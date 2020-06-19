Scandinavian Sweetheart Waffles

24 Ratings
  • 5 20
  • 4 4
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

Heart-shaped waffles are a traditional treat throughout Scandinavia, made crisp in Sweden and soft-textured in Norway. Topped with jam or berries and whipped cream, or wafer-thin slices of gjeitost (Norwegian brown goat cheese), they're a favorite with coffee or as a snack. This recipe is my adaptation of Norwegian-style waffles served by my friends Megan and Sverre in Trondheim, Norway.

By ScandoGirl

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
5
Yield:
5 waffles
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

5
Original recipe yields 5 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place egg yolks into a large mixing bowl with white sugar; beat until light and frothy. Mix in vanilla sugar and water until evenly combined; stir in 1/2 of the melted butter, 1/2 of the buttermilk, and 1/2 of the flour. When mixture is smooth, mix in remaining butter, buttermilk, flour, cardamom, and salt; beat again until smooth.

    Advertisement

  • In a separate bowl, beat egg whites with an electric mixer until they form stiff peaks; gently fold egg whites into batter, incorporating as much volume as possible.

  • Preheat a waffle iron according to the manufacturer's directions.

  • Spoon about 1/3 cup of batter into the preheated waffle iron, close the lid, and cook until the waffle is golden brown, about 5 minutes. Remove waffle to a plate. If using a heart-shaped iron, break the waffle into individual hearts to serve. Repeat with remaining batter.

Cook's Note:

Almost all Scandinavian specialty shops carry both vanilla sugar and nonstick heart-shaped waffle irons. If vanilla sugar is not available, vanilla extract may be substituted.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
288 calories; protein 8.1g; carbohydrates 42g; fat 9.7g; cholesterol 94.7mg; sodium 129.7mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 06/11/2022