Tomato Zucchini Squash Skillet

Rating: 4.71 stars
24 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 18
  • 4 star values: 5
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

Fresh tomatoes, zucchini, yellow squash, and sweet onion are cooked in butter for a perfect summer side for grilled meats or for a nice warm winter warm-up, when you are wishing for a summer side.

By Holly Shaw

Recipe Summary test

prep:
15 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Melt butter in a large skillet over medium heat; cook and stir the onion in the melted butter until translucent, 5 to 8 minutes. Stir in the zucchini and yellow squash; cook until tender, 10 to 15 minutes. Mix in the tomatoes and cook until they start to break down, about 5 more minutes. Season with kosher salt and black pepper.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
70 calories; protein 2.2g; carbohydrates 9.9g; fat 3.3g; cholesterol 7.6mg; sodium 131.9mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (25)

Most helpful positive review

lisaannb
Rating: 5 stars
05/10/2012
This is delicious! I cheated a little, and used a can of fire roasted tomatoes with garlic, and added basil, thyme, and oregano. This would be great as a main dish by adding chicken breast and pasta. Read More
Most helpful critical review

Holiday Baker
Allstar
Rating: 3 stars
06/13/2012
I wasn't real excited about this. I wanted to make it because it had zucchini yellow squash and tomatoes all of which I just picked from my garden. It more less tasted like steamed squash with tomatoes juice. From looking at the recipe it seemed like it might need garlic. I am not sure what else. It does for some reason taste much better as it cools down though. Read More
