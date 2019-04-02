Turkey Meatloaf Burgers

A meatloaf style turkey burger that's moist and flavorful. My kids love these burgers and don't realize it's a lighter alternative to beef burger. My kids just slap on some mayo and head to town. Great served with lettuce, tomato, and your choice of condiments, with a side of chips or raw crispy veggies.
Yummy! We really enjoyed these. They came out very juicy and flavorful. I liked the applesauce in them, gave them just a touch of sweetness. My daughter seen me adding it and thought it was weird but decided later that it was a good idea. My boys devoured them and had 2! It's a winner! I served these with baked sweet potato fries. Thanks for the recipe!
I have made these twice now. My four sons and hubby love them. You can customize this one to your liking very easily. I added worchestershire sauce the second time (just a few dashes). So moist and stayed together with careful flipping. I love making turkey burgers because I know the size I make them is going to be the size they remain. I use 93/7 ground turkey from JennieO. I served them with a greek salad from this site the first time and some potato salad the second time. I did flip them in the oven after 5 minutes. Love these burgers!!!
This is really the BEST turkey burger I have ever had!!! I cut the rcipe in half and still have enough for 6 decent sized burgers. I use PAM instead of the oil and only about 1/4 cup of bread crumbs (even whwn cutting in half) and these are still AMAZING!!! I have even used pineapple preserves when I did not have applesauce. I also add in a 1/4 tsp of cayanne and cumin for an extra kick! We have these at least once a week!!!
This was a great recipe. My 2 pickiest loved it. I used ground rice krispies because I was out of bread crumbs, otherwise, followed the recipe exact. My husband said it was one of the best burgers he has had.
I enjoy the flavours in this turkey meatloaf - the spices makes it harder to tell it is turkey! easy to put together too! I browned mine in a cast iron skillet and just place the whole thing in the oven after that. easy peasy!
OMG....although i did not have the chili powder, the paprika spiced the burger up for me well enough in itself. The burgers were extremely moist and flavorful and i will making these up on a weekly basis:)
While these were cooking my husband kept wantering to the kitchen sniffing, he kept saying they smelled so good. I followed the recpie almost exactly, i just added a little grated zuchnni as i needed to get rid of one and did not want to bother doing anything else, i also used only 1/2 tsp chili powder because i have a 3 year old and was a little affraid it may be to spicy for her. Husband loved it although he did seem to think it needed something. We determined that i should not have reduced the chili. Will make again.
So delicious and so moist....I did use extra lean ground chicken instead of turkey. And omitted the yolk and just used the white of the egg. Again, very moist and flavorful. I halved the recipe and made 4 perfect burgers and I grilled them on my Cuisinart indoor grill, I also liked the idea of grating the onion....thanks 7up!!! My kiddos loved them!
Very forgiving recipe, if you don't have exactly the same ingredients. (I subbed panko crumbs and apple juice.) Great suggestion by another reviewer to make the patties in a cast iron skillet so you can just move the whole thing into the oven. One less pan to wash! I did not find it necessary to brown on the second side. I just flipped them once and put them in the oven. They came out fine. Delicious with lettuce and tomato.
I tried this recipe tonight. Absolutely loved it!! I did not have an onion so I used 1-2 teaspoons of onion powder. I only had a cup of regular breadcrumbs so I used 1/3 cup of Panko bread crumbs. Turned out great. 2 out of 3 kids loved it. This will for sure be a regular menu item.
We really enjoyed this recipe!! It was the first time I tried using ground turkey in a meatloaf and it received the "Yummm" review!! I had 3 lbs of meat,and made a large loaf instead of burgers. The flavor was Wonderful!! Next time tho..(and there WILL be a next time!)..I'll lower the temp on the oven to 350. The bottom got a tad too crispy, and it was beautifully browned about 15 minutes before I took it out. No pre-browning required if you loaf it..Easy, delicious. Perfect. Thanks!!
I cut the recipe in half; made as directed except left out the chili powder ( personal preference ). These were very tasty and enjoyed by all. Will definitely be making again. Thanks, mis7up, for sharing.
Just made these tonight. They turned out awesome. I didn't add the apple sauce to them because I didn't want to buy an entire jar of applesauce that was going to sit unused in the fridge. Anyway, curious to see how they'd turn out with the AS. Great burger if you're looking for a non-grilling burger, quick, easy and fast.
Kept right with the recipe or so I thought.....after they were out of the oven I remembered I didn't add the onion, so I just put some onion powder on top of each. Next time I'll remember to add the onion. I still really enjoyed them. I cut recipe in half and after the pan browning I just put the entire pan in the oven to cook the rest of the way. Super simple and great flavor.
Moist and tasty! I followed the recipe except for substituting 1 cup of quick oatmeal for the bread crumbs. I also used onion powder so my grandchildren wouldn’t complain about the onions. Then when I served it I put Vidalia Onions on the burgers for the adults. I would cook them a shorter amount of time. They were a little dry, but that might have been the result of my substitution of oatmeal. I used a thermometer to test for doneness!
I bought 5lbs of ground turkey and I used this recipe to make turkey burgers for my freezer and I also made a meatloaf for dinner tonight. It's really good! I would've never thought of adding applesauce to my meatloaf and in fact, I didn't have any applesauce on hand. I did have leftover pumpkin purée from my recent batch of pumpkin spice coffee creamer (also from this site) so I used that instead. My husband had seconds and said how much he liked it. Should I tell him it was turkey with pumpkin purée???? Nahhhh! That'll be our little secret!! Thanks for a great recipe!
These were nice. I added green pepper and used chili sauce instead of applesauce. Also used garlic salt, and added cumin and a dash of creole seasoning. Turned out great and didn’t taste too strong of the turkey. Used 1.25 lbs and still made 9 burgers!
This recipe is amazing!! I've tried many turkey burger recipes and they're just too bland for me. This is SOOO good without being overpowing! I didn't have seasoned bread crumbs so I just added italian seasoning to the mix and added an extra egg since I had 2.5lbs. of turkey. I loved the small pieces of onion in the mix which I wasn't sure about because I love onion, but only cooked. Definitely a keeper!
This recipe is great ! I altered it a bit because I didn't have any applesauce, so I finely chopped 1/2 of a gala apple in my chopper and added it in its place with approx.1 Tbsp of Worcester sauce. I made hamburgers instead of meat loaf ( about 4 oz.) and cooked them for approx.4 minutes on each side. They were moist and absolutely delicious !!! I will make these again and again :)
Have made these twice so far. The 2nd time I pan fried only and it worked great that way as well. 1st time we had as a meatloaf patty, 2nd time as burgers. My husband actually liked these! He is a "meat & potatoes" kinda guy & picky. His understanding of "meat" is beef. I was so, so happy as I'm doing my best to steer us towards less meat/less red meat! This recipe is a winner for picky eaters.
So easy to make! I swapped out paprika for Italian seasoning because I didn't have paprika. I also only used one tablespoon of chili powder. I will absolutely be making these again. The whole family loved them!
