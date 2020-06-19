World's Best Maine Whoopie Pies - Ayuh

Whoopie pies are one of those comfort foods that make you want more than one. They just don't get any better. Though whoopie pies can be delicious any old way... the preferred way to have them is about 5 to 10 minutes out of the freezer. Tall glass of milk and one of these Maine whoopie pies... you will not have a care in the world! The frosting is phenomenal, but make sure you remember that when making it, it will look like a real mess until you've beaten it on high for at least 5 minutes. Sometime after that it will become like nothing you've seen or eaten. This makes a big batch and is easily halved.

Recipe by Teresa

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
cook:
10 mins
additional:
20 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
25
Yield:
25 whoopie pies
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

25
Original recipe yields 25 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Cut and set aside 25 pieces of plastic wrap about 5 inches square.

  • For cookies, beat 1/2 cup vegetable shortening, 2 cups milk, 2 cups sugar, the eggs, and 2 teaspoons vanilla extract together in a large mixing bowl until smooth and creamy.

  • In a separate bowl, whisk 4 cups flour with 1/2 cup plus 2 tablespoons unsweetened cocoa, baking soda, and salt until thoroughly combined. Beat the flour mixture into the wet ingredients just until smooth.

  • Scoop up the batter by teaspoons, and drop onto ungreased baking sheets in small round dollops about 2 inches apart. Recipe should make about 50 cookies. Cookies will rise and expand a lot.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until cookies are set in the middle, 8 to 10 minutes. Allow to cool on baking sheets for several minutes before removing to finish cooling on racks.

  • To make the filling, place 1 cup milk in a microwave-safe measuring cup, and microwave until hot but not simmering, 1 to 2 minutes.

  • Pour heated milk into a large mixing bowl. Add 1 cup room temperature butter, 1 cup vegetable shortening, 2 cups sugar, 2 tablespoons flour, 2 teaspoons vanilla extract, and marshmallow creme. Beat the mixture on high speed until the frosting is fluffy, 5 to 10 minutes. At first the frosting will appear lumpy, but keep beating.

  • To fill cookies, choose 2 cookies that are about the same size, and spread about 1 1/2 tablespoons of frosting onto the flat bottom of a cookie. Top with the other cookie, flat-side down, and wrap the filled cookie in a sheet of plastic wrap. Place filled cookie in the freezer. Repeat with remaining cookies and frosting, wrapping each whoopie pie in plastic wrap and freezing.

  • To serve, remove whoopie pies from the freezer and allow to thaw until very cold but not frozen, 10 to 15 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
451 calories; protein 4.2g; carbohydrates 62.8g; fat 21.2g; cholesterol 36.7mg; sodium 363.9mg. Full Nutrition
