Perfect BBQ Baked Beans

Rating: 4 stars Very good though I did reduce the sugar to 1/4 cup. Thanks so much for sharing.

Rating: 5 stars Having lived in Georgia for over four years now I haven't been able to find a baked beans recipe I was happy with. My family loves the dark colored baked beans at BBQ restaurants down here but I have been unable to find a similar recipe.. until today. I had a 28 ounce can of Bush's Boston flavored beans so I adjusted the seasoning since the beans already had some flavoring in it. I didn't have any mesquite seasoning so we just went without it and I didn't have any dried mustard so I just put a squirt of regular yellow mustard. These beans are yummy! The BBQ sauce (I used Sweet Baby Ray's) made the beans a darker color and gave it a really good flavor. Thanks for sharing this recipe Aleasa. I printed it and will definitely be making them again.:)

Rating: 5 stars You can use any unseasoned pork and beans such as Van Camps etc.

Rating: 5 stars Followed this recipe one time about 5 years ago for a covered dish dinner at my office. From that point on I have never again been given the option to bring what I wanted but insisted that I bring the beans regardless to the occasion. These beans ROCK!!!!!

Rating: 4 stars Super delicious baked beans! I only used 2 T molasses hence the 1 star ding. You can find Bush's at Costco in Canada as well. Thanks for posting a fabulous side aleasa!

Rating: 5 stars Yes we have bush beans now. They are at Walmart and they are really good.

Rating: 5 stars Delicious beans. I used only 1/2 cup of brown sugar because Bush's are so sweet anyway. Really easy to make and the oven doesn't have to be on for an hour. I thought the meat might be too much but these were scarfed up at a 4th of July picnic and there were plenty of burgers.;-.

Rating: 5 stars Somehow this recipe just seemed a bit off to me. Normally I can sort of tell what something will taste like before but I'd never mixed ingredients in this way. Lucky I did though because they turned out really well. I took another users advice and used pork and beans and they still turned out good. I'll be saving this one. Don't be like me and assume the BBQ sauce will be overpowering. It was a very mild after taste.

Rating: 4 stars My husband and I just tried this recipe for supper and it's delicious! Thanks for sharing! Although next time because I have a super sweet tooth I think I'll try doubling the amount of molasses and brown sugar (this was the reason for the 4-star rating). However the recipe itself was great!