Scandinavian Sweetheart Waffles

Heart-shaped waffles are a traditional treat throughout Scandinavia, made crisp in Sweden and soft-textured in Norway. Topped with jam or berries and whipped cream, or wafer-thin slices of gjeitost (Norwegian brown goat cheese), they're a favorite with coffee or as a snack. This recipe is my adaptation of Norwegian-style waffles served by my friends Megan and Sverre in Trondheim, Norway.
This recipe turned out delicious! I am not one for thick belgian waffles, and these thinner Scandinavian waffles are a better, healthier alternative. I did not have any vanilla sugar, so I simply substituted vanilla extract. Definitely keeping this one in mind for future breakfasts!
Worked excellent on our George Foreman grille (with waffle attachments). I used the vanilla extract as I had no vanilla sugar. Also added 1 tablespoon of lemon juice to 2% milk to make buttermilk. If I can pull this off anybody can, I am the furthest thing from a master in the kitchen.
I doubled the recipe in hopes of some left-overs; however, there were none! Even my health conscious husband couldn't resist coming back for seconds and commented on how 'really good' they were. They exceeded our expectations. I would make them again, but add a little more cardamom.
These waffles were incredible! Easily the best homemade waffles I have ever had. They're very light and fluffy and the little bit of spice makes them heavenly and unique. The only thing I changed was using vanilla extract instead of vanilla sugar because it was all I had and it seemed to work perfectly.
I'm rating this 5 stars, even though I didn't make it as written, because I followed the recipe exactly, merely swapping some ingredients in order to make the recipe fit our dietary needs. I used a GF blend of flour instead of all-purpose, soured coconut milk instead of buttermilk, and coconut sugar instead of white sugar. Fantastic waffles! Worth the time and effort.
These are delicious! My only change was to use gluten free flour, I had the vanilla sugar and even a heart shaped waffle iron. I will be making these again.
I've had a Swedish Waffle recipe that called for whipped egg whites for 30 years. Always got compliments. Tried this recipe this morning and it was next level batter errr better. I don't think that buttermilk is a thing there and was more than likely a Norwegian version of Fil Mjolk. Which is available in the states now under the brand name Siggis. The cardamom was a great secret ingredient. Thanks for sharing.
I make these with whole wheat flour and skip the Cardomom. Also, if I make extras, I interleave them with parchment paper and freeze. Simple toasting makes them almost as good as fresh.... Great for quick breakfasts.
Super delicious and yummy!!!!!!! Been looking for a waffle recipe for a while now. It is now my go to waffle recipe. Instead of buttermilk I used 2% milk, and also used vanilla extract in place of vanilla sugar; because I didn't have either of these in my kitchen. It still turned out very nice! Thank you ScandoGirl!
Delicious. Note: the "leavening" comes from whipping lots of air into your egg whites, then folding them gently into the rest of the batter. And these will work best in a Scandanavian waffle iron, rather than a Belgian / Anerican waffle iron. Yum.
Made exactly according to recipe and offered our guests the traditional maple syrup, whipped cream (here in Finland it is traditional, go figure), or Citrus Wild Blueberry Sauce from this site as toppings. This was our brunch last Sunday and we gobbled these babies up. Wonderful. Fluffy while thin, the cardamom becomes a slight hint of flavor after a few bites (with that I mean that it is not overwhelming as it can get in some Northern desserts like bullar) and just great. I would only like to mention that I had to double this recipe to feed four people. one child had two of these, and the three adults had three whole waffles each -that is 12 hearts per person,the whole thing as it comes off the iron- because well, yes, they are as thin as thick pancakes. For those wondering how to measure 1/3 cup into your iron: a regular soup ladle full is just about the right size :) Thank you for the recipe, we all loved it.
