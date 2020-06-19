Muddy Hearts

Peanut butter cookies dipped in chocolate for Valentine's Day will warm his heart and fill his stomach. So simple and so good. I think homemade is always better for gift giving because you put your love (not to mention, elbow grease) into it!

By ShutUpNeatIt

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

  • Combine egg, peanut butter and sugar in a bowl. The dough should be slightly dry; add small amounts of sugar if it seems too wet.

  • Place dough between two sheets of wax paper and roll to 1/2 inch thickness.

  • Cut the dough with a heart-shaped cookie cutter.

  • Place the hearts on the prepared baking sheet.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until the edges are golden, 7 to 10 minutes.

  • Cool completely on the baking sheet.

  • Melt the chocolate chips in the microwave at 30 second intervals until fully melted, stirring between intervals.

  • Dip the bottom and sides of each cookie in the melted chocolate.

  • Place cookies on wax paper to dry.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
348 calories; protein 7.6g; carbohydrates 38.3g; fat 20.6g; cholesterol 24.9mg; sodium 157.5mg. Full Nutrition
