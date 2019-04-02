Cajun Blackened Catfish

4.6
65 Ratings
  • 5 49
  • 4 13
  • 3 0
  • 2 3
  • 1 0

This is a blackened catfish recipe that I obtained from a very good Cajun friend who is a native of Lafayette, Louisiana. His friendly family welcomed me in many years ago and we have swapped Cajun and Creole recipes through the years.

Recipe by Paul Schultz

Gallery
6 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
4
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Mix together black pepper, garlic powder, onion powder, paprika, parsley, cayenne pepper, kosher salt, oregano, and thyme in a shallow bowl until thoroughly combined. Press catfish fillets into the spice mixture to thoroughly coat.

    Advertisement

  • Melt butter in a bowl and set aside.

  • Arrange a portable heat source outdoors, such as a butane burner or side burner of a gas grill. Light the burner, and place a large cast-iron skillet onto the burner over high heat.

  • Pour about 1/4 cup melted butter into the skillet; set remaining 1/2 cup butter aside.

  • When butter in the skillet is smoking hot, lay catfish fillets into the skillet. Cook until the spices are burned onto the fillets and the catfish is opaque and flaky inside, about 3 minutes per side. Don't breathe smoke from burning spices. To serve, pour remaining 1/2 cup butter over the catfish.

Cook's Note

This recipe is for cooking outside only because of the intense smoking.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
466 calories; protein 18.2g; carbohydrates 2.2g; fat 43.2g; cholesterol 144.1mg; sodium 545.7mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 08/12/2022