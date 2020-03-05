Perfect BBQ Baked Beans

Rating: 4.74 stars
43 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 34
  • 4 star values: 7
  • 3 star values: 2
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

I saw a similar recipe online a while back and have been amending it to make it my own. Everyone always loves these beans, and they are a sweet, filling, and yummy addition to a plate of potato salad and the smokey BBQ we all love!

By aleasa

2 more images

Recipe Summary test

prep:
10 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
10
Yield:
10 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

10
Original recipe yields 10 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • In a large skillet over medium heat, cook the ground beef, onion, and mesquite seasoning until the meat is no longer pink, breaking it up into crumbles as it cooks, about 10 minutes. Drain excess grease, and transfer the meat mixture to a large baking dish. Stir in the baked beans, molasses, brown sugar, barbeque sauce, dry mustard powder, and cayenne pepper, and mix until any small lumps of brown sugar have dissolved.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until the beans are bubbling and the flavors have blended, about 20 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
330 calories; protein 15.4g; carbohydrates 58.2g; fat 6.2g; cholesterol 27.5mg; sodium 1330.7mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (44)

nightfall
Rating: 3 stars
08/08/2019
I guess I m too used to my baked beans so this was way too sweet for me as written. I also did not like the ground beef texture here but I did really like the mesquite smokiness and the cayenne. I also prefer using dried beans to start with much less gloopy with no extra sugar or weird stuff. I ll definitely use the mesquite and cayenne in my next batch of bbq beans so thanks for the great idea. Read More
Helpful
Lori Laguana
Rating: 5 stars
06/22/2013
Having lived in Georgia for over four years now I haven't been able to find a baked beans recipe I was happy with. My family loves the dark colored baked beans at BBQ restaurants down here but I have been unable to find a similar recipe.. until today. I had a 28 ounce can of Bush's Boston flavored beans so I adjusted the seasoning since the beans already had some flavoring in it. I didn't have any mesquite seasoning so we just went without it and I didn't have any dried mustard so I just put a squirt of regular yellow mustard. These beans are yummy! The BBQ sauce (I used Sweet Baby Ray's) made the beans a darker color and gave it a really good flavor. Thanks for sharing this recipe Aleasa. I printed it and will definitely be making them again.:) Read More
Helpful
(17)
Mallie
Rating: 5 stars
01/30/2012
You can use any unseasoned pork and beans such as Van Camps etc. Read More
Helpful
(9)
a_blackprince
Rating: 5 stars
07/01/2013
Followed this recipe one time about 5 years ago for a covered dish dinner at my office. From that point on I have never again been given the option to bring what I wanted but insisted that I bring the beans regardless to the occasion. These beans ROCK!!!!! Read More
Helpful
(7)
flour_dusted
Rating: 4 stars
01/31/2012
Super delicious baked beans! I only used 2 T molasses hence the 1 star ding. You can find Bush's at Costco in Canada as well. Thanks for posting a fabulous side aleasa! Read More
Helpful
(6)
Roni Quesnelle
Rating: 5 stars
01/28/2012
Yes we have bush beans now. They are at Walmart and they are really good. Read More
Helpful
(6)
alm0720
Rating: 5 stars
07/05/2012
Delicious beans. I used only 1/2 cup of brown sugar because Bush's are so sweet anyway. Really easy to make and the oven doesn't have to be on for an hour. I thought the meat might be too much but these were scarfed up at a 4th of July picnic and there were plenty of burgers.;-. Read More
Helpful
(5)
Alexman33
Rating: 5 stars
04/19/2015
Somehow this recipe just seemed a bit off to me. Normally I can sort of tell what something will taste like before but I'd never mixed ingredients in this way. Lucky I did though because they turned out really well. I took another users advice and used pork and beans and they still turned out good. I'll be saving this one. Don't be like me and assume the BBQ sauce will be overpowering. It was a very mild after taste. Read More
Helpful
(1)
Suzanne Marie Rossiter
Rating: 4 stars
10/20/2014
My husband and I just tried this recipe for supper and it's delicious! Thanks for sharing! Although next time because I have a super sweet tooth I think I'll try doubling the amount of molasses and brown sugar (this was the reason for the 4-star rating). However the recipe itself was great! Read More
