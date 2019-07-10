Aphrodisiac Tagliatelle with Blue Cheese Sauce

Serve blue cheese pasta sauce over tagliatelle for a romantic lunch or dinner. This quick and easy recipe is sure to impress!

Recipe by VicktoRi

prep:
10 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings:
4
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Boil the tagliatelle until tender yet firm to the bite, 8 to 10 minutes.

  • Meanwhile, heat cream in a saucepan over low heat until warm; stir in blue cheese, lemon juice, garlic powder, nutmeg, oregano, basil, salt, white pepper, and black pepper. Cook very gently until blue cheese has melted and sauce is hot; make sure the sauce doesn't boil.

  • Drain tagliatelle and return to the pot. Drizzle olive oil over top and toss gently to coat. Transfer to a serving dish.

  • Pour blue cheese sauce over tagliatelle. Top with walnuts to serve.

Tips

Replace the walnuts with pine nuts if desired.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
819 calories; protein 23.5g; carbohydrates 91.2g; fat 39.9g; cholesterol 100.1mg; sodium 372.1mg. Full Nutrition
