Jeri's Spicy Buffalo Wings

This spicy buffalo wings recipe has different layers of flavors with a nice bite! It's not too hot and not too mild. Serve with ranch or blue cheese dressing.

Recipe by joesgirljeri

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
40 mins
additional:
1 hr
total:
2 hrs
Servings:
8
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Hot sauce:

Directions

  • Toss chicken wings in a large bowl with apple cider vinegar, garlic salt, paprika, red pepper flakes, onion salt, and black pepper to coat; cover the bowl with plastic wrap and marinate in the refrigerator for 1 to 4 hours.

  • Scatter flour over chicken wings; toss to coat. Discard any remaining marinade.

  • Preheat the oven to 425 degrees F (220 degrees C).

  • Heat shortening in a large skillet over medium-high heat; fry chicken in hot shortening until golden, 5 to 7 minutes per side. Transfer fried chicken to a baking sheet.

  • Bake chicken in the preheated oven until no longer pink at the bone and the juices run clear, about 20 minutes. Remove chicken to a paper towel-lined platter to drain.

  • Make sauce: Melt butter in a large skillet over medium heat. Cook garlic in melted butter until translucent, about 2 minutes. Stir hot sauce into butter-garlic mixture; reduce heat to low and simmer for 5 minutes. Transfer sauce to a large bowl.

  • Working in batches, add chicken to sauce in the bowl and turn to coat. Drizzle any remaining sauce over wings to serve.

Editor's Notes:

We have determined the nutritional value of shortening for frying based on a retention value of 10% after cooking. The exact amount will vary depending on cooking time and temperature, ingredient density, and the specific type of oil used.

The nutrition data for this recipe includes the full amount of the marinade ingredients. The actual amount of the marinade consumed will vary.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
250 calories; protein 8.6g; carbohydrates 7.6g; fat 20.5g; cholesterol 53.5mg; sodium 813.7mg. Full Nutrition
