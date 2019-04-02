Easy Sausage, Peppers and Onions with Elbows

I'm giving this recipe 4 stars because it did inspire me to make a delicious dish with Italian sausage and macaroni. The problem is that you're basically just taking a store bought sauce and adding meat and vegetables and tossing it over noodles. Given that, the recommended approach is not ideal. I don't think the slow cooker needs to be involved at all or is even a good idea for this recipe. I did use it to cook the sausage, onions and peppers. I tossed the macaroni in olive oil seasoned with black pepper, turkish oregano, a blend called mural of flavor, and fresh basil. So ultimately, I didn't use a sauce at all. If I were to hew to this recipe more closely, I would heat the sauce separately and probably bake or grill (instead of slow cooking) the sausage, peppers, and onions, before combining everything at the end.