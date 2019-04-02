Cajun Blackened Catfish

Mouthwateringly good. Ate it a few meals in a row and wish I had more. As others said, the spices are very balanced - it's hot, but not overpowering and not enough to make your eyes tear up. Now, I was probably doing something dumb, so hopefully another reviewer could answer this - but I couldn't get it to blacken with that 1/4 c of butter in the pan. Eventually I just poured most of the butter off (by then it was browned, so it was extra delicious anyways lol) and left the fish a little longer in the (now dryer) pan. But by then they were cooked, so I just took them off as they were and topped them with the browned butter I'd drained earlier (didn't use the remaining 1/2 cup at all, they'd have been drowned). Still one of the best meals I've had lately!