Amazing Slow Cooker Chocolate Cake

Turned out great. My wife who always insists on vanilla cake loved it and cannot stop eating it. After about an hour or so, I checked on it and noticed that one side seemd to be cooking faster, so I waited a bit longer and turned the removable porcelain pot 180 degrees. If your slow cooker cooks unevenly, this is a great solution. After 3 hours, it wasn't done yet, but seemed to be cooking very evenly. So, I ended up falling asleep and it ended up cooking in the pot for over 4 hours, maybe close to 5. I was worried that it would be over done, but the cake was so moist that I bet it could've stayed in for another 30 minutes and come out fine. Speaking of moist, I cooked with the lid on and a lot of condensation built up on the lid, usually falling back into the sides of the cake. Still turned out great. After it was done, I took the lid off, turned off the cooker and let it sit for 30 minutes. After that is when the sides of the cake seperated from the sides of the cooker and all I did was remove the porcelain insert and flip it upside down, easily dropping the cake onto a plate with a layer of powdered sugar on it, which coated the bottom nicely and kept it from sticking to the plate. Next time, I'm going to use coconut oil like a reviewer on here said and maybe even use coconut flakes and walnuts. It is great and will make it for company.