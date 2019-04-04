German Rice

this recipe is a keeper. I actually didn't know what to expect, but I was looking for a recipe with brauts (sp), and when I found this one it seemed perfect simply because I also had an open container of sauerkraut that needed to be used up and 4 cups of rice already cooked. The only thing I did different was to use that rice and add one cup more of uncooked rice plus two cups of water instead of 3 cups of uncooked rice and 6 cups of water ( so it's actually the same amount of rice in the end as the recipe) and I didn't have raisins so I left them out. it came out very delicious, actually slightly sweet which i certainly didn't expect. My friend called it comfort food and said she could eat it every night. One suggestion I would add is that once you add your uncooked rice and water, stir it once, then turn the heat down to a simmer, cover it and leave it for about 12 minutes. Do Not stir. if you stir it you have to keep stirring it or it will stick. If you leave it alone and cook covered for 12-15 minutes it will be perfect.