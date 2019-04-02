Rich and Creamy Potatoes Au Gratin

This recipe for au gratin potatoes makes the easiest, creamiest potatoes au gratin I have ever had... Yum!

Recipe by Celeste

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
1 hr 10 mins
total:
1 hr 30 mins
Servings:
8
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Place potatoes, garlic, and salt into a large pot; fill with enough water to cover. Bring to a boil; reduce heat to medium and simmer potatoes until tender but not mushy, 8 to 10 minutes. Use a slotted spoon to transfer about half the potatoes into a 9x13-inch baking dish.

  • Pour 1/2 of the cream over the potatoes and season with black pepper and nutmeg; sprinkle 1/2 of the Gruyère cheese on top. Layer the remaining potatoes on top and season with black pepper and nutmeg. Pour over remaining cream and sprinkle with remaining Gruyère cheese.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until cheese is golden brown on top, about 1 hour.

Tips

You might want to put some foil on the lower shelf in the oven in case the casserole spills over, or place the baking dish on a lipped pan.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
352 calories; protein 12.3g; carbohydrates 32.1g; fat 20g; cholesterol 70.5mg; sodium 330.5mg. Full Nutrition
