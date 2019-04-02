Microwave Scalloped Potatoes

Quick and easy scalloped potatoes. Very yummy!

Recipe by yummymummy86

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Place potatoes, onion, and butter in a large microwave-safe dish.

  • Mix flour and salt in a bowl; sprinkle over potatoes and gently toss until vegetables are coated.

  • Pour milk over the potatoes.

  • Cook in the microwave on high setting until potatoes are tender, about 15 minutes, stirring every 5 minutes.

  • Allow potatoes to rest for 5 minutes before sprinkling with parsley and paprika for serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
189 calories; protein 5.4g; carbohydrates 31g; fat 5.2g; cholesterol 15.1mg; sodium 836.8mg. Full Nutrition
