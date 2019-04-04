Healthier Stuffed Peppers

Overall, good flavor and easy recipe, but some adjustments are needed. Brown Rice – I never have luck with brown rice on the stove (too mushy) and usually bake it (Alton Brown recipe). Thought more water should be added to pot, but wasn’t sure and followed recipe as written. Set the timer for 45 minutes and ended up burning the rice within 30-35 minutes. Cook time of 45-50 min. for brown rice is clearly too long. Should have paid attention, but I’m sick and didn’t—oops! I may be sick, but husband confirmed I had heat on medium-low. Hubs took over cooking and used 1 cup leftover white rice from last night. From looking at another similar recipe, I think 20 minutes to cook the brown rice would be sufficient and the rice would probably finish cooking in oven too. Used ground turkey in place of the beef. All other ingredients/measurements left the same. Didn’t have enough sauce left for basting…sauce seemed to dry up on peppers. Perhaps covering until last 15 minutes would have been better and forget the basting. Then you could add the parmesan in last 10-15 min. of baking (uncovered). Again, overall good flavors and ease in preparation! Unfortunately, rating 3 stars because of cook time on rice and lack of any sauce to baste with. However, will be making recipe again with adjustments…so, thanks for sharing the recipe!

