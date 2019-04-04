German Rice

This German rice recipe is a delicious mixture of some traditional German ingredients and makes for instant and easy comfort food.

Recipe by Natdiamond

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
55 mins
total:
1 hr 5 mins
Servings:
7
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

7
Original recipe yields 7 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Heat olive oil in a large pot over medium heat. Cook bratwurst until browned, breaking it up into chunks as it cooks, about 10 minutes.

  • Stir in onions and garlic, and cook until onions are translucent, about 5 more minutes. Mix in fennel seed and sauerkraut with juice, and allow the mixture to pan-fry for 2 minutes without stirring.

  • Mix in rice and soup base, and stir until rice is colored and soup base is incorporated, about 2 minutes. Stir in water, raisins, and black pepper. Bring to a boil; cook, stirring frequently, for 5 minutes.

  • Reduce heat to a simmer, and cook until rice is tender and almost all the water has been absorbed, about 30 minutes.

Tips

I like to use bratwurst sausages in casing that I can remove before cooking instead of buying it ground. That way when I fry it in the pan and break it up, I can leave big chunks as well as smaller ground meat.

Alternate forms of rice cooking work just as well, like boiling until almost all of the water is even with the top of the rice mixture (no more floating rice), then remove from heat, cover and let sit for 15 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
716 calories; protein 19g; carbohydrates 79g; fat 35.2g; cholesterol 59.5mg; sodium 1632.6mg. Full Nutrition
