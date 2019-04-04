Healthier Stuffed Peppers

4.5
143 Ratings
  • 5 89
  • 4 49
  • 3 2
  • 2 2
  • 1 1

This healthy stuffed peppers recipe uses an assortment of colored peppers, lean ground beef, brown rice, fresh onion garlic, and natural tomato sauce. So colorful and healthy!

Recipe by MakeItHealthy

Gallery
34 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
1 hr 45 mins
total:
2 hrs
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 stuffed peppers
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

    Advertisement

  • Bring water and brown rice to a boil in a saucepan. Reduce heat to medium-low, cover, and simmer until rice is tender and liquid is absorbed, 45 to 50 minutes.

  • Meanwhile, warm a large skillet over medium heat. Add beef, onion, and garlic to the hot skillet; cook and stir until meat is evenly browned and onion is softened, about 5 minutes. Set aside.

  • Remove and discard tops, seeds, and membranes of green, red, and yellow bell peppers. Arrange peppers in a baking dish with the hollowed sides facing upward. Slice the bottoms off peppers if necessary so that they stand upright.

  • Mix browned beef, cooked rice, 1 can tomato sauce, Worcestershire sauce, salt, and pepper in a bowl. Spoon mixture into each hollowed pepper. Mix remaining tomato sauce with Italian seasoning in a bowl; pour over peppers.

  • Bake in the preheated oven, basting with sauce every 15 minutes, until peppers are tender, about 1 hour. Sprinkle peppers with grated Parmesan cheese; serve warm.

Editor's Note:

This recipe is a healthier version of Sausage and Rice Stuffed Peppers.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
291 calories; protein 19.7g; carbohydrates 28.9g; fat 11.1g; cholesterol 52.5mg; sodium 548.8mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/14/2022