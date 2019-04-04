Healthier Stuffed Peppers

We love stuffed peppers, but we don't love the heartburn most stuffed peppers cause. Fixed these for lunch today as per recipe, except we drained the browned meat and washed the excess grease off under hot running water. Then we placed the seeded peppers (green only) in boiling water for 5 minutes to soften them. They were awesome, with no need for the Tums. Thank you for this great recipe!
Overall, good flavor and easy recipe, but some adjustments are needed. Brown Rice – I never have luck with brown rice on the stove (too mushy) and usually bake it (Alton Brown recipe). Thought more water should be added to pot, but wasn’t sure and followed recipe as written. Set the timer for 45 minutes and ended up burning the rice within 30-35 minutes. Cook time of 45-50 min. for brown rice is clearly too long. Should have paid attention, but I’m sick and didn’t—oops! I may be sick, but husband confirmed I had heat on medium-low. Hubs took over cooking and used 1 cup leftover white rice from last night. From looking at another similar recipe, I think 20 minutes to cook the brown rice would be sufficient and the rice would probably finish cooking in oven too. Used ground turkey in place of the beef. All other ingredients/measurements left the same. Didn’t have enough sauce left for basting…sauce seemed to dry up on peppers. Perhaps covering until last 15 minutes would have been better and forget the basting. Then you could add the parmesan in last 10-15 min. of baking (uncovered). Again, overall good flavors and ease in preparation! Unfortunately, rating 3 stars because of cook time on rice and lack of any sauce to baste with. However, will be making recipe again with adjustments…so, thanks for sharing the recipe!
I used red bell peppers out of my garden - cut in half for easier stuffing and serving. I covered with foil to eliminate the need for basting. Uncovered and cooked 5 minutes with the parm on top. I have a couple picky eaters in my house and these were a home run. They even ate leftovers - which NEVER happens. Incredible!
Used a 16oz can tomato sauce on the top and subbed Spike for the Italian seasoning which I mixed directly into the meat mixture. Sprinkle cheddar cheese on the top, baked covered for 45 minutes and uncovered 15 minutes.
GREAT! :) I skipped the parm. and I actually used Pablano peppers instead of the traditional green peppers. it was super delish. perfect traditional recipe, with my own spin. husband says we will never make stuffed peppers without using pablanos again!
I too added chili powder and used turkey meat! I also chopped up one fresh jalapeno and threw it in with the turkey and onion while it cooked and used Italian creamy garlic rice instead of brown rice. I also substituted tomato sauce with Ragu roasted garlic pasta sauce. Cut peppers in half and sprinkled with Colby jack cheese and parsley! OMGosh!! to die for!
This is really good. I mean really good and I'm pretty critical. Great recipe and a hit with family. This is my second time preparing. First time I followed recipe pretty closely. Good as posted. Like most, I tweaked tonight. First, used ground bison (Costco). Little different taste. Liberal use of garlic. Most importantly (as others) added Italian Seasoning (I use Gourmet Garden "tube" … love this stuff) directly to the onion / meat / rice mixture. Probably a little more liberal with Worcestershire sauce. Used only red, orange, and yellow peppers. Finally, as others suggested, needed more "sauce". Combined one can of tomato sauce (per recipe) and one can of tomato soup and couple of teaspoons of Italian Seasoning. Gave enough sauce to baste and made a little more moist. Awesome awesome. Total success but want to try the barley recommendation as well as poblano variation.
I used my left over spaghetti meat sauce , blanched the peppers before stuffing and added chilli powder and crushed pepper flakes along with fresh ground cumin. Placed in crock pan and covered with1 can tomato soup with I can water. Sprinkled grated Parmesan and cheddar cheese and baked covered with tinfoil at 350 for an hour. Sprinkled more white cheddar and broiled for another half hour. Served in sauce topped with a dollop of plain yogurt and sprinkled with fresh cut scallions. The house never smelled better
i omitted the meat,used a rice/quinoa blend(costco) by coking 1 cup dry rice/quinoa as directed on pkg.riced about 1/2 head of cauliflower mixed other ingred ingredients in and used 2 tsps italian spice mix
I've made this recipe multiple times. It's one of my favorite things to make for my family. Though, I'm not a big fan of red or yellow peppers, so I always make them with green. They take a long time, but they're well worth the wait. deserving of 5 stars for sure!
I must give this 4 stars because I believe it needed more sauce over the peppers.I also simmered the sauce a bit and flavored it with my favorite spices to taste and a bit of sugar.I halved them as others.Yes,I will make these again making the minor adjustments I mentioned.
Excellent! My husband and I made these stuffed peppers for my mother's birthday dinner. I served them with the Parmesan carrot recipe also listed on this website. They just needed a little salt, pepper, and Parmesan cheese to touch them up.
I really like these and pretty easy to make. It makes for 6 stuffed peppers which was a lot of two people and I am not huge on left overs however, if you are then it works out great! We had to throw a few out because we couldn't finish all of them.
Definitely suggest making! It's an easy dish to prepare, and the results are savory and delicious. Only suggestion is that if you're not a huge fan of the Worcestershire flavor, put less in the sauce mixture- the tang of the sauce really comes out, and if you don't like that kind of flavor, cut it in half.
A little too much Worcestershire for my taste, so I'll cut it down a bit next time. Also, the brown nice needed a little bit more water while cooking. But other than those two things, a great recipe! Will make again!
I loved this recipe! I did go a bit overboard with the seasoning, but that's only because I love well-seasoned beef. Well-seasoned... might actually mean overly-seasoned. Tomato-tomatoh. I would definitely remake again, but this time around I would focus on making sure the brown rice was very well done. I've never had luck with brown rice, but I found a herb-brown rice mix at Trader Joe's and will try with that.
If it were up to my husband, this would get 5 stars. He loved the fact that the sauce was thick on top similar to meatloaf but a prefer a lighter sauce. I too, added extra sauce for the top and I used poblano peppers. The meat mixture was a little bland to taste, so I added extra garlic. It is a good recipe and I think I will make it again with poblanos and mexican spices.
Pretty good! Pretty basic as far as taste, but I really liked it as a healthy option. Easy to flavor up without adding calories (herbs, hot sauce, garlic, what ever you like)... my 9 year old and hubby really enjoyed. Thank you for the recipe!
This dish is yummy. It uses common kitchen ingredients. I've made it several times. I found that there isn't much sauce to baste them, so I had add more sauce mixed with water. The last time I made them I cut the bell peppers in half and filled them that way. They are also great as leftovers the next day.
Excellent meal! I added my own variations... Used Minutes Rice Multi-Grain Medley, chopped the green bell pepper up in the meat & stuffed Red, Yellow & Orange peppers...I also used all low sodium ingredients (including salt)! All food groups wrapped up in one little spot!
These were amazing!! I followed the recipe exactly except I used ground Turkey. I cooked the peppers in my 12” cast iron skillet which I am SO glad I did because the sauce was fabulous with the peppers especially with grated parmigiana on top. I used fresh peppers from our garden which were smaller than store bought but delicious. I topped the dish with fresh herbs! Fantastic meal served with a side salad.
I have made lots of different stuffed pepper recipes but my husband loved this one the best! Here is what I tweeked, just a little..... I used Uncle Ben's 90 second microwave Jasmine rice and cooked it before adding to mix to make the recipe prep go quicker, I used garlic powder instead of fresh, and I steamed the peppers in the microwave, in a bowl with about 1 inch of water for about 4 minutes to soften a little bit, while cooking the beef mixture. I baked for about 45 minutes till temperature of meat reached 160! Served with one baked yeast roll. Perfection!!!!!
Very good. I didn't use the Italian seasoning & instead used a tablespoon of chili powder. It needs the extra flavor. I subbed barley (low glycemic impact) instead of rice, and added cheddar cheese on top. The cheese made it sooo much better.
This turned out great! Filling enough but not heavy whatsoever! Make sure to add enough salt for flavor. Next time I'm going to leave off the extra sauce and cheese on the top, but that's just my own preference.
The stuffed peppers came out great. I used red bell pepper, leftover wild/brown rice and organic ground turkey. After sauteing the onions and garlic, I added the turkey, parmesan cheese, dried oregano, basil, black pepper, and red pepper flakes. Once cooked, added 3/4 of organic low sodium jarred tomato sauce. I cut the peppers in half, added the rice/meat mixture to each and place in pyrex dish which was coated with the rest of the jarred sauce. I covered with foil and baked for 1 hr.
Yummy!Added chopped mushrooms to the onions,burger, and garlic. Didn't use the cheese. Whole family loved it.
I made this with ground turkey and brown rice. It was very good and the family enjoyed it. I added Parmesan cheese into the meat mixture before stuffing the pepper. If you have a Wegmans near you, I highly recommend using Wegmans Grandpas Pomodoro sauce. The red sauce has a delicious pepper spice and pairs very well with this recipe. www.wegmans.com. I added a 1 1/4 cup of water to the sauce before pouring it over so the peppers so the sauce will not dry out when baking covered with tin foil until last 10 minutes. Took the foil off, and I then topped with fresh Parmesan and parsley
We enjoyed these recipe. I used "Seeds of Change" Quinoa & Brown Rice rather than making regular brown rice. I also will try adding the sauce into the meat mixture instead of putting it on top to add moisture. I topped each pepper with cheese in the last 10 minutes to melt and served with additional shredded cheese.
Fantastic! I made it once as directed, and again as a casserole with the peppers layered on the bottom and it was really great each time. This is my favorite ground turkey recipe and my hubby loves it and asks for seconds every time!
Since tomato sauce causes heartburn, I bake or cook peppers (in crock pot) in the white sauce. Which I make of beef or chicken broth, heavy whip cream, and spices or soup mix. Practically anything I can find for desired flavor. Also, I always drain meat. Grease contributes to heartburn actually.
It was my first time cooking this, and it turned out good; however, the bell peppers were kind of dry because there wasn't much sauce. So when i cook this again, I will add water to the sauce (and put more sauce in the first place) so that in the end, the bell peppers won't be as dry.
It was very tasty, need to up the seasonings a bit for my taste. I used four large peppers and it fit just perfectly so may need to adjust depending on the size of the peppers . Also needed to add some water to the can of tomato sauce so it wouldn't scorch on the bottom . Placed aluminum foil over-the-top top steam it a bit more .
These were awesome! Instead of the tomato sauce I used Heinz chili. Cut the bottoms off the peppers so they stood up straight, and chopped up the excess and added it into the meat mixture while frying. So yummy!!
Very good. easy to make, just allow enough cooking time. I used red, orange, and yellow peppers. If you're having trouble getting the peppers to stand up, just cut off the bottom until it's even. Be aware this does leave more of the mixture inside on the pan. I either put it on top of the pepper and let it over flow, or spread it around in a circle under the pepper depending on how much it was.
Yes yes yes! Perfect and healthy meal. My husband loved these too and even ate the leftovers (which is rare). I added the rice halfway through the hour of baking and they turned out great. I do think a bit more sauce would be good on these so next time I'll increase the liquid amounts.
Instead of using ground beef, I used ground turkey, it was delicious!! My family loved it!! They did care too much for the pepper but they LOVE the inside of it!!! I enjoyed cooking it!! And I will be cooking it again but this time I will cook the peppers, let them boil and then put olive oil on it and let it be really soft.
Okay, I sort of ruined it by rubbing butter on the peppers and then putting a table spoon or two of ketchup in the meat, used white rice and used a lot of diced tomatoes but it was amazing. My family who are extremely picky eaters graced me with their approval. I will make this again soon. =-)
Great cooking method! I think to say "healthy" you'll need to make some substitutions... I used turkey in place of ground beef and quinoa instead of brown rice, because the texture is more moist and meat-like. Added some cumin and a little bit of taco seasoning and basted with a TINY drizzle of the sauce only 3 times during cooking so they wouldn't get soupy or soggy. I'll make them the exact same way next time with a little bit of cayenne or red pepper flakes
Pretty good - I'm just starting to teach myself to cook, so I could absolutely have done something wrong but the filling didn't taste like much. The tomato sauce seemed a little overpowering and it could have definitely have used more garlic.
A good base recipe to expand on. For the tomato sauce, I did half regular, and half "mexican hot" style, which was almost too spicy, but really added a kick. Since that had so much flavor, I omitted the Italian seasoning. I also added Cheddar cheese to the beef mix and sprinkled it on top. 45 minutes in our oven was enough--almost too much.
I substituted ground turkey. The two cans of tomato sauce weren’t enough so I added a can of chipotle Rotel. I mixed in half the can of rotel with the meat, and used the other half of Rotel at the end to pour on top. I put tin foil on top for the entire cooking time and never have to check or baste peppers. They are awesome!!
