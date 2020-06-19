World's Best Maine Whoopie Pies - Ayuh

I am very torn on how to rate this recipe because we really enjoyed the cake part of this whoopie pie, but, the filling was a disast. The cake had a nice chocolate flavor and was very moist which was nice because a lot of whoopie pies come out dry. They didn't rise very much, but, they were very good and I would make them again. Make sure you butter your pan well or use parchment paper because they do stick. The frosting was a mess! It was very runny. I followed the directions exactly and even took the suggestion of other reviewers to beat longer because it would thicken. I beat the filling for ten minutes and it never thickened. I even put in the refrigerator for 30 minutes and it still stayed runny. I also thought the use of white sugar left a terrible grainy texture that did not go away. I ended up throwing out the filling and using a marshmallow filling from a different recipe. The cake part I would easily give a 4, but, the frosting would be a zero.