Rich and Creamy Potatoes Au Gratin

For those of you who are hesitant to try this recipe because of the cost of Gruyere, I have a tip. Grate cheap grocery store brand Swiss cheese; it costs roughly $3 per pound instead of $18 or so per pound like Gruyere. Then pour about 3 T. of white wine over the 2 C. of the Swiss, toss, and let sit for at least 15 minutes. When ready to use, blot with a paper towel to remove excess wine, and it will remarkably cook up just like Gruyere. Your palate won't know the difference, but your pocketbook will!
The following is my review for this outstanding recipe that I reviewed when it was still a personal recipe. Reviewed on Nov. 22, 2011 by Avon Thanks Celeste for the perfect, perfect au gratin potato recipe. Such a simple and yet elegant taste. Easy to put together and whatever you do, don't skimp on the ingredients. Use fresh ground nutmeg, the heavy cream, the yukon golds, and most of all the gruyere. It's not everynight of the week anyone needs to splurge on something so decadent, but for a special occasion or to make a meal memorable, just do i t. You won't be sorry.
naples34102
Rating: 5 stars
04/09/2012
Potato perfection. I chose to slice my potatoes a little thicker, perhaps between 1/8 and 1/4 inch, and only boiled them a few minutes to ensure they would not be reduced to mush. I’d do so exactly the same next time. These are, indeed, rich and creamy and develop a beautiful and extra delicious golden brown crust as they bake. I loved the subtle flavor of the nutmeg (fresh does make a big difference I believe), which was an ideal choice to enhance, just slightly, the flavor of the potatoes as well as that gorgeous Gruyere cheese. Not only were these a decadent taste sensation, they were remarkably easy to assemble as well – no sauce to prepare, just layer cream and cheese! After sampling these it will be interesting to see if I ever go back to traditional au gratin potatoes prepared with cheddar again.
It was very good. If you happen to have a Trader Joe's around town, get their cheddar/gruyere cheese blend and use that. It was perfect and not as expensive as a pure gruyere cheese. I also added some chives and seasoned the layers with a salt blend. Lastly I broiled the top for a bit to make it more crispy and pretty to serve.
Recipe Group selection 3/17/12. My only deviation from the recipe was using Jarlesburg in place of Greuyere, which was $21.99/lb. This was so good with the lesser cheese, I can just imagine it as written. Celeste, this is another winning recipe, thank you for sharing it with us.
Made this for Recipe Group...This is potato perfection!!! I could not believe how easy this was to prepare and the end result was fantastic...everyone RAVED! I had planned a different potato recipe and at the last minute decided on these, so I had already had whole, boiled potatoes, so I just peeled them, sliced them thin and proceeded w/ the recipe. I seasoned them w/ some garlic powder and salt (as well as the pepper and nutmeg) to compensate for what I did not do during the boiling, which worked out fine. Also, and I know this is major, so PLEASE forgive me, but I actually only had a very small amount of Gruyere on hand that my mom gave me, so I did end up using some creamy Irish white cheddar (Ballyshannon) as well, and it went perfectly. These were so creamy and flavorful...a real hit at dinner. I will def be making these again and again (probably subbing cheeses as needed, lol). Thanks, Celeste, for this wonderful recipe. :)
JAMJMine
Rating: 5 stars
03/31/2013
Made this for Easter dinner, which meant there wouldn't be a lot of time to prepare it after the morning church service. I made the entire dish up to the point where it was ready to bake the night before, then covered and refrigerated it overnight. I was worried the potatoes would be mushy, so I sliced them a bit thicker than the recipe called for, but they were just fine. They baked while I roasted the asparagus and tossed the salad, and were perfect. I loved the Gruyere in this, and would definitely make it again. This reminded me of the individual baked portions of au gratin potatoes I've had at a local steakhouse - one of my favorite splurges there. Thanks for sharing Celeste!
The taste of these potatoes is wonderful. The one thing I would do differently next time is to simmer in water for about 4 to 5 minutes. I did 8 and it was too long. Excellent flavor I will make again for sure.
Recipe Group Selection: 17, March '12 Oh my goodness is this a great potato recipe! I halved the recipe, but wish now I would have made the full recipe. I've never had, nor purchased Gruyere cheese (quite expensive at $15.98 lb.) but it was so worth it! Lucky for us, I still have enough cheese left to shred and make another half batch. Thanks Celeste for sharing - this was a great pick this week.
I made these potatoes for a large group and everyone loved them so much there were none left over even though I made a double batch. The only thing I changed was I cooked up some bacon and then grilled sweet onions in a small amount of the bacon grease then added both the bacon and onion (sparingly ) in-between the layers of potatoes. They turned out great and now everyone wants the recipe. Give them a try, you won't regret it!
These were wonderful! I was looking for indulgent potates for Easter and these fit the bill perfectly. I did sub in cheddar for some of the Gruyere, because the Gruyere was so pricey, but I don't think the sub made a lot of difference. Perfect potatoes for festive meals!!!
Great recipe. It is expensive to make & loaded with calories & fat. However, it is a wonderful recipe for holidays & special occasions. I did a trial run last night to taste the outcome (made it exactly as written) & it was terrific !! Will be making again for Easter dinner & will probably not make again for many months. Wonderful recipe, the best au gratin potatoes I have ever tasted !! Yummy !!
Made for Recipe Group. I love potatoes done this way. I sliced in the food processor, then grated some Amish Swiss, the Gruyere they had at the store was just a tiny little wedge. I developed Oooh Shiny disease while trying to boil the potatoes and overcooked them, so ended up with mashed potato gratin. I only put nutmeg in half the dish, then forgot which end. But whichever end I tasted sure tasted fine!! All creamy and cheesy and peppery, can't get any better than that! Thanks Celeste!
I doubled the amount of cream and cheese and did three layers instead of only two. I also put the dish together the night before to the point where you put it in the oven to bake, covered it with foil, let it cool and refrigerated it. I let it warm to room temperature while my ham was baking, took my ham out when it was hot, and baked the potatoes while I was glazing the ham. Potatoes came out when the ham went back in to bake the glaze and everything was perfect and ready all at the same time!
Update: Costco regularly carries non-cave-aged Gruyere for about $11.00/pound. About half the cost of grocery stores. Since this baked into a recipe, you can't tell the difference from it's pricier cousin. Thank you for this recipe! We've made au gratin potatoes a number of ways, but this is by far (and away) the best effort to-date. Paired this with a juicy ham for Easter guests and it was the biggest hit on the table. Elegant, easy. the Gruyere cheese is what makes these memorable. I made a mistake and added about a 1/2 cup too much cream (used 1/2 and 1/2), but the ham took longer than expected, so by the time dinner was on, the spuds were perfect.
BLAND!!! I made these for Easter dinner, spulrged for the Gureye cheese, used Yukon Gold, garlic, the whole nine yards. A few folks liked them, but was not a hit by any means. Disappointed! Don't know until you try! I will not make this one again. Sorry Celeste!
Everything about this recipe was perfect, except that the final result was much too rich for my taste. Next time I try this, I'll use whole milk and see how it turns out. I was surprised that the potatoes didn't turn to mush - I cut them maybe 1/8-1/4" thick and boiled them for about 3-4 minutes. They were nearly done when I moved them to the casserole, so I thought they were going to dissolve into mashed potatoes during the baking, but they turned out with the perfect "bite" to them. The Gruyère melted and browned nicely, too. 54 minutes in the oven was just right.
I wasn't too impressed with this recipe. It lacked flavor and it looked like the cheese seperated or something. I dunno. There just wasn't a creamy texture like I was expecting. I do believe I'll be searching for a different recipe for Potatoes Au Gratin.
Awesome recipe! Made with Easter dinner today and was a big hit. Complemented ham and pineapple casserole nicely. Made a few adjustments since it was a last minute put together...didn't have cream so used can of evaporated milk, red skin potatoes instead of yukon, cheddar cheese instead of gruyere and was hesitant about nutmeg so used parsley. Also added onions to the pot of potatoes with extra garlic. Once all put together I drizzled melted butter over the dish before baking... YUMMY!!!
Seconds were taken by all on this. Creamy and tasty. Sort of expensive but the taste is worth it. Would compliment any meat dish very well. And could easily be doubled for a larger crowd. Nice pick Recipe Group.
Should be called dreamy potatoes :). My husband thought this was better and different from the traditional gratin/scalloped potatoes. I love gruyere cheese so much, I'm going to add a bit more of it next time.
Made this for Easter Saturday family dinner. Was apprehensive as I had not even eaten this cheese before. We were having nineteen people for dinner. The only thing I changed was to double the recipe and use a larger pan. Cooked the potatoes on top of the range for 8 minutes. They were so delicious. Only had one serving left to bring home. True, the cheese is pricey, but the recipe is easy, quick and so good.
I made this exactly according to the directions but it was pretty disappointing. It came out very bland and the only thing that was redeeming was that the Gruyere tastes so good. I used really expensive Gruyere but ended up having to throw this out. I couldn't get anyone in my house to eat it! Maybe I'll try again and modify it. I gave it an extra star because I LOVE the idea of using Gruyere instead of cheddar.
have yet to get any creamy baked potato dish right, which isn't the fault of the recipe. I subbed a mix of mozza & swiss cheeses, and had to use mostly milk so that may be where the sauce part didn't turn out so well. Does need more seasoning though.
sassyoldlady
Rating: 5 stars
03/23/2012
we all loved it. Very expensive cheese but hey, it's Christmas! We wished it had more sauce but I may have not compensated enough for additional potatoes. Also, next time, will add a light sprinkle of salt or other favorite salty seasoning to each layer when assembling. I would say we're about light to average in the salt-to-taste department but it was just a little bland - maybe the cheese brand was less salty.
Delicious if you follow the recipe. But... it's also fabulous if you make it with other cheeses like Colby-jack or cheddar or even a mix of cheeses. Go with what you like and you can't go wrong. I make this with 2% milk and it is awesome. So make as is or tweak for a different cheese flavor or to lighten it up calorie-wise. Any which way, you can't go wrong.
I really wanted to love this recipe, but after making it twice I can only say I liked it. If I am going to justify the cost of the Gruyere, I have to LOVE it. It was easy to prepare: I only boiled the potatoes for about 5 minutes, and the layering process was a breeze. But, the final product is merely a mediocre, bland dish. And in our house, a $20 side dish needs to be FANTASTIC!
Sort of on the bland side...glad I fried up and crumbled some bacon and added it to the cheese sauce. Also, I hope the 1 quart casserole is a typo. I knew that 4 potatoes, 1 onion, and approximately three cups of sauce wouldn't fit into a 1 quart. Ended up using a 3 quart pyrex bowl so nothing would overflow in the oven. Will probably make it again, but will play with spicing it up.
We loved this recipe. I halved the recipe since it was just for the two of us I used half gruyere cheese and half sharp cheddar(already shredded) since other people who tried said that worked well also. I'm sure all gruyere would have been delicious but it is very pricey and we are used to using cheddar.I ended up using more cheese then the recipe called for since it didn't seem enough when I was putting it together.I added more until it looked right(next time maybe even more).It was very delicious but not as creamy as I hoped but my boyfriend only had compliments, even when we reheated some for leftovers. We still have more left, it is very rich and filling. I didn't have fresh nutmeg and if I can find it another time I make this(and this is definitely a keeper and I will make it again)I will try it. I put ground nutmeg inside not on top since usually my boyfriend doesn't like the idea of it in savory dishes(he didn't know) I put a little red pepper in it also and a bit more cream. I did what some others suggested and turned the potatoes off as soon as it boiled. Maybe a minute or two later since it boiled before I noticed, lol. I thought letting them sit in the water while putting the dish together would cook them more so I took them all out with a slotted spoon. A fork could pierce them but they were still firm. I was concerned about them getting mushy in the casserole being . They were perfectly cooked.I put in a little more then 11/2 lbs. of y.g.pot.I used an 8X8 dish
These were fabulous!! I followed instructions & ingredients this first time around, except I left the skins on the potatoes. They turned out perfect. I'll be making these again but may play around with the cheese a bit so it's easier on my budget. I can see many possibilities. YUM!
I'm wondering, based on the fact that this has such a high rating otherwise, if the Gruyere that I purchased at the deli was just too tasteless. There was almost no cheese taste at all. These were good. Thanks for sharing this recipe!!
This recipe was not worth the expense or effort. My husband and I made this on Christmas Day and were disappointed. It lacked taste. For the expense of good Gruyere cheese, we thought it would be a lot better. We followed the original recipe and did not modify it.
Fantastic Recipe! Easy on the cook! I made two changes...I added fried onions and a 284ml can of Campbell's Cream of Broccoli and Cheese soup to the milk mixture. A great recipe for any occasion ! Thank you! I took a photo ....baked and bubbly!
This recipe is uhmazing. I got RAVE reviews from my family. I can't believe how easy it was to make this recipe- my family told me it was like ''eating heaven!'' Yay! (I made it exactly according to this recipe.)
These potatoes are probably the best au gratin I've ever made! The smokiness of the Gruyere really adds a unique dimension to the flavor. I chose to leave the peel on the Yukon Golds and I used a food processor to both slice the potatoes and shred the cheese. I suggest doing this to make the prep time significantly shortened. Also, I reheated the leftovers for breakfast and served runny eggs over them. It was an amazing combo and made breakfast feel gourmet and my husband feel spoiled.
Delicious! Made this for a crowd for Easter. Followed directions exactly but had no time to peel the potatoes so I left the skins on. Took about 45 min in the oven to cook nicely. By the time we ate, the dish was pretty much cooled but there was STILL nothing left of it by the end of dinner! Fantastic! Everyone loved it.
I made a lower fat version using 1/2 greek yogurt and 1/2 heavy cream with a touch of garlic salt and onion powder. I also LOVE rosemary, and was serving this with roasted hens, so I added fresh rosemary to the recipe which greatly complimented the Gruyere. (not too much though- it's easy to overpower things with rosemary!) Overall a quick, easy, yummy recipe that my whole family enjoyed (the kids asked for seconds!). And I agree with other reviewers - the fresh nutmeg makes a GREAT addition.
I used the reviewer suggestion for Swiss cheese mixed with whit wine. I used one 7 oz. Cracker Barrel Baby Swiss cheese. I also put it together the night before for timing reasons. I resisted the urge to add more cheese as it didn't look like enough, but it was beautiful and delicious! I took it out of the refrigerator about 2 hours before baking it; which was still about an hour and 15 minutes. My husband said he really liked them as did our guest. I will definitely make these again.
I made these potatoes for Easter with ham. Very good but a little bland. I added some of the ham drippings to the potatoes when they were just about done and I also added some onion to the potatoes when assembling. They turned out very tasty.
Celeste, thank you, thank you, thank you for this recipe! This is so much easier than making a rue with flour and butter, etc, waiting for it to thicken! I always look at new recipes' as a "starter kit" and then I made it my own. I found the gruyer and swiss cheese mix at Aldi all in the same bag! (it was $4 for an 8 oz bag) The first time I made it I added some hot pepper blend cheese as a lot of people were saying it was a little bland. The second time I made it I also added some pepper flakes and Ranch seasoning, some Mexican blend cheese and topped with sharp cheddar. Also sliced an onion and mixed it in. I also added a little extra half and half as I like it creamy. Sorry, no measurements, just what I thought would be good. Also, I didn't layer it, just threw it all in the pan and kinda of mixed together. OMG! I will be making this over and over. ....I was asked to make this again for a large group. I made it the last time for a large group also.
These were delicious, however, I used a mandoline, which sliced the potatoes extra thin, then I proceeded to boil for 8 minutes. I shouldn't have even par boiled, as I ended up with mashed potatoes au gratin. Ooops!
I am eating this Recipe right now and I am very pleased with how it turned out. I used Unpeeled Little Red Potatoes and Peeled Yukon Potatoes, and Sliced them Thin. I recommend that you just bring them to a Boil, with your Diced Fresh Garlic and the 3/4 Teaspoon of Salt. Then immediately remove them and place them in a single layer in a 9 x 13-inch Baking Pan. Then add some Chopped Diced Zucchini, Onions, Red and Orange Peppers, Turkey Kielbasa, and Canned Mushrooms. Sprinkle on some Grated Cheese, I used Fresh Middletown Tomme from West River Creamy in Vermont, and 1 Cup of Heavy Cream (with 1/2 cup of Water, since our Heavy Cream is very Fresh and Thick). Now you have a Complete and Delicious Meal. Going back for Seconds!
Made these using my kitchenaid stand mixer slicer attachment. The potatoes come out thin so they crumbled after boiling. I will probably try just blanching them next time or maybe just putting them in uncooked. I also substituted the cheese for the smoked version. They came out incredibly creamy and yummy. Will definitely making these again.
I made this last night because I had all the ingredients on hand and I wanted a 'different' potato side dish. For me, the gruyere cheese just didn't work. It was funny because to me it was (way) too mild but to my son, it was too pungent. I did like the preparation, though, and may try it again with something other than heavy cream and a different cheese.
I did not make any changes to this recipe. My husband and I found them to be very bland. I even forked out the money for the Gruyere cheese and was deeply disappointed. Sorry, off my list it goes. Sticking with my tried and true from now on!
This recipe gives no guidance on how much nutmeg to use. I wound up ruining the potatoes by using too much. We ate them anyway because at $26 per pound for gruyere I didn't want to throw them away. You can't really call this a recipe when there's no amount given for one of the primary ingredients flavor-wise. There's no way to taste them until they're done, either. The garlic really doesn't add much flavor and they would have been bland if I hadn't overdone it on the nutmeg. I feel like they need some garlic and onion in the dish.
This was delicious and easy to make. I made a few changes. I used about 1/4 cp more cream and a little more salt. Def will make again. I might even try using a little pepper jack. BTW I found the cheese at Walmart for 3.98 for 8oz. It was applewood bacon smoked and it really worked great in the recipe.
I cannot tell you how often I have made these. So good!!! It only takes about 1/4 pound of the Gruyere cheese and I buy it in chunk and grate it myself. I made it once putting the garlic raw in the layered potatoes. We didn't like it that way as much as it took away from the cheese. Awesome recipe!!!
Loved how fast and easy this dish was. I did cut the cream and used half and half and came out great. I also ran out of Greuyere so added a little chedder cheese and it was great! I brought to a potluck two days later and everyone LOVED it!
We tested the recipe with half the ingredients. Pleased with the taste, although the amount of salt in the recipe turned out to be well below what we now believe it needs. Without adding more salt, it did taste bland. Once we added salt the flavors did come out, and we really liked the taste. I estimate that for next time, we will be using at least 3 times the salt indicated in the recipe. I may also make the potato slices a bit thicker, as I would like the slices to be better preserved (I made them too thin with my mandolin, with the thinnest setting)
This is the best potato au gratin I've ever made. I parboiled potatoes whole, cooled, then sliced. Added finely diced onion and minced garlic with the layers. Used an applewood smoked gouda. Everyone at dinner today said they were the best potatoes also!!
Deborah Boyd Carnahan
Rating: 2 stars
06/29/2017
All fairness...used Swiss cheese. Was not going to spend money for that cheese. Personally I didn't care for garlic in my potatoes. I will stick to my scalloped with onion, flour, milk, butter. I can add cheese.
I have to admit that I made these from a box....up until now. My family loved this so much they ate the leftovers for breakfast. Like some other reviewers, I didn't have Gruyere on hand, so I used other cheeses, but it was still fantastic. I can only imagine how good it is with the real stuff. This goes in the keeper file, thanks so much!
