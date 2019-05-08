Cross Rib Roast

Cross rib roast with gravy. Rich flavor, too good not to share!

Recipe by Cynthia Betancourt

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
3 hrs 10 mins
total:
3 hrs 25 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
1 pot roast
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).

  • Place roast into a roasting pan. Blend 10 garlic cloves, Dijon mustard, olive oil, garlic powder, dry mustard powder, 1 tablespoon paprika, salt, and black pepper into a paste in a bowl. Spread the paste over the top and sides of the roast.

  • Pour water and red wine into the roasting pan, and sprinkle in dry onion soup mix. Drop in beef bouillon cubes. Sprinkle the top of the roast generously with more paprika and 3 more crushed cloves of garlic. Cover roast with aluminum foil.

  • Roast in the preheated oven for 1 hour, and reduce temperature to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Roast until the meat is tender, about 2 more hours, basting occasionally with pan liquid. Remove foil during last 30 minutes of roasting to help brown the meat. Transfer roast to a platter.

  • Place roasting pan over medium heat, and bring the liquid to a simmer. Scrape up and dissolve any brown flavor bits from the bottom of the pan into the liquid. Stir condensed soup into the pan drippings until the gravy is smooth and thickened.

  • To serve, slice the roast, pour hot gravy over the slices, and serve with remaining gravy.

Editor's Note

A beef cross rib roast comes from the shoulder area of the animal, from the arm half of the chuck roast. The layers of fat and meat make the roast juicy and flavorful when cooked slowly.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
523 calories; protein 36.1g; carbohydrates 11.8g; fat 34.8g; cholesterol 124.3mg; sodium 1268.7mg. Full Nutrition
