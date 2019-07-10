Amazing Spinach Artichoke Casserole

Great recipe! A lot of preparation however... if you want quick this is not the recipe for you. If I make this again I will definitely make sure I have everything chopped up ahead of time - had my husband help me chop while I prepped other things but if I didn't have him to chop everything it would be time consuming. Tasted great and I used light cream cheese (on accident). Note about the roasted garlic: I roasted for 20 mins per directions but I think it could have gone another 5 mins for a total of 25 minutes. The garlic was soft at 20 minutes but not soft enough to completely mash into the dish right out of the peel. I also added a touch of olive oil before roasting. If you don't have time to thaw the spinach or forget to take it out to thaw - defrosting in micro for about 10 mins for 4 pkg works quite well. You have to squeeze all of the water and moisture out of it anyway so it didn't make a difference.