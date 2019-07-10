Thanksgiving Turkey with Italian Meat Stuffing

Each Thanksgiving we all looked forward to my Mom's delicious turkey with Italian meat stuffing. When she got older and could no longer cook, I took over the Thanksgiving dinners. She is no longer with us but each year members of my family continue to ask for Grandma's recipe so they can make it for their own family. I would now like to pass it on to you.
Thank you for sharing your special family recipe. It is these kinds of recipes that make his site so great to use. May many of your future generations enjoy this yummy tradition with their families! I know we will!
This is exactly how my mother made her dressing. Even the part about stuffing the bird. People do not like to do that any more. I do have to admit no one ever died from a stuffed bird when I was growing up. But she always had more stuffing than the bird could hold so she also made a casserol out of the extra. It turned out wonderful but every one ate the dressing from the bird first because it tasted so great.
OMG, this is almost the exact same dressing my Mom made every Thanksgiving growing up. We are also Italian, I thought this was just something my family did. Didn't realize it was an Italian recipe. After rummaging thru several family cookbooks, I found Mom's recipe. Comparing the two, I was able to tweak my recipe. I don't recall Mom using parmesan cheese in hers and I know she didn't use garlic. Like some of the other families, we always stuffed the bird the night before with no problems. The secret, as told by my Nona, was to cook the meat dressing and put it in the fridge the night before you plan to stuff the bird. Take the turkey and dressing out of the fridge, salt & pepper the cavity and stuff. Mom also stuffed the neck cavity. Or you can bake it in a casserole. Thanks travelrose for a walk down memory lane. The dressing & the story behind it were a hit this Thanksgiving.
