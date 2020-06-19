World's Best Maine Whoopie Pies - Ayuh

Whoopie pies are one of those comfort foods that make you want more than one. They just don't get any better. Though whoopie pies can be delicious any old way... the preferred way to have them is about 5 to 10 minutes out of the freezer. Tall glass of milk and one of these Maine whoopie pies... you will not have a care in the world! The frosting is phenomenal, but make sure you remember that when making it, it will look like a real mess until you've beaten it on high for at least 5 minutes. Sometime after that it will become like nothing you've seen or eaten. This makes a big batch and is easily halved.
Hopefully the previous poor reviews won't keep folks away from trying this recipe. Mine turned out wonderfully! It does take some time to bake all the cookies, but then just have the kids or grandkids match sizes together. The filling was a cinch...just make sure you don't start it at high right away or you'll have milk flying everywhere! You'll notice it's runny in the beginning but as it mixes, just speed it up and after a few minutes it turns into a beautiful white fluff!!! I've grown up around Whoopie Pies and Shoofly pie, living here in the PA Dutch area, and I'm very picky, and this recipe ranks up there with Mom's whoopie pie recipe. I had always wanted to try a filling made with marshmallow creme. I skipped the wrapping and freezing part, as these will all be eaten this week. Thanks Teresa! Until finding your recipe, I didn't know whoopie pies were even made in Maine. Thought only us in PA ate them!
The cake is one of the best I've found although I believe the 2 tablespoons extra of cocoa is too much (found it bitter). The 1/2 cup was sufficient. I use my Moms cream filling but love the lightness of the cake in this recipe.
Batter was very runny and had to add extra flour and the frosting didn’t come out at all. I had to add 1 1/2 bags of confectionary sugar to get it to thicken. They were still very tasty! I wouldn’t make this recipe again. I’ll continue looking...
I am very torn on how to rate this recipe because we really enjoyed the cake part of this whoopie pie, but, the filling was a disast. The cake had a nice chocolate flavor and was very moist which was nice because a lot of whoopie pies come out dry. They didn't rise very much, but, they were very good and I would make them again. Make sure you butter your pan well or use parchment paper because they do stick. The frosting was a mess! It was very runny. I followed the directions exactly and even took the suggestion of other reviewers to beat longer because it would thicken. I beat the filling for ten minutes and it never thickened. I even put in the refrigerator for 30 minutes and it still stayed runny. I also thought the use of white sugar left a terrible grainy texture that did not go away. I ended up throwing out the filling and using a marshmallow filling from a different recipe. The cake part I would easily give a 4, but, the frosting would be a zero.
The cookie part of these came out FANTASTIC, but I would have to agree with some of the reviewers that the filling came out a little runny (even after whipping and trying to add a cup of powdered sugar and refrigerating by the time I filled 3 the fourth one's cream was running down the sides). I still made them and put them straight in the freezer after filling and wrapped them after they froze and they are good, but my second batch came out perfect with a couple of tweaks to the filling. What I did was omit the milk, and used a couple of tablespoons of heavy cream instead and I used powdered sugar ( A LOT of it) and 1/2 cup of regular sugar just to give it a little grainy texture and they came out PERFECT This is a WONDERFUL recipe...thank you for sharing.... I've lived in Maine for 20 years but never have tried to make one of these...my Downeast friends said they were SPOT ON
made them today they kept sticking to my no stick pan and I had to cut the time to 5 mins in order for them to come off the pan easier and my filling came out grainy from the sugar. They still came out good now to hear from my coworkers monday to see what they think
