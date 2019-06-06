I had amazing lobster mashed potatoes at a lovely Pacific Northwest steakhouse, and I knew I had to figure out how to make this special treat. These potatoes were so delicious that I could have skipped the steak entirely. This is my take on this rich and decadent side dish. This has become one of our traditions on Valentine's Day with a fabulous tenderloin steak. Yummy! This would work well with your mashed potato recipe instead of the basic one listed here. You could certainly do this recipe with lobster tails instead of the whole lobster. You could even use precooked lobster, ignoring the lobster cooking instructions. It looks like it is time-consuming, but it is so easy and worth the effort for a special meal.
This isn't so much of a review than it is a thank you to Mauigirl for giving me a new way to make potatoes! I couldn't follow the lobster part of the recipe because I used frozen chopped lobster tails. I did, however, use the russet potatoes, instead of my usual red, and cooked according to recipe. Then I just sauteed the tails in butter and garlic powder and stirred them into the potatoes. Anyways, I gave this recipe 4 stars only because I didn't follow it completely. But I think it would definitely be worth that extra star!
