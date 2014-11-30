Tomato Zucchini Squash Skillet

This is delicious! I cheated a little, and used a can of fire roasted tomatoes with garlic, and added basil, thyme, and oregano. This would be great as a main dish by adding chicken breast and pasta.
This was very impressive. Added a dash of herbes de provence.
This was a great way to use up our abundance of squash, zucchini and tomatoes from our garden. I used a large handful of cherry tomatoes instead of plum, uncut. Served it with some homemade chicken strips. Will use again!
Good, easy and nutritious...followed the recipe exactly. Whole family loved it. Will do again for sure....UPDATE: This has become a weekly dish for us. A definite favorite of my family!
Add a sprinkle of garlice powder and top each serving with a spoonful of Permesan cheese. Fresh corn kernels cook up well with this, too.
I wasn't real excited about this. I wanted to make it because it had zucchini yellow squash and tomatoes all of which I just picked from my garden. It more less tasted like steamed squash with tomatoes juice. From looking at the recipe it seemed like it might need garlic. I am not sure what else. It does for some reason taste much better as it cools down though.
I didn't have yellow squash left it out. I used a mixture of olive oil and butter. I added a large clove of minced shallot to the vidilia onion. I added a dusting of panko and parm cheese. even with mostly hot house grown maters and zukes it was very good. served with dill pickle meatloaf and mac and cheese. when our garden comes in I'll be sure to trot this easy recipe out again.
I loved this. Very easy. I used zucchini squash. I also seasoned it as it was cooking. Then.... I spooned some into a tortilla and topped with some salsa. Yum!! and filling. I also added a little roasted chicken but it can easily be left out for a veggie meal.
My husband made this tonight & it turned out well. He used the zucchini & tomatoes from our garden. I added a little salt & pepper on top. He made me dinner tonight and made the meatloaf that doesn't crumble beer batter bread and mashed red skinned potatoes. It was nice having him cook and wash dishes afterwards as well.:)