other reviews I ended up doing this: Used half cup olive oil . Three times the lime juice and zest. Added same amount of orange juice and zest. Doubled the garlic. Marinated for about 45 minutes . BBQ'd on an open coal grill with some applewood chunks for smoke. When I put it on the grill I still had a lot of marinade left, so I poured it on top of the yellow tail. The BBQ immediately caught fire and I had to put the lid on. Needless to say I didn't get the grill marks I was hoping for. In the end, the fish came out perfectly cook and I served with twists of fresh lime and orange on top. It was delicious!! But other than the the little bit of fresh juice from the twists and the apple smoke, the only flavor imparted to the fish from the marinade was cayenne and black pepper. Still a great base marinade! Next time I'll use less oil, less orange, more lime, and maybe a little hot red pepper. Thank you for the receipe!! S.S. Powell
Amazing!! I’m so glad I tried this recipe; it is very easy to make and so delicious. Perfect combination of tangy lime flavor and spicy cayenne without overpowering the Mahi itself. This is now my favorite Mahi recipe and will use it frequently-kids loved it also. I bought a bag of frozen filets from Costco and wasn’t sure how to cook them. This recipe exceeded my expectations and deserves a lot more attention. Thank you to whomever posted it :-). I will post a picture. I cooked it on my grill pan on stove-can’t wait to try on my outdoor grill.
It was an easy & quick recipe, but really doesn't have much flavor. We marinaded it for about 4h, too, but the only flavor was the meat at the edge that soaked up the sauce- it was a bit sour (we added more lime juice as per the reviews). The fish still had a bit of fishy smell to it, too. I think adding more cayenne pepper & salt would give it more flavor, but I think I'll try a different recipe next time since I rarely cook fish & want it to taste awesome whenever I do.
This had a nice flavor. The oil seemed a bit much so I cut back to 1/2 cup for 2 filets. I used about 1/3 tsp. cayenne for fear it would be too spicy, but it would have been fine at 1/4 tsp. I followed everything else.
I only had time to marinate for 1 hour, but you shouldn't marinate fish for very long anyway. It was good, but I will increase the lime juice and lime zest the next time around. Served with mango salsa on top.
This is my family's favorite fish recipe by far. I never liked fish growing up, but in an effort to be healthy I have tried lots of different fish recipes to figure out what I will like, but also what my kids will eat. As many other reviewers have said, I use less oil and up the amount of lime. I don't like to grill so I pan sear the fish. It tastes great that way and I don't need to marinate it long, if at all. I just put all the ingredients right in the pan.
Followed other reviewers suggestions and upped the lime amount to 4T and reduced the oil to 1/4 cup. The lime flavor was plentiful, but everything else was bland at best. We let it marinate for over an hour and other than being tangy, it had absolutely no flavor. 3 in my family and all said it was gross. We won't be making again.
I LOVED this!! I've been trying to eat clean(er) and was looking for something that would add some flavor to a basic baked mahi. THIS IS THE TICKET! Changes I made: I used less oil in my marinade, 1/2 of a cup instead of 3/4. I wanted more if the seasonings on the fish instead of floating in the marinade. I also added a little freshly ground ginger and pressed a little ginger juice in as well. I let the fish marinade for about 45 minutes, flipping half way. I cooked it in my air fryer (added no additional oil) at 400°for 4 minutes each side. OMG!!! Yummy, yummy, yummy!!!
The fish was delicious! I used lemon instead of lime due to availability. Next time, I will reduce the amount of olive oil in the recipe. There was so much liquid that I was not able to brown up the fish. Still wonderful.
I made this for my husband's lunch. We went to Mexico for vacation and my husband just loved the Mahi Mahi. I have used several recipes on line and have not been able to come close to duplicating the flavor. The 3 minutes per side it too long the fish is not moist, but on the dry side. I added extra lime just to enhance flavor, but i did not use fresh. That could be one of my problems. I will kept searching.
Easy and very cheep. As for the recipe... way less oil, and more lime. When it hit the grill i added some lime zest over top. Served it over Rice with Cilantro, finely diced onion and Very finely diced chilli peppers.
I grilled the mahi mahi steaks on a small stove-top grill after marinating it for 30 minutes. Then I made an aioli with the marinade and some organic mayonaise from Trader Joes. The brussel sprouts dish I found here ( https://www.allrecipes.com/recipe/211401/brussels-sprouts-gratin/ ) with bacon made a wonderful accompaniment. Yummy.
I made this with much less oil, 1/8 tsp black pepper and 1/8 cayenne pepper, one lime and one lime zest, a huge clove of garlic, and a pinch of salt. This was for 2 portions of mahi mahi. I marinated for 30 minutes in a glass pan and then baked in same pan for 20 minutes covered with foil. This was delicious! Just the right amount of heat for our taste. I made white rice and corn on cob to go with. I stirred in a lime zest/juice with a little bit of black pepper/cayanne/garlic salt into rice after cooked and let sit for a few minutes to absorb. Perfect compliment!
