Eggplant Lasagna

This was brilliant! The key is def the eggplant treatment per another reviewer. I once made lasagna with slices of raw eggplant and then tried to cook the whole thing to death. I distinctly remember the eggplant being tough as shoe leather and the whole dish was not cohesive and just a major fail. The roasted and breaded eggplant takes on a natural and pleasant sweetness and the texture was fantastic. The breadcrumbs also helped to bind the dish together nicely. Per my personal tastes and what I had in the cupboard, I used panko. Also added my 3-cheese filling of ricotta, lg curd cottage and mozzarella cheeses, egg seasoning and garlic. I also used Rao marinara to reduce sugar and added about 6 oz of ground pork sausage to my meat mixture for some added pizazz. There’s a lot of room for experiment and adjustment to personal taste. I made a big enough pan to eat off all week, however the family went back for seconds and thirds, lol. Huge win and has me wanting to try other eggplant dishes now that I know the “trick”.