Cranberry Sauce with Bourbon

This is my mother's recipe for cranberry sauce with bourbon. Each year, she would make it for an auction. Her sauce usually sold for $12.00 per 8-ounce jar! Tangy cranberries sweetened with sugar are baked in the oven with bourbon to kick things up a notch. Tastes best when it has had time to sit, for example, 2 weeks. The longer it sits, the stronger the flavors. A delicious addition to your holiday plate!

By CULINARYJEN

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
cook:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 5 mins
Servings:
12
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Stir cranberries, sugar, and bourbon together in a baking dish.

  • Bake in the preheated oven, stirring occasionally, until thick, about 1 hour.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
295 calories; protein 0.1g; carbohydrates 70.1g; sodium 0.7mg. Full Nutrition
