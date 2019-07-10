Amazing Spinach Artichoke Casserole

This is a family favorite...spinach, fresh mushrooms, artichokes and cheeses make up a mouth-watering side dish that is creamy and delicious. This recipe has a lot of steps, but it is relatively easy and is well worth it. If you are a garlic lover, add an additional clove or two of pressed garlic to the mixture without roasting it first. This is my most requested vegetable casserole recipe, and it is a Thanksgiving favorite.
This is a great recipe as is. Do not try making it something it isn't by using light cream cheese, light sour cream and especially not margarine in place of butter. This is a rich, delicious side dish. If you want a fat free, PC side, eat some raw carrots. If you want a lovingly prepared, perfectly family-friendly dish, this is it.
I was VERY disappointed with this recipe. I was questioning the amount of spinach when reading the recipe, but the reviews were good, so decided to make it as posted. I will NEVER do that again. Far too much spinach. Would have been much better with less spinach and more artichokes and mushrooms. I will likely make it again, but with about 1/2 the spinach, more artichokes and more mushrooms.
Just a few notes...I always use light cream cheese, light sour cream, margarine instead of butter, and light mayo....which will greatly reduce the fat but not the flavor. Yes, it's on the decadent side, but it's well worth it for special occasions. Enjoy!
Bravo!! This was fabulous and I made it exactly as the recipe stated. Everyone of my dinner guests raved about this casserole. I made a complete Thanksgiving meal, and this was the stand out star. I will be making this again for sure. The roasted garlic in this recipe takes it to a new and flavorful level.Thanks so much mharbold~
Great recipe! A lot of preparation however... if you want quick this is not the recipe for you. If I make this again I will definitely make sure I have everything chopped up ahead of time - had my husband help me chop while I prepped other things but if I didn't have him to chop everything it would be time consuming. Tasted great and I used light cream cheese (on accident). Note about the roasted garlic: I roasted for 20 mins per directions but I think it could have gone another 5 mins for a total of 25 minutes. The garlic was soft at 20 minutes but not soft enough to completely mash into the dish right out of the peel. I also added a touch of olive oil before roasting. If you don't have time to thaw the spinach or forget to take it out to thaw - defrosting in micro for about 10 mins for 4 pkg works quite well. You have to squeeze all of the water and moisture out of it anyway so it didn't make a difference.
Very nice vegetable alternative to the green bean casserole. I only used 1/2 the cream cheese mixture and that was plenty! I also used fresh spinach--tastier, cheaper and healthier than frozen. Everyone raved about it at Thanksgiving. I also think you could get away with no fried onions on top and low fat cream cheese and sour cream without compromising the results.
this is a wonderful recipe.I made it for a potluck everyone loved it and wanted the recipe. The only changes I made was I doubled the mushrooms, artichoke and butter. I also added an extra green onion. It was perfect! It does take a long time to prep but well worth it and its not hard to do at all. Also I cooked the garlic for 25 mins in olive oil and they came out mushy enough to stir in. Thank you so much for this one!
Used this for Christmas dinner and was great - used pine nuts instead of water chestnuts. I took the leftovers and mixed with eggs, a little cottage cheese and milk, topped with shredded cheese, baked at 350 and made an awesome breakfast casserole.
This was amazing!! For all of you who change the recipe and then rate it poorly (like only using two boxes of spinach??), shame on you. I used light sour cream and cream cheese and it still tasted decadent and was super creamy. I made this for Christmas dinner and our entire family LOVED IT! We really enjoyed the french fried onion rings on top, as well as the mixture of flavors. Great dish...thanks Mharbold!!
This recipe had VERY good flavor! I just made it for Christmas dinner and everyone seemed to like it. However next time I make it I plan to make a few changes. I definitely want to reduce the spinach by 10 oz or so...and I want to add a bit of milk to the recipe. This casserole seemed very dry and took much longer to bake than stated due to that factor. I expected it to be a lot more creamy than it was. Like I said, the flavor was excellent, but the consistency was too thick for me. I'll post again once I try the changes.
I made this recipe as specified less the water chestnuts only because I do not prefer them and it was a hit. the pan disappeared by the next day. I have saved this recipe for future use. thank you for sharing.
This was a delicious addition to our Thanksgiving table. I took the advice of another reviewer and reduced the amount of spinach, but in the future, I think I will follow the recipe as this dish was VERY rich with all that gorgeous cream and parmesan cheese. This will be a repeat for those special occasion meals when calories don't count! Thank you for sharing this.
Delicious holiday side dish & everyone really loved it- thanks for sharing mharbold! Six roasted garlic cloves were not too many either. Used 3 10 oz pkgs. of frozen spinach instead, added 1 more can of artichokes, 6 green onions, & 1/2 of a squeezed lemon. Can use for a dip since it's very thick. This recipe is a winner!
I Just made this for a new years party tonight and I made enough so I could sample it before I bring it. It passed my test! Delicious! It is very thick so I might do what another reviewer suggested, add a little milk before I bake it, but it's a wonderful recipe! Thanks!
I love this recipe and had been looking for it for some time. My kids adore it and ask for it! The think the recipe is great as is but this last time I added swiss chard in place of the artichoke, only because that's what I had on hand.
I made a few changes: I used fresh spinach instead of frozen. I first sauteed mushrooms and garlic, then added spinach and artichoke hearts. I used 1/2 package of light cream cheese and deleted the water chestnuts and sour cream. We loved it!
What a letdown - I was really excited for this recipe for Christmas dinner, too. I only used 2 packages of spinach, since 4 seemed like overkill. The taste itself was ok, but it seemed to have too much going on in the flavor profile. We tried it with crackers - seemed better suited to a dip than a casserole? Won't be making this again.
Amazing!!! I have to disagree with everyone who thinks there is too much spinach. It's a perfect, creamy consistency. I actually prefer a chopped yellow onion instead of the green, and I totally forgot to add the crispy onions at the end, but I honestly don't even think it needs the topping. My only concern is that half an hour of cooking didn't seem long enough. I ended up leaving it in for 1 hour, which I think might have been too much. Next time I make it, I think I will leave it in for about 45 minutes. I will definitely be making this recipe again!
This is an amazing recipe! For the first time my mom let me make a side for Thanksgiving dinner. I researched for hours and this was definitely my choice. I read the reviews and used a third less spinach, added more mushrooms and a little bit of milk. It was the biggest hit at the table! Even more popular than my moms famous green bean casserole! But you didn't hear it from me ;) Five stars all around!!
Made this for Thanksgiving - it was a hit! Half way through, I realized I had planned on cutting the recipe in 1/2, so I used 1/2 of the spinach, but most all of the remaining ingredients (not the mayo, cheese or sour cream). It turned out so well, I'm back here to print it out again - to make some more!
Sorry to say this was too much trouble for the end-result. Served this on Christmas day and it was okay but not worth the amount of time and ingredients needed to make. Made it exactly to the recipe, and it was a bit dry, and flavors were all over the place.
This is always a favorite for a potluck. I doubled the amount of artichoke hearts. I cut up the garlic into smaller pieces after it was roasted and out of the peel. This way the flavor of the roasted garlic was distributed throughout the casserole. I also left off the onion rings - just baked the dish for a full 40 minutes. Every time I make this at least one person asks me for the recipe.
This should be called amazingly bad tasting spinach casserole! I wasted a lot of money and time thinking I was making a side dish that was exceptional. It was exceptionally bad. Extremely thick, dense cream cheese muck. Yuck. Not sure why people asked for this recipe.... unless you like to waste your time and money making this!
I made this for a side dish for our Christmas family gathering. I followed the recipe pretty much as it was. I added a few more green onions, because they come in a small bunch and I didn't want to waste them. Everybody really enjoyed it!! I even had people asking me for the recipe.
Not exactly a healthy way to use up my spinach and mushrooms lol. Pretty tasty though! It's more like a dip--I had mine with tortilla chips! It could be good as a party appetizer. If using fresh spinach, use a whole big bag. I used half a bag and it shrunk a ton when I sauteed it with the mushrooms. I cut the water chestnuts and mayo and added onions to the sautee.
I made it exactly as described in the recipe. Delicious, but it's missing something. I just can't put my finger on what it is. I made this as a trial run before bringing the actual casserole to Christmas Eve dinner. I think this dish will complement the prime rib dinner.
This recipe was delicious! I read some of the reviews after making it. I think the idea of 3 packs of spinach rather than 4 is a good idea to make it less dense. It is a very versatile recipe...one could add/subtract ing. and it still would be delicious. We put sriracha on before serving and it was awesome.
Easier version is to combine 1 bag chopped spinach, 2 cans quartered & drained artichoke hearts, 1 can cream of celery soup, 1 pkg French fried onions, S&P, in baking dish & top with some of the fried onions. Bake @ 350 for 30 min. My daughter insists on having this dish each and every holiday!
Spectacular! I did cut back on the spinach the second time, and have always skipped the onion rings. Also, I live in Spain and water chestnuts are not available. But the best part? Leftovers! This makes an incredible omelette. Also. I thinned it with white wine when I reheated it in a skillet and served it over pasta. I love any dish that can do such double duty!
Was looking for a main dish for mother's day that didn't include tomatoes. Found this recipe and made it exactly as is with the addition of 3 cups of cooked pasta mixed in. Very Good. Everyone wanted the recipe.
Everyone at our early Thanksgiving dinner loved this recipe, so I'm sad to say - no leftovers for us! I added another half can of artichoke hearts, as suggested by others, but otherwise followed the directions exactly. It's my new go-to recipe for spinach artichoke casserole.
Very good. However, it tastes too much like spinach dip and we felt weird eating it without crackers. We ended up dipping it and we used the leftover as potato topping. This is just a glorified spinach dip that takes a lot of time to make and if I want this, I could make one in 10 minutes. Well, I can imagine this as a side at Thanksgiving and Christmas. We made a mistake while making this, we overlooked FOUR spinach boxes. We only used one and the spinach flavor was still strong... so I don't think I would recommend four boxes of spinach.
I did think the flavor of this dish was very good. (I did agree with another reviewer that you could cut back on the amount of spinach.) However, it's called a casserole, so my first time, I made this and put it on the table with a salad, and my husband looked at me like, "Why are we eating dip for dinner?" This dish is way too much like dip that you'd buy crackers for and serve on, say, New Year's Eve. I'd only make it as a dip if I made it again.
Easy and scrumptious. I was generous with the mozzarella on top thinking more is better, but won't next time. The dip doesn't need much mozzarella on top as it's heavenly on its own and the mozzarella gets hard to scoop with a chip as it cools. I made it for Christmas Eve and will make again.
Made for thanksgiving potluck dinner. After reading reviews I cut back spinach to two packs and because my aunt hates mushrooms I used broccoli instead. It was amazingly delicious and rich it tasted like something from a restaurant. I'm gonna try using this recipe in other ways like spinach pie or pinwheels because it is SO rich alone. It's a great recipe. If you want people to think you cook like a pro with a super easy to follow (though time consuming) recipe, this one is a keeper.
We had this for a Christmas family dinner and made it vegan, using smart balance in place of butter, tofutti cream cheese and sour cream and omitting the parmesan, and using vegenaise mayo. It was a lengthier prep than expected but worth it as it was a favorite for most everyone!
