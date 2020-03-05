Sugar and Spice Cookies

Rating: 4.58 stars
48 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 39
  • 4 star values: 4
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 4
  • 1 star values: 1

These are my favorite cut-out cookies. Sweet and spicy, they're a wonderful Christmas treat. I've been making them every Christmas for almost 15 years now. You can make the dough up to 3 days ahead of time.

By BJREEVE

6 more images

prep:
20 mins
cook:
10 mins
additional:
1 hr 30 mins
total:
2 hrs
Servings:
50
Yield:
50 2-inch cookies
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

50
Original recipe yields 50 servings
Directions

  • Mix the flour, the baking powder, cinnamon, nutmeg, and cloves together in a bowl.

  • Cream the butter and brown sugar together with an electric mixer in a large bowl until smooth; beat the egg and vanilla extract into the butter mixture. Add the flour mixture in small amount to the butter mixture, beating each addition until blended. Form the dough into a ball, wrap with plastic wrap, and refrigerate at least 1 hour or up to 3 days.

  • Preheat an oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease baking sheets.

  • Roll the dough out on a floured work surface with a rolling pin to about 1/8-inch thickness. Cut with 2-inch cookie cutters. Arrange the cut cookies onto the prepared baking sheets.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until the edges begin to brown, 10 to 12 minutes. Allow the cookies to cool on the baking sheet for 1 minute before removing to a wire rack to cool completely.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
51 calories; protein 0.6g; carbohydrates 7.8g; fat 2g; cholesterol 8.6mg; sodium 25.6mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (53)

Most helpful positive review

joycechen718
Rating: 5 stars
01/08/2012
Super easy to make and really soft, delicious cookies! :) Read More
Helpful
(21)

Most helpful critical review

cookingfor3
Rating: 2 stars
12/24/2012
Kids and I were super excited to shop then prepare this cookie. It turned out the consistancy of sand and didn't bind at all. Rolling it was out of the question. Best bet was making small patties then using a cookie cutter- we followed directions exactly!!!- after the baking was done we had a super hard, super sweet, super sweet smelling biscuit that actually was good for dipping in tea and not much else. Very disappointing. Wonder where we went wrong? Read More
Helpful
(9)
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
Deb C
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
02/22/2012
These are tasty little cookies with just the right amount of spice. I love crunchy cookies so I baked them the full 12 minutes and they came out perfect. I ll be making these again. Read More
Helpful
(10)
Kelley
Rating: 5 stars
12/27/2011
Wonderful cookies I made them first thing this morning to welcome my staff back after the holidays. These will stay in my recipe box! Thanks Read More
Helpful
(9)
Sam918
Rating: 5 stars
01/09/2017
Fantastic spiced sugar cookie! Just what I've been looking for!!! Tip: use real butter and make sure both egg and butter are room temp to prevent separating. Roll out between parchment paper with a little powdered sugar to keep from sticking. Lastly, freeze cut-out cookies for ~15 mins before baking to help retain the shape. I really, really like this recipe and the versatility it seems to provide, as seen in the other comments. Thanks so much for sharing!!! Read More
Helpful
(6)
AdrienneAM
Rating: 5 stars
09/24/2012
Fun recipe very easy to make and perfect for cookie cutters. The only thing I would change is adding a little bit more spice but thats just a personal preference as the cookies are delicious as per the recipe. Read More
Helpful
(4)
Cindy Christiansen
Rating: 5 stars
11/18/2012
Made these last nite for the grandkids love them so easy to make! Read More
Helpful
(3)
Julia Ann Wright
Rating: 5 stars
12/26/2013
Normally the sugar cookies would be the last cookies consumed so thought it would be ok to change the old recipe with this one. This Christmas these cookies where one of the first to run out!! I don't have any tips for these cookies they came out perfect. Read More
Helpful
(3)
SerenaO
Rating: 5 stars
12/23/2012
Super easy great tasting cookie! This is the nice simple Christmas cut out recipe I have been looking for. I rolled them out 1/4 inch thickness because we like our cookies chewy but other than that I stayed to the recipe! Will be a holiday staple from now on. Read More
Helpful
(2)
