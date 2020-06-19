This is my mother's recipe for cranberry sauce with bourbon. Each year, she would make it for an auction. Her sauce usually sold for $12.00 per 8-ounce jar! Tangy cranberries sweetened with sugar are baked in the oven with bourbon to kick things up a notch. Tastes best when it has had time to sit, for example, 2 weeks. The longer it sits, the stronger the flavors. A delicious addition to your holiday plate!
Bourbon & cranberry converted my mother. My mother swears by and only eats canned cranberry. I used a variation of this recipe and now she makes my version every year. Actually the whole family has stolen it... I used 1 package of fresh cranberry, 1-1/4C of sugar and 1/4C (or more) of bourbon. Since it is usually Thanksgiving, I sprinkle some nutmeg and cinnamon in too. Super easy to make, the house smells great and even the kids loved it.
Love this recipe. It is SO easy and delish! Like the author suggests, it definitely tastes better if it "ages" for a week or two, but don't expect to have much left at that point. I used 2 cups white sugar and 1 cup dark brown (adds a little richness to the color). It is great on toast, turkey sandwiches, etc. Warning - your whole house will smell like bourbon while this cooks!
This is a primo recipe. BUT it's waaay too sweet. And with blood sugar issues in our house I've altered it. I made it as shown for a couple of years and then decided to "fix" it. I use 1 Cup of white granulated sugar and it's wonderful! Oh, due to an over abundance, I use Jack Daniel's Single Barrel in it. It's soo good on turkey and beef! I make to gift too and am always referring people to Allrecipes for the recipe with the caveat to reduce the sugar!
I used half the sugar, some brown sugar (combine less than 2 c, and washed pecans. Very popular!
It's almost Thanksgiving and I am so tired of the canned cranberry sauces, so I thought I'd give it a try a few days ahead of time. I used only one cup of white sugar, maybe a third of a cup brown sugar, a quarter cup bourbon plus a splash more. I cooked it in the oven in a cast iron pot. Stirred every 15 minutes and at about an hour took it out to check. I love it! It's a definite keeper!
I used JB Tennessee Honey for the bourbon and kept everything the same. The flavor is fantastic, but there is a LOT of liquid. I left it in the oven for an extra 10-15 minutes, since the directions say 'until thickened' - but it really did not thicken until it had chilled. Like I said, the flavor is great, but there's too much liquid and it is now like a very thick, sticky syrup. It's far too sweet to use as a dinner accompaniment, but I think it would be amazing as a dessert topping!
It was way too sweet for us (family). But, I loved the flavor, and the ease! So, I am going to try it with less white sugar and some of suggestions from the other reviews. Will let you know the changes I make and the results.
I can't help but wonder if I did something wrong because I followed the recipe exactly and I baked it, but it did not come out well at all. It came out with the texture of almost still being semi raw as opposed to a little chunky and soft. Are you supposed to pre-cook the cranberries on the stove and THEN bake the cranberry sauce ? I did manage to salvage it by cooking some regular cranberry sauce on the stove and then mixing it with the other and then it was pretty good. Can anybody advise me if they had any problems as well ?
I make this every year. I use brown sugar instead of white. I cut up an entire Granny Smith apple and add it. I increase the bourbon to 3/4 of a cup. My family, who would only eat the jellied cranberry from a can, now only eat mine!
I used a bit less sugar, and a touch of cinnamon.... but it was a HIT!!! I have made the basic Ocean Spray recipe in the past, and though good... always had a lot left over.This year, folks "gobbled"this up and there was barely enough left for the leftovers. I am making it again for Christmas dinner, by request. Thank you for sharing your mother's recipe!
