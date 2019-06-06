Brie's Very Vanilla Dog Treats

I modified a bit (no offense to poster, I never follow a recipe down to the T, lol). Had some bananas that were going to go bad soon, so I mashed one of those into the applesauce/egg mixture and added a 1/2 tsp mint extract. Used crunchy PB, cause that's what I had on hand. Instructions very clear, easy to follow - THANK YOU!! Cut mine with a pizza cutter, super quick. I love that these are made with ingredients found in my kitchen and this recipe is forgiving, so you can add items without totally messing up the outcome. IF there are any left at the 2 week mark, I can always throw the leftovers out to the chickens and make a new batch. But my little girl loves them, so I doubt there will be leftovers. Looking forward to trying some of Bries other recipes!!