Easy Gourmet Pumpkin Soup

Rating: 4.6 stars
10 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 6
  • 4 star values: 4
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

Use the bright orange hubbard pumpkins (Red Kuri, Baby Red Hubbard, or Orange Hokkaido) or small, fresh butternuts for a great taste! The butternuts are great because you don't have to peel them!

By lintlin

Recipe Summary test

prep:
15 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Melt the butter in a large pot over medium heat. Add the pumpkin, brown sugar, and curry powder to the butter; cook and stir until the pumpkin caramelizes, 6 to 10 minutes. Pour the chicken broth over the mixture; bring to a boil, and cook until the pumpkin is tender, about 20 minutes more.

  • Pour the soup into a blender, filling the pitcher no more than halfway. Hold the lid of the blender in place with a towel; start the blender, using a few quick pulses to get the soup moving before leaving it on to puree. Process in batches until smooth.

  • Garnish each portion of soup with 1 teaspoon pumpkin seed oil, a dollop of sour cream, and a few pumpkin seeds.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
174 calories; protein 3.6g; carbohydrates 17.8g; fat 11.1g; cholesterol 11.7mg; sodium 482.6mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (12)

Most helpful positive review

Jewels
Rating: 5 stars
01/10/2012
There is (was?) a wonderful Vegetarian Restaurant in Los Angeles called "Inn of the 7th Ray". DH took me there when we were dating & hated the meal. I loved it. This soup tastes like something wonderful from that Restaurant. Very Gourmet. Very Vegetarian. I give it 5 stars. The Curry adds a bite/zing that I loved. DH (Meat & Taters Guy) gave it a 4 Star rating & proceeded to put handfuls of Fishy Crackers in it so he could eat it. This would be wonderful for a Fall Meal Cold Night. Good comfort food. I was thinking it also could be used over some kind of pasta with other Veggies. I could be a Vegetarian. DH - Not so much. It tastes very creamy - without the cream. I did not toast the pumpkin seeds (not our thing) & did not have Pumpkin Seed Oil. Delish without it. Read More
Helpful
(9)
efellows
Rating: 4 stars
02/03/2012
I amped up everything here: more butter more brown sugar and curry plus some cinnamon and nutmeg. I made it with vegetable broth and got a very tasty spicy and warming soup. Read More
Helpful
(6)
chefpaulo
Rating: 4 stars
10/26/2013
I used Cinderella (Fairy Tale) pumpkin I had already pureed and agree that it was at first a bit bland. I also found the seed garnish unnecessary. I added 1 tsp. of Kosher salt 1/4 tsp. of white pepper and a Tbs. of sweet Marsala. IMHO much better - and even better the second day. Read More
Helpful
(4)
mihokj
Rating: 5 stars
11/30/2012
Great soup! It didn't even need the garnish. I used a red hubbard squash and the hardest part was getting cutting up the very dense flesh. Otherwise a straightforward easy-to-make recipe. Read More
WOMAN15R
Rating: 5 stars
11/10/2013
Yummy way to use homemade pumpkin puree already on hand. I made a big batch and froze some for later. It was very good and I will be making again. Read More
Tomáš Madlenák
Rating: 5 stars
08/14/2017
Made this according to the recipe I only added 2 potatoes for creaminess. Super easy and tasty recipe. Read More
Dee Bedee
Rating: 4 stars
11/08/2018
Yummy & easy. I cooked my pumpkin in crockpot then made the soup. Read More
Joanna Watts
Rating: 5 stars
10/14/2015
I read the reviews and decided to skip the garnish but stick with the recipe. PERFECT. No bland at all and so delicious. I agree with one of the ratings that the hardest part is cutting up the red kuri squash. That is one tough squash. I could eat this soup all day long. Read More
Beverly Chatterson
Rating: 5 stars
09/26/2016
I added 1/2 cup half & half cream at the end and heated it do not boil. Delicious. Read More
