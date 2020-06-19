Amazing Slow Cooker Chocolate Cake

This incredibly moist chocolate cake is simply delicious. and simple to make too. Serve warm, topped with vanilla ice cream.

By blancdeblanc

Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Spray crock of a large slow cooker with cooking spray.

  • In a medium bowl, whisk the sugar, flour, cocoa, baking soda, baking powder and salt. In a separate small bowl, whisk together the eggs, milk, oil and vanilla until well combined. Whisk in the boiling water. Pour the wet ingredients into the dry and mix well.

  • Pour the cake batter into the prepared slow cooker.

  • Set slow cooker to "Low". Cook until cake has no wet spots on top and has pulled away from the sides of the crock, about 3 hours. Turn off slow cooker and allow cake to rest for 30 minutes before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
313 calories; protein 4.7g; carbohydrates 51.4g; fat 11.3g; cholesterol 32.6mg; sodium 434.2mg. Full Nutrition
