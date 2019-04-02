Turkey Meatloaf Burgers

A meatloaf style turkey burger that's moist and flavorful. My kids love these burgers and don't realize it's a lighter alternative to beef burger. My kids just slap on some mayo and head to town. Great served with lettuce, tomato, and your choice of condiments, with a side of chips or raw crispy veggies.

Recipe by Melissa Goff

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 burgers
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).

  • Mix the turkey, bread crumbs, onion, eggs, applesauce, chili powder, paprika, and kosher salt in a large bowl until thoroughly combined. Divide mixture into 8 equal portions, then shape into patties.

  • Heat olive oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Arrange the patties in the skillet and cook until browned, 3 to 5 minutes on each side. Place the browned patties on a paper towel-lined plate to drain. Transfer the patties to a 9x13-inch baking dish.

  • Bake the turkey burgers in the preheated oven until no longer pink in the center and the juices run clear, about 10 minutes more. An instant-read thermometer inserted into the center should read at least 165 degrees F (74 degrees C). Serve the turkey burgers on the hamburger buns.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
423 calories; protein 30.8g; carbohydrates 37.4g; fat 16.6g; cholesterol 130.5mg; sodium 921.5mg. Full Nutrition
