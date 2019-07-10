Carly's Salmon En Papillote (In Paper)

YUM! This was awesome! I've cooked other fishes this way before and was curious to see if anybody else had done it, or if there was a Salmon En Papillote recipe on allrecipes. I'm glad I checked it out. I'd had a huge fillet of Salmon in the freezer for too long. This recipe was fast and that's my favorite kind of recipe.
excellent! I got parchment bags at the grocery store. It made it very easy. I added 6 large shrimp( peeled and deveined) to the bag. and A little fresh baby dill. my husband took a picture of it. it was so pretty! We had brown rice and salad with it. Very Very Good!
I made this with a big handful of chopped fresh spinach under each piece of salmon, instead of using asparagus. For seasoning, I used Johnny's seasoning salt. I baked it at 350 degrees for 20 minutes, as directed and it turned out perfect. The lemon was really good with the salmon and spinach. For a side dish, I briefly sauteed spiralized zucchini, caramelized onions, sliced mushrooms, and Adobo seasoning. I also served fresh cantaloupe cubes. It was a quick and tasty company dinner with a minimum of fuss and practically no cleanup.
This was a great recipe for salmon. I usually don't care for lemon with fish but this was very mild. The salmon stayed very moist and was delicious. Served it with New Potatoes with Caper Sauce from this site and we just loved it. Thanks for posting the recipe.
This was delicious! My baking paper sheets were not big enough to go around the salmon and asparagus so I used aluminium foil instead, and needed to cook it for longer, but it turned out great anyway. I'll definitely make this again!
Moist, and tender lemon salmon. I used my first fresh garden asparagus (better than store bought:) and parchment paper bags that I found at the store. I really liked this as written, DH thought it needed something. But he couldn't tell me what he thought was missing though! I'll play with some old bay for him, maybe a little red pepper or red peper flackes? I'll let you know what he decides it needs. . . Thanks carly!
I made this for my husband on Father’s Day and it turnout out great. My family says this is their favorite salmon. I was able to use the parchment paper bags as recommended by a reviewer and I tossed 6 large shrimp in as well. Thank you for the recipe!
So very good! No parchment paper at our local grocery store, so I used foil without any issues. Next time, I will add more asparagus as it came out so delicious and tender! Most definitely will make this recipe on a weekly basis. Thanks!!!
The salmon was cooked to perfection in 20 minutes. The asparagus (thick stalks) could have used another 5 minutes. Next time (and there will be many next times) if I have the thick asparagus stalks, I'll slice them lengthwise before chopping. Did not have any green onions, so I put in thinly sliced yellow onions and garlic. Excellent - quick and elegant!
I made it exactly per the recipe. It was very moist. Next time I will add more seasoning... like maybe a store bought seafood seasoning and will add more lemon juice. But it was definitely a good base recipe for salmon. And there was absolutely no fishy taste.
I was kind of skeptical about this recipe but I am SO glad we tried it. No fishy salmon smell during or after cooking and the fish was moist and tender. I loved the asparagus and green onions added to each parchment packet. I would probably add a little more asparagus to each next time. I might also try throwing in a little dried dill weed to each packet. That's always a great herb to use with salmon. We will definitely make this again!
Thanks for the recipe, it was very good but we substituted slices of zucchini for the asparagus and shallots for the green onions, I also added about 2 tblspoons of Italian dressing over the dill and 2 lemon slices. My kids loved it and my wife will only eat salmon this way. She doesn’t normally care for fish unless I make it this way. We served it with brown or white rice!! Salud!
