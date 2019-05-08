Cross Rib Roast

I read all the reviews before making this and only 3 specifically stated that they had followed the recipe (6 others may have also but didn't say); this is important to me because my philosophy is that one shouldn't rate a recipe or its originator if one doesn't actually follow it. I did follow it exactly so that I could assess it fairly. It is an excellent recipe with interesting flavor. I rated it with 5 stars but really it should be 4½, as I agree with Mousielove that the liquid is a tad salty. I will make it again but next time I will use Lipton's Beefy Onion soup mix instead of the strictly onion soup mix and eliminate the beef bouillon; hopefully that will result in a slightly less salty gravy. But basically the recipe is delicious and everyone at our dinner gathering loved it.