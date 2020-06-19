Hunter Style Chicken Cacciatore

Just delicious! I was hunting for an easy dinner I could prepare ahead for a relatively last minute, casual dinner for company. This was perfect! I started the sauce in the afternoon and left it covered on low, then cooked the chicken a half hour before guests arrived and popped it in the oven. All I had to do was serve a prepped salad and cook the pasta! It was well received and was asked for the recipe (well, being another AR Member, she could find it! Lol!). I Used Italian diced tomatoes, cutting back on the spices. I added more of all the veggies and used just a half a giant Vidalia. Perhaps because it simmered a while, I used a lot more red wine and added some chicken broth, as well. Easily adjusted as needed. Could have been because I used the diced instead of plum but the sauce tasted just a touch bitter to me, so I added a half teaspoon of baking soda to cut the acidity. Loved it and I look forward to making this again! Thanks, Pam!