Brie's Very Vanilla Dog Treats
Servings Per Recipe: 75
Calories: 24.1
% Daily Value *
protein: 1g 2 %
carbohydrates: 4g 1 %
dietary fiber: 0.6g 2 %
soluble fiber: 0.1g
insoluble fiber: 0.4g
sugars: 0.3g
other carbs: 3g
fat: 0.6g 1 %
saturated fat: 0.1g 1 %
mono fat: 0.2g
poly fat: 0.2g
trans fatty acid: 0g
cholesterol: 5mg 2 %
water: 4.6g
ash: 0.1g
vitamin a iu: 9IU
vitamin a re: 2.1RE
vitamin a carotenoid: 0.3RE
vitamin a retinol: 1.9RE
vitamin a carotene: 1.3mcg
vitamin b1 thiamin: 0mg
vitamin b2 riboflavin: 0mg
vitamin b3 niacin: 0.4mg
niacin equivalents: 0.5mg 2 %
vitamin b6: 0mg 1 %
vitamin b12: 0mcg
biotin: 1.2mcg
vitamin c: 0mg
vitamin e alpha equivalents: 0.1mg
vitamin e iu: 0.1IU
vitamin e mg: 0.1mg
folate: 3.6mcg 1 %
vitamin k: 0.1mcg
pantothenic acid: 0.1mg 1 %
calcium: 6.3mg 1 %
copper: 0mg 1 %
iron: 0.2mg 1 %
magnesium: 8.2mg 2 %
manganese: 0.2mg 8 %
phosphorus: 20.6mg 2 %
potassium: 26.5mg 1 %
selenium: 3.3mcg 5 %
sodium: 9mg
zinc: 0.2mg 1 %
40 butyric: 0g
60 caprioc: 0g
80 caprylic: 0g
100 capric: 0g
120 lauric: 0g
140 myristic: 0g
160 palmitic: 0g
180 stearic: 0g
161 palmitol: 0g
181 oleic: 0.1g
201 eicosen: 0g
221 erucic: 0g
182 linoleic: 0.1g
183 linolenic: 0g
184 stearidon: 0g
204 arachidon: 0g
205 epa: 0g
225 dpa: 0g
226 dha: 0g
omega 3 fatty acid: 0g
omega 6 fatty acid: 0.2g
alanine: 0g
arginine: 0g
cystine: 0g
glycine: 0g
histidine: 0g
isoleucine: 0g
leucine: 0.1g
lysine: 0g
methionine: 0g
phenylalanine: 0g
proline: 0.1g
serine: 0g
threonine: 0g
tryptophan: 0g
tyrosine: 0g
valine: 0g
alcohol: 0g
caffeine: 0mg
pyramid bread: 0
exchange starch: 0
energy: 20.3
aspartic acid: 0.1g
glutamic acid: 0.2g
thiamin: 0mg 2 %
riboflavin: 0mg 1 %
chromium: 0.3mcg
iodine: 0.7mcg
molybdenum: 0.7mcg 1 %
monosaccharides: 0g
disaccharides: 0g
vitamin d iu: 0.5IU
vitamin d mcg: 0mcg
pyramid fat: 0
exchange fat: 0
boron: 0.1mg
fluoride: 1.3mg
pyramid fruit: 0
150 pentadec: 0g
170 heptadec: 0g
200 arachidic: 0g
220 behenate: 0g
240 tetracos: 0g
141 myristol: 0g
pyramid meat: 0
exchange meat: 0
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.