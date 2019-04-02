Microwave Scalloped Potatoes
Quick and easy scalloped potatoes. Very yummy!
Quick and easy scalloped potatoes. Very yummy!
Awesome, quick and easy! Added cheese per suggestions. Allrecipes needs to quit with the footnote tips about aluminum foil when it comes to microwave recipes.. You never know, somone's going to be dumb enough to do it.Read More
A good way to get dinner on the table, especially in summer, when time is short. Thanks for the idea.Read More
Awesome recipe! I always want to make Scalloped Potatoes but I am always in a hurry. This recipe tastes just like the baked kind. The only thing I did changed was that I diced the potatoes instead of slicing. It made sense to me because you are stirring them throughout the cooking process. I didn't want to end up with mashed potatoes.
These were great after I mixed in pepper and a can of cream of mushroom....I did add more potatoes and upped the recipe to 8 servings so it wasn't runny because of the added soup. Mix in some shredded cheese at the end and they're even better! Super fast...I have a feeling this will be a go to recipe at the camper this fall!!!
I was looking for a scallop potato recipe to cook in my microwave as I didn't want to heat up the house with the oven. It was 97 degrees AND humid today! This fit the bill; it was delicious and cut the cooking time drastically. Just one note though, if you're watching your salt cut in half or even more. I used 1 t. salt and it was still plenty salty. Thank you for sharing this recipe!
This was fabulous! I can't believe that I didn't have any fresh onion, so I substituted 1 tbsp of onion powder and added a huge scoop of fresh minced garlic. I also used seasoned salt instead of regular salt. I had three huge baking potatoes instead of four smaller potatoes, but it didn't make any difference once they were sliced up. My potatoes were done in exactly 15 minutes. Recieved 8 thumbs up...10 thumbs up once I sprinkled a bit of cheese over my 7 year olds plate. This is definitely a keeper!!!!
I have made similar recipes before. I thought it was very good, a bit bland, but it's supposed to be. I used dried parsley on top, and a bit of paprika. They added color and flavor. Microwave ovens can vary a lot in their wattage, and therefore it impacts the cooking times. ALSO very important --- don't make the potato slices too thick! It makes them take too long to cook. Keep them a uniform thickness, it helps. And stir every 5 minutes, as the recipe states. I used only about half of the salt, as I don't like it. Hubby loved it, too. Yummy! : ) post by Fun2cook
I thought these were pretty good. However note: I had 4 baked potatoes leftover (so mine were already cooked). I just peeled and sliced them. Since the potatoes were already cooked I decided to saute the onion in the butter until softened and I added the salt to that. I cut the amount of salt in half, as I tend to do for most recipes. It was plenty. I added some paprika straight to the flour. I mixed it all together and poured the milk over as directed. I covered it with plastic wrap and microwaved it for 6 minutes. After 3 minutes it was still a little liquidy, so I stirred in another spoonful of flour and put it back in the microwave to finish cooking. It thickened up and was creamy. To add a little more flavor I stirred in about 1/2 cup fine shredded cheddar mixed with jalepeno pepper cheese. Although, it was not needed. Thanks, for a quick and easy side tonight with what I had in the house.
Love this...(Finally figured out to avoid boil over)...I do not use optional items, but add cubed ham for additional flavor. I microwave UNCOVERED for about 5 mins. on high power (1000 watt oven), stir, then micro 5 mins. more at 70% power; stir again and micro 5 mins. +/-longer at 60% power. This way, there is no splatter or boil over for me.
Excellent. Used slicing blade on food processor to make slicing potatoes a breeze. Ended up with uniform slices. Used 2 t salt as written. Tossed with 2 T flour. Melted 4 T butter and mixed it in (we like butter!) Used heavy cream instead of milk. Easy and so much faster than oven method. This one is a keeper.
No changes made!! Delicious as it is written. I was soooo happy when I came across this recipe. I was skeptical, but glad I made them anyway. Great for the working woman, and the retired woman who doesn't want to mess with the oven!!!!!
The writer must have a microwave with the wattage of the sun. Took my microwave 45 minutes to cook 4 sliced potatoes in the slew of milk as written. The sauce was bland and common. I'm amazed the cook felt the need to share. Won't make again.
I just made this tonight, and it came out GREAT! I used six potatoes instead of four (there were six of us eating), and I should have left it in the microwave a few more minutes (probably 20) - of course, my microwave isn't the world's greatest either.... As the oven was already on (baked ribs) I threw some cheese over it at the end and browned it up. But this is the EASIEST as well as one of the TASTIEST scalloped potato recipes I have tried, and it is way easier than trying to make them in the oven (which can take a LONG time....). Thanks for the great recipe!
These turned out great! Didn't have enough room in the oven so I found this recipe as my Plan B. I used half milk and half cream and added a good sprinkle of garlic powder. Will definitely make these again!
Sooo good!! I added some cubed ham to the mix, making it a complete meal and family loved it! HD said I can make these for dinner anytime lol
I only added one teaspoon plus a bit more of salt. It took 25 minutes in the microwave, browned it in the toaster oven on convection for about five minutes. Added a sprinkle of smoked paprika and parsley to the sauce, then more smoked paprika, shredded cheese and panko crumbs to the top, after taking out of microwave. It was delicious.
I LOVE this! I put some slices of cheddar on top and I had to microwave it for longer but it’s soooo good.
This came out great and so easy. I used onion powder instead of fresh onion and baked in the oven for 15 minutes after microwaving just to brown a bit and crisp the top but, I'm sure it would have been just as good as written.
Great recipe. I've been doing it this way for years and it comes out perfect every time. Fantastic flavor.
Excellent. Added a cup of shredded cheese...Outstanding!
GREAT way to make potatoes in little time. I'd cook just a bit longer, but tried another reviewers method to minimize boil over by varying power/time. Will reduce salt next time (and I LOVE salt) and I added cheddar, but salt overpowered the dish.
I added butter and heavy cream at the end. I must have used large potatoes and needed more sauce. The texture and flavors were on point! Definitely added to my weekly menus.
They were not as creamy as the ones I make with a white sauce in the oven... also didn't get that nice golden brown topping, i had to pUT them in the ovenue on broulette for about 10 minutes... taste was good, but took longer to cook than recipe.. maybe because I had a bit too much potatoe and didn't adust the milk enough... but I would make them again.
Way too much salt. I will make again because it really is simple to make. If you're going to make this, don't use 2 teaspoons of salt though way too much
Absolutely delicious!
We made it in the oven instead, great recipe! We’ll defs be making it again
Super easy and delicious!! Adding to weekly dinner menu!!. Didn't change a thing and added bacon crumbles on top!
It is lovely but changed around a bit. Potatoes 4, sliced in a microwave dish, added onion sliced, Cream instead of milk, 1 pkt maggi soup I used onion mixed in the cream poured over top and then put chives on top with a little grated cheese. I can not drink milk so that is why used cream. Cooked 15 min in microwave and was so creamy and yummy.
I was not expecting it to be this wonderful! The sauce thickened up so nicely, and it was heavenly! Added chopped mushrooms because we had some that needed using, and they were good in it. Probably used more onion than it calls for, too, didn't measure. This one is a keeper!
I wanted to make scalloped potatoes when company dropped by unexpectedly for dinner, but needed it done quicker than the traditional baked version, so I tried this. It was very similar to a recipe my grandmother used years ago (before microwaves, so it was baked). I have to admit, I just followed the method and didn't measure anything, and added garlic powder and smoked bacon sea salt. Yum! Everyone loved it. I'll make it again, and may vary it by adding cheese or herbs the final minute of cooking. Great shortcut recipe and it only used the one Pyrex bowl it cooked in.
Surprisingly easy and tasty I did throw some cheese on top and browned it in the oven for five minutes
I made this with 1 giant bakers potato and it easily made three servings in 10 minutes. It was a life saver. I always forget scalloped potatoes take so long the traditional way, but now i was able to cook them while the chicken finished. The fam loved it. I will be using this again.
Wow, love the flavor and aroma. I added cheese and I mixed the parsley with the flour blend so the flavor would meld into the potatoes while cooking. Like the microwave cooking, potatoes did not dry out on edges. Will be making again.
Way too much salt!
Thanks so much for this recipe. I followed the recipe exactly except I reduced the salt to 1 tsp. The consistency was perfect with the milk to flour ratio. After it was cooked I sprinkled a couple handfuls of cheddar cheese over the top to melt. It was delicious and I look forward to making these again and adding a few more spices like, black pepper, garlic powder, etc. Love it!
I chopped the potatoes, then microwaved for about 18 minuites, stirring throughout. I then added shredded cheese, and mixed.
A great way to have good scalloped potatoes fast.
Great..new way to use my potatoes. I vary most recipes cause I live alone and sub whatever I have onhand. Used 5 small potatoes and added onions and flour and salt without measuring and used 1 cup soya milk instead. Also put in dried parsley before microwaving. Next time I'll try adding cheese maybe and broiling to make crispy top.
Excellent easy recipe, that turned out very creamy. Use this as a base to add whatever additions you enjoy (but it is good, just as it is). I added garlic powder and smoked paprika. Then, once cooked, topped with fresh grated parmesan and ran it under the broiler until cheese was melted and slightly browned. I liked this recipe BETTER than oven versions! Seems like the potatoes were creamier and more moist than oven versions.
Recipe was okay tasting. Don't forget to add the salt, I did to reduce sodium and the potatoes were bland. I added cheese to increase flavor. The dish made a mess in my microwave also. Started spilling out of the bowel. Was okay tasting and left a mess.
Was doubtful but needed to use the microwave as my oven was in use. I was concerned it would turn to mush turning so frequently but was pleased they didn’t. The only change was gluten free flour and I added cheese at the end. Everyone loved them.
I tried this both microwaved and oven baked. It came out better than most other recipes, even using less ingredients than others. Loved it.
Yes - my only changes were to make it gluten free. Used a mix of quinoa flour and brown rice flour. Also added a pinch of black pepper. Family loved it!
These were just okay to me.
The recipe is nice, but took much longer. Per other suggestions, I added 2 T more butter, 1/4 tsp garlic salt, 1 c chopped ham and 1 cup grated cheddar. I sliced just two large potatoes very thin, and the potatoes still weren't done after 25 minutes. I added 2 more T. of flour because the milk still seemed soupy. Finally, I put the potaotes in the oven for 15 minutes more and they were done. Maybe it's because I didn't cover the potatoes in the micro. I don't have a glass lid, and don't cover anything with plastic. Oh, well, it turned out really good, thank you for the recipe.
very easy and tasty!
Worked out well! So glad to have a microwave recipe that works??
I found this recipe because I can't find my microwave cookbook with the recipe I normally use (most likely thanks to my toddler moving the cookbook). They came out pretty good.
The amount of salt seemed like a lot, so I only put in 1 tsp. I ended up adding salt to the potatoes on my plate, but then again I'm pregnant and supposed to salt to taste and tend to like more salt than the rest of my family right now. I'm still a little leery of putting in 2 tsp. of salt.
so easy, I made it w/ 1 potato as a single serving for my hard working, leaf clearing, snow plowing, & always picking up our kids on time hubby!
I’d never, ever made scalloped potatoes before and wanted to use up the white potatoes I’d bought when the grocery store had no russets available. I used this recipe as written and added cheese to the top (an idea from another recipe) once it was done, and then microwaved a further two minutes to melt it. All my boys loved this dish and I will make it many more times in the future! Served with baked haddock and a salad. Sept 12/21 Today (9/28/21) I couldn’t resist making these potatoes again with the English battered haddock we were having for dinner. It was a hit again! Nothing needs changing, though the added cheese does make it even more delicious! Thanks so much for this recipe!
It was easy and delicious, I left out the onions and added cheese after it was done. I’ll make it again and pass the recipe on to my friends
I've always enjoyed scalloped potatoes but it was a chore to make them, so decided to try this quick and easy recipe and have to say that these are as good, if not better, than the labor-intensive, oven-baked recipe of my mother's. I use kosher salt, therefore, no excess saltiness and 1% milk The potatoes turn out creamy and delicious every time. We actually like the potatoes a little soupy and al dente, not dried out, sticky or mushy.
Use half the salt, or less, as others have noted. Otherwise it's good, though without the browning an oven would get you. I'm also thinking you could mix the flour and salt into the very cold milk rather than dredging the potato in it. Might try that next time. Basically nuke it until all the milk is boiled away. For me, that was 100% power for the first 5 minutes, and 80% for the next 10, in order to avoid boil-over spills. Also, as with most anything like this, after microwaving let the food rest covered for a time equal to the cooking time to permit it to finish cooking and, in this case, absorb any liquid still left.
They were really good. I didn't have an onion so I did without.
Easy and delicious!!!
This was great. In the future I would cut back salt more, I used 1 tsp, but think it would be fine with less. Followed recipe using 8 small red potatoes, microwaved for 15 mins total then put in 350 oven while grilling pork chops. Hubby loved them. Note the milk used was actually Almond. Will make again, also I have a heavy hand with pepper. Loved it.
Very good. Tastes just like the oven-baked potatoes, only easier and faster! These will be on my menu more often.
These were pretty good. I followed the recipe as written, including the optional parsley and paprika. They were too salty for my taste and could have benefited from more onion . I'll reduce the salt and up the onion next time. They were actually better the next day as leftovers.
Added some shredded cheese. Will make again.
Hubby says this is as good as my long bake recipe. Glad to hear that; I don’t have to heat up the house with one of his favorites. I followed the recipe exactly; didn’t need any alterations. Although, my microwave must not be as effective, as I had to bake it at least 10 minutes longer to fully cook the potatoes and to reduce liquid so it would be creamy. I did cube the potatoes so I would be able to stir as noted in the recipe. All in all, a very easy and good recipe.
Nice consistency but SOOOO salty. Maybe because I used salted butter I should’ve halved the amount of salt in the recipe.
This was a decent recipe. I asked my hubby to find a microwave scalloped potatoes recipe since we were short on time. I let him go and this is what he found. Several things we did differently: 1. He forgot to add the butter but it didn't matter in the end and you don't miss it. 2. It took a lot longer to cook in the microwave...and ours is brand new. I probably microwaved it a good 20 minutes more. 3. I added shredded cheese and panko crumbs to the top and broiled it a few minutes until golden brown. 4. We added sliced onions rather than chopped (though I see now it included chopped onions). Delicious. I'd make it again but it's not a quick dish.
Yummy. Added cheddar cheese just because.
Easy and tasty
