Aphrodisiac Tagliatelle with Blue Cheese Sauce

Fantastic!! We love blue cheese, and this dish was amazing. The only change we made was we used half & half instead of heavy cream to lighten up the calorie load just a bit. AWESOME RECIPE - will definitely make again! (and again, and again..)
I made this on Valentine's Day for my sweetie and he loved it! The flavor is absolutely outstanding! Make this dish to impress...it looks and tastes gourmet, but is so easy to make! I followed the recipe exactly. Thank you for sharing this one!
Made this tonite, gourmet quality easy quick and versitle , added about 3 oz cream cheese to sauce and also doubled. Sliced up a couple steaks on top of pasta, but options are endless.shrimp, chic, bacon, or veggies would work fine. It's VERY filling. The guys liked it, hubb said keep this recipe;) will make again for sure
So tasty! I stuck with the recipe except I used milk with corn starch instead of heavy cream just because it was what I had in the fridge. It was fantastic. For the leftovers I decided to add some grated tofu to just give it some substance, still super tasty!
The blue cheese sauce was phenomenal. Easy to make and absolutely delicious on the pasta. I actually made a little extra of the sauce , saved it and rewarmed it on the stove stop the next evening. I made grilled chicken and put the sauce on that too!
This was amazing!! It was my first time making a sauce, and I was a little intimidated to try it out, but it ended up so well! The texture is great, the taste is subtle but easy to recognize, and its presentation is so easy to perfect! I did it WITHOUT the walnut topping unfortunately; however, I did make a little stir fry on the side that goes great when mixed with the noodle, or just used to clean the unused sauce. Would recommend, and will certainly be making again soon!
