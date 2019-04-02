Authentic Mexican Chile Rellenos

I have lived in NM for over 20 years and Anaheim peppers are a last resort pepper to be used. For the best chili rellenos, Hatch green chilis are the only chilis to use. Anything else in NOT authentic. However Asadero cheese is on the right track to authentic.
These were awesome and not too painful to make!! I have made rellenos before using a different (but similar) batter and I think the baking powder and dip in the flour makes all the difference. The only things I can suggest is some method tweeking. I have always removed the seeds PRIOR to broiling. It was very difficult to remove the insides while the pepper was so soft and easy to tear. And the batter - I would suggest placing some of the egg batter into the oil and place the pepper on top and then spoon some more of the batter on top of the pepper and form it around the chile with a spatula. It sounds like a lot but it is easy and provides better coverage and is less messy. Taste was right on! I have a homemade salsa made of romas & serranos that I warm and put over the relleno.
Loved this recipe in general. I used the sauce from another recipe; added an extra egg into batter; and didn't rinse the chiles with water. Everyone raves about it. I made some for my friends and now I'm basically being forced to make choke rellenos against my will every time there is a gathering. So be careful with this recipe. I'm not sure where people are getting the idea that you have to use Hatch peppers to be authentic. While delicious... "The chile relleno (Spanish pronunciation: ['t?ile re'?eno], literally "stuffed chile"[1]) is a dish of Mexican cuisine that originated in the city of Puebla. It consists of a stuffed, roasted, fresh poblano pepper (a mild chili pepper named after the city of Puebla), sometimes substituted with a non-traditional Hatch chile, Anaheim, pasilla or even jalapeño chili pepper. " -wiki (chile rellenos) So use whatever peppers you have on hand. No need to be a pepper snob.
I love Chili Rellenos and this is a good authentic recipe. The batter could use a little salt and I don't recommend rinsing the peppers. It washes away the smoky charred flavor. The egg batter mixture was enough to coat only 5 chilies. Next time I will add another egg to make sure I have enough batter to do all the peppers. Thanks for sharing this recipe.
As one of the other reviewers mentioned, and also being from New Mexico using Hatch Chile is the best and formost for any chile/ chile relleno recipe..problem is for myself I now live in California and using poblanos or anaheim is just flat out nasty to me... this year I brought back 30 lbs. of chile from back home...Ive made me tons of chile rellenos and a happy camper!!!!! If some of you guys ever get to NM to visit you will never want any other kind of chile rellenos again!
I happen to love poblano peppers so I went against a few reviewers since we can't get hatch peppers in my area. I have also made this with anaheims and it was almost as good. I have used queso blanco, the crumbling kind, as well as the smooth melting kind. I like the texture of the smoother one better but love the taste of the crumbling kind better. Also, took the advice of one person the second time I made them and removed the seeds prior to roasting and it makes a huge difference in how easy that step was...much easier to remove the seeds ahead of time. Also, tried the suggestion about putting some batter in the oil and then laying the pepper on top and using a spatula to surround the pepper with the batter...didn't have too good of a success with that method. It may just take some practice if I want to do that again. The taste of this food is just so good and exactly what I was looking for. All the Mexican places in my area use the frozen kind and I wanted fresh ones with the awesome batter and not the kind that just encases the pepper in that thick oily batter...and this was it!
This batter was the best I've ever tried! I don't dry the chiles at all; the flour sticks just fine and I followed another person's advice and put them in the freezer for about an hour then refloured them before putting them in the batter. I also added a bit of salt to the batter. I used 3 eggs for 5 large poblano chiles. So tasty!
This is how my Mexican family has made chile rellenos for at least the last century. This is as real as it gets. I don't fry in shortening. Ive used vegetable oil and canola oil with beautiful Results. I use colby/jack cheese in mine.
I made these with steps my Mom used to do. Take out the seeds before anything else! I used a small knife with curved blade to remove the top underside of the stem that holds the seeds. Once that's gone just shake the few the few loose ones. Do NOT rinse or you will have a wet limp mess! Put them in a large Ziploc bag instead and let them steam for a few minutes. The skin will come off much easier. Instead of dipping the pepper in the egg mixture, carefully lay a small portion of the batter in the oil and they lay the pepper on top. The mixture will spread out when you lay the pepper on it. Then add more to the top.
Good recipe. Similar to one that I have used for years. I have always used Jack cheese, either pepper jack or plain. Cotija is a bit too salty and doesn't melt well. Cheddar is too ordinary as is Colby. Queso Quesadilla is the best of the Mexican cheeses. Cheese for Rillenos must melt well. and add a bit of character.
Just put this recipe into my recipe box. Can't wait to try them - maybe Christmas Eve! I've always wanted a recipe for these...and have been surprised that Mexican restaurants are now serving them so often with meat inside - yuck. Thanks for rellenos the way I like 'em!
I enjoyed this dish, but we had a hard time finding Queso Asadero cheese so we ended up using pepper jack and a bag of shredded Mexican 4 cheese and stuffed them after frying them then baked them for a few mins in the oven with a little vegetable stock. It was excellent, will definitely make these again
This recipe is similar to the ones my Latino nanny made for me as a kid. They are melt in your mouth. However, I have made them again and I griddle the peppers instead placing a heaping spoon of batter on the griddle, placing the stuffed pepper on the batter then topping with more batter. Once bottom is golden, flip to cook other side. Works great, less calories, and only takes a minute or two longer.
This recipe was just what I was looking for. I learned a lot about Mexican cooking from my uncle's mother and grandmother. Even though it was not much of a tradition for boys to learn cooking. These rellenos were a hit with my neighbors when I made them. I did make one addition/change . Rather than use ground beef, I mixed mini- shrimp and chopped crab meat in with onions and the cheese. I think it makes a delicious alternative to land based meats.
Just finished eating this recipe but i added hamburger and onions to the cheese stuffing was fantastic with a scoop of guacamole and home fried tortilla chips on a bed of lettuce with salsa and sour cream will make it from now on. I would recommend this recipe very highly.
Delicious! I made a tomato based sauce to top them. Sauté in 2 Tbs. olive oil -1/4 cup sliced or diced sweet onion and 1-2 cloves minced garlic. Add 2 cans Rotel tomatoes, 1 tsp crushed oregano and 1 tsp chicken base. Heat thoroughly and serve on top of cooked Chile rellenos.
I've always ordered these when eating out so when I came across the most gorgeous peppers at a farmer's market I knew I had to try to make them myself. After looking up several different recipes online I chose this one due to the reviews and the clarity of the directions. Needless to say, they turned out PERFECT and my family requested a repeat dinner 2 days later!
If I could rate this 3.5 stars I would. They were liked but something was missing. I followed the directions for the most part, except that I removed the seeds before charring. I froze the stuffed peppers for about 90 minutes before coating and frying, which kept the cheese inside. Something was missing from the batter tho. It is a good basic recipe with easy to follow directions.
This is similar to my version passed down from my haram mother who was half Mexican & half Italian. However, I use monterey jack cheese. Do not use pepper jack. It does not melt and turns out goopy. I also dust with a little salt and granulated garlic before serving with my own red sauce. These freeze weal too.
I am a New Mexico transplant now in Texas and people don't know how to make rellenos here. They do a texmex version with poblano peppers and while I don't have anything against poblanos, being from NM you're used to something very different. At the grocery store I came across peppers that looked like green chiles unexpectedly and I had never prepared them at home, and I've never made rellenos at home either. When I saw those chiles that turned out to be Anaheim chile peppers, I decided I was going to figure it out. (Note, in NM the chiles are almost all Hatch chiles, grown in NM, and Anaheim chiles are derived from Nm chiles but grown in South California. I do think Hatch chiles have a different flavor, but these still were very good and close enough to scratch my green chile craving). This recipe was awesome because you walked me through how to do the prep of roasting the chiles in the oven, on top of prepping the rellenos that taste like the ones I could get in NM at a good restaurant. This really does taste authentic and part of that is definitely the batter. Even though making the egg batter is some work it is a huge part of the relleno. Thank you so much for sharing this awesome family recipe and letting me figure out how to get a taste of home in Texas. I'm going to get more chiles and roast and peel them to have ready-to-use green chile for more recipes.
I used a poblano chili i prefer that taste and its milder in spice then the hatch (spicy) but not like a habanero. However the cheese was way to bold imho.Next time i will try mont. jack cheese. The cheese was too cheddary almost like velveeta.
I made this recipe a couple of weeks ago and already had a request from my family to do it again. I haven't found the Queso Asadero cheese so I made it with a Mexican blend. Great fun and may never eat these out in a restaurant again because I can do it at home with much success.
First time trying to make these. I followed the recipe exactly and I was pleasantly surprised that they actually turned out as good as they did. I only read the other reviews today and I think I will skip the rinsing under cold water like one reviewer said and maybe experiment with other peppers and the batter could use some salt. I used the leftover batter to fry some zucchini. It turned out good too!
Being from Pueblo, Colorado, you have to use Pueblo chili peppers. I also froze the stuffed chili's before putting them in the egg & flour. I did not rinse the chili's as I wanted to keep the taste. I used Monterrey Jack cheese, because it is our favorite. This is a keeper recipe.
I remove the seeds and ribs prior to blackening on my gas stove top. Less chance of pepper tearing this way. I also fold in a tablespoon of flour after beating the egg whites. Works every time. Still need to come up with a sauce on top. Made 4 times so far and have been eating without.
Delicious!!! Big Chilie Rellenos fan. This is the best recipie I've tried so far. We used Aneheim and Poblano peppers and doubled the recipie. Like most of the other cooks I didn't rinse the peppers. But maybe my rough treatment made some fall apart. The ones that stayed together were amazing!!! The ones that fell apart I put in a microwave safe dish, covered with cheese and a few spoonfuls of red enchilada sauce from a can just long enough to melt the cheese (the cooked peppers weren't hot enough to melt it). These were very good also. Love it. Will make again!!!
This recipe does take a bit longer than they say, but the outcome was delicious. I would double the recipe for the breading because if you buy bigger poblanos, you use more breading. All in all, a fantastic tasting dish!
Very much enjoyed this recipe and was pleased with the batter especially. Although I have made rellanos several times, and they all have good flavor, I have been disappointed with the way the batter stuck to and fried with the chilies. This recipe, however, worked great and I was impressed with even my own cooking. Will be practicing though, as I'd like to perfect them...
Like many others I used poblano peppers and used both queso and Monterey Jack. The recipe has good info but I believe in seasoning. I used a house blend of 1/4 black pepper and garlic powder and 1/2 salt mixture in the flour, fantastic. After writing this I realize I didn't actually make THIS recipe, however I used it as a base. The coating was stellar and the overall dish was awesome.
They taste like the restaurant. The only addition I would recommend is after mixing the batter put it in a tall, wide glass to dip the peppers. It is very difficult and messy to coat the peppers in a large mixing bowl. I also used Monterey Jack that I shredded and formed.
Made it last night for the first time and it turned out great. I did add one more egg because of a suggestion by another person who rated the recipe. Also due to another suggestion I froze the peppers that were stuffed with the cheese before dipping in egg and flour. It was much easier to handle. I did this recipe for a special friend who loves Chili Rellenos and she thought it was great. Will definitely cook this again.
Have had poblano rellenos from a local restaurant. Made these from my garden pepper's, not sure if their Anaheim or Hatch peppers, to be honest. They were great! Definitely use whole chunks of cheese and only make one cut on the pepper's side (mine got sloppy with a double cut), I need to strain the oil in my deepfryer now. Put some beanless meat chili on them and WahLah! Peeling was much easier than I expected per the instructions. Definitely worth the time.
Definitely will make this again! SO good! I used what I had: Pablano peppers, Queso Fresco. Awesome! Also roasted up some tomatilloes, garlic, jalapenos & onion while blistering the peppers & blended some salsa verde to have too! Yummy! Who needs to go out to a restaurant!
These are wonderful. This recipe is exactly what I was looking for. When I'm pressed for time, I use canned jalapenos without rinsing and they work well. But if I have time, the roasted fresh are so delicious!
I have made these rellenos for years. Excellent. I even most often use canned Chile’s. There are 3 per small can. What I have used for a sauce is cooked down stewed tomatoes. I’ve made them the day before, before cooking them add my reduced stewed tomatoes and reheat. They are easy and fabulous! Yummm
Very good, easy to make, and definitely authentically good! Hand-whisked the egg whites in 3 minutes (be sure to use a bowl that's not plastic), used Canola oil for the pan-frying, for the peppers had Poblano (plenty spicy) and Jalapeno (spicy) and found sliced Cheddar & Monterey Jack worked great. Next time I'll try the Mexican cheese to see if it's even better! Topped with Salsa for some and Bean Enchilada sauce for others, to add some flavor -- no need to add heat -- the peppers do that quite well!
This is a great recipe! Easy to follow (I got a version on a 3x5" card from my grocery store that had so many errors, I had to throw the batch out), and always successful. I agree that wiping the peppers is better than washing them, and I vary the type of pepper I use, depending on what's available. I also use queso fresco, as that's what's generally available at the store. Follow the recipe, and you will be rewarded!
40 years ago, I had my first taste of chile rellenos in Colorado. I have never found another restaurant that made them as well as that first one. This recipe is the exact taste and fluffy batter that I remember from all those years ago. It takes a bit of patience to prepare the peppers, but the batter & frying are simple and the taste authentic. This recipe is a keeper.
These were a hit for dinner last night. I also made some with goat cheese and some with mozzarella to try some additional flavors. I served them with stewed tomatoes rather than salsa and a tossed salad. I will be preparing these again. I did not use the fresh peppers because it was a last minute decision to make these. I used the canned Hatch whole green chilis. I have used fresh in the past. I have to say the canned ones were easier to handle, less prep time and everyone seemed to enjoy them just as much.
I grew some Anaheim chilis in my garden and decided to try making chili rellenos for the first time. It was a bit time consuming, but turned out totally delicious! I did what others suggested and put the chilis in the freezer while I made the batter. I was worried the chilis would fall apart in the oil, but the batter fluffed up quickly and held them together well. My kids and I used the extra batter to fry all sorts of things in, which was a fun experiment.
Love this recipe!!! I follow another reviewers suggestion to put the batter in the pan and then lay the pepper on it and top with more batter. This is such a tasty dish that is worth a few minutes to prepare.
This was my first attempt at rellenos. My husband hasn't found a relleno he's liked in years! So I thought I would give it a try. Not only did I truly enjoy this recipe, my husband said they were better than what he got at his favorite restaurant!! I made very few changes per other reviews. I used Anaheim peppers, as that's what was available. Hubby likes his stuffed with ground beef, so I made a mixture of beef with cumin, fajita seasoning, taco seasoning, green chilis, and canned diced tomatoes. I used Mexican melting cheese and it worked great. As for the batter, the only thing I added was a little salt to the flour. I used the method of spooning some batter into the oil before frying the peppers and it worked beautifully!! Lastly, we topped them with the left over beef and smothered them with queso!! I will definitely be making these again (probably very soon, if my husband has his way!)
If the oil is not hot enough, the relleno will sit too long in the oil and absorb it. If you want a crispier coating add cornstarch or for a lighter batter use club soda and baking soda in your batter.
Taste authentic and great. Next time I will put a spoonful of the egg mixture in the hot oil, place the prepared pepper on top of that, then put a spoonful of egg mixture on top of the pepper to cover. Too messy to try to dip the whole prepared pepper in the egg mixture.
I added 1/4 tsp salt to batter, did not rinse the roasted anaheim peppers after I roasted and seeded them. Chilling the prepared chillies with the filling and even 30 minutes in the freezer helped hold them together.
First time making Chile relleno for me. I mean, they came out perfect, like I was a Mexican grandmother in my previous life, seriously. I did double the egg dip to 4 eggs/2 tsp powder + I added a good pinch of salt. because I was doing 6 chiles. I use a small bit of vegetable oil to cook instead of shortening. Will make again!
The batter was perfect!! Just like I remembered from making them in New Mexico (with help). These are a favorite meal when eating at a Mexican restaurant, but I have always wanted to make them at home. Thank you for the recipe! BUT... I only made one (didn't want to waste the cheese if it wasn't good), AND I made it with a canned chili pepper. I know, I know, sacrilegious, but actually it was pretty good. NOW I will buy some Hatch or Poblano peppers, and try it from the start.
Quite good and just the way we want it. Most of our local restaurants create a pretty foul thick crusted, ground beef filled, cheese soaked version of what they call chili rellenos and my partner, who hails from Arizona, finds them unpalatable. He's been wanting these. His niece, whose father is Mexican, insists the baking soda is not necessary, but we do like the extra fluffy crust, so this is the recipe I'll continue to use. He absolutely loves this recipe. I've stayed true to this very simple recipe and it's just right for us. My broiler is a bit weird, so you can't get the peppers just under the flame, as they should be, which means it takes a tad longer to get them ready, but the method works exactly as expected. You can also use canned peppers, but I find the fresh pablanos to be perfect.
Made this recipe. Used beautiful big Pasilla peppers. (bigger and spicier than the Poblanos I get here. Interesting nsanwick's review said these are not authentic if not made with Hatch Chilies, since "Hatch" chilies don't grow in Mexico. Fabulous recipe, easy to follow, (didn't rinse is the only thing I did different) and very, very authentic!!
This is the first time I have made rellenos and this recipe was easy and turned out delicious! I loved the batter, it was light and fluffy. I used 3 eggs instead of 2 because of previous comments but there was a lot left over. If you beat the egg whites to stiff peaks it makes enough. I also added salt to the flour and used hatch green chilies. I will definitely make these again, the hubby liked them and asked for more!
I listened to the other reviews and headed the advice, don't rinse the peppers, and take the seeds out before you roast them. Good advice! I We didn't have hatch chilis and I used regular ancho chilis and they were good. Hatch can be spicy and my 5 year old is sensitive to spicy foods. I used Queso Fresco because I couldn't find the other recommended cheese at 3 different grocery stores. The batter is perfect with salt so add a pinch to the batter when you are mixing. I recommend pouring the batter onto a plate and then dipping the chilis. It was awkward from my mixing bowl and you do really want the whole chili covered in batter. Also, this recipe doesn't talk about it, but we used mild red enchilada sauce for the topping. Really good with guacamole and salad.
I was born and raised in Salt Lake City Utah and was born on Hatch chilies every season and my grandma and mother made chili Riano‘s every year it’s something we look forward to in my family. Now as an adult and I have children of my own I buy 2 bushels of hatch chilies every year and now my kids look forward to chili Riano‘s on a regular basis along with chili Verde. This recipe is slightly different than what I was raised on only by the yolk and baking powder, other than that it is exactly the same!
Absolutely perfect recipe. I’ve been an avid chili relleno fan my entire life and I can tell you this tastes better than restaurants. If you don’t live in NM it may not be possible to get hatch chilis. I used Anaheim and it was delicious. Also, for those who can’t find Asadero cheese, look in the deli section of your grocery store or wherever they keep the fancier or block cheeses. When I looked for it in the standard cheese section it wasn’t there. Then I spotted it in the fancy cheese section and it was just a couple bucks for a block of cheese and it really makes this dish authentic and delicious! I took the advice of using more egg to ensure I didn’t run out of batter which I’m glad I did. I also took the advice of removing the seeds before roasting and it was much easier to do than after roasting. I did not rinse them. I found a delicious chili relleno sauce (basically a mix of tomato, jalapeño, and a few other ingredients) and served it covered in that. Soooooo good! We are now making this recipe for Easter lunch for our extended family. Thank you for sharing!!
These turned out so amazing. Tasted just like our local restaurant. I used new Mexico green chili's and monterrey jack cheese. I air fried the first batch and was not pleased with the appearance so I heated up some oil and fried the rest. They turned out perfect. My 10 year old tried a bite and then ate 2 whole ones.
