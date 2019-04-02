Microwave Scalloped Potatoes

I thought these were pretty good. However note: I had 4 baked potatoes leftover (so mine were already cooked). I just peeled and sliced them. Since the potatoes were already cooked I decided to saute the onion in the butter until softened and I added the salt to that. I cut the amount of salt in half, as I tend to do for most recipes. It was plenty. I added some paprika straight to the flour. I mixed it all together and poured the milk over as directed. I covered it with plastic wrap and microwaved it for 6 minutes. After 3 minutes it was still a little liquidy, so I stirred in another spoonful of flour and put it back in the microwave to finish cooking. It thickened up and was creamy. To add a little more flavor I stirred in about 1/2 cup fine shredded cheddar mixed with jalepeno pepper cheese. Although, it was not needed. Thanks, for a quick and easy side tonight with what I had in the house.