Easy Sausage, Peppers and Onions with Elbows

On days when my schedule is overloaded, this easy throw-together recipe is always a hit with my family.

By Kori Lavertue

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Place the sweet and hot sausages, green and red peppers, onion, and pasta sauce in a slow cooker. Add about 1/2 a jar of water. Cook on Low for 6 to 8 hours, or on High for 3 to 4 hours.

  • Fill a large pot with lightly salted water and bring to a rolling boil over high heat. Once the water is boiling, stir in the macaroni, and return to a boil. Cook the pasta uncovered, stirring occasionally, until cooked through but still firm, about 8 minutes. Drain well.

  • Slice the cooked sausages, then return to the slow cooker. Allow to rest for 10 minutes before serving the sausage, peppers, and onion over the macaroni.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
573 calories; protein 25.5g; carbohydrates 61g; fat 24.4g; cholesterol 54.5mg; sodium 1181mg. Full Nutrition
