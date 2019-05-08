Cross Rib Roast

Great--reminded me of what you'd get in a french restaurant. I made a few changes--I stuck it in a crock pot, didnt use the mustard powder and used normal mushroom soup. It was great!! just add mashed potatoes and all is well in the world...
Great--reminded me of what you'd get in a french restaurant. I made a few changes--I stuck it in a crock pot, didnt use the mustard powder and used normal mushroom soup. It was great!! just add mashed potatoes and all is well in the world...
Great--reminded me of what you'd get in a french restaurant. I made a few changes--I stuck it in a crock pot, didnt use the mustard powder and used normal mushroom soup. It was great!! just add mashed potatoes and all is well in the world...
wonderful!!! very tasty I did substitute balsamic vinegar for the red wine because I was out I also used regular cream of mushroom soup this is so good. wonderful flavor I also served it with fried potatoes
OMG so good and don't be fooled by the picture. It comes out a beautiful color. Didn't have mushroom soup or red wine and only had 6 large cloves of garlic, cut the dijon by 1/2. Roasted at 325 for 3 hours for a 3lb roast, it was fab! I have made this several times and I have omitted the canned mushroom soup and the red wine since I never have either. Also omitted the garlic and mustard powders. instead of beef bouillon cubes and water I used 1 can of beef broth and 1/2 cup of white wine. Add potatoes and baby carrots for the last hour of cooking and you will get great veges too .Always delish. If you have someone who doesn't think they like pot roast make this :)
Sounded great but as always I altered the recipe. I used a little less mustard, used white wine as I'm not a fan of red, added 1/2 tablespoon of horseradish sauce to paste mixture and about 1/4 cup of ketchup (as I discovered years ago mixing ketchup and mushroom soup is exactly the same as golden mushroom). I also used reduced fat soup, and cooked in my crock pot on low for about 6 1/2 hours for a 3 lb. roast. Remember when cooking in the crock pot reduce liquids by at least a third.
This is my favorite recipe website, have been using it for years. But YOU, CINDY B., may have just become my all-time favorite submiter! Wish I could give it 10 stars! Just had it tonight (went a bit light on some of the spices because my husband is a sissy when it comes to"hot", but otherwise followed it exactly). It was SOOOO wonderful!!! Was trying to decide what to serve for Christmas dinner, as we have a zillion kids coming, but you've solved my problem - this is it!!! No big, bulky turkeys. Thanks so much for the fantastic recipe. I'll be using it around here often. :-)
I read all the reviews before making this and only 3 specifically stated that they had followed the recipe (6 others may have also but didn't say); this is important to me because my philosophy is that one shouldn't rate a recipe or its originator if one doesn't actually follow it. I did follow it exactly so that I could assess it fairly. It is an excellent recipe with interesting flavor. I rated it with 5 stars but really it should be 4½, as I agree with Mousielove that the liquid is a tad salty. I will make it again but next time I will use Lipton's Beefy Onion soup mix instead of the strictly onion soup mix and eliminate the beef bouillon; hopefully that will result in a slightly less salty gravy. But basically the recipe is delicious and everyone at our dinner gathering loved it.
OK, so my variation was: leave out garlic powder, mustard powder, extra 3 cloves of garlic and red wine. I substituted smokey paprika for regular (used less than the T). Substituted 1 C beef broth, 1 can condensed french onion soup for the dry onion soup and the bouillon cubes. Used regular condensed mushroom soup. A splash of water. I put it all in the crock pot for 8 hours, mostly on medium, part of the time on low. Thickened some of the broth mix for gravy and served with mashed potatoes. The meat was fall apart tender and the broth savory, rated two thumbs up from the whole family.
Juicy and tastes delicious. I took out the mustard since I discovered I didn't like the taste and substituted worcestershire sauce. There is something in it that has a taste I'm not used to and im still deciding If i like it lol. I'm guessing the wine but who knows. Its a really delicious recipe overall though.
This roast was so tender and good. The meat shredded easily and we served it over angel hair pasta with the gravy. I think the mustard powder and dijon mustand are important ingredients to the flavor but I might reduce a tad for personal preference next time. Definitely a keeper. Thanks for the recipe.
Absolutely fabulous and we could not get over how flavorful this sauce is! Amazing recipe that I will be using for years to come. My husband liked it so well, we used the leftover sauce,to put over some shepherds pie we had in the freezer, totally delicious sauce. This seriously could be the best cross rib roast I have ever made.
Wasn't our cup of tea. But the recipe is a great one for those that like the tarty mustardy flavor. Sure did smell good cooking! And some folks thought it different and interesting! I plan on trying to use the left over meat and add BBQ sauce to it and see how that works out! Thanks for sharing Cindy B !!
The BEST gravy I have tasted in a long time if not ever. Mods include: sautéed a diced shallot and 1/2 an onion in olive oil first in a dutch oven, the "marinate" I toned down the garlic to 2-3 tablespoons of diced that keep in oil in the fridge, I added about 1 cup of mushrooms and left the Golden Mushroom soup out and simply thickened with a flour and water slurry. Rubbed the roast and placed on top of the shollots/onions and added the rest of the ingredient except Golden Mushroom soup, put lid on dutch oven and started at 350 for an hour and reduced to 300 for ~90min - 2 hours. Pulled meat out, and thickened gravy. Very tender and very flavorful.
Good - not great. Followed directions, but used a 3 1/2 lb cross rib roast., so reduced other ingredients a bit . I did omit the bouillon, but still found it a bit salty. Also, used regular mushroom soup.
I used the ingredients list as a taking off point for getting a roast into the crock pot quickly. Smeared a three pound roast with Dijon mustard. Covered with pepper, salt, garlic powder and paprika. Browned it in olive oil. Put it in the crock pot with more of the above spices, a can of beef broth, and a little bit of Worcestershire sauce and water. On low for eight hours. Next time I'll cook it for longer. Tasty! Served with mashed potatoes, mixed veggies and gravy I made with the broth. Yum! I'll have to try the original recipe too when I can be home longer.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
06/28/2022
I also believe in not rating a recipe if I have altered it. So I will start with the fact I followed this recipe to a T. No substitutions. The cross rib came out fork tender and so delicious. I have to say this was the best tasting roast I have served. If you alter a recipe then please don’t offer a rating. It could be your alterations that cause a recipe to turn out less desirable not fair to the author. .
I made several changes due to time and dietary needs. I followed the recipe for the paste that goes on the roast. I wasn't going to make gravy this go round. I did put the water and wine in the roaster pan to keep the meat moist. I wanted it medium rare do I cooked it for only 2 hours. Delicious flavors . next time I want to do this in the dlow cooker.
This was excellent! All the flavors came together to make the most delicious roast and gravy. I did have to add more liquid because I loosely covered the roast in foil; I did not wrap. It was wonderful!
The gravy was to salty without adding any salt. Maybe the bullion or the onion soup mix. . won't make it again
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 4 stars
04/30/2022
Made this recipe with a 2.6 lb piece of meat. Pretty much kept with the recipe except I used regular Cream of Mushroom since I didn't have the Golden. Cooked in just under 2 hours. Wife and I both loved it. I would not add the salt since the packaged onion soup and soup is pretty salty already. That's my only change suggestion. Would definitely do it again.
10 hours on low and it was wonderful! We didn’t have golden mushroom soup so I used regular cream of mushroom. We also didn’t have the onion soup mix, beef buillion cubes or Dijon mustard. I substituted with regular yellow mustard and some worcestershire sauce and it was great. We tried it with both rice and mashed potatoes and both were great accompaniments.
I made this recipe today and I thought there were way too many ingredients, that being said I followed the recipe. It was good (OK) but as I originally thought, way too many ingredients. Next time i will not used the mustard, dijon or dry, Garlic yes but no need for garlic powder when you have 13 garlic cloves. I will increase the wine to one cup, keep the onion soup and paprika and that's it, it will be just as tasty and simpler to prepare. I will try it out and let you know. Sometimes having too many ingredients is not necessarily better.
Make this in the slow cooker. It turned out really well. When the meat was cooked I let it rest tented with foil while making the gravy. Strained the liquid into a saucepan and then added the mushroom soup. Let simmer for about 15 mins, then blended with immersion blender. My two teenage sons and husband said, “the sauce made it amazing”! Tasty with baby potatoes.
Very good. I followed the recipe exactly except I couldn't find any golden mushroom soup at the store so I used the wild mushroom soup. I also didn't add the additional three cloves of garlic. It was very tender and the gravy was awesome. Thanks for the great recipe.
I just put it all together (minus the olive oil) in the crock pot. After a few hours I was worried how the roast would taste because it didn't smell all that great. Well, after 6 hours on low it was on the table and everyone had second helpings! The meat was tender and not dried out. The gravy was very good over mashed potatoes.
THIS IS ROAST NIRVANA. Seriously the best-flavored roast I've ever made, and not a particularly labor-intensive one either! Tender and delicious; I cooked a roast that was just over two pounds (I live alone, so a 5-lb roast would be too large) and cut the rest of the ingredients in half. I also tucked a bunch of redskinned potatoes cut into quarters and sliced carrots around the roast for the last hour of cooking, and they came out just beautiful. Couldn't be happier with this, it is absolutely a delight and I'll probably freeze a bit of it for later sandwiches... if I can manage to keep from eating it all. My only suggestion towards improvement: cut the salt in half, as the Golden Mushroom soup is rather salty. Thank you for this recipe, you rock!
This recipe made a very flavourful dish! I omitted the Dijon mustard and did it in a slow cooker for 6.5hrs on low. I poured the drippings into a sauce pan and added some cornstarch to thicken it. Next time, I will add in sliced mushrooms. Thanks for the great recipe!
I would have given this a 5 but I made changes. We really liked this recipe. I was skeptical about the mustard. Very good! Only changes was to eliminate all soups and added a cup of gluten free beef stock in place of soup. Will definitely make again!!!
I gave this a 3 and my husband gave it a 5. Followed the recipe exactly and it came out ok. My husband really liked it, I found it a bit dry and bland. Maybe my roast wasn't quite 5 lbs though and I also did try and 'slow cook' this in the oven as my slow cooker is broken.
Very tasty and the gravy was soooo good! My granddaughter was impressed and she kept going back for more. I followed the recipe even though I only had a three pound roast, so I cut back a little on all ingredients except the golden mushroom soup. I did add a little water to the gravy while it was simmering. Will make this again. Thank you!
Advertisement
Review this recipe
Success!
Thanks for adding your feedback.
Your photo is being processed. If it doesn't appear after 10 minutes, try refreshing the page.
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.