German Rice

The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Directions
Tips
I like to use bratwurst sausages in casing that I can remove before cooking instead of buying it ground. That way when I fry it in the pan and break it up, I can leave big chunks as well as smaller ground meat.
Alternate forms of rice cooking work just as well, like boiling until almost all of the water is even with the top of the rice mixture (no more floating rice), then remove from heat, cover and let sit for 15 minutes.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
716 calories; protein 19g; carbohydrates 79g; fat 35.2g; cholesterol 59.5mg; sodium 1632.6mg. Full Nutrition
This was an excellent recipe. We all loved it. I used whole rice instead of white... and I used a little extra meat. When we came back from the bar later on in the evening we had some left overs and topped it with some BBQ sauce or some mustard and it was awsome!
This was an excellent recipe. We all loved it. I used whole rice instead of white... and I used a little extra meat. When we came back from the bar later on in the evening we had some left overs and topped it with some BBQ sauce or some mustard and it was awsome!
Excellent! Of course had to change a bit with what was on hand...I used ground sausage, not bratwurst, because I'm lazy. Also added some celery seed with the fennel. Not sure if my sauerkraut was Bavarian, it's sauerkraut I get from the refrigerated section in a bag. The sauerkraut tang was there but just toned down enough that it's not all you think of. I used beef base instead of chicken. I was generous with the raisins, and they did not taste like raisins when the dish was done, just delicious so don't leave them out :) Servings are very generous. Now I am wondering what subbing some beer for the water would taste like...? Thanks for the fabulous recipe!
This more than satisfied my bratwurst and sauerkraut craving! This is an excellent comfort food dish, and it came together very quickly on the stove making it a great week night meal. Make sure you grab a large enough pot because this makes A LOT!
This was delicious. I did make one change in the recipe. I only used one cup of rice and two cups of water with the chicken soup base. The next time, and there will be a next time, I will add more raisins. This was a nice combination of flavors and was even better the next day. Thank you Natdiamond, for sharing your recipe.
I made this today, and I liked it. This was my very first time to cook (and eat) German rice, so I didn't have any comparison to make. My personal liking was to add more spice, although this original was indeed comforting to eat. Relatively easy cooking. 3 cups of uncooked rice made "really" a lot, more likely 12 servings or "Party size", well more than 7 servings that the recipe called for (was what I thought first). But anyway, I kept eating, eating, so maybe after my eating, it looked more like 6 servings left, or I alone could have eaten 6-serving (I am feeling very heavy now). Next time, I will increase the amount of raisins (want more raisins to the proportion of rice), and will cut some olive oil. The juice and grease from the brats were plenty to cook sausage. Also I will experiment with additional spices together with using the onion soup base, instead of chicken soup base.
this recipe is a keeper. I actually didn't know what to expect, but I was looking for a recipe with brauts (sp), and when I found this one it seemed perfect simply because I also had an open container of sauerkraut that needed to be used up and 4 cups of rice already cooked. The only thing I did different was to use that rice and add one cup more of uncooked rice plus two cups of water instead of 3 cups of uncooked rice and 6 cups of water ( so it's actually the same amount of rice in the end as the recipe) and I didn't have raisins so I left them out. it came out very delicious, actually slightly sweet which i certainly didn't expect. My friend called it comfort food and said she could eat it every night. One suggestion I would add is that once you add your uncooked rice and water, stir it once, then turn the heat down to a simmer, cover it and leave it for about 12 minutes. Do Not stir. if you stir it you have to keep stirring it or it will stick. If you leave it alone and cook covered for 12-15 minutes it will be perfect.
This is a family favorite and so easy to convert to a pressure cooker. I redid the serving size for 5, sear everything adding mushrooms because I don't like raisins. I squeeze and drained the sauerkraut into a cup and added low sodium chicken stock until the liquid reached 2 cups. I added the squeezed and drained sauerkraut to the sauteed meat and veggies with the garlic and fennel seed and soup base and added 2 cups of rice, the liquid and pressed the rice button. Perfect rice every time.
We didn't use all of the ingredients and we changed it by that way. But I believe me and my hubby are going to make it again and possibly follow the recipe more better. Cause I just don't think it was a good night to make it. Oh well, there's definitely always another time. Lol
i had long grain wild rice on hand but otherwise made this as written, i was happy thinking it made enough for 2 nights but my son and husband loved it so much by the next night afternoon all that was left was the dirty dishes they left in their wake.
This was fun to make and so easy. I didn't have chicken soup paste so I use chicken broth and it worked just as good. I added 1/4 cup of water at the end to get the rice to perfection had to add like 2 minutes.
12-2016 Update: I only made this a couple of times because while I loved it , my husband didn't. He felt there was too much rice involved. Next time, I will tweak it and provide an update. But overall...It was delicious and I would recommend making this recipe. Thank you for sharing!
This was very good. I forgot the raisins but will use next time. I used chicken broth and only 1 tsp chicken bouillon paste. I stirred the rice as per the directions and it did not stick. I couldn't find Bavarian sauerkraut so used a jar of sauerkraut with carrots
This was a great comfort food recipe and made a quick, easy supper. I had some buffalo bratwurst (now there's a combo for you!), and it was great in this recipe. This makes A LOT OF rice though, so next time I will cut the recipe in half.
Made this by chance as was looking for a “German” side dish for family gathering. Was a hit. No leftovers. Excellent use of quality bratwurst.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
07/02/2017
This is a family favorite and so easy to convert to a pressure cooker. I redid the serving size for 5, sear everything adding mushrooms because I don't like raisins. I squeeze and drained the sauerkraut into a cup and added low sodium chicken stock until the liquid reached 2 cups. I added the squeezed and drained sauerkraut to the sauteed meat and veggies with the garlic and fennel seed and soup base and added 2 cups of rice, the liquid and pressed the rice button. Perfect rice every time.
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.