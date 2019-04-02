Authentic Mexican Chile Rellenos

Authentic chile relleno recipe handed down for generations in my family.

By Kentucky Guera

Read the full recipe after the video.
Recipe Summary

cook:
20 mins
additional:
15 mins
total:
1 hr
prep:
25 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 chiles
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven broiler; set the oven rack about 6 inches below the heat source. Line a baking sheet with aluminum foil.

  • Place peppers onto the prepared baking sheet and broil until skins are blackened and blistered, about 10 minutes. Use tongs to rotate peppers often to char all sides. Place blackened peppers into a bowl and tightly seal with plastic wrap. Allow peppers to steam as they cool, about 15 minutes.

  • Remove skin from peppers, then cut a slit down the long side of each one to remove seeds and core. Rinse peppers inside and out and pat dry with paper towels. Stuff peppers with strips of cheese.

  • Whisk egg yolks and baking powder in a bowl until combined. Beat egg whites with an electric mixer in a separate bowl until stiff peaks form. Gently fold beaten whites into the yolk mixture. Place flour into a separate shallow bowl.

  • Melt vegetable shortening in a skillet over medium heat. Roll each stuffed pepper in flour, tap off excess flour, and dip into the egg mixture to coat both sides. Gently lay coated peppers into the hot shortening. Fry peppers until lightly golden brown and cheese has melted, about 5 minutes per side.

Editor's Note

The nutrition data for this recipe includes the full amount of the flour for breading. The actual amount of the breading consumed will vary.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
263 calories; protein 13.1g; carbohydrates 17.3g; fat 16g; cholesterol 101.7mg; sodium 356.6mg. Full Nutrition
