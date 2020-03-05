Sugar and Spice Cookies

1 of 53

Rating: 5 stars Super easy to make and really soft, delicious cookies! :) Helpful (21)

Rating: 5 stars These are tasty little cookies with just the right amount of spice. I love crunchy cookies so I baked them the full 12 minutes and they came out perfect. I ll be making these again. Helpful (10)

Rating: 2 stars Kids and I were super excited to shop then prepare this cookie. It turned out the consistancy of sand and didn't bind at all. Rolling it was out of the question. Best bet was making small patties then using a cookie cutter- we followed directions exactly!!!- after the baking was done we had a super hard, super sweet, super sweet smelling biscuit that actually was good for dipping in tea and not much else. Very disappointing. Wonder where we went wrong? Helpful (9)

Rating: 5 stars Wonderful cookies I made them first thing this morning to welcome my staff back after the holidays. These will stay in my recipe box! Thanks Helpful (9)

Rating: 5 stars Fantastic spiced sugar cookie! Just what I've been looking for!!! Tip: use real butter and make sure both egg and butter are room temp to prevent separating. Roll out between parchment paper with a little powdered sugar to keep from sticking. Lastly, freeze cut-out cookies for ~15 mins before baking to help retain the shape. I really, really like this recipe and the versatility it seems to provide, as seen in the other comments. Thanks so much for sharing!!! Helpful (6)

Rating: 5 stars Fun recipe very easy to make and perfect for cookie cutters. The only thing I would change is adding a little bit more spice but thats just a personal preference as the cookies are delicious as per the recipe. Helpful (4)

Rating: 5 stars Made these last nite for the grandkids love them so easy to make! Helpful (3)

Rating: 5 stars Normally the sugar cookies would be the last cookies consumed so thought it would be ok to change the old recipe with this one. This Christmas these cookies where one of the first to run out!! I don't have any tips for these cookies they came out perfect. Helpful (3)