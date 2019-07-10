Carly's Salmon En Papillote (In Paper)

4.6
41 Ratings
  • 5 30
  • 4 9
  • 3 1
  • 2 1
  • 1 0

Moist, delicious, almost fool-proof salmon. This salmon is wrapped in parchment paper and steamed in the oven. No fishy taste in your mouth, no fishy smell in your house. Just a delicious meal.

Recipe by carly

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.
2 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

    Advertisement

  • Rinse salmon fillets in cold water, place onto a plate, and squeeze a lemon over the salmon. Sprinkle fillets with salt and black pepper.

  • Fold a piece of parchment paper in half crosswise, and center a salmon fillet on one side of the paper. Place 1 or 2 lemon slices on top of the salmon, and surround with 2 cut-up asparagus spears. Sprinkle 2 tablespoons of green onion over the lemon slices, and fold the parchment paper over the salmon. Fold the edges of the paper over several times, all around the open edges, to seal the salmon into a parchment paper envelope. (Do not tape the parchment paper closed.) Place the sealed envelopes onto a baking sheet, and brush the tops of each packet with about 1 teaspoon of olive oil.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until the asparagus is tender and the salmon is opaque and slightly flaky, 20 to 25 minutes. To serve, place a packet onto a plate, and cut open the paper to release the aroma.

Cook's Note

"En Papillote" means "In Paper" in French. This technique can be used to cook fish or other meats with any seasonings or veggies you desire.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
224 calories; protein 25.5g; carbohydrates 6.2g; fat 11.5g; cholesterol 50.4mg; sodium 50.7mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 09/21/2022