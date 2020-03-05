Easy Gourmet Pumpkin Soup

1 of 12

Rating: 5 stars There is (was?) a wonderful Vegetarian Restaurant in Los Angeles called "Inn of the 7th Ray". DH took me there when we were dating & hated the meal. I loved it. This soup tastes like something wonderful from that Restaurant. Very Gourmet. Very Vegetarian. I give it 5 stars. The Curry adds a bite/zing that I loved. DH (Meat & Taters Guy) gave it a 4 Star rating & proceeded to put handfuls of Fishy Crackers in it so he could eat it. This would be wonderful for a Fall Meal Cold Night. Good comfort food. I was thinking it also could be used over some kind of pasta with other Veggies. I could be a Vegetarian. DH - Not so much. It tastes very creamy - without the cream. I did not toast the pumpkin seeds (not our thing) & did not have Pumpkin Seed Oil. Delish without it. Helpful (9)

Rating: 4 stars I amped up everything here: more butter more brown sugar and curry plus some cinnamon and nutmeg. I made it with vegetable broth and got a very tasty spicy and warming soup. Helpful (6)

Rating: 4 stars I used Cinderella (Fairy Tale) pumpkin I had already pureed and agree that it was at first a bit bland. I also found the seed garnish unnecessary. I added 1 tsp. of Kosher salt 1/4 tsp. of white pepper and a Tbs. of sweet Marsala. IMHO much better - and even better the second day. Helpful (4)

Rating: 5 stars Great soup! It didn't even need the garnish. I used a red hubbard squash and the hardest part was getting cutting up the very dense flesh. Otherwise a straightforward easy-to-make recipe.

Rating: 5 stars Yummy way to use homemade pumpkin puree already on hand. I made a big batch and froze some for later. It was very good and I will be making again.

Rating: 5 stars Made this according to the recipe I only added 2 potatoes for creaminess. Super easy and tasty recipe.

Rating: 4 stars Yummy & easy. I cooked my pumpkin in crockpot then made the soup.

Rating: 5 stars I read the reviews and decided to skip the garnish but stick with the recipe. PERFECT. No bland at all and so delicious. I agree with one of the ratings that the hardest part is cutting up the red kuri squash. That is one tough squash. I could eat this soup all day long.