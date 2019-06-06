Lobster Mashed Potatoes

I had amazing lobster mashed potatoes at a lovely Pacific Northwest steakhouse, and I knew I had to figure out how to make this special treat. These potatoes were so delicious that I could have skipped the steak entirely. This is my take on this rich and decadent side dish. This has become one of our traditions on Valentine's Day with a fabulous tenderloin steak. Yummy! This would work well with your mashed potato recipe instead of the basic one listed here. You could certainly do this recipe with lobster tails instead of the whole lobster. You could even use precooked lobster, ignoring the lobster cooking instructions. It looks like it is time-consuming, but it is so easy and worth the effort for a special meal.

Recipe by mauigirl

Ingredients

Lobster:
Mashed Potatoes:

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 200 degrees F (95 degrees C).

  • Cook lobster: Combine water and salt in a large pot; bring to a boil. Plunge lobster into boiling water, cover the pot, and return to a boil. Reduce heat to medium-low and cook at a simmer until lobster turns bright red, about 10 minutes. Remove lobster from water and set aside to cool.

  • When cool enough to handle, clean lobster and pull out tail meat, reserving the tail shell. Crack claws and remove meat. Chop tail meat coarsely and reserve with the intact claw meat in a covered dish; keep warm in the preheated oven.

  • Make potatoes: Fill a saucepan with 1 inch water. Add salt; bring to a boil. Add potatoes to boiling water; top with intact lobster tail shell. Cover the saucepan and return to a boil. Reduce heat to medium-low and cook at a simmer until potatoes are easily pierced with a fork, 20 to 30 minutes.

  • Remove lobster shell and discard. Drain water from the saucepan. Reduce heat to low. Gently shake the pan over low heat to dry potatoes. Mash butter into potatoes until no lumps remain. Add cream until desired consistency is reached.

  • Fold warm lobster meat into potatoes. Sprinkle with paprika to serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
503 calories; protein 40.2g; carbohydrates 43.6g; fat 18.3g; cholesterol 178.4mg; sodium 5336.1mg. Full Nutrition
