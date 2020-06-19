Hunter Style Chicken Cacciatore

Traditional chicken cacciatore is brought to a new level with onions, peppers, mushrooms and red wine. This hunter-style version gives a heartiness and warmth that will satisfy any appetite! This recipe is inspired by the cacciatore that we enjoy from our favorite Italian restaurant. Serve over pasta with freshly-grated Parmesan and a green salad!
Very good. I made a half-recipe, used boneless chicken thighs and finished the cacciatore in the slow cooker (5 hours on low) instead of the oven. I thought the sauce reduced a bit too much in the simmering, so I added another splash of wine and about a half-cup of chicken broth. Always looking for recipes that I can freeze in single portions for hubby's dinner (I work nights). This fits the bill nicely.
I would start with the dredged chicken in the Dutch oven brown it, remove it from pan, add veggies cook till soft remove add wine scape up the bits then add tomatoes seasonings and put the chicken and veggies back in pan cook on low until chicken is done much more flavor
Fantastic! Plenty of leftovers and that is great news since it was so delicious! Next time around I will halve the recipe and use Littleforestelf's review here as a guide. I love Cacciatore and was surprised at how few recipes there were to choose from, and very surprised how few reviews this one has received. If you want a great, hearty tasting dish folks, this is the one!
Just delicious! I was hunting for an easy dinner I could prepare ahead for a relatively last minute, casual dinner for company. This was perfect! I started the sauce in the afternoon and left it covered on low, then cooked the chicken a half hour before guests arrived and popped it in the oven. All I had to do was serve a prepped salad and cook the pasta! It was well received and was asked for the recipe (well, being another AR Member, she could find it! Lol!). I Used Italian diced tomatoes, cutting back on the spices. I added more of all the veggies and used just a half a giant Vidalia. Perhaps because it simmered a while, I used a lot more red wine and added some chicken broth, as well. Easily adjusted as needed. Could have been because I used the diced instead of plum but the sauce tasted just a touch bitter to me, so I added a half teaspoon of baking soda to cut the acidity. Loved it and I look forward to making this again! Thanks, Pam!
made this..excellent!! Makes ALOT.. for 2 people..used 3 ribs of celery, 2 carrots,1 onion, 1 whole chicken,cut up. In a 13 quart stock pot...(This will keep us fed for 3 to 4 days).. 1 package linguine noodles...Convection oven, 325 degrees for 1-1/2 hours... If camping,I would 1/4 the recipe to keep from going bad in the ice chest. You need a REALLY big dutch oven for the whole recipe
Family loved it! Cut the recipe in half. However, because others reviewed that the sauce cooked down, I used the regular amount of wine and tomato paste instead of halving it. Might use a bit more oregano and basil, but that's a personal seasoning preference.
Great flavors! This dish has the consistency of a traditional Cacciatore, so it doesn't thicken up like a marinara (and we like that). The big change that we made was to add seasoning. First of all, the chicken must be seasoned appropriately (either the meat or the breading). Plus, the sauce needs more salt for the volume. That addition was enough to really bring out the flavors of the veggies and the meat... yum!
it was fine eating, I always cook enough to freeze as I am old and stingy with my time. I had taken more out of the freezer to eat tonight. so I felt a little guilty about not responding to review after you gave me such a fine meal. old man mike
In response to a review, Italian cooking is fun and wonderful because it varies from one region to another and one chef to another. There is no hard and fast rule. Most Italians cook from the heart often without a recipe! In the intro to this recipe it did state that this cacciatore was brought to a new level. In Wikipedia, it states that Cacciatore originated with rabbit. Northern Italians often use white wine, Southern Italians use red. Bell peppers according to Wikipedia can be used. To bread the chicken or not, is to the liking of the chef. This version is a delicious version. The reviewer Newton should give this a try being open mined to a new experience before limiting the rating.
This was great! I also made 1/2 but really don't like mushrooms so I omitted those and left the quantity of the other veggies the same to compensate. . Made the sauce then threw it all in a slow cooker with 6 chicken legs. Once the meat falls off the bone I deboned and cooked about 1/2 hr more. Perfect! Did not over cook and mush up the other veggies at all.
Wow does this taste amazing! It does make a lot of sauce so make for a crowd or freeze (or leftovers like us). I used the ingredient list to a T but changed the cooking instructions. I sauteed the veggies in a dutch oven. removed them, then sauteed chicken- removed it to a plate while I made the sauce. Then put everything back in the dutch oven. Saved on using extra pots/pans. This is an amazing recipe and I will make it again. I might add other veggies next time like zucchini or eggplant. I highly recommend this. My family LOVED it.
I’ve made this recipe several times and can’t say enough great things about it! I cook from the heart, often using additional vegetables I may have on hand, like peas or zucchini. The sauce or “gravy” is rich and hearty, the chicken moist and flavorful! We live in NJ where we have wonderful Italian bread to dip in the gravy. Bravo!
During these days of social distancing and unemployment I have been able to spend more time cooking and baking. This was a joy to make and even better consuming it! My husband said it was one of the best he has eaten! And you have no idea how fussy he is! Followed recipe exactly except for the fresh mushrooms. It was a real treat. Will email the recipe over to my neighbor who also loves to cook. Thank you and “be safe”.
This was very good. I used skinless chicken thighs and a small can of diced tomatoes and a can of puree since I did not have what was suggested. The sauce will be amazing the second time, I am sure. I served over spaghetti squash. Yum!
