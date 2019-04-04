Eggplant Lasagna
It is a delicious lasagna using eggplant instead of pasta.
It is a delicious lasagna using eggplant instead of pasta.
The preparation of the eggplant makes all the difference. I've tried other eggplant lasagna recipes, and they were disappointing. The eggplant was either overdry and tough or gooey. In either case, it stood out and didn't "pass" as well for pasta. I prefer to peel the eggplant and slice it lengthwise into strips the approximate width of a lasagna noodle. Start with the strips a little wider than the size you wish them to be, as they will shrink in the over. Other than using eggplant instead of noodles, you can follow your own lasagna recipe. I like to mix thawed, chopped frozen spinach (which has been COMPLETELY drained and squeezed dry) into ricotta (or cottage) cheese, along with an egg and some shredded parmesan, to use as one of the layers. I also like using Sargento's 6-cheese Italian better than straight mozzarella. Less stringy and more depth of flavor.Read More
A decent, base recipe. I added low fat ricotta cheese and substituted 1 lb. of sauteed, sliced mushrooms for the hamburger to make it vegetarian. I also put all of the Parmesan cheese on top, rather than in the breading mix, to increase the "baked," crusty, cheesy top.Read More
The preparation of the eggplant makes all the difference. I've tried other eggplant lasagna recipes, and they were disappointing. The eggplant was either overdry and tough or gooey. In either case, it stood out and didn't "pass" as well for pasta. I prefer to peel the eggplant and slice it lengthwise into strips the approximate width of a lasagna noodle. Start with the strips a little wider than the size you wish them to be, as they will shrink in the over. Other than using eggplant instead of noodles, you can follow your own lasagna recipe. I like to mix thawed, chopped frozen spinach (which has been COMPLETELY drained and squeezed dry) into ricotta (or cottage) cheese, along with an egg and some shredded parmesan, to use as one of the layers. I also like using Sargento's 6-cheese Italian better than straight mozzarella. Less stringy and more depth of flavor.
This was so good I made my own seasoned bread crumbs and added garlic and onions to the ground beef.
I will not change the ingredients but would recommend changing some of the portions. I gues it depend on the size of the eggplant though. My family love cheze. I ended up using about 2lbs of gr bef and about 6 cups of cheese all day. Turned out great!
Great recipe! Huband -who is new to eggplant loved it. So its a great intro for people unframilar to eggplant. But watch that eggplant when your baking eggplant slices the oven I would cook half the time. Burn fast! But still good.
A decent, base recipe. I added low fat ricotta cheese and substituted 1 lb. of sauteed, sliced mushrooms for the hamburger to make it vegetarian. I also put all of the Parmesan cheese on top, rather than in the breading mix, to increase the "baked," crusty, cheesy top.
I loved this recipe, but made changes to make it gluten free. Since I was cooking for only my husband and me I used only one eggplant. I coated the eggplant slices (sliced vertically) with the egg/water mixture and dipped them in ground pecans and parmesan instead of the breadcrumbs. I have been using ground pecans and parmesan to bread chicken and fish as well. Pecans remain crisp and lend a nice crunchy texture and good taste. I also used bottled spaghetti sauce and seasoned the beef with 1 tsp. each of salt, fennel seed, and red pepper flakes along with a pinch of ground black pepper. The fennel gives the beef an Italian sausage flavor. In the lasagna layers I added a layer of ricotta mixed with one egg. The result was wonderful and gluten free.
D-lish! I made a half batch of this the night before and popped it into the oven for about 20-25min (a little extra time since it started cold), until it was bubbly. It turned out Great. The flavors melded well and even my picky kids ate some. We'll definitely have this again. Half batch was plenty for us 2 adults and 2 kids ages 3 & 18mo.. We still had enough to take for lunch the next day for both adults.
Awesome! I loved the way the eggplant was prepared and so did my kids!! I pulsed some onion, squash, and mushrooms (whatever I had in the fridge) in the processor and added it to the beef. It is a dish I feel good about serving to my family and they absolutely loved it! We now call it 'Sneaky Lasagna' since it is packed full of vegetables, but tastes like traditional lasagna, only better!
This is a wonderful dish! And my family loves eggplant cooked this way so much that now I don't even bother putting the lasagna together - they eat the eggplant up before I can assemble!!!
First time I have tried egg plant. Not bad........ I did make a few things, some of it to clean out my fridge. Cut the egg plant thicker than 1/2", probably around 3/4". Made the egg plant coating but used just enough to coat the slices. Used the balance to sprinkle on top of the sauce on each layer. With the sauce, added hot Italian sausage, some chorizo, and I had some tomatoes that were getting soft, (approx 4), so I chopped them, chunky, and added those as well. I also chopped up some mushrooms that I also had left over from another dish. Added, parsley, italian seasoning, and salt and pepper to taste.
I tried this recipe for the first time last week and my family loved it! I gave it a bit of an East African twist .I love it because it is healthy and inexpensive! I made my tomato sauce from scratch using fresh tomatoes, onions, parsley, basil, pepper , soy sauce, garlic and Kenyan sausages. Since cheese is expensive in Kenya, I made a cheese sauce using Kenyan Highland's Cheddar cheese, milk, and flour. This way there was enough cheese to make two layers. On the top, I sprinkled cheese over the cheese sauce followed by home made bread crumbs. I also added E.African spices like coriander spice mix and dried chillies. The whole family went to bed satisfied and with a smile on their faces! That's what i love to call cooking from the soul!
I got the eggplant real crispy in the oven and it translated well when I baked everything. My guests loved it! The only thing that was off for me was the amount of bread crumbs and parmesan cheese - I ended up throwing out a lot becuase it was too much. I would get really large eggplants and cut the parm cheese and crumbs size to half cup each.
This was delicious! We added ricotta cheese and chopped spinach with the cheese mixture, and substituted ground turkey and a little Italian sausage for the beef. Yummy! We will be making this again. Since my husband doesnt eat pasta, this dish really made us both happy. Even if you dont care for eggplant, it's not real obvious. I agree with the other reviews, the preparation of the eggplant is key. It seems like a lot of work, but it really does make a difference.
I have made this many times. I slice my eggplant length wise like a noodle. I also add cottege cheese and ricotta cheese just like you would making Lasagna with noodles. Sauce on the bottom of the casserol dish and then the eggplant sauce cottege cheese, ricotta cheese and Mozz. cheese. Then eggplant and repeat till it is just the eggplant and sauce and Mozz cheese on top. My husband now likes this better than using lasagna noodles.
Excellent! My husband told me this is the best meal I've ever made. I have to say, though, that this is best eaten right away after cooking. This is definitely not a cook-ahead recipe. The leftovers left a lot to be desired.
Loved it! Made a half batch for two of us- had plenty of leftovers! I used a jar of Bertolli marinara (highly recommend) mixed in with the meat. Only cooked for 15 minutes on first side and 10 after I flipped (olive oil on pan toasted the flipped side)
Excellent recipe! Seems like it will be bland but is very flavorful. Was concerned about not salting and draining the eggplant, it wasn't necessary. I did add some garlic to the sauce and some extra cheese. But those were really my only changes. Very good my whole family enjoyed it.
Two things: 1)If you use the Dinner-Spinner app to create a shopping list for this, it changes amounts. The list had me buy 3 eggplants instead of 2, and only 3 oz of Parmesan. I didn't notice the discrepancy until after I'd sliced up all 3 eggplants. Good thing we like eggplant; I'll just bake them up by themselves. 2) The prep time apparently assumes that the eggplants magically peel and slice themselves, as it took me a good 20 minutes just to accomplish this, slicing them length-wise to make noodle-like strips. (Admittedly, my husband had accidentally thrown away the good peeler, leaving me to use the one that bends out of shape if you push down too hard, but still!) That said, it did turn out to be very tasty. I might try it again - after I buy a very sturdy vegetable peeler!
All right, this is a good starting recipe. A couple of tips. Dip the eggplant in flour first and then dip it in the egg wash and then the bread crumbs. The crumbs adhere better. Also wet or moisten the eggplant with a little water. That helps the flour adhere to the eggplant. Also I baked the eggplant for a 15 minutes but then I broiled it to make sure it was crispy. If you broil it makes sure you can watch it carefully.
I made this last night. Super easy! I substituted the ground beef for ground chicken and a package of Italian turkey sausage (casings removed). Before cooking the meat I sautéed two garlic cloves to the skillet. It was so good! Even my eight year old loved it!!
This is just eggplant parmesan with ground meat added. EPP, my favorite Italian dish!
Awesome!!! Takes forever to make though.
We loved this and will definitely be making it again!
Wonderful!! I subbed ground turkey as I'm not a big fan of ground beef and probably used about twice the breadcrumbs/cheese. If you're using 2 whole eggplants you'll probably need more as well. I also sliced lengthwise as recommended by another reviewer and found it worked really well! Delicious and my fiance loved it!
After I made this my husband declared it "my opus"! Will definitely make again.
Best eggplant lasagna I ever made. I made half the recipe (table for one please), added 1 layer of lasagna noodles for a base, added 1 zucchini and mushrooms to the meat sauce (food processed), used a big can of crushed tomatoes, and one small ricotta. Yummy! All gone. No leftovers. Me bad.
I just used the eggplant and followed instruction to bake them and used as side dish we loved it, crispy and delicious will definetly use again plan on trying the whole recipe next time!
This was amazing! I made it gluten free by using gluten free breadcrumbs and omitted the parmesan and used my own sauce recipe. Better than regular lasagne as far as I'm concerned! Hubby loved it too. Thank you for posting this recipe. I will make it again and again.
loved this recipe. I never had eggplant before so thought I would try it. I think the roasted eggplant was the difference between mushy and firm. I did not add the parmesan(to cut calories)but used drops of ricotta on middle layer then topped with a little parmesan after baking.
Really tastes like lasagna!
Absolutely delicious. Breading the eggplant was kind of a pain but SOOO worth it. We love cheese so I doubled it but otherwise followed the directions exactly. Next time I will skip the salt because the cheese is salty enough. A definite winner.
I excluded the meat and used white Florida eggplant, (Less bitter) for a treat for our vegetarian Uncle. He was delighted and so were we. Great recipe.
Made flowing the recipes exactly and it came out great!
This is a great recipe. Instead of ground beef, I used ground turkey. Also, I added zucchini and yellow squash.
I added a layer of ricotta cheese and used ground turkey breast. This was amazing!
Well I followed this recipie almost to it's entirety. For those who were wondering if you cut this lasagna into 8 pieces it has 440 calories a slice. Olive garden lasagba has double that. My wife and I are really cutting calories so this was the only way to to enjoy lasagna. I did completely omit olive oil it adds 300 calories to the dish. I instead used cooking spray. Honestly I wasn't expecting much because egg plant from what I heard was disgusting. THIS DISH TASTES BETTER than many real lasagnas I have eaten elsewhere. My only 2 compaints is the olive oil is totally not necessary and i used a 9x13 baking dish like the recipie said and berely had enough egplant for 2 rows. GREAT DISH
I loved this but unfortunately the picky husband and kids did not. I think they were biased against the idea of eggplant more so than the taste though. Only changes were to use ground turkey rather than beef and panko instead of regular bread crumbs (since I was out). I was particularly impressed with the texture of the eggplant after baking - not too soft or too firm - just perfect.
This is a good recipe. I made a few changes. I cut down the bread crumbs/parmessan cheese mix to half a cup each and it was enough. I used 4 medium eggplants instead of 2 large ones just because that's what I had at home. Finally, the cooking times. I read some of the other reviews that said the cooking times were too much, so I cooked the eggplants 20 min on one side and 10 the other side and it turned out just fine. Other than that, this recipe is very good.
Outstanding recipe!!! I did add a little chopped onion & garlic to the hamburger. Easy to make and a wonderful flavor. My family raved about it. This will be one of our family favorites. Evelyn
This is a great recipe and easy to adjust for vegetarians. I substituted veggie protein crumbles instead of ground beef. Next time, I think I will try a layer of assorted mushrooms instead of the veggie protein crumbles because I always seem to have those on hand. Mine was super salty, I'm unsure why. I plan on making it again for a Thanksgiving entree.
Delicious! I am definitely going to be making it again! This is healthier and tastes the same as regular lasagna, this just might even be better!
I took advice from some that posted - cut eggplant lengthwise and also used mushrooms instead of meat as my daughter is a vegetarian. I also used a ricotta/cottage cheese, mozzarella, egg, parmesan cheese mixture as a layer. My daughter spruced up the spaghetti sauce by adding some cooked garlic, onion & carrots with the mushrooms. This meal was delicious!
I made this lasagna and it was so good thank you
7 or t life 4 CD r p in 3 bu b. .4 am 3bn vth .rog. o o. lmh.. r..o. v.hh .pliska 3
Excellent! Worth the effort.
So tasty! Didn't change a thing!
Made (almost!) no changes and it was excellent! Cut the eggplant length-wise instead of in rounds, and added garlic powder and paprika to the breadcrumb mixture. Also, since I made it vegetarian, I used soy "meat" crumbles and seasoned with garlic powder and Trader Joe's "Everyday Seasoning" (sea salt, mustard seeds, black pepper, coriander, onion, garlic, paprika, chilli pepper). Tasted so good it was hard to stop eating!!
I also sliced the eggplant lenthwise. I only used one large eggplant but next time I will use two and make thicker slices, since they really do shrink in the oven. My only other change was to add 1 1/2 cups ricotta cheese and an egg that I mixed with the mozzarella. I used Hunt's Garlic and Herb sauce which is very low carb. The taste was great and so was the consistency. The baked eggplant absorbed more of the excess moisture than raw or pan fried eggplant.
This recipe is so super duper delicious!! Healthy too. I used homemade chunky tomato sauce from my garden. Everything else I followed as directions said. will make this again and again. Everyone enjoyed it.
Love it! I made a half recipe, and used Italian seasoned ground turkey instead of beef.
Outstanding! I did use my own meat sauce, since I already had some made up and ready to go. The texture and consistency of the eggplant is perfect. No crazy pre-prep of sweating the eggplant and no slimy texture. Delicious and just as satisfying as traditional lasagna, minus the guilt for eating an extra slice. Definitely going in the rotation!
I absolutely love this recipe, and so did my family. They were arguing over who got to have seconds! I will definitely make it again, although I will say that the 20 minute prep time is only for an experience to chef. As long as I allow extra time for prep, everything else goes perfectly.
With One cup of bread crumbs, this is not a low carb recipe.
Followed recipe closely, using shredded romano instead of parmesan. Sauce partly homemade... some canned spaghetti sauce, with some canned tomatoes with lots of garlic, some (less than 1 tsp. each) oregano, thyme, rosemary, tarragon, a bit of vinegar, some olive oil, some white wine, pinch of salt & pepper. Recipe calls for 48 oz. of sauce, this recipe needs every bit of it! On eggplant prep, change nothing; precooking eggplant makes it just right! Absolutely delicious! I actually prefer this version to the pasta version!
This was very good! I did adjust to make it gluten free. I used almond flour instead of regular flour. I also added ricotta, frozen spinach thawed (squeezed of moisture). I also added onion and garlic powder to the meat while it cooked. I also cut the eggplant into strips rather than rounds and used three eggplants instead of two so it made a larger amount. Everyone loved it!
Thank you for this awesome and creative recipe. Takes some time to prepare but well worth it. I have always enjoyed traditional lasagna, but I like it this way better. I enjoyed the leftovers as well. I did find that I didn't need the full amount of parmesan cheese and breadcrumbs....I would recommend starting with half a cup of each and adding on as necessary.
Made this tonight and I was told the only problem was I only made one pan. Seriously it was devoured and I'm beyond thrilled. Will absolutely be making it again!
I loved it . I substituted a 1/3 of a lb.of ground meat with a 1/3 lb.of Italian sweet sausage. This is a perfect recipe as is and easily adjusted to whatever taste you wanted ... Ü ... johnnyg
BEST EGGPLANT DISH I'VE EVER MADE. Finally a technique that works that's not fried and relatively easy to do. A+
So in other words, it's Eggplant Parmigiana.....
Simply delicious!!! The eggplant tastes delicious! Best eggplant lasagna by far!! I followed the recipe exactly.
I made a substitute for the ground beef for mushrooms and followed the recipe exactly as it says. my wife loved it and my sixteen-year-old and we all know teenagers can be very finicky eaters and she loved it
Excellent dish. I love eggplant and the initial steps makes this dish rewarding by baking the eggplant ahead
Loved this! We added lasagna noodles. I liked how meaty the eggplant tastes this way. It took me a long time to make but there is enough for my family of three to eat for 4 different meals. I'm betting this freezes well. I will differently make this again.
I should have added more sauce
I used ground turkey but followed the recipe otherwise. It was delicious!
This recipe was awesome!!! I used really lean meat and followed all steps. Kids and wife loved it! I cut up extra mushrooms and added it to the sauce while it simmered with the meat. Will definitely be making this again!
This is a great recipe. I've only cooked an eggplant once before and it turned out awful but dipping it in the egg and seasoning and baking it was the trick to making this dish. I used crushed up rice krispies and Italian seasoning instead of breadcrumbs with the salt and pepper and cheese. Everything else was exactly as written.
good, light, italian dish.
I have been making this recipe for over a year now and the whole family loves it! I don't quite use two whole eggplants, probably 1 1/2. I also brown hot Italian turkey sausage in place of the beef and it gives it a healthy and delicious taste! Instead of flipping the eggplant, I turn the broiler on and it gets the job done. A must try, even for those who aren't in love with eggplant.
I did a few spins on this, but the result was outstanding. Instead of beef, i boiled and shredded chicken. I also decided to cut the eggplant lengthwise so it truly mimicked lasagna pasta. if you're not careful you can overcook the eggplant, so it's best to watch it. I also found that I had to send out for an additional jar of marinara, there wasn't enough to fill my dish so I had to add some. This dish is so good leftover, also.
I’ve made eggplant lasagna before, but this is far and above my favorite. I will make it again and again!
I recently had this dish at a local Italian restaurant and was in search for a recipe to replicate at home. This was absolutely delicious! I made a few modifications. 1. Cut it lengthwise and didn’t peel the eggplant. Used the ends with the peels for the bottom layer—peel side down. 2. After browning ground beef added 1 clove of fresh, minced garlic and fresh mushrooms and simmered on low until mushrooms cooked through. 3. In between each layer, I added ricotta cheese (gotta have ricotta)—saved motzerella cheese for the top layer only. Delicious!
I have made eggplant lasagna using this recipe five times now. This has become a favorite in my household. Not only is it lasagna but it's also gluten-free and just good for you. I will never make regular lasagna again. I substituted the ground beef for chunks of boneless skinless chicken breast which helps to lighten the meal without removing flavor.
Delicious!
We all really enjoyed this. I did add extra meat, and ricotta cheese but otherwise I followed all the recipe. I found it took a long time to make....too long to make part of our regular rotation, but it was very good!
We were given an eggplant, but didn't know what to do with it. My husband had never had eggplant. I made is according to directions, and he LOVED it! Next time I will make it more like a traditional lasagna, having an egg and cottage cheese layer.
A creative and delicious alternative to traditional noodle lasagna. Added a red onion, portobello mushrooms, and garlic to a spicy marinara sauce w/ ground beef. Just follow the directions, and you’ll have a very enjoyable meal. This one goes in the Make Again_Yummy folder. Excellent recipe GENKIANNA.
This tasted much better than I thought it would. Four stars b/c I changed a fair amount (and halved recipe): sliced eggplant lengthwise, added onion, garlic and red pepper flakes to meat; added fresh mushrooms and cottage cheese to mozz. cheese. Layered twice, final cover with mozz. cheese only. Didn't realize until too late that final bake is 15 min so mushrooms were a bit al dente, but very good dish overall.
I cut the recipe in half and used 93%lean ground turkey instead of beef. Definitely will make again but might add a little bit more mozzarella on top.
This was brilliant! The key is def the eggplant treatment per another reviewer. I once made lasagna with slices of raw eggplant and then tried to cook the whole thing to death. I distinctly remember the eggplant being tough as shoe leather and the whole dish was not cohesive and just a major fail. The roasted and breaded eggplant takes on a natural and pleasant sweetness and the texture was fantastic. The breadcrumbs also helped to bind the dish together nicely. Per my personal tastes and what I had in the cupboard, I used panko. Also added my 3-cheese filling of ricotta, lg curd cottage and mozzarella cheeses, egg seasoning and garlic. I also used Rao marinara to reduce sugar and added about 6 oz of ground pork sausage to my meat mixture for some added pizazz. There’s a lot of room for experiment and adjustment to personal taste. I made a big enough pan to eat off all week, however the family went back for seconds and thirds, lol. Huge win and has me wanting to try other eggplant dishes now that I know the “trick”.
This was the best lasagna I have ever made, and the first time using eggplant! I added some garlic and onions to my sauce but followed the directions otherwise. I like the big, thick chuncks of eggplant.
Easy and tasty way to add veggies to my dinner.
It is absolutely amazing I added peppers onions and mushrooms to the meat and sauce . My sister and I really enjoyed it
Made this on a whim and next time I’ll take the time to pre-plan and prep everything. Looks good. Now for the taste test.
Soooo good!
takes lots of time no need for ground turkey in less you want protein used pepper jack cheese instead of motz. used corn flakes because that is what I had JD liked it
Very good. Even my dad who complains about eggplant asked for seconds.
Pretty much like Eggplant Parmigiana, except it has ground meat added to it.
This was a hit at our house. A great way to enjoy eggplant!
I have made it twice now in-spite of how time consuming it can be. I make my own gluten free bread crumbs (rice chex, French's onions & Italian seasoning), left out the parmesan and subbed the mozzarella with Mexican cheese (queso fresco). I also used ground turkey to better suit our families dietary needs. It was delicious!!!
time consuming but worth it
I made this during a snow storm. So I changed the meat and used shredded chicken. It went to gather fast and easy. Baked and was wonderful.
Loved it. Wouldn't change a thing.
This was sooo good. I added onions and garlic and my own homemade meat sauce. The flavor is exceptional. Baking the eggplant first is a must. Watch it so it doesn’t burn. I baked at 375 degrees then flipped after 20 min. This recipe is a keeper thanks!
Much flavor but the measurements were off
Very good! I had never made anything with eggplant before so some steps were new to me.
I lived in Northern Italy for 2 years, and there was a restaurant by my apartment that made eggplant lasagna. I've spent years trying to find a similar recipe, and this is it!
Next time I will add more HB meat. But it was delicious and will definitely make again.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections