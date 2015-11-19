Angeled Eggs

Rating: 3 stars
3 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 1
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 1

Kind of different than the usual deviled egg, so I renamed it. Creamy and easy to make. Delicious too!

By Sandy

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
15 mins
additional:
10 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
24
Yield:
24 appetizers
Ingredients

24
Original recipe yields 24 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place eggs into a large saucepan, cover with water, and bring to a boil.

  • Cook for 15 minutes, and cool the eggs under a stream of cold water in the sink, 10 to 15 minutes.

  • Peel the eggs and slice in half lengthwise.

  • Scoop the egg yolks into a bowl, and mash them with a fork.

  • Mix in the ranch dressing, creamy salad dressing, pickle relish, yellow mustard, celery seed, and black pepper until thoroughly combined.

  • Spoon the filling into the egg white halves.

  • Sprinkle each egg half with a pinch of paprika.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
61 calories; protein 3.2g; carbohydrates 1.3g; fat 4.8g; cholesterol 94.8mg; sodium 105.6mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (3)

Most helpful positive review

CindyC.
Rating: 5 stars
12/02/2018
These were delicious! I usually just wing it without a recipe but decided to look for ideas. I used garlic aioli for the creamy salad dressing. Yum! Read More

Most helpful critical review

mauigirl
Rating: 3 stars
04/09/2012
These were not bad at all. I just don't prefer the sweet taste as opposed to a deviled egg. The other problem that I encountered was that the filling was so soft that I could not pipe it very well to hold any shape. Read More
Helpful
(12)
