Angel Poop

Rating: 5 stars Totally charmed by the name of this confection and knowing that my third graders would love it too, I had to try the recipe! Total hit! I gave each of them a copy of the recipe to try at home. I did substitute Corn Pops for the corn puff snack as my store didn't carry them. I'd like to try again when I can shop around for the corn puffs. Thank you, Jeannine! Helpful (18)

Rating: 3 stars I didn't know what butter flavored corn puffs were, either, but I googled them and found there are several brands of these puffed but hull-less popcorn. The most popular is "Chester" (from Frito-Lay) and has a limited distribution area. If not in your local store, Amazon carries 12-4.5 oz. bags for about $28 [ouch!] Helpful (15)

Rating: 5 stars YUM this was good! I just eyeballed everything and spooned them into candy papers to make life easier. This combo has really great flavor...I added some sprinkles to the top for the little guy. This was easy fun and a definite do-over recipe! Thanks for sharing.:) Helpful (13)

Rating: 5 stars YUM! It's pretty rare that I make any sort of sweet that my husband will eat but he LOVED this stuff. It wasn't too sweet which is the key for him. Stole Christina's wonderful idea and spooned it into paper candy cups and sprinkled with shamrock sprinkles. Seriously addicting stuff. Thanks!:) Helpful (10)

Rating: 4 stars Just not a good day for me in the kitchen. The chocolate chips started to seize in the microwave so I transferred them to a double boiler. I had to add a little bit of cream to the chocolate to make it a coatable consistency for the puffs. I don't know how much coating the puffs should have but it didn't seem like quite enough to me. The white chocolate does taste good and it is super sweet (almost too much so for us). Thanks Jeannine for a 2-ingredient recipe. There aren't too many of them around. Helpful (9)

Rating: 5 stars I used almond bark instead of white chocolate chips one pound of bark per bag of Chester's Puffcorn. Wonderful and so easy! Helpful (6)

Rating: 5 stars Great recipe - my grandkids loved making it. I cut the recipe in half and it was still plenty! Thanks for sharing! Helpful (5)

Rating: 5 stars I use the Kroger brand almond bark that comes in a microwavable tray dump it over a bowl filled with an entire 2 bag of Chester Cheetah popcorn puffs toss it around for a while (it never seems like it's going to be enough but it always is) pour it out onto a cookie sheet lined with wax paper pop it in the freezer for a few minutes until it's hardened take it out break it up and voila. Easiest recipe ever and everyone will go nuts over it. I have family members who camp out next to the bowl at holiday functions bc they can't get enough of this stuff. If you do add sprinkles add them on the cookie sheet right before they go on the freezer. If you add them before tossing the sprinkles will melt. If you add them after the freezer the sprinkles won't stick. Helpful (3)