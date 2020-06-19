Scandinavian Sweetheart Waffles

Made exactly according to recipe and offered our guests the traditional maple syrup, whipped cream (here in Finland it is traditional, go figure), or Citrus Wild Blueberry Sauce from this site as toppings. This was our brunch last Sunday and we gobbled these babies up. Wonderful. Fluffy while thin, the cardamom becomes a slight hint of flavor after a few bites (with that I mean that it is not overwhelming as it can get in some Northern desserts like bullar) and just great. I would only like to mention that I had to double this recipe to feed four people. one child had two of these, and the three adults had three whole waffles each -that is 12 hearts per person,the whole thing as it comes off the iron- because well, yes, they are as thin as thick pancakes. For those wondering how to measure 1/3 cup into your iron: a regular soup ladle full is just about the right size :) Thank you for the recipe, we all loved it.