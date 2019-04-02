Authentic Mexican Chile Rellenos

I am a New Mexico transplant now in Texas and people don't know how to make rellenos here. They do a texmex version with poblano peppers and while I don't have anything against poblanos, being from NM you're used to something very different. At the grocery store I came across peppers that looked like green chiles unexpectedly and I had never prepared them at home, and I've never made rellenos at home either. When I saw those chiles that turned out to be Anaheim chile peppers, I decided I was going to figure it out. (Note, in NM the chiles are almost all Hatch chiles, grown in NM, and Anaheim chiles are derived from Nm chiles but grown in South California. I do think Hatch chiles have a different flavor, but these still were very good and close enough to scratch my green chile craving). This recipe was awesome because you walked me through how to do the prep of roasting the chiles in the oven, on top of prepping the rellenos that taste like the ones I could get in NM at a good restaurant. This really does taste authentic and part of that is definitely the batter. Even though making the egg batter is some work it is a huge part of the relleno. Thank you so much for sharing this awesome family recipe and letting me figure out how to get a taste of home in Texas. I'm going to get more chiles and roast and peel them to have ready-to-use green chile for more recipes.