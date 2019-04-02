Rich and Creamy Potatoes Au Gratin

We loved this recipe. I halved the recipe since it was just for the two of us I used half gruyere cheese and half sharp cheddar(already shredded) since other people who tried said that worked well also. I'm sure all gruyere would have been delicious but it is very pricey and we are used to using cheddar.I ended up using more cheese then the recipe called for since it didn't seem enough when I was putting it together.I added more until it looked right(next time maybe even more).It was very delicious but not as creamy as I hoped but my boyfriend only had compliments, even when we reheated some for leftovers. We still have more left, it is very rich and filling. I didn't have fresh nutmeg and if I can find it another time I make this(and this is definitely a keeper and I will make it again)I will try it. I put ground nutmeg inside not on top since usually my boyfriend doesn't like the idea of it in savory dishes(he didn't know) I put a little red pepper in it also and a bit more cream. I did what some others suggested and turned the potatoes off as soon as it boiled. Maybe a minute or two later since it boiled before I noticed, lol. I thought letting them sit in the water while putting the dish together would cook them more so I took them all out with a slotted spoon. A fork could pierce them but they were still firm. I was concerned about them getting mushy in the casserole being . They were perfectly cooked.I put in a little more then 11/2 lbs. of y.g.pot.I used an 8X8 dish