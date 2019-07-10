Thanksgiving Turkey with Italian Meat Stuffing

OMG, this is almost the exact same dressing my Mom made every Thanksgiving growing up. We are also Italian, I thought this was just something my family did. Didn't realize it was an Italian recipe. After rummaging thru several family cookbooks, I found Mom's recipe. Comparing the two, I was able to tweak my recipe. I don't recall Mom using parmesan cheese in hers and I know she didn't use garlic. Like some of the other families, we always stuffed the bird the night before with no problems. The secret, as told by my Nona, was to cook the meat dressing and put it in the fridge the night before you plan to stuff the bird. Take the turkey and dressing out of the fridge, salt & pepper the cavity and stuff. Mom also stuffed the neck cavity. Or you can bake it in a casserole. Thanks travelrose for a walk down memory lane. The dressing & the story behind it were a hit this Thanksgiving.