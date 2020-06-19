Amazing Slow Cooker Chocolate Cake
This incredibly moist chocolate cake is simply delicious. and simple to make too. Serve warm, topped with vanilla ice cream.
The recipe does not say how large of a crockpot to use. Mine is 3 qts and it took longer than 3 hours. However, it was delicious. My husband who does not like cake had seconds. It was moist & rich. I used evaporated milk in lieu of regular milk because that is what I had on hand and I would not change a thing!Read More
Wonderfully moist cake. I made some changes to reduce overall calories. I used egg beaters, substituted 1/2 cup unsweetened applesauce for the oil, used 1 cup Splenda and 1 cup granulated sugar, 1% Milk, and lite salt. I added 1/4 tsp Cayenne pepper for some heat, great with or without it. Original version 313 calories per serving. My version 164 calories and every bit as good!
Love this cake, and I am not a chockoholic. I always pass on choc. cake. Husband loved it. He is a chockoholic, but has diabetes, so I had to change somethings. 1.Used Splenda instead of sugar. 2. Used Egg Beaters instead of eggs. 3. Used applesauce instead of oil. 4. Used coconut milk because it was in the fridge and needed to be used. It came out fantastic! Cooked for 3 hrs. left it in in covered cooker another 30 minutes. Then we had warm cake. Wow Hoo
OMG.....awesome!!!! Thank you!!!! It will take 3 hours to make, per directions, if using a 5 - 6 quart slow cooker. Using a slow cooker smaller than that may require more cooking time as the cake will be thicker than if you use a larger slow cooker. I saw a lot of reviewers were upset because it didn't specify what size slow cooker to use and their cake took longer to bake than specified. I figured I would add this to my review in the hopes it will help people. Just keep checking it. As soon as you see the cake starting to pull away from the side of the slow cooker, it is done. Turn off the slow cooker and follow the rest of the directions.
We were amazed! This is one of the best chocolate cakes I've tried, and it can't get any easier. I used a 3 qt crock pot and cooked it for 3 1/2 hours. Not fully cooked in the center, but we love it that way. I also used vegetable oil, even though I faithfully use olive oil for all my other cooking. I read in one of the reviews that vegetable oil makes a better cake, and it sure didn't disappoint us!
I was impressed with this and I've been cooking for 45 years. I did change the order of mixing. I mixed the entire cake and then whisked in the boiling water. This gives it that dense moistness that you get from Texas sheet cake it also heats up the batter to cut down on cook time. I always put a towel under the lid to absorb condensation. The last time I made it I topped it with a can of cherry pie filling, delicious!
This is perfect. So easy and everyone loved it. Reminded me of the pudding cake. Very rich and moist. I dusted with powdered sugar for looks only because it is very sweet. Used half sugar and half "sugar free" to reduce amount of sugar grams. No one knew. Took approximately 3 1/2 hours to cook. Try this one.
My husband requested "something chocolate" for Father's Day dessert. This recipe came up when I put chocolate in the search window. Wow! We all loved this. I do admit to a few modifications. We are a gluten-free family so I used my gluten-free flour blend and added 1/2 tsp xanthan gum and used coconut oil instead of vegetable oil. The slight coconut flavor was reminiscent of eating a Mounds candy bar! This one is a keeper. I like that I can store the few leftovers in the crock-pot too!
Very good only complaint was the timing was off i had to cook it almost 4 hours an was still slightly gooey in the center. Hubby even approved of this and said he liked the center the way it was LOL. Changes I made was as follows. (1) I used Ghirardelli chocolate cocoa (2) did make sure to temer the mix with the egg when adding the water. (3) I used EVO instead of veggie oil and only used a 1/4 not a half.
Before I tell you why I give this a 5-star review let me say that when cooking you know you will have to use your judgment when it comes to timing. In our older crock pot (the old fashioned deep UNremovable pot type) it took longer because of the depth (4+hours). In our newer oval more shallow pot it took exactly the amount of time the recipe states. I suggest you reread the recipe and try it again. Assume lid is on. Why did I give this cake 5 stars? It was somewhat gooey in the center, chocolatey, easy, had the texture I beleve a slow cooker cake should have, unique and a true hit at our Sister's Day. We had this cake with vanilla ice cream. In a few days I will be preparing a couple of bags of dry mix for my older sister to have on hand while she is away on assignment. ANYTIME I am willing to remove ingredients from my kitchen tells me I truly believe in a recipe! Next time I will add nuts to the top of the cake during the last 15 minutes. Excellent recipe.
Great easy recipe! I cut the recipe down to 4 servings and made it in my small crockpot. Baked on low for 2 hrs and it was perfect. (Also subbed evaporated milk for milk because I was out.)
Absolutely fabulous. I had serious misgivings when I saw how thin the batter was, but this cake was beautifully moist and delicious. I added a dash of cayenne to really bring out the chocolate flavour. Yum.
WOW! I have never bothered writing a review before. But since this one is such GEM.. I just got to! I've always wanted to try making cake in crockpot. I had doubts looking at the calories. So I made it healthier using 1 cup wheat flour 3/4 AP flour, unsweetened apple sauce instead of oil, only 1 cup sugar and 5tbs lo cal sweetener that I use for my drinks, add 3 tbs ground flax seeds, use low fat milk, use only 1 yolk and 2 whites.... And I ended up in chocolatey Heaven! A note though.. I didnot get the gooey center. So I think I'll cook it 2,5 hrs. But that does not matter. It's up to you to prove it:D
This cake is fantastic and I'd serve it to company - which says a lot because I always serve company nothing but the best. This cake is moist & delectible - sort of a cross between a chocolate lava cake and devils food. Follow the directions - including "mix well" & use VEGETABLE oil(don't use canola oil- it won't cook properly). Don't lift the lid while cooking and make sure you let it rest with the lid OFF. Now here's the really amazing part - I used 1 1/2 cups Splenda & 1/2 cup sugar ... it was STILL great.
Appearance was strange, but tasted fine.
Turned out great. My wife who always insists on vanilla cake loved it and cannot stop eating it. After about an hour or so, I checked on it and noticed that one side seemd to be cooking faster, so I waited a bit longer and turned the removable porcelain pot 180 degrees. If your slow cooker cooks unevenly, this is a great solution. After 3 hours, it wasn't done yet, but seemed to be cooking very evenly. So, I ended up falling asleep and it ended up cooking in the pot for over 4 hours, maybe close to 5. I was worried that it would be over done, but the cake was so moist that I bet it could've stayed in for another 30 minutes and come out fine. Speaking of moist, I cooked with the lid on and a lot of condensation built up on the lid, usually falling back into the sides of the cake. Still turned out great. After it was done, I took the lid off, turned off the cooker and let it sit for 30 minutes. After that is when the sides of the cake seperated from the sides of the cooker and all I did was remove the porcelain insert and flip it upside down, easily dropping the cake onto a plate with a layer of powdered sugar on it, which coated the bottom nicely and kept it from sticking to the plate. Next time, I'm going to use coconut oil like a reviewer on here said and maybe even use coconut flakes and walnuts. It is great and will make it for company.
I tried it but would not tell anyone else to cook it. Quite dark and bitter, and extremely difficult to get out of the bowl!! A tad of powdered sugar on top is a good toping! To each his own. Good Luck
This worked out perfectly. I reduced the sugar by a bit, but not much. I also replaced the vanilla extract with real ground vanilla. Other than that, I went exactly with the recipe, also for the cooking time. It was delicious with simple vanilla or stracciatella ice cream. It’s good warm, but also cooled down after a day or two. I made it in a large (6 quart?) slow cooker. Don’t use a small one, or chances are the cake won’t cook properly. It was still gooey in the centre, but not really undercooked, just deliciously soft and creamy – and only when served still warm. I will definitely be making this again, it’s very easy.
Wowzer! Rich and chocolately. Was a little worried at first, especially after 2-1/2 hours and it didn't seem to be doing anything, but it worked! Used the 5qt slow cooker and had it go for closer to 3-1/2 hrs before turning off and letting it rest/cool somewhat. All I can say, is 'addictive'.
So moist and really great taste! Made it exactly as directed. Cooked for 3.5 hours and let sit on warm for another 30. Would be incredible with some chopped walnuts added in to serve with coffee!
This recipe, minus the specifics for a slow cooker, is identical to the one on the back of the Hershey's Cocoa plastic tub. As a cake baked conventionally, it's very tender and delicious.
OMG HOW AWESOME IS THIS RECIPE!!! I LOVE IT!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! the only thing I did was add chocolate chips to it but overall really moist and tasty....5 stars!!!!!!!!!!
This is an easy Sunday cake! I would only change to have chocolate syrup drizzled over it with plain vanilla ice cream!! =)
Make this cake a day or two ahead to bring it to the peak of flavor and texture. It took just over 6 hours in my old crockpot. We loved it!
this cake can be baked in a 9 x 13 pan for 35 to 45 minutes depending on the oven....it is a yummy cake
Excellent! Wonderful! Exactly the way you say; moist and delicious. My kids love it!
it was good but my crock pot did not cooked evenly
Does not have a standard cake texture to it, however, this is moot point as it is delicious served with a scoop or two of vanilla ice cream with some rasberry and chocolate sauce drizzled on top. WARNING: DO NOT SKIP THE BOILING WATER AND ADD COLD WATER INSTEAD. I did this my second time making this as I was feeling lazy and figured what could go wrong and the cake ended up not cooking correctly. Instead of being completely even and done the outside was burnt and the inside was mush. Follow all the steps and measurements to the exact amounts in the correct order and you can't go wrong.
I did not care for this, I will not make again. It was very rubbery.
I made this cake for a barbeque, and everyone liked it. It stayed moist for days, and I loved that I didn't have to turn my oven on during a hot summer day to have cake! Served it with homemade vanilla ice cream and it was delicious!
AMAZING! Moist with very nice chocolaty flavor! For you baker types who like your cakes light, perfectly spongy, and dry to the touch, this is not your cake. It's SO GOOD, it doesn't need frosting. I used my large, oval crock pot with the removable ceramic insert. Perfect size and cooked evenly. I made sure the water was boiling when I added it. This kick starts the cooking process. I was concerned about how it would cook through. My 12 yr old boys were home alone babysitting the cake, so after 3 hrs, I had them turn the pot to "warm" for 30 mins instead of turning off pot and letting sit for 30. Then they pulled the ceramic insert out to cool. PERFECTION! It was ready to eat immediately after 3:30. Made this last nite. I'm making another today so I can try with vanilla ice cream.
I tried this recipe and it was very easy to put together. I was so excited because it is summer and I didn't want to make my house hot baking. The cake was very fudge-y but had no flavor. I had to cook it an extra 30 minutes because the center was still very raw after 3 hours. Even after the extra 30 minutes of cook time and 30 minutes of resting parts were still molten looking and not in a good way. I had read all of the reviews and did not open the slow cooker until the 3 hour cook time was up, so I don't know what happened. I was very disappointed.
It was ok. Had a flat chocolate taste, wasn't very sweet. Had to cook it longer as my slow cookers is deep and not large. Probably better if the cake was thinner.
This cake is fantastic! Added two cans of cherry pie filling to the bottom of the crock, then added batter. Cooked for 3 hours. It was perfect. Family loved it. Bring on some more slow cooker cakes please!!!
The flavor of the cake wasn't the best I've ever had, but the combination of texture and moisture was incredible. It was definitely one of the best cakes I've ever had. I didn't follow the recipe exactly, due to the fact that I'm lactose intolerant and also didn't have enough room in my slow-cooker. Here's what I did: Instead of milk, I used rice milk. The cake turned out great, even with this change. Additionally, I was already making "Slow Cooker BBQ Chicken" (find it on AllRecipes), and decided to get creative. First, I put my BBQ chicken into my slow-cooker, then I prepared my chocolate cake mixture by halving the recipe and pouring the mixture into a prepared ceramic baking dish. I then wrapped the ceramic dish in aluminum foil and gently placed it on top of my BBQ chicken. The sides of my slow cooker actually prevented the dish from sitting atop the chicken, which created a double-boiler effect for the cake. Six hours later, I had delicious BBQ chicken, and an ultra-moist chocolate cake. In short, the recipe is very tasty, and with a little creativity you can kill two birds with one stone.
To blancdeblanc and all the great cooks who left reviews! Tried the recipe for the first time today and loved the taste, texture and ease of the recipe. However, I have one question. I have a large slow cooker and left the lid on. But in 2 hrs. it smelled like it was done, so I removed the crock inside to cool for the 30 min. as cited. The sides had pulled away from side and bottom was slightly crusty. The recipe did not say whether or not to cook with lid on. Love to hear comments but cake tasted so good and moist. Will just make adjustments for cooker. Loved it!!!
Absolutely perfect texture and extremely moist. I'm allergic to dairy, so I used almond milk instead and it turned out perfectly! Also, it only took 2 hrs 50 min.
This was very good chocolate cake. I decreased the sugar to 1 1/2 cups and replaced the oil with applesauce, which added back some sweetness. It turned out great!
Rich, dark chocolate cake that is so easy. I cooked on low for 3 hours in my 6 qt Hamilton Beach crockpot. I then unplugged it and left it sit overnight with the lid on. Perfectly done, not too heavy but a great chocolate treat. I did use Egg Beaters but followed the rest of the recipe. I'd make this again. Serve with a dollop of whipped cream. Yumm!
I made this twice because I couldn't believe that it didn't taste good the first time, and it got such good reviews here. I followed the recipe exactly, each time. I really didn't like it when I first made it and I thought that maybe the eggs were old. So I threw out that batch, bought very fresh eggs and tried again. I still didn't like it. I have to say that I loved the consistency. It was moist and gooey and I love that. But the taste was so bland and not sweet at all. If I'm going to eat something that's bla tasting, I'll at least eat something healthy. Chocolate cake is supposed to be really tasty or else it's not worth the calories. No one in the family liked it. I hate wasting food but no one liked it. It's only redeeming quality was that it was nice and moist.
This cake was fantastic. It is so very moist, and the flavor is so wonderful it doesn't need frosting or ice cream. It takes my crock pot 4 hours instead of 3, but it's so easy to throw together and forget it till done. I made the recipe just as written and I have recommended this recipe to lots of people!
I cooked this on low for 3 hours and it was still completely liquid. I had to turn the slow cooker up to high and cook it for an additional 2 hours. Just be prepared that your slow cooker may cook a little too slowly!
THE FLAVOR OF THIS CAKE IS WONDERFUL... MY SLOW COOKER MUST HEAT EXTREMELY UNEVEN - THERE WERE DRY BURNT PORTIONS AND UNDERCOOKED GOOEY PORTIONS - HOWEVER THE PORTIONS THAT COOKED CORRECTLY WERE FANTASTIC - I WILL TRY ANOTHER OF MY SLOW COOKERS AND HOPE FOR A MORE EVEN TEXTURE - IF THAT DOESNT WORK I WILL TRY THE OVEN - I AM DETERMINED TO MAKE THIS RECIPE WORK... AS WE LOVED THE FLAVOR! THANK YOU!
This was fabulous. I did find, however, I had to cook longer than 3 hrs.. it was more like 5. It was moist, chocolatey, and warm!!! I made it at work, so the smell of cake drifted throughout the office... it made for some hungry coworkers.. Thank you.. I would think you could make a cake mix & slow cook that with the same success... will try it next!!
Moist and delicious exactly as written! You can tweek this a bit if you like with chocolate chips (or peanut butter chips - yum!) or even some nuts. I substitute unsweetened apple sauce for the oil and I use almond milk in place of the regular milk. It comes out so moist and delicious!! It helps to put a paper towel over the crock pot top (don't let it fall down onto the batter) and let the lid of the crock pot hold it in place. This will absorb excess moisture and keep your cake perfect.
Like other reviewers, my crockpot cooked this unevenly and took longer, with the sides coming out very tough, but the rest of it was absolutely delicious, devils' foodish and super moist. We found that after leaving it overnight, though, the sides softened up perfectly and we had a perfect consistency throughout. In future, we'll resist the urge to eat it warm and save for the next day. Will definitely make this again!
I tried this recipe some time ago and have been pondering how to describe its texture. First, the flavor is awesome, very deep chocolate. Second - I love the use of the crock pot. That being said, the texture was very odd. As others posted, mine cooked uneven (I did not peek and let it sit after it was done). The outer edges were bitter. The correctly cooked part looked awesome and even came out in slices like a normal cake. Its when I bit into it. I wouldn't describe it as rubbery but the best was I can describe is like a cake pop (which I detest). Looks good but tastes gooey like it has been soaked in something. BE WARNED - this is not your typical light and fluffy cake.
Yes this was an extremely moist cake. my husband did rave about it and I would probably make it again. The only thing is I don't see the advantage of using the crock pot. Since it only took about 3 hours to bake I had to "babysit" it. Kind of a fun thing to do and tell your friends about though. I would reccomend this one. I am adding this last thought after realizing it is going to be about 100 degrees here today. I now see the advantage to using a crockpot.... :)
Tastes like a chocolate steamed pudding. Not bad but wouldn't put it in the cake category.
This was easy to make and tasted great. I followed the recipe exactly and will definitely make it again.
This delicious cake did not last long in my house!
Will not make again. Some parts were hard and chewy and others were mushy. When I turned the pot upside down to get the cake out it broke into pieces. Didn't taste great either.
I did not care for this recipe. The cake was burned on the outside and mushy on the inside. It had no flavor.
I'm not really into cakes (more of a pie person), but when I found this recipe my husband surprised me by making it. I'm a convert, it is fantastic - so moist, so chocolatey, but not too sweet. He (me) decided it needed more time, and although it could have done with a little longer still, it almost had a thick, mousse texture on top (which firmed somewhat upon standing). Make sure to let it sit a little before cutting, as it will come out easier. We couldn't wait though and used a spoon, serving it with vanilla ice cream. For a couple who don't do dessert, it disappeared in no time. In fact, I'm making one this minute.
made this cake did not change anything just added a tablespoon of rum and it was delicious, I have a larger crock pot and it turned out light and fluffy, even my husband who insists he does not like puddings had a helping of this cake with pouring yogurt and he said it was delicious and then asked me to keep the recipe!!! his words "its better than christmas pudding" I agree with KITZER the lid of the crock pot should not be lifted until the 3 hours are up!!
I made this to try out a brand new replacement crock pot. Since it's summer and hot outside, I didn't want to try my usual crock pot fare (soups, etc) so I figured dessert would be nice! This had a very interesting texture at different parts. The outsides and bottom are inedible (to me) and rubbery. The top and middle are good, though still odd. I'm guessing others might have more luck depending on what kind of crock pot you have and how hot it runs. I won't be trying this again in mine, though. At least I know it works!
I wish I had read the reviews before I tried the recipe. I used a 3 qt. cooker and the cake did not get done. I was so disappointed because it smelled so good while it was cooking I couldn't wait to try it. After reading the reviews, I will try a larger crock.
Made this in my 3.5 Qt. Crockpot - it was awesome!!! Used 1 cup sugar & 1 Cup Splenda to cut down on the sugar. Cooked as directed for 3.5 hours - then turned off for 1/2 hour. Served with frozen Cool Whip - next time I may use all Splenda & see how it works since my husband is a diabetic. Will definitely make it again and am going to share recipe with my friends!!!
This is wonderful. So moist and rich. I used 1/2 Splenda for the sugar and 1/2 regular sugar as ia am a diabetic. Tasted great. No one could tell. Have made this 3 times in 2 months. Great every time.
It was ok but wouldn't make it for guests as it had to be eaten in or scooped out of the pot in chunks. It did however cook evenly all the way thru after 3 1/2 hours
Wonderful! I made it accordingto recipe. Will make it again. For the person that said it was stale need to check the date on your flour. Old flour will make make it stale and terrible results.
This cake was awesome! We had ice cream with it, and it was moist and gooey and chocolatey! Thumbs up from my whole family, even my D.I.L. However, you absolutely MUST spray the pot with cooking spray! I am still trying to clean it.
I have a 6 quart slow cooker, so decided to try this cake. Husband does not like chocolate cake, but he liked this. Very Chocolately. However after 5 hours, lid never lifted, cake was still fudgey rather than cake like. Doubt I will make it again.
Fabulous! Followed recipe exactly, and my, was it delicious! A family winner & keeper, for certain. Took 3 hours in my 6 Qt crock pot; then turned it off & let it set 30 mins, per recipe. The cake was immensely moist, immensely tasty, wonderfully dense, and perfectly rich. Not too sweet, not too anything -- except for being too good! :o) I took one reviewer's suggestion to tautly lay a towel across the top of the crock pot & secure it with the lid. GREAT IDEA! Thank you for that helpful hint! Glad I did that. We found the edges got a little too cooked/tough [about 1/2 inch from edges inward; but one child liked that part], and I'm sure that's b/c my crock runs a little hot; it always does. So I will reduce the cook time next time -- and there WILL be a next time! -- by 15 minutes or so. I doubted this would be that good, and tried it just to have my 6 yr old have fun making a cake for the crock pot. I am so glad I tried it, and am so glad I was wrong. :o) Highly recommended! Just so yummy!!
After two hours on low in my slow cooker, my chocolate cake was totally BURNED on side and bottom! The recommended time of three hours is crazy. No chance to try the recipe as the technique made eating my cake impossible. Never Again will I "bake" a cake in a slow cooker.
We tried this one, and sadly to say, learned our slow cooker cooks very unevenly. One end of cake was burnt, and the other was still uncooked. We find it is much easier and better to just use the cake mixes.
My rating is because I couldnt get it to turn out at all. The sides overcooked and I had a puddle of cake batter in the middle. This could definitely be the cook and not the recipe.
Followed the directions..did not turn out as well as expected..I have a 6 qt. slow cooker..top of the line when I got it. The cake was chewy, to say the least. Flavor was not bad..but I don't think I'll do it again. Perhaps the low on my crockpot is too hot.
I was excited to make this cake...disappointed as still partially uncooked after 5 hours. Not sure if I will try again
I have a question - if adding boiling water to the eggs, why don't they poach?
This was really good. Definitely took longer to cook about 4-ish hours, and more like a great soufle. It was great with ice cream or whipped cream and wonderful the next day warmed or cold. will make again and serve with berries
This was easy and delicious! I did let it cook about a half hour longer, so 4 hours on low. I'm sure this is probably normal depending on what size crock pot you are using. Yummy!
This is by far the Best Cake I have ever made and eaten. The first time I made it the only substitution I made was Splenda for Sugar. The second time I made it I didn't have any milk so I used an 8oz. can of Chocolate Enterex, which is a diabetic drink. Unbelievably chocolaty and delicious! I would actually make it this way again. Both My Husband and I are Diabetics, so I am always looking for a treat and this is the one!
I was impressed by how well this turned out! Of course, it took an exra hour of baking but it was flawless! My family enjoyed it. I strongly recommend making this delicious cake if you haven't already! I will DEFINITELY be making this amazing cake again!
I actually followed the directions for this recipe, for a change. The aroma was awesome and it looked wonderful. The flavor was very good, but then it is chocolate and its hard to go wrong with flavor there. The cake itself was extremely chewy. Rubbery is pretty close. The very middle was a lovely texture, but the rest, well we chewed through it anyway. Like I said, great flavor!
I live at 5600' so wonder if this is part of my problem. I followed the recipe, but it began to burn at the pointed ends of my 6 qt oval crockpot. The center was still undercooked after 3 hours even though it was burning. Left it in a little longer but finally took it out at 3.5 hrs even though the top was still gooey. The non-burned parts taste very good. I'll try my 5 qt round crockpot and see if this helps. It has been in the high 90s around here so I didn't want to turn on the oven. Another post said this was similar to a lava cake, I would agree on that one.
Good flavor, weird texture!! Might make this recipe again, but in the oven!!!
Very easy and very good!
Amazing recipe. I used 25% less sugar and it still tasted awesome. Moist and tasty.
I substituted honey for the sugar and in turn reduced the oil from 1/2 to 1/4 cup, added pure almond extract and also used chocolate almond milk bc WHY NOT?!?? Only sad about 1. the lack of crock pot size in relation to cook time and 2. no direction on keeping the lid on or off. Mine, probably due to the honey, is pudding in the center but SMELLS AMAZING!! So now the lid is off while it continues to firm up.... can't wait to try it!! I think the next time I make this I'll figure out a way to add coffee to the mix and perhaps a little cinnamon. YUMMIER!!!
I followed the recipe exactly, and I believe that it turned out how it was supposed to, I just didn't care for the texture. It was more like a warm bread pudding than a cake. Once it sat over night, it did firm up, but I still wasn't crazy about it.
Loved the idea of my slow cooker doing all the work without heating up our oven on a hot summer day and so went to town on this recipe last Sunday. Three hours in a 6-quart slow cooker on low turned into four and then five...six...seven plus hours until I finally gave up on getting the cake cooked through. My son and I ate around the edges and found the texture, flavor and moist factors all heavenly. However, the middle remained the consistency of unset pudding. Still love the idea and plan on making once again but on medium heat in my slow cooker. I've also considered purchasing a newer slow cooker as the one I have may not be heating to the appropriate levels. Am giving 4 stars as I have faith that this recipe can be mastered!
This was very easy and most of the ingredients I already had which was a plus. However, mine wasn't completely done in the middle after 3 hours. I scooped out the parts that were done and let the rest cook for another hour on low. It was very moist and tasty so that was a plus just needed to cook longer.
I tried this twice, and both times the cake did not turn out well at all. The edges would burn while the middle was properly cooked, but the flavor was not "amazing."
Wow! I wouldn't have thought this would work, but it turned out amazing. I used soy milk and olive oil and I did reduce the sugar and salt, but that's a personal preference. My family loved it and were very excited that even on days that are too hot to heat up the oven, we can still have fresh homemade cake! :)
It was moist but very tasty. I had to cook it for well over five hours and still the middle was very wet.
Absolutely great!
Definitely moist but not particularly tasty as you would think. Served with ganache topping and vanilla bean ice cream; that saved it.
I signed up just to review this recipe. It was the most delicious chocolate cake and super moist. All I had was olive oil, and it still came out fantastic. I wonder if I could use butter instead? My kids and husband loved it. I also substituted half the sugar with stevia. They cant wait till I make it again.
Moist, smells great, tastes like nothing.
This is my "go to" recipe when I crave chocolate cake. It is incredible! I have used both vegetable oil and coconut oil with success. I always substitute boiling hot coffee for the water (it enhances the chocolate flavor). I will also throw in some chocolate chips, and a pinch of cinnamon! Yum!
how intersting and new :D I love it and I'll totally make it again
I made this last night using half the recipe as I had a small crock pot. I didn't time it at all, I just would walk over to it and give it a touch now and again. It came out very well. I inverted it on a plate and covered it with cream cheese frosting (that I had stored in the fridge). The only reason I hold of on giving this a 5 star rating is because it was slightly lopsided. I presume that had something to do with the heating element of the crock pot. I will keep this recipe handy as it was so simple.
Took longer than the mentioned time to cook and wasn't as flavorful as I would like. I could have baked the cake faster, but it was fun to try.
Any way you make it, it's good! I only did two minor adjustments to it which were, reducing the sugar by 1/4 cp (personal preference) and using fresh brewed coffee instead of boiling water. You actually don't need the water to be boiling either, it just needs to be hot (as if you just brewed coffee). The trick is, don't just chuck in the water/coffee and hope for the best, wait until you've mixed the batter and then add the coffee/water. It's supposed to be a super runny mix. Mine did take closer to the 4 hour mark. Once my toothpick came out with 'cooked' lumps, I set my pot to 'keep warm' and let it sit a while longer. This cake is dense and is rather gooey, but that's what makes it. If you bake this recipe in the oven, it won't be as gooey, since it rises more. I'll probably stick to making it in the oven, but this is a great variation for those hot summer months when you just don't want to turn the oven on. You can also switch out veg for canola oil and there shouldn't be any difference.
This cake was awesome, I follow all the instructions. Very moisteven up to the third day..Yummy!
absolutely delicious!!! VERY moist cake and tastes even better after cooling down in the fridge over night!!! had to cook the full 3 hours, only lifted the lid twice. wouldn't change anything about the recipe! only part i didn't like was having to scoop it out of the crockpot, doesn't make for a very beautiful cake...
