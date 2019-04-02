Cajun Blackened Catfish

This is a blackened catfish recipe that I obtained from a very good Cajun friend who is a native of Lafayette, Louisiana. His friendly family welcomed me in many years ago and we have swapped Cajun and Creole recipes through the years.
Jozzie, glad you liked it, but if you grilled it, you didn't get the real deal. The butter would have melted off too much. This should actually be done in a cast iron skillet, and ingredients should be fresh, not dry/powdered. That said, it is a pretty good recipe for what is a classic south Louisiana dish. I followed this to a T and it IS pretty good. I'm from New Orleans originally (living L.A. now) and need to build up my home food repetoir! Thanks for this Paul!
Jozzie, glad you liked it, but if you grilled it, you didn't get the real deal. The butter would have melted off too much. This should actually be done in a cast iron skillet, and ingredients should be fresh, not dry/powdered. That said, it is a pretty good recipe for what is a classic south Louisiana dish. I followed this to a T and it IS pretty good. I'm from New Orleans originally (living L.A. now) and need to build up my home food repetoir! Thanks for this Paul!
As the submitter recommends, I always use a cast iron skillet (on the charcoal grill) to blacken fish - it can't be beat. This is a tried and true, classic and dependable preparation for blackened fish. I did use grouper, however, as I don't care for catfish. The blackening seasoning is what really stood out for me - it's a nice, balanced blend, although as a personal preference I backed off on the cayenne somewhat.
My future SIL called this fish "killer"! Ha! That's a good thing, btw and we all thought so too! I'm still trying to adjust to the fact that down here in KY I can't get really good fish like I did in Jersey. Catfish is big here apparently so this was a great way to cook it. Thank you Paul!
This is a WONDERFUL blacking season (THANKS Paul!). I have made this a few times. It is best to just make 3x or 4x and keep in a jar for future use. ALSO, I melted the butter (i used salted) and brushed it on the fish; then sprinkled the seasoning on the fish and blackened in my cast iron pan (outside on my gas grill burner) without adding any additional butter/oil and it was FANTASTIC! The seasoning stayed on and crisped nicely.
Very tasty! I found it a little too salty, and i reduced the amount of cayenne.It could have used more garlic but overall it was a hit! I marinated the fish in lemon juice before applying the rub and seared them in a non stick skillet in the kitchen not outside. They turned out fine. I will be making this again.
vbcoach
Rating: 5 stars
01/09/2012
Tried this last night. Husband and I loved it. Cast iron skillet on side burner of grill worked great. Looking forward to having friends over and have them try it.
This was my first time making catfish, and the whole family thought it was outstanding. I actually made two different versions, one for my husband and me, and the other for my little girls. I mixed the seasonings exactly as written, except I omitted the cayenne pepper for my daughters. I grilled the mild fish, and then used the cast iron skillet for the spicy fish for my husband and me. Both versions were very tasty. I agree that the balance of the spices is what really makes this recipe so good. The one suggestion I might have is if you don't like spicy, you might want to cut back a little on the cayenne. We will definitely be making this recipe again. In fact, I'm looking forward to using the leftovers for catfish cakes.
The spice mixture is very good, I omitted the cayenne pepper and it still had a little spice to it. If you like your fish a little salty, add a little extra. One word of caution, if you cook it on a cast iron skillet on an electric stove make sure the heat is on about 8-9. 3 minutes wasn't long enough to fully cook it on 7.
I have made this recipe multiple times but due to family requests, I have made some minor changes. First of all, there is a lot of spice if made as suggested and the spicyness overwhelms the flavor. Try just a pinch of cayenne and 1/2 teaspoon of pepper. You can always add more on your dinner plate, if desired. Also, I start cooking in a skillet (2 min) each side in butter. Then I transfer to oven and cook 20 min. Great recipe and thanks for sharing it.
Mouthwateringly good. Ate it a few meals in a row and wish I had more. As others said, the spices are very balanced - it's hot, but not overpowering and not enough to make your eyes tear up. Now, I was probably doing something dumb, so hopefully another reviewer could answer this - but I couldn't get it to blacken with that 1/4 c of butter in the pan. Eventually I just poured most of the butter off (by then it was browned, so it was extra delicious anyways lol) and left the fish a little longer in the (now dryer) pan. But by then they were cooked, so I just took them off as they were and topped them with the browned butter I'd drained earlier (didn't use the remaining 1/2 cup at all, they'd have been drowned). Still one of the best meals I've had lately!
Great flavor I only made one piece and I did not smoke up the kitchen it is really one of the best recipes for blackened catfish I have come across. Very flavorful but not to hot like most. I think it would be even better if the seasoning was allowed to sit for awhile after rubbing it into the fish to really season it. True Cajun flavor.
This is authentic Cajun recipe and bursting with flavors! Fantastic! I made mine indoor and didn't have any issues with smoke.
autodav
Rating: 5 stars
06/24/2020
This recipe is excellent and very easy to make. I've eaten a lot of Cajun food over the years and this recipe is very authentic. It is pretty spicy so be prepared for that, but on the other hand it is Cajun so it's what I expected.
Left the skin on and used double the salt (sea salt not kosher). Used a regular frying pan on med-high. Turned out perfect! We did have to open the windows and run a fan when the seasoning started to burn but then I added another 1/4 c butter to the pan and poured the drippings over the finished fillets.
I've never try to cook blacken catfish myself. this recipe gives me the best taste of catfish, it simply melts in your mouth. strongly recommend this recipe. I definitely will cook it again. thank you so much for sharing the recipe.
This recipe is excellent and very easy to make. I've eaten a lot of Cajun food over the years and this recipe is very authentic. It is pretty spicy so be prepared for that, but on the other hand it is Cajun so it's what I expected.
Taste was very good. I coupled with creamy cucumber salad to off set the spice in the fish. I did make this outside on my grill. Got that cast iron pan up to 500 and put the fish in. It didn't smoke any more than other things I have cooked that go into a HOT pan, so don't think it's necessary to cook outside IF you have a good exhaust fan over your stove. Just an observation. I did cut the peppers in half as I can't tolerate that much heat any longer. Still was very tasty.
Great recipe. I followed this to the letter and absolutely loved it. My guests were floored. I also made a spicy Remoulade for the fish that was perfect. I served this with Red Beans and Rice and Collards. What a meal! I didn't use all of the fish the first night so I made another batch the next night and I added a little more cayenne to give it a little more heat. GREAT recipe!
Per my husband...”best fish I ever made”. It was delicious. Even the eight year old ate it instead of fish sticks. Everyone loved it. I cooked it inside in a cast iron skillet with the exhaust fan on high. Worked fine. Will be using this recipe from now on!!!!
This was outstanding. I cut the cayenne to 1/4 tsp and the butter to 1/2 cup (1/4 for frying and 1/4 for drizzling) but otherwise followed the recipe exactly. I had 3 fillets of about 6 oz each, which the dry spice mixture barely covered. The cast-iron pan was REALL:Y smoking when I put the catfish in, but 3 minutes/side was perfect - the catfish was definitely black when it came out of the pan. This recipe is definitely a keeper.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
09/24/2021
Awesomeness!!! Though I did follow the recommendation to cut the salt in half and since my son isn't big on heat I cut the cayenne in half too. It was truly scrumptious!!!
Love this! A go to recipe for me now. Fortunately I have a real vent in my kitchen and can cook this inside in my cast iron skillet. I turn the vent on when I start and leave it on for about 15 minutes after I am done.
The perfect balance of flavor and heat. I made this twice on my well-ventilated gas stove using cast iron skillet. Very important to have the butter very hot to sear in the seasonings. Did not alter ingredients at all. Excellent.
This was delicious., I will definitely be making this again. I changed a couple of things. Instead of the cayenne pepper I used Cajun seasoning. I also did not pour the butter on at the end. It was very moist and still buttery from frying it in the skillet. I did not use my cast iron skillet. I used my nonstick skillet. Also I cooked it in the house. It was fine until right at the end and I had to put the fan on and open the door. My one problem was I did not have enough seasoning for four fillets. The last one did not have as much seasoning. Good one!
Paul, thanks so much for this recipe. I made it a couple months ago (delicious!) and plan to make it again tonight. Here in beautiful but dry Colorado, where lakes are not plentiful (compared to other parts of the country), it was a bit harder to find fresh catfish. However, a particular Whole Foods in Denver has a great fish department and I was able to score wonderful catfish filets. Your suggestions for cooking technique were especially appreciated. I use cast-iron skillets - wonderful. My outdoor grille is out of commission, but I'm able to cook indoors with the gas range's powerful hood cranked up "to 11." :-) I also cooked Gulf shrimp with this recipe - sweet! Along with some tasty tunes, Stevie Ray Vaughan and Double Trouble, cooking and eating this meal is a treat! Thanks Paul.
Fabulous! Made exactly according to directions, turned out excellent!! I served it with a tart warm mushroom salad, and some mild but crunchy cajun roasted chickpeas. That balanced some of the heat, but if you like a little (not too much) heat, it's a great recipe
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.