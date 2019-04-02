Jeri's Spicy Buffalo Wings

The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Editor's Notes:
We have determined the nutritional value of shortening for frying based on a retention value of 10% after cooking. The exact amount will vary depending on cooking time and temperature, ingredient density, and the specific type of oil used.
The nutrition data for this recipe includes the full amount of the marinade ingredients. The actual amount of the marinade consumed will vary.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
250 calories; protein 8.6g; carbohydrates 7.6g; fat 20.5g; cholesterol 53.5mg; sodium 813.7mg. Full Nutrition
because of Lucky's review and it being close to super bowl sunday. I was looking for a good wing recipe (Very tired of the restaurant wings) these had the most wonderful flavor!! I baked them as directed the only change I made was to brush some of them with Sweet baby Ray's kickin bourbon wing sauce and glaze. which was pretty darned good. but if I hadn't used this marinade on them first, it would have been pretty darned blawzay! I will use this from now on. Best tasting wing I have had in YEARS, even hubby loved them. Thank you so much for this GREAT recipe!!
Fabulous! I can't keep enough of them on the table... it's like a pack of hungry animals pouncing. That apple cider vinegar marinade is kick-. I use half the recommended butter and just a few more ounces of hot sauce, seems to work great. Thank you for this recipe!
I absolutley love this recipe. It is so simple. I made some for when I was visiting my family and they gobbled it down before I even had a chance, thats how good the wings are. I normally use chicken breast and make cubes because I hate my lips being on fire. With the 2lbs of chicken I do double the recipe except for the butter and I never use just one clove of garlic maybe 3 or 4 cloves depending on the size of the clove and how much I am making. This is by far one of the easiest and tastiest recipes.
I made your recipe exactly as you recorded it. I wouldn’t change an iota of it. You cannot perfect perfection and your recipe indeed is perfection. After the second bite my wife said, “these are the best wings you have ever made.
Just made this exactly as written. These are the BEST I've ever had - restaurant or homemade. I used Louisiana Gem Habanero Pepper Sauce for the hot pepper sauce and Trader Joe's organic unfiltered Apple Cider Vinegar. I also bought a fresh brand new can of Crisco shortening. Make sure you have the large bowls, baking sheet (I used a jelly roll pan), skillet, paper towel-lined platter, and serving dish out and ready because things happen fast towards the end. I had them marinate in the fridge overnight. I have two more pounds of wings in my Costco bag of frozen wings and I will make another batch using this same recipe. Perfect amount of heat and so delicious! Didn't feel the heat on my lips until I was done ;-) Thanks Jeri!!!
Great recipe. I followed it exactly as written, though I would normally have expected some spices in the flour. Didn't miss it in the final product. I used parchment paper on the pan to prevent sticking and make cleanup easier. I also cut up some chicken tenderloins (too small, unfortunately) for some boneless wings. If you're going to do that, either use the tenderloin intact or at most halved. I'll be making this recipe over and over again.
Crispy with overall good flavor. However, they do tend to be a bit greasy and would prefer baked over fried. The coating can also be a little thin at times so you need to make sure everything gets fully coated in a thick layer of flour.
Best wings! Spiced the wings overnight, turning them occasionally, and when ready to cook blotted them dry before rolling in flour. Knock off the flour and when browning them there was enough flour to make a nice casing. I put them in a foil-lined pan and let them sit, uncovered, until baking time. Next time I will crinkle up foil to put them on to prevent sticking. Letting them cool didn't hurt at all. They stayed crisp and the full baking time was perfect. I think the vinegar with the salts was a great idea and the garlic, butter and Franks Hot Original sauce was perfect. I have four hidden to eat later;-) /served with blue cheese dressing and celery sticks.
Turned out great. In our picture, you can see we went a little heavy on the garlic, which was our plan! We added hot sauce "to taste", which I believe thickened the sauce up a bit. Overall, great recipe. I like spicy food and this wasn't spicy to me, but my wife thought it had a great building heat.
Gobbled 'em up! :-) I did do better with putting the wings and flour in a bag and shaking instead of tossing them. I'll also use 1/2 the butter for my sauce nect time. Since it's my 1st time making ANY wings recipe, I'm glad this one worked! Thanks Jeri! YUMMY!
WOW! I'm a fan of this particular dish and I must say that the taste and consistency of meat was absolutely better than the top places where I usually get buffalo wings. Definitely will make it over again!
Awesome crispy texture! Some homemade wing recipes come out soggy, not these. The wing sauce is not overly spicy, but does creep up on you. Recipe says it serves 8, not sure if 2 lbs will feed 8 people. I halved the recipe into a pound (12 wings) and it was a perfect size serving for my wife and myself.
